NexJ Systems' (NEXJF) CEO Bill Tatham on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bill Tatham

Thank you, Matt. Thank you all for attending our second quarter results conference call. Q2 revenue of $6.7 million, is down 4% from the $7 million reported in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $177,000 for the quarter, is up 55% from the $114,000 of adjusted EBITDA reported in the second quarter last year.

Net loss of $455,000 for the quarter, is a $298,000 improvement over the net loss of $713,000 in the prior year.

Year-to-date – revenue year-to-date for 2017 of $15.1 million represents a 3% increase over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $910,000 year-to-date, is a $514,000 or 130% improvement over the adjusted EBITDA of $396,000 in the prior year.

Net loss of $88,000 for the year is a $2.4 million improvement over the net loss of $2.5 million in the prior year. We finished the quarter with $21 million in liquid working capital, which consists of $12.8 million in cash and $8.2 million of receivables net of payables.

Revenue. 92% of license revenue in Q2 came from our newest customer. And we expect to continue recognizing revenue from this initial contract through Q3. 72% of revenue in Q2 came from reoccurring services and maintenance from existing customers.

Approximately 19% of our Q2 revenue came from the new verticals – new vertical markets of Corporate and Commercial Banking and Capital Markets. 27% of our Q2 revenue was derived from projects outside of North America.

Selling customer relationship management solutions continues to be our primary revenue generator. We continue to see strong interest in our products across global markets.

Revenue in the quarter was below our expectations, primarily as a result of two project delays. We are now in final contracts with wholesale banking division of a leading banking group in the Middle East region and expect to begin recognizing revenue from this project in the third quarter.

As mentioned on our first quarter call, this bank needs an enterprise CRM with deep wholesale banking capabilities that will serve as a leading edge CRM workbench for its relationship managers to digitize sales processes, enable data-driven – a data-driven sales approach and increase sales efficiency and effectiveness.

The other major opportunities with the global banking and markets group of a world leading bank based in Europe, the vendor selection was expected in June but has been delayed.

NexJ is being evaluated against one other vendor to replace an existing Siebel deployment as part of the bank’s digital transformation. We continue to actively engage with the bank and demonstrate our differentiation as they perform their ongoing due diligence. We haven’t yet won and we haven’t lost either. We continue to work hard on delivering the requirements they have for our product to demonstrate our responsiveness as a vendor.

We are using this delay to our advantage to impress upon them how well we can deliver against the requirements, and we’ll continue all efforts on that front. We are disappointed with these delays, and we expect this will have an impact on our revenue outlook for the year. Having said that, we believe there is a robust market demand for our particular solution set. And we continue to develop a strong pipeline. In addition to that, we have some new strategic initiatives that I believe hold great promise.

NexJ Systems Inc. is in the process of introducing a new stand-alone product, customer, data analytics and intelligence, CDAI. This product leverages all of our existing model driven engineering and industry-leading data integration capabilities to aggregate, normalize and provision data for Big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The limiting factor in the new world of artificial intelligence is the ability to provide sufficient Big Data to enable machine learning. CDAI directly addresses this requirement.

Using our existing framework engineering with some model changes in functional tweaks, we are able to deliver a solution that should be a tremendous enabler for clients looking to enter this new age. CDAI will help firms accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. Within Fintech this will enable the delivery of intelligent omnichannel customer experience, intelligence augmentation at the point of service and customer profitability analysis.

We are currently in discussions with two different systems integrators as potential resellers and implementation partners on this new project – product. The new product is being received very well. We also see this product, CDAI, as having great potential in other verticals beyond finance. We are pursuing these opportunities as OEM or reseller play that would represent new and alternative revenue channels for NexJ Systems Inc.

We have a significant opportunity with the large reseller group for the industrial Internet of Things market. We are also pursuing another strategic opportunity that involves data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain as new technologies coupled with their existing product set in another vertical.

This is also a reseller opportunity with global reach. With this new product, we are also participating in three Canadian innovation supercluster initiative bids. This is a Canadian government initiative to accelerate economic growth in highly innovative industries. The supercluster bids we are involved in include using our new CDAI product to, one, provide the infrastructure planning necessary to enable large-scale machine learning and artificial intelligence; two, use blockchain technologies to manage customer identity and consent; and three, support production analytics and optimization for advanced manufacturing.

We’re excited about the potential of these opportunities in terms of bringing our newest product to revenue. Profitability. Q2 represents our eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. While we may not show the revenue growth, we intended this year we remain committed to profitability and finishing the year with a strong balance sheet.

In summary, our liquid working capital of $21 million includes $12.8 million in cash and another $8.2 million in receivables net of payables. We have continued with our normal course issuer bid. In total, we have brought back 560,404 shares. Our total anti-dilutive impact for all NCIBs is now 2.3% to date. Given the nature of our large contracts with large clients and long sales cycle, we are still potentially susceptible to volatility. The delays we have experienced with our largest opportunities will have an impact on our annual revenue that will be difficult to make up.

Revenue growth may not meet our expectations, but we continue to focus on delivering positive adjusted EBITDA. We are encouraged with the progress of our strategic initiatives, have a good pipeline of opportunities in our core markets in a number of active deals for future revenues. Our pipeline continues to grow.

Anshu Deora

So could you comment a little bit on why professional services was down year-over-year?

Bill Tatham

Professional services was down over year, primarily due to the timing of contracts. We’ve completed a major deployment in the revenue recognition that occurred with that, actually on two major contracts and the delay in the new contracts, means the temporarily low in professional services. We expect the brochure to pick rate back up with the signing of the next contract and tend to follow that on with a follow-on contract as well. So it’s just a reflection of the low in the license revenues at this point upon the completion of the previous contracts.

Anshu Deora

And so for your most recent large client, how much was left to deploy for that client? And what will happen to licenses in the second half? I know that you’re going to be ramping the new Middle East customer, but will that offset license declines from your previous large client deployment?

Bill Tatham

We’re going to deployment through August with one of our existing large clients. The large Middle Eastern client will be the focus of our prosser effort and much of the work we need to there is will equally apply to the other contract. So that’s beneficial as well. We won’t be able to make up what we missed in this quarter. But we expect the outlook for the balance of the year to remain very consistent with our expectations had been before. So we expect to see prosser climb back to relatively full utilization quite quickly this quarter.

Anshu Deora

Make sense. And I guess my last question for you is, in terms of the European Bank that we couldn’t deploy later this quarter, when do you expect that deployment to actually happen for a next day?

Bill Tatham

Well, we’re working very hard to close that deal. We’re hoping that there is a decision time frame in the next quarter or so. And that deployment would take eight to nine months to deliver in that time frame. So our agenda is to demonstrate as a responsive vendor that by the time that they’re ready to make the decision, any question they had about us will have long been answered, and we will be strongly proven to be the stronger alternative for their decision. The – that – none of that will impact in anyway the amount of professional services necessary to do the deployment or change the timing. This is strategic decision on their part.

So we can only respect the due diligence that they wish to do. There is not internal agreement as to what should happen as of yet. We have very strong business championship on our solution. And a bit of a show-me attitude technically. And I might add that one of the greatest of our company is the ability to understand and technical show off our capabilities. And so we’re working this delay to our advantage I believe.

Anshu Deora

I guess then a follow-up to that would be, do you see the cost – the non-billable volume of professional services rendered to scale proportionally as you grow your pipeline volume?

Bill Tatham

No. We would expect the non-billable portion percentage overall to drop with time. And just as background remember, we pivoted from being purely wealth management focused into Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, starting a couple of years ago. We’ve made great strides and have major global customers in this space now, which we’re proud of. But we still have some product completion to deliver to compete in all markets in that space. So as – and we’re working hard obviously on that now.

So the product debt amount will go down and hence the effective billable realization will climb with each subsequent deployment. So as an example, the major bank that we are implementing in August in terms of North and South American wealth management, there was a very, very little non-billable services work to be done at all since this was a many time implemented and repeated solution. It’s very complete. And so profitability improves with each subsequent deployment of that solution set. And we are getting there and making great progress in Corporate and Commercial Banking. We just have to keep on tracking.

Anshu Deora

Yes. And then, I guess, the last question for me, then I’ll pass the line is – so for this new product that you announced, that sounds like it has a lot of interesting capabilities. Can that to some extent replace the capabilities of the software solutions offered by your resellers? Or is it more of an add on to their solution?

Bill Tatham

That’s a great question. And our primary target here where we add value is delivering solutions that are machine learning-capable that run on major cloud machine learning environments. And the challenge that all players have – the major limit on a machine learning is the availability of Big Data to learn against. And what we – we’ve always been integration first and this ability to take information about a customer from a variety of systems and channels and bringing into one comprehensive view.

So with this new product, we’re leveraging that exact same technology, but instead of delivering it to an integrated desktop for an end users and application, we’re delivering it more as a fire hose to fill a data lake for data analytics that can support any cloud vendor. The issue that all of the cloud – well, anyone who is doing Big Data is what is in my Big Data store? What does it mean, and how do I use it? And so the concept of semantic normalization is I eliminate the redundancies and I understand the meaning of all the data.

So if I can understand and manage and deliver more data for machine learning, I have way better AI. And that’s a competitive advantage. The ease in quality with which we do this on our model-driven engineering framework is tremendous. And it’s, obviously, a complex area to play in and to explain and it’s quite technical, but we’re getting a very strong reception once we understand where we fit. And it’s a pure value add that front ends their platform and allows customers to take their on-premise data and manages in a way that they can leverage machine learning cloud-based platforms with it without having necessarily to move all the data around or redo a lot of work.

So it’s a clear fit. And we’ve got a very positive response from, well, a couple of major cloud vendors to date. And so we’re working through our channels to position and resell and provide that product. And ideally, we would be looking at global resell agreements from related or to those cloud vendors.

Anshu Deora

I guess, the implication there would be it’s an on-premise solution, so it wouldn’t sort of show up an ecosystem, but rather, it would be an independent NexJ software solution that’s provided to larger enterprise software companies and that’s it. Am I correct to assume that?

Bill Tatham

No although it can be deployed as an on-premise solution to put feed the cloud. We’re actually looking at deploying it as cloud-based, subscription-based platform service that brings data into the cloud. So enabling hybrid private public cloud solutions and/or operating as a service needed from the cloud, by the cloud provider with week preferred solutions. But you’re quite right in terms of large major banks have the great sensitivity to this. So there will be hybrid solutions. But be clear, the target is to deliver the appropriate data to the cloud in a managed and secured way.

Bill Tatham

Thank you very much. At this time, I’d like to thank our customers and shareholders who continue to support the company. I’d also like to thank, everyone, at NexJ who continues to do an outstanding job. Thank you. Have a good evening.

