Roche Q2 2017: Mixed Signals For Investors

On Thursday, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) reported better-than-expected Q2/2017 results, driven by a solid performance of the key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical Division, in particular Ocrevus.

The stock closed up 1% as the market remains focused on the next key pipeline readouts, but the recent news about the failure of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in first-line lung cancer (MYSTIC Phase III Trial) has confused the investor community about the read-across for Roche’s incoming IMpower 150 trial in H2/2017, which assesses the benefit of a combination of Tecentriq + Avastin + chemo.

H1/2017 results

Roche reported H1/2017 sales of CHF 26.3B, 1% ahead of consensus expectation, thanks to a 2.5% beat related to the Pharma sales, while the Diagnostics sales were in line with consensus. FY '17 guidance has been upgraded to mid-single-digit growth for both sales and core EPS (vs. low- to mid-single-digit growth), but the company has also downgraded the expectations for the forex tailwind in 2017 from 1% to -1%.

Applying 5% CER growth to 2016 EPS of CHF 14.67 and taking into account the headwind for the forex, I estimate a core EPS in 2017 of CHF 15.25, which is 1% below consensus.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q2/2017 results have been mixed because the performance of the key growth drivers of Roche has been better than expected, but, on the other hand, the management’s tone during the conference call seemed cautious related to the next key pipeline readouts which will happen over the coming months in immunotherapy.

Rituxan sales were CHF 1.93B in Q2/2017, 2% higher than the Street expectations, driven by a solid performance in US. We are approaching the inflection point for this franchise given that biosimilars for Rituxan will likely be launched by year-end in Europe and in 2019 in the US.

HER2 franchise sales (Herceptin, Perjeta and Kadcyla) were CHF 2.55B, 1% higher than consensus, but it’s worth noting that the most important growth driver of this franchise (Perjeta) came in 2% below Street expectations. I have discussed previously why I think the recent mixed data from the Phase III trial APHINITY, assessing the benefits of adding Perjeta to Herceptin in adjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer, had a huge negative impact on Roche’s valuation.

Avastin sales were CHF 1.72B, 1% above consensus, despite the competition from immunotherapies (I/O) in lung cancer.

Ocrevus sales were CHF 192M, 256% higher than consensus, driven by an excellent penetration in both indications (RMS and PPMS) and by a bolus of patients who were waiting for the drug since many months.

Lastly, Roche’s management seemed cautious about the incoming readouts from IMpower 150 while it was really bullish about the opportunities for ACE910 in hemophilia. You can see here for a more comprehensive analysis of the key uncertainties behind the future development of I/O therapies in the lung cancer indication while I discussed here about the hemophilia space.

More in detail about the I/O space, the management suggested that there isn’t any read-across from the recent failure of AstraZeneca in first-line lung cancer, because it has tested a different thesis compared to Roche’s chemo-combo approach. In addition to that, management hasn’t expressed any particular optimism about the readout of IMpower 150, attempting to express only confidence in the breadth of clinical developments for Tecentriq (across different studies in multiple indications).

“I would say that our plans remain exactly as we have them, you know, which is to focus initially on the chemo combo in a front-line setting with and without Avastin. So I think nothing has changed relative to our plans as a result of Mystic. I would say that, you know, when you get this top line data report, you always have to see more data, so I think we need to see more data. I would say that in general, the hypothesis that Mystic was going after was very different than the hypothesis that we were going after, right? I mean, we are adding a single agent, first and foremost, Tecentriq, to a known beneficiary, if you like, in the front line lung cancer setting in a lot of patients, chemotherapy. And then of course, the IMpower 150, we're doing that with and without Avastin, based upon some of the data that we've seen also, in our renal trial, but still have to see whether that plays out in lung. The reason that Severin and I are emphasizing the entirety of the program is to make sure that you understand the breadth of our program because we made a very significant move a couple of years ago when we saw this – and we were one of the first to see, I think, the chemo-Tecentriq combination. And we said there's something here. We believe there's something here. We want to go very broad in this setting, squamous, non-squamous, small cell, with and without differing chemo backbones and with and without Avastin. I still believe that's the right move. Everything we're seeing in the phase I follow-up continues to support that or the competitor data. So the reason we're emphasizing that is I can't tell you that every single one of those trials is going to read out positive, whether we read out positive on PFS or OS, I mean science has to speak. It's no lack of confidence in any single trial, but clearly the combination approach, the number of trials we have gives us even greater confidence to be able to change the standard of care." - Source: Roche’s Q2/2017 Conference Call.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Roche has traded historically at 16x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was substantially in line with the diversified biopharma group. Today, it is trading at a discount to five years' average historical P/E on an absolute basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 15.1 NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at a 6% discount to its historical P/E valuation, while it’s also trading at a 3% discount vs. peers.

Source: Roche’s current vs. five-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Roche’s current vs. five-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been mixed. Despite the stock isn’t trading at a premium to peers anymore, I think there are too many uncertainties about the next key pipeline readouts, and I would prefer to remain on the sidelines.

