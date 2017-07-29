Compagnie de Saint Gobain's (CODGF) CEO Pierre-Andre de Chalendar on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (OTCPK:CODGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2017 2:30 AM ET

Executives

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Guillaume Texier - Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Dupin - President, Flat Glass Sector

Analysts

Josep Pujal - Kepler Cheuvreux

Eric Lemarie - Bryan, Garnier & Co

William Jones - Redburn Partners LLP

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robert Gardiner - Davy Research

Sven Edelfelt - Natixis SA

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS Investment Bank

Manish Beria - Société Générale

John Fraser-Andrews - HSBC

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Good morning, everybody. I'm happy together with Guillaume to present to you our first half results. And I am pleased to report a very good set of numbers, which confirm the trend we are seeing since the beginning of 2016. And I think that we are on a very good improving path at the moment.

So the main figures. Our sales came in at €20.4 billion, so an increase of 4.4% in actual terms, 3.5% like-for-like, with an operating income increase of 7.1% at €1.465 million. Like-for-like, this will be an increase of 6.6% with an increase in our operating margin of 20 basis points. The recurring net income has jumped 20.4%.

The net income has increased even more. So free cash flow up 19.4% at nearly €1 billion. And our net debt is quite stable compared to one year ago at €6.8 billion, so very solid financial structure. These numbers, in fact, would have been better if we didn't experience, like a number of international companies, very important cyber-attack, which came in June 27, so just a few days before the close of the month and which has impacted the majority of our systems.

I am very proud of the way the teams of Saint-Gobain, our IT teams, also all our teams have reacted to this very strong attack. And we managed to, first, have a very limited impact on production and our customers. And second, to recover very quickly despite the intensity of the attack.

We are in fact, as we communicated during the month by July 10, Saint-Gobain operations were back to normal. In fact, our plans worked all time during this period, but we had some - because we isolated ourself from the world just after the attack, we had some issues in supply chain, in logistics, for instance our e-commerce activities were completely stopped. So we lost sales.

We estimate based on the trend that we had until the last few days of June that we lost around €220 million of sales in the first half with an impact on our operating income of around €65 million. This €220 million represent 1.1% of organic sales growth, which is very much in line with what we communicated on July 13. And the impact, if we had not this impact in operating income, it would have had - I mean, this impact represent 4.4% of our operating income.

We estimate, first, the attack is now completely - Saint-Gobain is back to normal. And we have an estimate of what the full impact would be on the year. So we will have some impact in July and the impact in July will be threefold. First, there will be a significant - especially our industrial business is recovering of sales which were not been - we have not been able to bill at the end of June, with some recovery of profit associated with that.

On the other end, there are, as I told you, we had - we got back to normal completely on July 10, which mean that on the first week of July there were still some loss of sales, especially in our distribution activity, which have been impacted more than the others, with additional loss of profit. And third component of this impact on the second half, we have some additional cost, there were also a little bit of additional cost in June to extra cost of doing business in such a difficult situation and also linked to restarting some activities.

We estimate that this - the total impact for the year, and so you see the impact in the second half will be the difference with the impact I mentioned in the first half would be below €250 million in sales and below €80 million on operating income.

It's - I want to also to say that because of what I explain in terms of what were the areas in terms of business which were impacted. There is - our distribution business was more impacted than the others, little more than of the total impact in sales and a bit more in profitability. And in the industrial businesses, construction products were hit more than the others. And geographically there was also a difference in terms of impact. The impact has been mostly in Western Europe, specifically Nordics, Germany and France.

The reason is that the attack happened in the middle of the day. And so, our operations in outside Europe were - those who had not their computers opened didn't feel the attack. We have been able to rebuild our infrastructure in record time I would say. And I think we are also been able to reinforce our already good measures. But I think that in - this cyber-attack was of a new kind. And I think the world has to prepare to be more protected. I think Saint-Gobain, if I want to take a good thing, I don't say we are immune, but I think we are now - I have been told by specialists, we are now just after that in a much stronger position.

And - but I think that many companies also need to take this into account, which is done by the way I will say, but it is done for Saint-Gobain. And we will continue to work on that on an ongoing basis.

That means that the numbers I showed on the first page are higher. The organic growth would be not 3.5%, but 4.6%, which should be the highest internal growth level since - for a semester since 2011. And we would have had clearly a double-digit operating profit growth like-for-like if we didn't have this impact. So that means that the underlying trends of the business of Saint-Gobain. And now we are behind this, are very solid.

But nevertheless, I will comment on the actual figures, so that's what I'm talking about, 3.5%, because they are the reported figures. We had growth in all regions and in all our businesses. By region, we had good growth in Western Europe with a clear trend of improvement in France. And you will find me more comfortable than I was at the beginning of the year. I already said in May, I was a bit more optimistic than I was at the beginning of the year.

We are clearly led by new construction, but we also see - at the end of the semester, we are seeing first signs of an improvement in renovation, which is our most important market in France. All the other countries had good growth, except Germany, which was down slightly, but Germany has been also more affected by the cyber-attack.

North America, we had growth led by construction market and with the - and Guillaume will come back to that - with the comparison base which has been distorted between the two quarters and because of the weather in our roofing business.

Industrial markets were up slightly overall and we had an improvement in our margin. Also an improvement in our margins in Asia and emerging countries, despite the fact that and that I flagged at the beginning of the year. But I will the situation, I don't say it's getting worse, but the recovery will be delayed in Brazil. The political events of the first half in Brazil have not been favorable. But I would say, overall, we had robust growth in all our regions.

In terms of strategy, we implemented our strategy in line with what I explain during the Investor Day in May with a growing CapEx program, which we don't see in the account in the first half, but we'll see more in the second half with new investments in emerging countries.

Good delivery in terms of our cost saving programs we delivered €170 million during the first half. We are also speeding up our program of small and medium size acquisitions. We completed 18 acquisitions in the first half. And we have six being finalized in July, including a bit more important one in Norway, where we have acquired our license in insulation. That was only country in Europe, where we didn't have our own company in insulation, and two companies in High Performance Materials also.

In total, this - if I include July overall, we'll have added around €400 million of sales for August, which is slightly above that info [ph], so an increase in the rate of acquisition, as I said in May.

We have also bought back 3.5 million of share in the first half. They have not been canceled yet and because also of our employee share program that's why you've seen that - you will see in the results per share a little bit below the total result. But this will be change during the second half, and this is in line with our group long-term objective.

So now I pass to Guillaume Texier, for a bit more detail in the results. And I come back for the outlook and the action plans for the second half.

Guillaume Texier

Thank you, Pierre-Andre, and good morning. So as Pierre-Andre mentioned, we delivered continued strong growth in the second quarter. So this graph, this bridge that you see on the slide is a little bit misleading in that it doesn't restate the growth from the effects of the cyber-attack. And as Pierre-Andre explained, we estimate this attack reduced our H1 sales by equivalent of 1.1% of sales, which is fully in line with early announcement that we have made on July 13.

And as Pierre-Andre explained, during the last four days of June, and the early days of July, many of our systems were disrupted, which made us unable to recall transactions, and in many cases to even execute those transactions. So without this event our volumes would have been at 2.8% and our internal growth for the first half would have been 4.6%.

Beyond this cyber-attack, another point to keep in mind is also the number of days, which was slightly negative overall for the first half with very positive effect in Q1, and a very negative effect in Q2. So overall an underlying organic growth figure if I may say, so which is - which would have been slightly above 5% in H1.

The exchange rate effect is almost balanced on the first half, which is a change compared to what we had shown on the first quarter, where it was positive by 0.4%. So British pound continues to be negative, compensated by the Brazilian real, and the dollar on the semester. But the effect of the dollar as you can imagine is quickly reversing, and in fact, if things were to be frozen at today's exchange rate, we would clearly see a negative exchange rate effect on both sales and operating profit in the second half of 2017.

The positive structure effect is the same as in Q1, and it comes from the continuous flow of acquisition as Pierre-Andre mentioned in line with what we had announced during our Investor Day. We are stepping up our game in terms of small and mid-size acquisitions with three priority categories, bolt-on, emerging counties and innovation issues.

So in the end, we increased sales by €860 million or 4.4% of the group sales. Maybe one figure I didn't comment on the previous slide was pricing figure, and it is very important. The price effect for the first half is 1.8%, 1.6% in Q1, and 2% in Q2. And this slide, which shows quarterly volume and price effect, shows particularly well the reversal of trend in pricing since the second half of last year, and the nice pricing trajectory that we have followed. This comes from all three sectors, which have delivered pricing figures between 1.5% and 3.1% in Q2.

And as you remember, we have said that at the beginning of the year. This was particularly important challenge for us, as we were facing increasing cost of raw materials and energy. I mentioned in Q1 that we expected our bill to increase by at least €250 million due to price. I now expect a figure more around or above €300 million mark. Things seem to be stabilizing however on the purchasing side, so a great pricing achievement which was not given entering the year.

What I would like also is to comment on the large swing between the last two orange bars, the Q1 and Q2 volume bars. I said in Q1 that the effect was positive by approximately 3%. So 6% becomes more or less 3% in terms of volume in Q1. And in Q2, the day effect is almost a positive even a little bit more above 3% plus 2% cyber-attack effect. So we are closer in fact in terms of volume to 3% to 3.5%. So we are on a steady and good growth path in terms of volume.

One last remark maybe, as I am mentioning a number of days to tell you that in the next two quarters, we are going to see also days effect, but much more moderate than what we have seen in the first two quarters with slightly negative effect in Q3 and a very slightly negative effect in Q4.

Coming to operating profit, operating profit grew 6.6% at constant perimeter and exchange rate. And the margin improved by 20 basis points to 7.2%. Those are very solid figures by themselves, and the second one is completely in line with our guidance for the year of like-for-like growth in operating profit. I am sure, however, you will be tempted, just like we are, to see where we could have been had we not lost €65 million in operating profit because of the cyber-attack. This would have carried us to an operating profit figure of €1,530 million.

And the calculation shows that the operating margin would have been a little bit more than 20 basis points higher at 7.4%. And as Pierre-Andre mentioned, our like-for-like operating profit evolution would be higher by close to 5%, so clearly double digit, which is obviously virtual but it's also very reassuring on the underlying quality of the performance that Saint-Gobain delivered in the first half.

Going down the P&L. The 7.1% operating profit translates into a 13% business income progression. And you will see it later, 20.4% recurring net result progression. This highlights, once again, the leverage potential we have while we optimize the lines below the operating profit, and I talked about that during the Investor Day in May.

Our non-operating costs are under control, 8% below last year. Our other operating expenses are very slightly positive, with some capital gains on land and sales of small businesses. And overall, the business income is at a little bit more than €1.3 billion.

On the asbestos side, you saw on the previous slide that we kept the accrual to the provision stable at €45 million on the back of a satisfactory evolution with new filings, I would say, stable minus and the payments down on a 12-month rolling basis, which is something that we expected and that we don't read as a particular trend one direction or the other. So as I mentioned, we kept the provision stable.

In terms of net results, as I said, a very strong performance both on the net income on the - and on the recurring net income with 26.5% evolution on the net income and 20.4% on the recurring net income. Our net financial expense went down by 20% or €56 million on the first half. This is a result of the optimization of our debt structure and, in particular, the replacement of expensive bonds of - at more than 4% interest rate by more recent ones which carry coupons between 0% and 1.37%. You saw that in the announcement that we made during the year. The income tax rate on recurring net income was 27% compared to 30% prior year period due, in particular, to a continued favorable geographical mix effect.

And the result of all of that is a net income surge of 26.5% to €754 million. One remark here about the earnings per share figure, I mean, which, as Pierre-Andre mentioned, is progressing a little bit less because we bought back shares but we didn't - can't sell them yet. This doesn't take anything, doesn't jeopardize our objectives, as reminded during the Investor Day, of reducing the number of shares on a midterm basis.

Cash flow, Cash flow generation during the first half progressed by 12.7%. And free cash flow increased by 19.4% to €983 million as our CapEx was more or less stable for the first half of 2017. We, however, maintain our guidance of an increase in CapEx on a full year basis. And working capital was stable compared to last year in number of days at 39 days, which is a new confirmation of our ability to maintain discipline on this topic. Although working capital in mass is obviously increasing as volumes are increasing also.

In terms of net debt and equity, the net debt figure is slightly increasing on a 12-month rolling basis, as you can see from €6.6 billion to €6.8 billion. But remember that this figure is also impacted by a one-off effect, which is the contribution that we made to the U.S. pension plan. We talked about that at the previous results. So without this exceptional contribution, the cash flow from operations would have largely exceeded the dividend and the acquisitions.

Equity is almost stable from December to June, but this is the result of opposite variations with negative dividend and conversion effects on one side and positive results and positive actuarial variations on the other side.

Let me now make a few comments by sector and activity before I move to geographies. So starting with Innovative Materials, Innovative Materials had a strong first half where it delivered 4.1% internal growth and a very good profitability level, improving by more than 100 basis points compared to 2016 H1. The profitability level is now back above 12%, which is a record level since 2008. With that, we are also at the lower end of the normative range of profitability that we had given at our May Investor Day.

This very good performance comes from both Flat Glass and HPM, and you will see that in a minute because we have dedicated slide on that. But maybe let me comment before that on the CapEx figure, which is at €161 million, with our main project being for example a new float plant in India and also growth investments in Mexico in coated glass as well as in Textile Solutions. Flat Glass delivered solid results from the first half with 5.6% internal growth, including 2.7% of volume and 2.9% of price. This good price appreciation, which was steady over the two quarters allowed us to more than cover the raw materials and energy evolution.

We benefited from a dynamic underlying market in automotive glass, led by Asia and emerging markets, with Europe remaining healthy. In construction, we benefited from the same positive trends in Western Europe that we saw in those businesses and that I am going to talk about as well as an increase in float glass price. In Asia and emerging countries, we posted further growth despite Brazil remaining down.

Our operating margin went up 1.1% or 110 basis points to 9.9%, thanks to an optimized operating leverage on volume growth and a positive price cost spread for raw materials and energy.

Overall, it was a good semester for Flat Glass. High-Performance Materials also had a good first half, with sales rising 2.5% on a like-for-like basis. All HPM businesses advanced in the first half with a strong second quarter in Ceramics in particular. Price was stable overall in H1, with operating margins benefiting strongly from operating leverage and volumes, moving up 15% from 14% - moving up to 15% from 14% in H1 2016.

And as we had announced at the beginning of the year, HPM continues to deliver good margins. Moving to Construction Products, where we saw organic growth of 3.7% for the first half, driven by volumes, and particularly pricing at 2.8%. This pricing achievement was important as Construction Products is a business sector where we see the majority of the raw materials and energy inflation this year. So this is good news even though we need to continue to push in this direction.

Operating income for the sector increased slightly to €586 million. And the operating margin figure for the first half was 9.3%, which was negatively affected by the cyber-attack as well as increases in raw materials and energy costs. We spent €157 million on CapEx over the six months, including, for example, in plasterboard plants in India, China or board plants in Vietnam.

In Interior Solutions, Interior Solutions grew 4.1% with an increase in both volumes and price against a backdrop of the strong inflationary environment in raw materials and in energy costs. A few example of cost increases that we have seen would be, for example, steel profile, paper but also gypsum. And this deserves particular explanation because what's happening here is that we are progressively shifting the supply of our plasterboard plants from using synthetic gypsum, which is a byproduct from coal plants progressively being shut down in some countries, to natural gypsum, resulting in some additional costs in those plants which were using desulfurized gypsum.

All the industry is experiencing the same trends, but this adds to the imperating [ph] of pushing price overall. And from this point of view, we had a good performance with 2.8%, which was not easy, but also estimate that we had a time-lag between pricing and cost increases in the first half, which is probably going to get better as the year progresses.

We saw better volumes on pricing in both Western Europe and in Asia and emerging countries, with pricing to rise in the second quarter. We also saw North America progress with prices accelerating slightly since the first quarter. So the operating margin overall for Interior Solutions was hit both by the cyber-attack and by the rising raw materials and energy costs, slipping to 9.9%.

Exterior Solutions also grew for the half in terms of pricing and volumes, posting organic growth of 3.4%. It was a mixed half for Exterior Products. Starting with Exterior Products, Exterior Products saw increases in both price and volume over the half but with contrasting trends between the two quarters. The first quarter saw significant stockpiling in roofing by distributors in North America, as you know. And this, combined with the fact that Q2 last year was very strong due to storms in Texas, meant that Exterior Products had a more difficult second quarter, as we had expected.

In Pipes, prices increased against the backdrop of rising raw materials and energy costs. But in terms of volumes, we continue to suffer from the lack of large export contracts. As a reminder, this continues to particularly impact France and the France sales figures as they are accounted by country of production. Mortars, which is the third component of Exterior Solutions, showed good growth overall with Asia and emerging countries particularly strong.

Despite the tough conditions continuing to persist in Brazil. And to finish on Exterior Solutions, moving to the operating margin, despite the impact of the cyber-attack, this managed to post - the Exterior Solutions activity managed to post a marginal increase to 8.4%.

Our last business sector, Building Distribution saw organic sales rise by 3.2%. This is by itself, a very solid figure, but it gets even more encouraging when you take into account the slightly negative days effect and, more importantly, the fact that distribution was the most impacted by the cyber-attack due to logistics disruption especially in our very automated logistics centers, which meant - which means that our most optimized countries, from a logistics point of view, were also the hardest hit.

The Nordics are clearly in this situation, but Norway and Sweden still managed to deliver good growth. Germany was also substantially disrupted by the attack and contracted slightly, while France was also impacted, but less so.

Trading in France continued to progress with brisk momentum in new-builds and pricing now positive, having been negative until the end of the year.

In the UK, we saw steady growth continue, driven mostly by pricing. However, we lack visibility moving forward. The operating margin of Building Distribution ended up at 2.7% for the half squeezed by the supply chain disruption caused by the cyber-attack. We estimate that the margins would have been around 30 basis points higher without the cyber-attack.

Let's now look at the trends by regions. And by regions, you can see on this slide that we saw organic and a slight improvement in operating margins, which is going to be on the next slide, in all regions for the first half despite the slightly negative calendar effect over the half. France saw organic growth of 2.2%, positive in both volumes and pricing. We benefited from good momentum in the new-build market, and renovation showed some first signs of improvement at the end of the first half.

Pipes continue to weigh on the French performance as we continue to lack a major export contract, as I mentioned. In terms of magnitude, the impact of Pipe was more than 1% on the French sales growth on the semester. In fact, if we also exclude the negative impact of working days, the cyber-attack and Pipes. French growth would have been around 5% for the first half.

We saw further growth in the rest of Western Europe with organic sales growth of 2.7% for the first half. The Nordics and the UK market continue to show good momentum even if, as I mentioned before, we lack the visibility in the UK. Germany was down slightly, quite negatively impacted by the cyber-attack. North America saw organic sales up 2.5% for the first half, driven by the construction markets. In the industry, we saw small gains overall with contrast between the end markets. Once again, sectors like high tech and medical continue to be strong, while oil and gas, and heavy industry are weaker.

And lastly, Asia and emerging countries reported, first, a good growth, with organic sales up 6.7% and all four of our regions positive, including Latin America, despite Brazil remaining quite weak. We saw strong trading in India and China. And Eastern Europe continue to perform well, driven by Poland and Czech Republic.

In terms of operating income by region, you can see that we improved in all regions in mass and in margin. And I think it is worth noting that we are now generating 55% of our operating income outside Western Europe, with a third in Asia and emerging countries and 23% in North America. France is continuing its progressive recovery with positive prospects of further improvement.

And in terms of EBITDA generation, a little bit the same picture with more than half of the EBITDA being generated outside of Europe. And you can see also, when you look at the CapEx as a percentage of sales figure, that we are investing more in growth in those areas which have delivered good growth and also double-digit profitability, as you were able to see on the previous slide.

And then, we leave the floor to Pierre-Andre for concluding remarks.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Thank you, Guillaume. Just - so briefly on the outlook and our priorities. So first on the outlook, I think that the trend that we have seen in the first half globally will continue in the second half with a gradual improvement of construction markets in France. So I think we have started to see renovation growing, and we should have a good second half in France. In rest of European countries, we should have a continuation of the trend. Germany could be a bit better than a disappointing first half.

On the other hand, we have a little less visibility in the UK, positive market conditions in North America in the construction market and further good organic growth in Asia and emerging countries, despite the fact that we clearly think the recovery in Brazil is delayed. In terms of our - what does it mean for our businesses, I think in Innovative Materials, we expect further growth and we expect also for the year of an improved profitability.

Construction Products, we should have continued volume growth, and we will continue our focus on the price-cost spread, which was a little bit lagging in the first half, and given the trend in pricing at the end of the semester, we hope it will turn as a positive trend.

In terms of Building Distribution, we should benefit from volume growth in Western Europe. So in this framework, our priorities remain constant, as I explained at the beginning of the year. Clearly, you'll focus on the sales price. You've seen that we have done a good job of increasing prices.

As you saw also, it's not enough in all our divisions because of this increased bill in energy and raw material prices that Guillaume described. We will continue being focused on our cost saving plan. We have delivered €170 million in the first half. We are - we will deliver more than the €270 million I targeted at the beginning of the year.

In terms of CapEx, we didn't add an increasing CapEx in the first half, but given the projects which are underway, we'll have an increase in the second half, and we are still having in mind around €1.6 billion for the year with two areas of focus: one, which is growth CapEx outside of Western Europe with a number of projects in emerging countries. You have seen some significant projects in - for instance, in India and in Mexico, two countries where we have a strong growth.

And the second element, which we talked about a lot in May, is a speedup of our productivity type of CapEx linked to the new technology with the digital and what we - Germans call Industry 4.0. You have - we've shown a lot of initiatives that we started a few months ago in May, and we are ramping up in that framework. Ongoing commitment to invest in R&D, with continuous flow of new products to support this strategy of high value-added differentiated products.

And of course, a focus on our free cash flow generation. So we clearly confirm all our objectives that we had in mind at the beginning of the year, and we expect very confidently a growth in like-for-like operating income. So now, Guillaume and I, we are at your disposal for any question you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Pierre-Andre, good morning. I have three question, if I may. First, beginning by the worst, can you confirm that you reduced the losses of Pipes and also Lapeyre? Secondly, could you quantify maybe the EBIT impact of the cyber-attack for the Construction Products? And third, maybe giving more flavor in glass for a supply and demand situation in Europe and to maybe also giving us an order of magnitude of the price of the float 4 millimeter? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Concerning Lapeyre and Pipe. Lapeyre is improving. Pipe has not improved. It's about stable with an improvement in some countries. And it's a situation which is difficult. In fact, it's improving in China, in most countries in Europe, and it's a little worse in France in the first half because of the contracts or the lack of export business. So overall, it's stable in Pipe, and improving in Lapeyre.

In terms of the cyber-attack, no, we will not quantify by business. As you know, these numbers are estimates. We think that they are rather accurate, but they are not accounting numbers. So we give you a feeling. As I said, distribution has been the most impacted business. But Construction Products within the industrial businesses has been more impacted than the others.

In distribution, that's where we expect to have less recoveries. We will not recover the sales that have been lost. In Construction Products, we may recover some. It's not completely clear yet in - I think in the industrial businesses, we will recover most of the sales, which is just delay in billings.

In terms of the glass supply-demand situation, it's still very tight in Europe, and I think it will remain so for around one year at least. So I think, as I explained at the Investor Day, we are currently - we don't have enough flat glass for our needs, and that's just the situation which, personally I'm comfortable with. It was strategically, you remember I've been trying to get that situation for a number of years, and we will continue to be in that situation.

So the situation will stay tight. You have seen that there have been some announcements that the market has been growing, especially in automotive. And for the time being, I think that it is tight. In terms of the - as you know, the float glass price is not a major indicator for us, but Patrick what is - pardon me, pardon me, take the mike, yeah.

Patrick Dupin

Both the 4 millimeter price and the average is slightly growing. And as well, the part of high value-added product in our basket is also growing. So we are less and less dependent for the 4 millimeter price as such.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

What is the price of 4 millimeter?

Patrick Dupin

The price of 4 millimeter now is around 3.4, something like this.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

But [John Christo] [ph], the fact that I don't know the number shows that it's not maybe as important than what you think. I am now looking at the overall basket of products in Flat Glass, which is improving and the mix is improving. So we are less and less relying on that number.

Josep Pujal

Yes.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Yes.

Josep Pujal

Hello. Josep Pujal from Kepler Cheuvreux. Two questions for me. The first one on the cyber-attack but this time, the long-term consequence is that you could see on that. And especially regarding the deployment of the Industry 4.0, do you think that it will impact the - I would say the speed or the reach of that ambition? And do we have to consider that it could have consequences on the cost reductions that you were expecting from that?

And my second question is on the price-cost gap. Did you say that in H1, it was lagging a little bit behind? If I understand well, you are more confident for H2. Is it only because of the price increases that you've been passing recently? Or do you also see that cost inflation now is a little bit less than what we saw at the beginning of the first half? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

So I will answer the first one and then Guillaume the second one. The first one is a very good question, but it's a question which goes well beyond Saint-Gobain. First, I want to say that in terms of the impact of this cyber-attack, it's now over for Saint-Gobain. That doesn't mean that we are in a safe world and - but as I tried to explain, I think that we have not rebuilt our systems the way they were. And I think that we - without going into many details, I would say that the trend is twofold.

First, we are even more centralized, and then second, we are more segmented, which leads me to the answer to your question on the impact on Industry 4.0. I think that we will need, and the world is going to be, at the same time, more digital and at the same time, taking into account more the cyber-attacks, which means that our systems will be - we are going to review the way we would implement our digital equipments within our factories that will not slow down. We will isolate, probably, more one place from the other.

The consequence is that in terms of relationship between our plants and the outside world that we will have to be - we will probably, and I think it's a question for, not for Saint-Gobain, it's an overall question. We'll have to be more precise. But when I look at the plans we have in mind, I think the bulk of the improvement we expect is more from internal improvements than coming from the connectivity with our suppliers, our customers.

So I don't think it's putting in question the plans we had in mind. But maybe we are going, and I think that it's a question for the next two years. We will implement some programs a bit differently than what we had in mind. Guillaume?

Guillaume Texier

In terms of costs of raw materials and energy, as I said, we are now estimating that the price effect on the full year is going to be €300 million. And for the first half, we think that at the group level, we were able to offset, and as the cost of the inflation, of raw materials and energy by price. That being said, as the situation is very different from business to business, as I mentioned, probably positive in Flat Glass and more difficult in Construction Products, which experienced the biggest part of the inflation of raw materials and energy.

Now, as the second part of your question was about, is it front-end loaded in a way? The price effect on raw materials and energy and we think at this stage, but it's extremely volatile. We think at this stage that the bulk of what we saw in terms of inflation was probably in the first half of the year. But that being said, I would be very cautious in terms of giving a guidance on the second part of the year.

In terms of price-cost spreads, you know that, as all things, are probably the most volatile elements of our business.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Maybe I would say, on the spot basis we are a bit more confident than we were a few weeks ago on energy but not on raw material. But as you've seen, this changes very quickly. Next questions? Yeah.

Eric Lemarie

Hello, Eric Lemarie, Bryan, Garnier & Co. I've got three - two question actually, if I may. First, what's your view on the current decision around the finances of the local authorities in France with all these execution around the local tax, the Taxe d'Habitation? What could be the impact in our - in your view on the French pipes market? Are you more worried than before or not?

And second question, regarding Latin America. Your organic growth was impressive in H1, it was a 4.5% increase. Despite Brazil, what would have been the growth in Latin America in H1 without Brazil would have been? I don't know double-digit growth or…? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

On the issue of municipalities, local authorities in France, as you know, normally this challenge in Taxe d'Habitation should be compensated by the government. But what I can say that the moment, the trends we see in our pipe business in France is not bad at all. The issue is - in fact it's growing at the moment. The issue is export contracts which are very, very low, and in fact, even lower than last year.

And we - as we flagged in April, we see the recovery of this contract delayed. So I am not particularly concerned by the question you asked. Concerning Latin America, you want to answer?

Guillaume Texier

Yeah, I can take the question on Latin America. As you said, we had the very strong growth in Latin America in the first quarter. And the second quarter was much more difficult. I mean, there are three reasons to that. The first one is the slowdown of Brazil, which entered into a difficult again situation. The second effect is also the fact that the Q2 comparison basis last year was quite good especially with - we took advantage of the difficulties of a competitor in Mexico, which improved the Q2 figures in 2016 and which by comparison, makes the second quarter of 2017 more difficult. And the third effect…

Guillaume Texier

That's a one-off.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

That's a one-off, exactly. And the third effect is the lumpiness of Ceramics, which contributed to the growth, and that this business is quite lumpy with timing of orders influencing a lot of the quarter-by-quarter growth. So that's basically the explanation of the Q1 to Q2 evolution qualitatively.

Eric Lemarie

Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Yes, we're going to the phone questions.

Operator

We have question by phone from William Jones from Redburn. Sir, please go ahead.

William Jones

Hi, good morning. Thanks. I have three, if I could, please. The first is just exploring a bit more around the margin and distribution in the first half, I appreciate you've highlighted the cyber effect. But the like-for-like sales were still just over 3% for the first half. The margin was slightly down. Can we infer then from that there was some slight gross margin pressure in certain country in the first half? Just thoughts around the gross margin, please.

The second was just helping us understand again the High Performance Materials margin in the first half, which was up at 15%. To what extent was that helped by the Ceramics contribution in the second quarter? I guess when we think about the second half, is that margin HPM likely to ease lower again?

And then the last one is just if you can help us understand expectations for U.S. Roofing for the remainder of the year. I think your major peer talked about expecting a flat market now as the storm comps are offset by renovation. And therefore, the second half being down about mid-single-digit on volume. Do you kind of agree with that assessment of U.S. Roofing into the second half? Thanks.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Thank you, Will. We will take the three questions. On the margins of Distribution, I mentioned during my presentation that our estimate is that without the cyber-attacks, the margins of Distribution would have been substantially higher, more than 30 basis points higher. And you have to take into account that the cyber-attack impacted very much Distribution, both in sales and maybe even a little bit more on operating profit, proportionally.

And one of the reasons for that, that you can understand, and I mentioned that during the comment is also that the cyber-attack impacted even more those businesses, which were highly optimized in terms of logistics and which are usually a little bit more profitable. So I think this is the main explanation for the margin drop in building Distribution.

Your second question was about the HPM profitability. It's a good half for HPM, with a very good operating profit margin, in line with what we had said at the beginning of the year. We said that HPM would maintain a good level of operating margin. As you mentioned, as you rightly mentioned, this was helped a little bit by Ceramics and by the profitability of Ceramics. But overall - so overall, you shouldn't expect that we are going to increase the margins of HPM by 1% every year - every half year.

We think that we are at a good level of margins. It can vary because as the HPM business by nature is a little bit more lumpy than other businesses, but we expect for the rest of the year a continued good level of margins.

Guillaume Texier

Yes, given the first half, the margins for the whole year will be above last year.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Absolutely. And your last question was about Roofing. Yes, we saw the outlook of our competitor for the full year. We are not really in disagreement in terms of what we see in the market with what we have said. As you mentioned, there is a negative effect, which is as roofing, as storms comparison basis last year in Q2, we had relatively strong storms in Q2, which didn't happen to the same extent in Q2 this year.

But the underlying trends in terms of reroofing, in terms of the construction markets in the U.S., are on the other direction quite good. So overall, it's a safe assumption to assume that we're going to be flat or slightly up in terms of volumes.

William Jones

Great. Thank you.

Operator

We have next question from Ms. Elodie Rall from JP Morgan. Madam, please go ahead.

Elodie Rall

Hi, good morning, everyone. I have three questions, if I may, please. First on U.S. Gypsum, a U.S. peer seems to have reported some softer pricing trends in H1. Can you give us some color on what you're seeing there? And maybe quantify again first the contribution of U.S. Gypsum on operating profit for the group?

Second on pricing in general, so we've seen an acceleration of prices in H1, and also a sequential improvement in Q2 versus Q1, but given H2 prices last year were also sequentially up in H2 2016. Do you plan to increase prices further in H2, in order to maintain the currency on your pricing level?

And finally, on financing costs, they were down materially in H1, [indiscernible] of replacement of expensive bonds. Do we expect a similar decrease in H2? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Okay. So on U.S. Gypsum, our pricing situation was slightly better in the first half than the last year. And in fact, in the second quarter, it was slightly up compared to the second quarter of last year. So I would say that we - the trends that we are seeing in pricing are encouraging as far as we are concerned in Gypsum in the U.S. View on price overall?

Guillaume Texier

On price overall, as we mentioned during the presentation, pushing price continues to be our main priority. As you mentioned, there was a slight increase in price last year. So the comparison basis is a little bit more difficult since the pricing was positive in the second half of last year by 0.6% while it was negative by 0.6% in the first half. But we think that as the momentum in pricing, I mean, the situation is very different business-by-business.

There are businesses where we see good momentum and those are businesses where it's more difficult. But overall, it would be safe to assume that we are going to see a progression of pricing in the second half of the year. And that's necessary if we want to continue to offset the rising cost of raw materials and inflation.

And your third question was about bonds, is that right?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Yes, but I don't know. I forgot the question.

Guillaume Texier

Can you repeat the question, Elodie, on bonds.

Elodie Rall

I just wanted to have an idea of whether we should anticipate the same kind of decrease in financing costs in H2 versus H1?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Our plan versus H1 then versus H2 of last year, yes?

Elodie Rall

Yes, yes.

Guillaume Texier

Versus H2 of last year, I don't see any reason, why it would be substantially different. I think it depends obviously - I mean, frankly, I didn't do the calculation precisely, but it's safe to assume - and you have the dates where we imitate the bonds and to re-imitate the bonds, but I think it's safe to assume that we're going to see the same kind of effect in terms of the financing costs in the second half of the year.

Elodie Rall

Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Which is something that Guillaume flagged at the Investor Day.

Guillaume Texier

Yes.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Next question.

Operator

We have next question from Mr. Robert Gardiner from Davy. Sir, please go ahead.

Robert Gardiner

Thanks very much. Good morning. Let me just ask to - from my side. I'm just wondering within the €80 million of EBIT you flagged for the full year, to what extent have you assumed that you'll recover some of the lost profits, if at all?

And secondly, just - it'd be interesting if you could give us the price by division for the second quarter, and also the industrial price that you gave us in Q1. So excluding your Distribution businesses, where that price was in the second quarter? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Okay, I take the first question. I think, I explain that during my presentation, but I will repeat myself. This €80 million is €65 million during the first half, and additional €15 million during the second half. And this €15 million additional is a combination of recovery in some businesses coming from sales which have not been built to our customers because of the cyber-attack, but which have been in fact, and we know in some businesses that we had an extra level of sales in the first half of July. That's one positive element.

But on the other end, there are some businesses where we had further losses of sales during the first few days of July. And that will be an additional loss of profit. And then the third component of this €15 million in addition to the €65 million are some additional costs. Some of them have been booked in June, but we estimate that there will be some additional costs linked to restart up of some operations, some additional extra IT costs.

We had a number of - as you can imagine, we have been working day and night between June 27 and July 10. And we have - as we continue to reinforce our system, we'll have also on a recurring basis, probably a bit more IT costs in the next two years, but that I don't think it's really material. So this, the three elements mean that the €65 million will become €80 million. Under €80 million, there will be no recovery of this €80 million if this was the question. I'm not sure - the question was between first half and first half of the overall recovery. So it's a one-off, it's finished, this €80 million. But we will not recover this €80 million.

Guillaume Texier

And your second question I think was about the price effect in Q2. And so, I will give you the figures of the price effect by division in Q2. In Flat Glass, the price was a plus 3.1%. In HPM, it was minus 0.1%. You know that HPM, it's mostly a question of mix. Interior Solutions is 3.3%. Exterior Solutions is 4.9%. And Distribution, 1.5%. And I think your other question was about what was the - and for the group, overall, 2% of positive price effect as I mentioned during the presentation.

And I think your question was for the industrial businesses. So we have the group by 2%. We have distribution at 1.5%. I don't have exactly the figure, but it would be safe to assume that it's around 2.5% for the industrial businesses.

Robert Gardiner

Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Next.

Operator

We have the next question from Mr. Sven Edelfelt from Natixis. Sir, please go ahead.

Sven Edelfelt

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Firstly, in building distribution, excluding the cyber-attack margin improvement, would have been up 30 basis points in H1. Shall we expect the same kind of performance in H2?

Secondly, the cost cutting program, it has been reduced by €30 million. It was €300 million and you're now targeting €270 million. Could you explain your reason behind it? And lastly, could you comment on your cost-cutting program on the Pipe business? There has been some article in the price, which mentions heavy losses on job cuts. Maybe you could give more color on this. Thanks.

Guillaume Texier

Okay. So I will take the first one. I think first of all, a question of understanding. I said 30 basis points. This is what is the difference between what we have published in terms of results and what the operating margin would've been.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Which means 20 compared to last year.

Guillaume Texier

Which means 20 in fact compared to last year. So you have to have that in mind. I don't think that we give any specific guidance on the second part of the year on distribution. But you heard Pierre-Andre described the macro trends, which are steady.

In terms of the cost savings program, I think we said at the beginning of the year that we would deliver €270 million cost savings program. During the Investor Day, we said that we would deliver in average €300 million for the next four years, which doesn't mean that we promise that we would do €300 million in 2017. And I think what we mentioned also was that we were at the beginning of the Industry 4.0 program and that we said, it'd probably be a progressive increase of what we could expect from that.

That being said, you may have seen that, first of all we delivered €170 million of savings in the first half. If I take a comparison, last year we had delivered €150 million in the first half and we delivered €270 in the end of the year. And secondly, that we gave in terms of guidance is the fact that we would deliver more than €270 million between now and - more than €270 million for the year.

So the guidance is not changed. There is no change in trends. In fact, what we are seeing is quite encouraging.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Concerning the third question on pipe. As I have said, we have lack of orders in our pipe business mostly for the export contracts. This is partly because of cyclical reasons and low demand at the moment in a number of countries, which have been significant customers in the past, mostly the oil-related countries. So there are some cyclical reasons. And there are also some structural reason, which is that for these export countries, our plants in France have seen the competitiveness reduced compared to new significant actors in India and in China, having in mind that in China we are part of those. But that means that we are less competitive also structurally at the moment to get benefit when they come back from the orders in these countries.

So we need to adjust our costs in France. And there has been some announcements related to that in France recently. This is a program that will last during the next - mostly during the next two years. But we need to reduce, yes, our cost position in France.

Sven Edelfelt

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Arnaud Lehmann from ‎Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Sir, please go ahead.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you. Good morning, gentlemen. I have three brief questions, please. Firstly, regarding your share buybacks. Wendel sold about 20 million shares recently. You decided to buy only 1 million share from them. It feels like it's too much or too little in a way. You got the opportunity to buy quite a few share from them. You only went for 1 million, why would that be, considering that that's part of your objective to reduce the number of shares? That's my first question.

My second question is regarding flat glass. I think we've seen some announcement by yourself and your competitors of some mothballed plants to be reopened. How much incremental supply is coming back to the flat glass market and do you see a risk that prices could be negatively impacted by this additional capacity?

And my last question is regarding M&A. You've announced some interesting mid-size acquisition recently. I guess, some of them looks like they could fit quite well with Sika as well. So firstly, have you been competing with Sika for some of these acquisitions? And secondly, when you actually do these acquisitions, do you have in mind some potential future synergies once you take control of Sika, if you do so?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Okay. In terms of buybacks, I think we are trying to be opportunistic. So we have an objective, we have not talked about the timing at which we are doing it. And we try to be opportunistic in terms of the timing.

In terms of Flat Glass, I think we - I was already asked this question at the beginning, is the same but I'm going to repeat. There has been some announcements of capacity coming back from our competitors' shutdown of mothballed plants a few years ago. There has been a growth in demand, I think at the moment the situation is tight. These openings - and we had also - ourselves we opened the plants last year, and the timing was quite good.

Compared to the magnitude of the reduced capacity a few years ago, these re-openings are not at all in line, so we are still going to have in Europe a lower level of capacity after these announcements. And compared to the trends in volumes, I think we are not seeing for the next 18 months I would say, then you know after that, it's - we will see.

But for the next 18 months, after a few of those plants are on track, in fact, there have been, I think one or two just a few months ago. So capacity is tight, and I don't see a risk at the moment for the foreseeable future. Long-term, we will see, but not from what has been announced when it's going to take place in the next 18 months.

In terms of M&A, no, I don't think we have been competing with Sika on the small acquisitions we have been doing. The synergies we are going to have with those acquisition, which are in fact, majority of the small acquisitions we have done in technical products are more in the HPM, so it's more on the HPM side. They are - good synergies with our HPM side. Sometimes also it fits the channels in our mortar side. But I would say we don't need additional synergies, [is aware and I don't there are many] [ph] what I've seen with Sika to justify this acquisition which are - complements in our portfolio already with good synergies.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. Sir, please go ahead.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Can I ask on Flat Glass part, as you were very close to the 10% level in the first half. I want to understand if you think you can have further sequential improvements in this business as something you've guided on the past. Do you think it'll more plateau out now, given the relatively high levels? First question.

Second question is on if you could help us out or if you've done quite a bit of M&A. If I understood your remarks correctly the sort of enterprise value year-to-date has been around €400 million. Can you give us a sense what kind of earnings you think you've acquired with that, I guess, on operating profit would be for the most sensible metric?

And then finally, if you can help us bridge, first, the earnings in the first half? I understand obviously there's relatively small but whatever effects in M&A contributed and then whatever you want to guide on or as you see it right now for the full year, that would be helpful. Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Can you repeat the third question, please?

Gregor Kuglitsch

So the bridge M&A contribution and FX for the first half, and what you think at this point it is for is for the full year. I think in your prepared remarks, you talked about a headwind in the second half, if you freeze the exchange rates with the current rates? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

So I - the first question was on Flat Glass, yes. Well, I think we will pass the 10% benchmark this year. I think that the margin in Flat Glass will not go to the sky. So we are going to be - if we still have - we still could increase, I don't think we'll go to the roof. I just - I comment that at the moment, this year we will be for Innovative Materials all together, we will be within the range, the medium-term range that Guillaume guided at the Investor Day. So I think that they are good levels. We have growth in sales in Flat Glass, which will continue. We'll pass the 10% mark this year. That's - so what I would say? On…

Guillaume Texier

The second one was on M&A and the effect on the accounts. I think what - Pierre-Andre?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

We are clearly in line with our principal and criteria, so which in these acquisitions are creating value on year two, on year three, so you can deduct that they will bring additional profit to that extent.

Guillaume Texier

And the third was about exchange rate effect on the second part of the year, if I got you well. Yes, I said that the effect would clearly be negative in the second part of the year. You can expect, if things are frozen at today but things are never frozen at today, that's the beauty of the exchange rate that we would be a little bit more than 1% negative on sales on the second part of the year.

Gregor Kuglitsch

And then in operating profit, if you have a number €30 million?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Sorry?

Guillaume Texier

Operating profit would be more or less the same. Same order of magnitude.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Manish Beria from Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Manish Beria

Good morning. So I have three questions, if I may. The first is related to the Distribution business. So we have seen emergence of e-commerce player and this is seen as a path for Distribution business. At least we have seen this in the U.S. geography. But do you see any disruption from the e-commerce player in Europe as well? And if you see that, then what are we doing to protecting ourselves from this structural threat?

The second question, if I calculate your operating leverage after adding back the cyber impact on the EBIT of €65 billion, I get an operating leverage of 15% in the first half. So how should we think about the second half? It will be better or it will be at the same level? And the third question on the tax rate, you see some mix impact when the tax rate was lower. So should we expect the same for the full year? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

On the e-commerce, first of all, I would disagree with you on what we see in the U.S. In our type of industry, we are not a player in Distribution anymore in the U.S. but we are a big supplier to the distributors. I think, that in our type of business in building materials, e-commerce actors are really marginal, and we don't see that growing very fast. I would say it is more or less the same in Europe. It's more of the existing players who are offering omni-channel, I would say, capabilities. That's what we are providing within our building distribution in Europe.

So I don't think that there is a large change in our type of industries, because of that. We - and the U.S., which is sometimes a good - a little bit more ahead than Europe. We don't see that trend in the U.S. in our type of business.

Guillaume Texier

The second question was on operating leverage. First of all, I'm not completely sure how you calculated the operating leverage. There are several ways of doing that. The way we calculated it at the Investor Day was to take operating leverage on volume, first of all, and to calculate it on those businesses which are growing, which makes sense because we don't want to have good operating leverage on negative gross business obviously.

So I think when I look at the operating leverage, I'm not going to - we're not going to report operating leverage or basis calculation every quarter or every half. But overall, we are more or less in line with what we had said at the Investor Day, knowing that we are also in the first half facing a tough comparison basis because last year we had benefited from a good price cost spread in the first half. When I think about the second half, I don't see major changes in terms of which would specifically impact as the operating leverage or calculation. But obviously, this is not the guidance.

Your last one was about the tax rate, and should we expect the 27% to remain where it is. I would really not give any specific figure for the end of the year. As you know, tax rates are one of the most difficult things to predict because there are many things happening in terms of exceptional, in particular. But what I can say is what I showed during the Investor Day presentation, which is a fact that financially, because of the geographical mix and also because of the evolution of tax rates in the various countries, things are growing the right direction. But beyond that, short term, I wouldn't give any precise figure.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Maybe I come back on the first point, because I wouldn't like to let you to believe that digital is not an important subject in Distribution, and that we are not very active. I refer to the presentation that we made at the Investor Day in May. We are extremely actively there are some changes now our business models under relationship with our customers and in the end, this customer is changing. We had the - an important part of our Investor Day relating to that.

But at the end of the day, I believe that, if we do well our job, and I think that our customers and industrial distributors in the U.S. are doing well their job, I think that it's not going to change who is doing the business, but the way we do the business is going to change. And so that's - if we are not doing well our job then we may be at risk, but I think that we don't see a big change in who is doing the business. They will do it differently.

Manish Beria

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. John Fraser-Andrews from HSBC. Sir, please go ahead.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you, and good morning. My first question is France. Guillaume, you mentioned the 5% underlying sales growth in France. I think, you were referring to the second quarter. But that was actually almost the Q1 sales growth as well, so it doesn't really matter. But can you clarify if that was a Q2 or half one coming on 5%. And should we add another percent to that if we strip out Pipe? So actually, on a real underlying basis, it was 6%. And can you comment how that splits between new-builds and renovation?

The second question. Raw materials and energy, the €300 million. Could you give some flavor on that? How that's split between raw materials and energy? And can you say, have you already got the price increases in the back in Construction Products to recover that inflation? Or do you need those? And are there specific price activities that you've already announced to do that? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Okay. I'll take the first question on France. What is - what we have in mind in France is that whatever are the reported numbers, our analysis on comparable day basis stripping out the cyber-attack, and excluding Pipe, which is - be a better way to look at our construction underlying trend, both in Construction Products and in Distribution is that we are around at a run rate which is around 5%. In fact, the second quarter was a bit higher than the first one.

But you have to remember that the second quarter was also quite low last year. So as a comparison basis, the second quarter stripped out was probably more high, which is a paradox compared to the reported numbers, was higher compared to what we could expect as a run rate. But first half is a good proxy of where we're meant to be. The growth in the first half in France was primarily led by new-build which is very healthy. But as you know, renovation is a more important part of our business and that's a good news at the end of the first half.

And I didn't say that in April or May, so I am also a bit more positive than I was two months ago, but you remember that what I say, I've been saying for one year that I've been, I would call it only when I see it. I've seen in the last few weeks - I have seen beginning - some beginning signs of improvement in the renovation market. The reason for that in my view is that - and that's where I see a difference between where I was two months ago.

Two months ago, we were seeing increased backlog from our customers in the craftsman, the small builders, which didn't translate into activity for us and it was increased backlog, because there were - and that was my main - the main reason, honestly, for me was the fear to hire from these small SMEs and the craftsman.

We start to see a change in attitude around that. It has to be confirmed. And from that standpoint, I think that the measures, that the government, they take these somewhere or may be an important step for our customer base in terms of more flexibility in the labor system in France. But I have started to see in the last few weeks a small change of attitude which is positive. So that's why I think that we are - I am more optimistic about France than I was six months and also than I was two months ago.

Guillaume Texier

In terms of raw materials and energy, the inflation that we saw is the same proportionally on the raw materials side and on the energy side. And the second part of your question was about construction products. No, it's not in the back, which means that, as I said, we had a negative spread in the first half of the year in construction products.

We have pushed hard price increases in most of our markets and we have been successful to some extent in most of our markets. But I would not say that the situation today means that it's in the bag in terms of covering the inflation for the full year. And that is the reason why we are continuing to push that as a high priority for construction products.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

We have no more phone question. But there are Internet questions.

Guillaume Texier

So we have Internet questions from Melogihal [ph]. But I think most of them has been answered. You can read them. Then we have Paul Roger.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Yeah, on pricing, yes. No, there is one question from Melogihal [ph] on Internet on - is there - what is driving the strong improvement in HPM margin? Is it the recovery in proppants? Do you expect further recovery? No, no, I don't think proppants have been significant in the improvement in ceramics in the first half. And I think we are cautious on proppants still. I think we have answered all the other questions.

And there are three questions from Paul Roger from Exane. How much higher can the flat glass margin go? I think I have answered to that question. Are there signs of new capacity coming back on soon? There have been some announcements, but what we have seen so far is in line with the growth we see in the market, which is still tight in terms of supply.

Second question, is the 5% align in gross rate in France likely run rate in H2 and into 2018? I'm not going to talk about 2018. And I think I explain myself on what I see as a trend for H2 in France. Will distribution margin improve in H2 compared to last year, given strong leverage and catch-up post cyber-attack? I don't think that there will be a lot will be a lot of catch-up in distribution. That's a negative part on my answer.

On the other end, as volume recover, we should progressively see an improvement in the margins in distribution in the second half. Are there further question in the room? Yes, [Jean Gustav] [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I have a follow-up question. To come back to the production - to the construction product, what was the order of magnitude of price hike announced in plasterboard in North America maybe?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

What has announced, I think I would try to, but more important is what is realized. We are slightly up in the Q2, around 1% to 2% in Q2 versus Q2 last year, which is a bit better than what you may have seen elsewhere. But it is not significant price increase. It's a little bit improving [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

And for your insulation in U.S.?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

For insulation, it's also slightly moving in the right direction.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Okay. Well, thank you very much.

