Validus Holdings' (VR) CEO Ed Noonan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Validus Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 28, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Miranda Hunter - VP Financial Relations

Ed Noonan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Sangster - EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Kean Driscoll - President, Validus Group and CEO, Validus Re.

Analysts

Matt Carletti - JMP Securities

Josh Shanker - Deutsche Bank

Meyer Shields - KBW

Ian Gutterman - Balyasny

Cliff Gallant - Philadelphia Financial

Jay Cohen - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Validus Holdings Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. After the speakers' remarks there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would like introduce your host for today's conference, Vice President, Head of Relations, Miranda Hunter. Ma'am, please go ahead.

Miranda Hunter

Good morning and welcome to the Validus Holdings second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Our earnings press release and financial supplement were issued yesterday evening after the market closed. If you like copies, please visit the Investor Information section of our Web site at validusholdings.com.

Joining me on today's call are Ed Noonan, Validus' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kean Driscoll, Validus, President and Chief Executive Officer of Validus Re and Jeff Sangster, Validus' Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain comments made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. And therefore, you should not place any undue reliance on any such statements. More details about these risks and uncertainties can be found in the Validus' most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on the Form 10-Q, both as filed with the SEC.

Management will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures when describing the company's performance. These items are reconciled and explained in our earnings release and financial supplements.

With that, I now turn the call over to Ed Noonan.

Ed Noonan

Well, thank you very much, Miranda.

Good morning and thank you all for taking the time to join us today. In addition to Miranda, I'm joined by our CFO, Jeff Sangster and our newly appointed President of Validus Holdings Kean Driscoll.

This was another very solid quarter for Validus as we generated $1.25 per diluted share in net income and $1.09 per diluted share in net operating income. Our annualized return on equity was 10.7%, but most importantly we grew our book value for fully diluted share by 2.1% including dividend.

Despite soft trading conditions across the entire world market, we continue to navigate our way to strong results. In particular Talbot underwriters had an excellent quarter with the 92% combined ratio. And Validus Re reported a 72.2% combined ratio.

Western World continues to show strong growth and has fully integrated Crop Risk Services into their business. That transition has gone exceptionally well and quickly. CRS lost no business as a result of the acquisition and actually had an increase in policy cap.

This morning Jeff Sangster will review our financial results in more detail and Kean Driscoll will now provide more color commentary on the quarter's results. And we will be happy to take any questions you may have. Jeff?

Jeff Sangster

Thanks Ed, and thank you all for joining the call today.

The second quarter produced our strongest results since the first quarter of 2016, as our diversified book of business continued to yield a solid return and we avoided significant losses in a quarter that's seen the industry experience an elevated frequency of events.

Our combined ratio for the quarter was 82.5%. Net income to Validus common shareholders was $101 million or $1.25 per diluted common share.

Net operating income available to Validus common shareholders was $88 million or $1.09 per diluted common share.

Annualized return on average equity for the quarter was 10.7% and annualized net operating return on average equity was 9.3%. Our book value per diluted common share was $46.45 at June 30, an increase of 2.1% from March 31 inclusive of dividends, as well as our underwriting and investment results continue to deliver despite challenging trading conditions.

Speaking in more detail to the quarter's results. Total gross premiums written were $793 million for the quarter, an increase of almost $30 million or 3.8% from Q2 2016. The increase in premiums was largely driven by the Western World segment where quarterly premiums, excluding the recent acquisition of CRS, exceeded $100 million for the first time in Western World's history with Validus. CRS also added another $24 million of gross premiums written to the segment.

Validus Re's gross premiums written were up $11 million compared to the same period last year, which is principally due to an increase in specialty lines, mainly offset by a reduction in property cap premiums. The increase in specialty lines came primarily from casualty, composite and financial lines.

Of the $41 million decrease in property premiums from Q2 last year, the majority was due to non-renewals of business as we optimized our portfolio, which also significantly reduced our U.S. wind PMLs and [indiscernible].

Talbot segment net premiums written decreased by $31 million over the prior year's quarter to $238 million from $269 million, driven by a reduction in participation in non-renewals of business and property and marine classes due to current rate environments. Despite that reduction, Talbot continues to be a significant market leader in its core lines of business as evidenced by stable to growing premiums in political lines, aviation and financial lines.

Western World's quarterly gross premiums written of $107 million, excluding the new CRS acquisition is largely attributable to a 50% increase in property premiums written as we continue to deploy capacity according to our business plan. We were very pleased to close the CRS acquisition on May 1.

As the majority of the spring crop business is written during March, premiums for the 2017 year mainly came as acquired unearned premiums and will not flow through gross premiums written. They will, however, flow through earned premiums net of the 50% quota share we have with third-party reinsurers that expires at the end of the 2017 crop year.

As a result, net premiums earned from agricultural insurance for the two-month period starting on May 1 were $50 million. We expect a similar amount of monthly net earned premiums for the rest of the year, increasing slightly towards the end of the year as we will renew winter crop business and retain all the premiums.

The quarterly CRS business was booked at a loss ratio of 89.5% as we don't intend to book profits on the ag business until the results of the season come into focus later in the year, an approach consistent with our historical ag business.

Absent $1.2 million of intangible amortization, G&A expenses of $5.7 million or 11.3% and came in just under our full year expectations. Actual expenses will vary slightly from quarter-to-quarter and we continue to expect full year G&A to be roughly 12%. Excess purchase price in the form of gross goodwill and intangibles of $101 million associated with the acquisition was booked in the quarter. The cash payment to ADM of $185.6 million included $680.1 million of working capital acquired. The net purchase price of $117.5 million was further adjusted by $6.5 million of net assets acquired and $10 million of 2017 earnings booked at closing. We have acquired the entirety of the 2017 crop year, thus, the GAAP requirement to book the acquisition at fair value dictates that we book crop year-to-date earnings as a reduction of the acquisition price.

Shifting the discussion to group losses. Our quarterly combined ratio was 82.5%, including a loss ratio of 46.9%. We did not incur any notable or non-notable loss events during the quarter, although we recorded $7.6 million of adverse development from our Q1 non-notable energy loss, as we nearly doubled our industry loss for this event.

At Western World, we incurred $3 million of net losses in the property lines from 14 U.S. weather-related events, with the most significant being the Colorado floods and Tropical Storm Cindy. Despite those events, the property book produced a very satisfying 51.3% loss ratio for the quarter as the ongoing growth and diversification of the portfolio is paying off.

Net favorable development from prior years was $43 million, equal to 6.9 loss ratio points. Nearly all of our favorable development came from non-event loss reserves as we saw minimal movements on events.

Talbot had a very good accident year loss ratio this quarter as the midsized losses we've experienced in some of the recent quarters did not emerge, so we reverted back toward our expected long-term normalized loss ratio in the high 50s.

Beyond underwriting results, I'll comment on the AlphaCat contribution to earnings, the quarterly investment results and our capital position. Another financial milestone was reached this quarter at AlphaCat, as total assets under management exceeded $3 billion for the first time at July 1, $2.9 billion of which is managed by third parties. In the quarter, AlphaCat earned management fees of $6 million, offsetting these fees were expenses incurred by AlphaCat managers of $4 million. And quoting investment income from the AlphaCat Sidecars and ILS funds of $4 million, AlphaCat contributed $7 million of income in the quarter, net of non-controlling interest.

Our consolidated investment portfolio including cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was $9.8 billion as at June 30, 2017, an increase of $432 million from March 31, mainly as a result of the issuance of $250 million of preferred shares during the quarter. Our managed portfolio was $6.8 billion, and the non-managed portfolio was $3.1 billion. Excluding the non-managed investment component, managed net investment income of $38 million contributed to a quarterly annualized effective yield of 2.35%, in line with our recent quarters. Net of our non-managed portfolio, we recorded $2 million in realized investment gains and $16 million in unrealized investment gains in the quarter.

Our investment in the Aquiline funds continues to perform extremely well for us, as we recorded over $9 million of income from investment in affiliates this quarter and close to $15 million so far this year.

As a reminder, on June 12, the company announced an underwritten public offering of depository shares representing Series B preference shares. On June 20, the preference shares were issued at a coupon of 5.8%. After underwriting discounts and expenses, we received net proceeds of $242 million. As was the case at last year's offering, we are very pleased with the market reception, allowing us to upsize the offering and price at the low end of our range. The capital raised will provide additional comfort as we head into wind season and will support further growth in the business.

Total shareholder's equity available to Validus at June 30 was $4.2 billion and total capital available to Validus at June 30 reached $5 billion. Our 1-in-100 U.S. windstorm PML is 12% of total capital, excluding non-controlling interest, which is 3% lower than at the end of March.

As I mentioned earlier, we significantly reduced our writing of U.S. wind at June 1 as we maintained discipline that has helped us record underwriting profits in each year since inception.

Our historically conservative view on share repurchases in the first half of the year is further supported this year with over $100 million of capital deployed in the CRS transaction. As a result, we repurchased 268,000 shares during the second quarter for a total of $14 million. And as of market closed on July 26, we repurchased an additional 41,000 shares for a total of $2 million leaving $304 million remaining on our existing share repurchase authorization. As our actual results develop during the year, we plan to continue to be an active manager of capital as demonstrated in prior years.

And now, I will turn the call over to Kean.

Kean Driscoll

Thanks Jeff.

Today, I would like to start by covering the reinsurance market rate environment, our key classes of business at June 1 and July 1.

In previous quarters, we discussed the value we received from our investment in analytics and research. We continue to see these benefits manifest in a variety of ways.

Our performance in the second quarter is a result of both our ability to identify the best price risks and utilize retrocession protection in third-party capital to optimize our net portfolio. Our analytical capabilities are an advantage, not only in the assumption of risk, but also in allowing us to shape and optimize our net results through different sources of external capital.

In the U.S. property market, our portfolio of renewal rates were down low single digits, but continuation of the rate trends observed at January 1 renewals, while terms and conditions were generally unchanged.

On our book, we observed an average rate reduction of 3.5% across June and July renewals, but believe broader industry rate reductions were closer to 5% as we continue to leverage our analytical insight to identify the best priced risk.

As Jeff noted, our wind PMLs dropped significantly from last quarter. This is driven by increased sessions to AlphaCat during the period and efforts to optimize our portfolio returns by non-renewing inadequately priced business. We remain optimistic about our ability to find quality risks in the cap space and will look to find ways to deploy our dry powder in upcoming renewals.

In the foreign market, renewal demand for capacity was flat and we continue to see a shift in demand from residual markets to domestic writers. The pricing environment became more competitive as we approached the June 1 renewal date. We deployed a significant amount of our capacity early in the period on key, long-term customers. And as we see them progress, we saw rates drop more steeply as we believe ILS capacity cut prices to deploy capital.

There are two things I'd like to point out about this dynamic. First, on our key relationships, we're in discussions with our clients throughout the year. And by sharing our analytical work with our client partners, are well positioned to lock up capacity and price early in the renewal process. Second, our global relationships and distribution capabilities are a key competitive advantage for AlphaCat investors. We continue to gain traction with our investor partners on the merits of the aligned model. We have much more flexibility in developing attractive portfolios for our investors, which provide competitive insulation from the pressure of having to accept under-priced risk in order to deploy capacity.

The international property markets saw rate reductions of 4% to 5%. We spent much of the last 2 years refining our International portfolio, focusing our capacity on our longer-term key partners and allocating capacity away from layers where we believe the markets trade in dollars. We continued that process in this quarter, adjusting our portfolio and are pleased with the quality of the accounts. We did see a drop in gross premiums written in the quarter, but this was largely driven by a shift in the renewal date of a large account in the first quarter.

Second quarter is relatively quiet for marine and energy renewals, but it's worthwhile providing an update on recent loss activity in the energy market. Our view of the industry loss on the Jubilee rig event is now $1.425 billion, up from $1.25 billion. There's really no net impact to us as our retro [indiscernible] responds to the increase in gross loss.

Additionally, several other large industry losses have settled recently. And as these losses crystallize in industry results, we expect the energy reinsurance excess to loss market to show more price discipline.

Given our market share in the marine and energy segment, we're very satisfied with our level of profitability. Our marine and energy portfolio has performed well through time, as a result of our experienced underwriting team, our strong relationships in the market and our efforts to optimize our net portfolio.

In our specialty account, we continue to find attractively priced areas to deploy our capacity. As a reminder, our specialty account covers an array of classes, including credit, mortgage, agricultural, composite and casualty.

The build-out of our U.S. casualty portfolio is on pace with our expectation. We remain pleased with the response from our [indiscernible] brokers. Acceptance of our product offering has been terrific as we're seeing a broad spectrum of opportunities across both classes and buyers. We continue to see evidence of reinsure discipline emerging in the market. And while there are instances of deterioration in terms of conditions, we are carefully selecting the better priced risk in the market.

Casualty will continue to be a growth area for us. The business we are writing is attractively priced and prudently reserved. We don't intend to be an index to the casualty market. We have a small market share in a sizable space and are growing shares in a way that will not be disruptive to the market and largely with existing Validus customers. Our strategy is building better connectivity with our customer base across a wide number of classes is creating value opportunities for us in casualty, but also in short-tail specialty class.

On our agricultural account, I recently spent time meeting with a number of reinsurance clients. We are truly pleased with the renewal of our reinsurance portfolio after the acquisition of CRS. Our treaty agricultural team is world-class and provides terrific analytical insight into primary portfolio construction and new product development. We are widely viewed as an important capital partner.

Moving on to current crop conditions. The overall environment has improved from the first quarter, with parts of the Midwest and Southeast receiving quality moisture. There are areas of the Northern Plains that are of concern, particularly for wheat, but the corn and soybean conditions are churning close to normal for this time of the year. As a reminder, 2016 was an exceptional year for the U.S. crop industry. And while still early, our expectations at this point are for an average year.

Briefly commenting on the retro market as both a buyer for Validus Re and a seller to AlphaCat. We made several new retro purchases this quarter, mostly in non-property classes, including terror, composite and agriculture. As in the past, we are utilizing retro to improve the risk return characteristics of our portfolio, and we'll continue to look to reduce volatility in the softer part of the cycle. As a retro seller, overall pricing was up 5% to 7.5%. Demand remains strong in this segment and ILS capacity continues to drive market conditions.

Now a few comments on AlphaCat. We deployed nearly $900 million of limit through AlphaCat during the midyear renewals and have $2.8 billion of limited force. As noted earlier, our ability to leverage our analytics and portfolio management skills with our balance sheet strength and our capabilities as an asset manager firmly positions us as a global leader in cat and a go-to-solution provider for our customers. Working in concert with AlphaCat has not only produced excellent returns for AlphaCat's investors, but has allowed Validus to improve the ROE in our cat portfolio.

Now, back to Ed.

Ed Noonan

Thanks Kean.

So I'll talk about our global insurance operations and then offer a few broader comments.

Talbot is doing an excellent job of holding margin in their business. Our strategy is to let the top line shrink wherever we need to, in order to protect returns. This, coupled with a low level of individual risk losses during the quarter, led Talbot to perform what we think of as the top end of our expectations for this stage of the competitive cycle.

Talbot is really disciplined in underwriting their business, and that caused us to pull back sharply in a few classes that aren't generating adequate returns. Notionally, Talbot's gross written premium was down 10%, but there's some noise in that number. And after foreign exchange and some timing issues on business, Talbot's gross written premiums is actually down 3.5%.

We're seeing some increased attritional loss activity in a few classes, most notably property and accident and health, and we've taken the right steps in each area. Our property team is getting low single-digit increases, but the market is still broadly competitive. There's no rate movement in the accident and health line and so we continue to just derisk that account.

Year-to-date rates were off 4.3% across the whole public portfolio. And the big outlier has continued to be upstream energy and terrorism. Most classes are off 0 to 4%. Cargo is up a few points, largely as a result of the weak performance over the last few years.

Turning to Western World. We continue to make progress in our drive to improve margins in this segment. We're not there yet, but Western World's expense ratio includes $1.2 million of intangible amortization. And so on an adjusted basis, the business is actually performing at about 102% combined ratio. The strategy has been to bring down the expense ratio through growth in Western World's binding authority book and through Validus Specialty, and that's working well for us. The G&A ratio is 14.5% in the quarter, down from 18.2% a year ago. We expect we'll continue to make progress in this area.

Our binding authority business continues to grow nicely. It's up by $16 million in the quarter. And Validus Specialty accounted for almost 23% of second quarter premiums. We expect to see continued growth in binding authority, and Validus Specialty should continue to grow as well as our underwriters gain traction.

The second aspect of our strategy has been to reduce Western World's loss ratio by adding more short-tail business to the book. We're making good progress here as well, but the competitive environment for U.S. property business is way too aggressive and so we've moderated our plans and we're also taking mid-to high single-digit rate increases in the most wind-exposed states. Those rate increases are sticking. We've been pushing a general liability rate as well, there's a little bit more market resistance in that class.

I note that Western World's most aggressive competitor today on property business is Lloyd's. It's incredible that the U.S. E&S market last year had virtually no growth, but Lloyd's grew their U.S. E&S business by 11% -- gives you a sense of the level of hyper competitiveness in London.

We're also seeing admitted companies taking more business out of the E&S market, which is hampering our ability to get rates in general liability, in particular. This is kind of a classic late stage competitive cycle behavior on the part of admitted companies. They are looking for growth outside their areas of expertise. It's actually always come to bad end in the past, I'm pretty sure will again this time. Ultimately, that just creates a bigger E&S opportunity when the admitted companies eventually retreat after losing money. In addition to increasing rates, Western World continues to grow lower loss ratio products in conjunction with Validus Specialty.

Our cyber, flood and property brokerage businesses are all running at loss ratios below the binding authority count. Validus Specialty also took over Western World's handful of remaining programs and they've put through rate increases in almost every case. Where the rates don't stick, we're happy to let the business go.

Western World is also deeply into a predictive modeling analysis to identify the best indicators of positive underwriting outcomes as well as those that lead to loss. So Bob Livingston and his team are taking all the right steps and making progress, but this remains the key area of focus for us in the business. Increasing competitive headwinds makes the task a bit harder.

Validus Specialty is developing really nicely for us. This is our U.S. brokerage business segment, which underwrites on behalf of both Talbot and Western World. We continue to add very high-quality underwriters, but we're doing so at a pretty judicious rate to avoid too much expense drag at this stage of the market. However, we're seeing good market reception to our FI and cyber teams. And Talbot products such as marine, downstream energy, political risk and terrorism are all gaining traction. We used the Western World systems and infrastructure for most of this business and that's proven to be a great model for us.

Let me turn now and give you an update on the Crop Risk Services acquisition. The addition of CRS accelerates our progress in the U.S. quite materially. We acquired CRS in the middle of the crop insurance sale season and we're a little bit worried about possible business attrition. But as it turns out, CRS did an excellent job and actually increased their policy count by 2%. We wouldn't know precisely how this translates into premium increase until we receive all the planted acreage reports over the next couple of months. But, CRS is a very dynamic organization. We continue to be really impressed by the strong leadership team as well as the winning culture of the business.

Our joint marketing agreement with Archer Daniels Midland has continued to prove extremely valuable, and it's really a critical competitive differentiator for us.

We also continue to increase our drone fleet for crop adjusting, and the results are extraordinary. A drone can survey an entire farm with high resolution video to identify crop damage more comprehensively, and it does it in the fraction of the time, relative to an adjustor walking the field. This leads to faster, more accurate outcomes for farmers and it's a good example of the progressive approach that CRS brings to the business.

At this stage of the growing cycle, there isn't much point in talking about results beyond saying that the book is written in line with our expectations and we'll wait to see how the growing season progresses. The concerns about spring wheat yields aren't much of an issue for us as this is really a trivial portion of our business.

Over the last few years, you've heard us talk about our desire to grow our insurance business. Our goal is to develop a global specialty business at scale. This will reduce our overall volatility and, accordingly, our cost of capital. We love the reinsurance business, but we can't allow ourselves to be trapped into following the market cycle. The insurance segment is a great way to put our capital to use to build value for our shareholders.

In terms of our progress towards this goal, our business is now 53% insurance. We write a global book of specialty insurance with an excellent business in London and we're approaching $1 billion in U.S. specialty insurance. Our ability to grow in the U.S. has been predicated on Western World's business and the infrastructure that they brought to us. There wouldn't be any Validus Specialty underwriters without Western World. And we wouldn't have been able to acquire Crop Risk Services without having Western World able to step in as the policy issuing company and SRA holder.

With CRS' full run rate next year, we expect to have our U.S. specialty business running combined ratios in the '90s. As I said, we have more work to do in the U.S., but we're making good progress on the strategy we've laid out. And we really think we're positioning ourselves very well for the next leg of the cycle whenever that emerges.

On a broader note, over the last 10 years, you've heard us say that we've reduced our exposure when prices weakened. The reduction you're seeing in our PMLs is the clearest indication of our commitment to not exposing our shareholder capital when we're not properly paid for it. That we were able to hold our position in the market by matching risk with lower cost of capital investors is another arm of this strategy in action.

As we enter wind season, our capital is extremely strong. We have the most comprehensive retro program that we've ever purchased and we've reduced our PMLs to the lowest percentage of shareholders' equity in our history. We don't root for hurricanes, but we've also never been better positioned for the day after one than we are now. And one final note, despite the reserve releases in the quarter, our reserve position has not changed relative to our actuaries estimates.

And with that, we'll be happy to take any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Matt Carletti with JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Matt Carletti

Yes. Thanks, good morning. Just had a --

Ed Noonan

Good morning, Matt. Matt just before you start, you're kind of a big Wall Street guy, you know all the celebrities in there. What's the deal with Bieber calling the tour just out of nowhere, I mean is it really a religious thing, what's going on behind the scene there?

Matt Carletti

I'm not too plugged in, but I'm just hoping that there is not too many insurers exposed with the liability on the other side. So, you probably have a better view than me.

Ed Noonan

Very thoughtful. Very thoughtful.

Matt Carletti

I guess, I will start with AlphaCat, great to see the AUM be able to kind of cross the $3 billion mark. I guess my question there is, you've spoken in the past at times about, there will be plenty of AUM would be put to work but you guys kind of monitoring that flow based on -- you want to make sure, you can earn the written? How do you view that today is kind of $3 billion the right feel, the market stays where it is, can you see that climbing to $3.5 billion to $4 billion kind of what's the landscape like for AlphaCat today?

Ed Noonan

Our challenges at all times is, we weren't taking capital unless we know where we are going to deploy it. And, so it's really origination at the end of the day. Validus Re does a great job with that. AlphaCat does a great job of origination on their own. We bolstered this asset -- AlphaCat recently to enhance our origination capabilities.

So, I think our expectation is that, we will continue to put money to work. We have investors who will continue to be asking us to do so. I'm a little bit hesitant at this moment in time to say broad parameters is to how much that will be because we really do like to have a very clear sense of our ability to put the money to work rationally before we take it in. And at this point, we have got almost six months before the next round of major renewals to size that up.

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. And then, I guess shifting to Western World, results look really good this quarter, I know the past couple of quarters had seen elevated property losses. You mentioned in your comments, I mean getting just mentioned about kind of side and scale and the benefits of the diversification that come with that. And you mentioned kind of pushing rate, so I guess the question there is, did you view the last couple of quarters as -- were they really just kind of the random occurrence of those property events or whether any underwriting changes that you kind of identified and made. If I know last quarter, we kind of discussed here looking at both sides of it and investigating it.

Ed Noonan

Yes. I mean the big underwriting change we made is pushing through rate increase in all the wind exposed states. And at this point in the market cycle, there is not a tremendous amount of room for that. But, we are looking at kind of mid high single digits and that's sticking. So that helps very directly.

Exposure is, the Western World runs in the property business. They really attract the E&S states. And that tends to be the Southeast to the greatest extent. So, in quarters where you have events localize whether it affects the Southeast that's going to affect Western World and most other arena players.

Add to that, the plug states and so, if you look at the places like Harris County, Texas or Louisiana or much of Florida. Our flood program is exposed there as well as other areas. And so, when you have flooding events, it's going to Western World, will stand out a bit disproportionately. But, when you don't have those events, the benefit to the loss ratio comes through very quickly.

So, it's still pretty idiosyncratic, we are still assembling the portfolio. In the meantime, we are not waiting to get the full portfolio in place to start making changes where we need to. But, the biggest one today is rate. And then, we will see, our plug model is holding up extremely well. All the flooding in California this year led to a trivial moment of claims for us. So, the flood model holds up really well. But, the predictive analytic exercise that Western World is going into may reveal some property risk attribute issues that we want to avoid in risk collections -- I guess that's one other area that might come into play as the year goes on.

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. Really appreciate the color and as long as you are focused on Mr. Bieber, I hope you can grace us with your best rendition and despacito next quarter.

Ed Noonan

Absolutely.

Matt Carletti

All right. Thanks.

Ed Noonan

Thanks Matt.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Shanker with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Josh Shanker

Yes. Good morning, everybody.

Ed Noonan

Good morning, Josh.

Josh Shanker

Hey, there. This quarter looks like a great quarter from non-notable losses for you, but the industry, if you look at people who have reported seem to stuck their finger in every pie. I heard saying about a titanium dog sled plant fire. Is it a matter of risk selection that you guys have had such a nimble quarter or is it just sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't. You look at your peers, how do you compare the Validus quarter against your quarter?

Ed Noonan

Look, you have to -- in our business, you never work so fast to graveyard. So, a quarter where your activity is better than somebody else is, isn't that certainly reflective of pervasive underwriting account. What I would say on the other hand is that, if you look at our loss ratios over time, you can make a pretty strong case that you know our underwriting selection has been considerably better than market. We made more money underwriting insurance than any of our peers. Despite the fact that most of them are significantly larger than we are and we made money -- more money underwriting insurance basically since 2008 period when you look at it relative to our peers. So, I think that's more indicative of our underwriting selection and quality of our book.

Jeff Sangster

We haven't completed avoided all the losses in the quarter, that’s a normalized loss ratio at Val Re, is a little above where it's been running in recent quarters, specifically on the property side. So, there are a couple of losses we had a fire loss in industrial plant in Texas and a few cat losses coming through in kind of the single digits millions that push that property loss ratio up as well. So, haven't completely avoided but thanks to your comments that we have risk selection has outperformed this quarter.

Josh Shanker

And to what extent given the market conditions particularly in the U.K. does it give you a desire to readdress the amount of stamp capacity that you are asking for at Talbot. Given Talbot's leadership position can tell but afford to downsize in a soft market or that's positioned at Lloyd's require to be an active player.

En Noonan

Actually that's a really good question Josh. The first thing I would say is that all the conversations we have had with Lloyd's itself and the new franchise director, give us a bit of optimism. They have changed the planning process this year, they have changed the capital standard process this year in ways that we think should be bringing better discipline to the market. I mean they have sent very clear signals that they expect to see people shrinking a whole host of classes and as you have to have a really good story to explain growth in those classes. So, the devils and the details, we need to see that play out. But, that would be a great stabilizer.

As far as whether we can shrink it, really varies by class. There is some classes that we say look we have been leaders in certain marine classes forever, the underwriting expertise is still there but we have shrunk the account.

And I think what happens typically in the softest part of the market, brokers find the path of least resistance, which right now is probably also the path of least expertise, but that pays. And so, I'm willing to -- okay, we will shrink and if that means that brokers are going elsewhere with some of the business that use to come to us. We can live with that. we know it will come back. We know when you have the best underwriters in class, the business will come to you, the clients want to do business with you.

In a lot of cases, the question of shrinking our line as opposed to existing completely. There are other classes where we say look -- we don't like giving up margin but there is margin in the class and we are not willing to seed that ground. And there we tend to defend the account a bit more aggressively. But, overall, we are -- what I would describe as a defensive pasture in London, but it's honestly just a fantastic team of underwriters and a great business. And no matter gate they work through it's a very tough one.

Josh Shanker

And just one item, you always can repurchase your stock, its really cheap instead of deploying capital a lot, we have had a discussion before just putting it out there.

Ed Noonan

Exactly a month. I don't remember, you said that before.

Josh Shanker

This one my favorite place.

Ed Noonan

Are you sure that was on our call? That might have been somebody else's call that came up.

Josh Shanker

It might have been.

Ed Noonan

You don't have any take on this Bieber thing, you think the religious angle is real?

Josh Shanker

Haven't you lost some money in insurance losses this quarter and he needs to sort of sit down and figure out his game.

Ed Noonan

There is an angle.

Josh Shanker

There you go. He is going to competition with you. Take care.

Ed Noonan

Thanks Josh.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Meyer Shields from KBW. Please go ahead.

Meyer Shields

Thanks. Good morning. I'm surprised you are not asking me about the Bieber issue because he is the only Canadian in the room, I think.

Jeff Sangster

Miranda is here. Don't forget that.

Meyer Shields

Good point, yes. Okay. One quick numbers question, just -- and I apologize, if I have missed this before. How much retro limit is less for Jubilee for your guys?

Jeff Sangster

Total limit on Jubilee, it's effectively in ILW, so we have ILW is kicking in at $1.5 billion. So, we are -- we haven't hit that level yet. And so, we would once we hit $1.5 billion, we would again take recoveries and also our net doesn't increase until loss gets over $2 billion.

Kean Driscoll

Yes. And the gross loss moves idiosyncratically as you move out on an industry basis particularly as it gets bigger and limits run out. But, where the range is at and the rebuild process or the reconstruction process we feel really very, very comfortable with our gross loss speck in our net position on that.

Meyer Shields

Okay. Thanks. It's very helpful. I'm just -- I know have asked this question in the past, I'm trying to get an handle on what you are thinking about the potentials for using the third-party capital for underwriting risks like crop like flood or other examples of primary property.

Ed Noonan

Yes. Meyer, we actually believe there's a very good opportunity to do that. Those are both natural power risks of ILS. Investors see them as non-correlating with other financial assets. And we already do a bit of crop in AlphaCat. And as we grow our crop business, that will expand. As we grow our flood business, that will expand. As we grow our U.S. property business, that will also expand.

Kean Driscoll

I'd probably add on to that, that one of the ways we're trying to grow AUM is to find new classes of business that generally meet several criteria. One, if it's not correlated, it's an easier discussion, two, if it's of relatively modest duration or tail, then that works, and three, are there acceptable margins to produce the types of returns that our investors are expecting?

Crop has worked. Flood has worked. Not every other class of business has worked. So we are looking up and down the distribution channel from reinsurance to insurance and across a wide array of classes. And we've had a lot of success. And I think that's also, I haven't really talked about in the past, but I think that's one of the components of how we're able to build out better constrictive portfolios and not necessarily chase U.S. wind cat all the time.

Meyer Shields

Okay. Fantastic. Thank you very much.

Ed Noonan

Thanks Meyer.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ian Gutterman from Balyasny. Please go ahead.

Ed Noonan

Good morning, Ian.

Ian Gutterman

Good morning, Ed. I have an important question for Kean about his new responsibilities as President. Kean, is your added job description to tweet about all the fake news that comes out of the IVR weekly?

Kean Driscoll

No, actually, did you watch Downton Abbey at all, Ian?

Ian Gutterman

I don't. My wife did. I'm afraid I didn't. We've already covered I'm bad at these cultural things, so.

Kean Driscoll

You know what a valet is? I'm essentially Ed's butler, really, is what I'm trying to say.

Ian Gutterman

Exactly.

Ed Noonan

Ian, that's not fair. That's not fair. The very title of President of a holding company couldn't be clearer. He's the fall guy for anything that goes wrong. He's compatriots, it's huge.

Ian Gutterman

I thought that was the Vice President usually, but that's okay. So speaking of fake news, Ed, I read something that I can't believe is correct. It said that you are going to co-lead a terror facility on Lloyd's of Aeon, and I know you're very against these facilities. I was hoping if you could clarify for me, is this fake news or what's changed that made you decide that terror facility might be something you are keen to do?

Ed Noonan

Are sure that came up at one of our calls? I don't remember saying anything bad about facilities.

Ian Gutterman

Maybe that was someone else.

Ed Noonan

No, actually, fair question. We are not fans of facilities. We wish they didn't exist. We like to underwrite our business ourselves and do it one risk at a time. However, there are a few of these facilities that and actually we've acknowledged this publicly as well, they make sense to the original insured.

It is valuable for a major broker to be able to say to a Fortune 50 company, we've got $0.5 billion of terror capacity locked up for you, so that's fine. That's actually an efficiency in the market. It's valuable to the customer. And while we wish it weren't the case, we understand that. But in that case, in a class like terror, where we one of the long-term leaders of the class, we're not willing to follow and so we position ourselves. We still want to be the people quoting the risk, underwriting the risk and leading the claim settlement.

And so, we do a few terror facilities for just that reason. And in truth, whilst I am not generally complementary about these facilities, we're not unhappy with them. It's worked for us in some cases. We are seeing in advance the pipeline of business coming up, it allows us to stagger our capacity in that and anticipate better.

And so that's an example where I'd say if it makes sense, it should survive. It's valuable to the customer. The market is performing well. I don't like paying additional fees to get business, but they're moderate in these cases. So I guess I have very, very strong principles, but sometimes I have other principles, too.

Ian Gutterman

That's okay. I guess what struck me about it was, I'm only basing on what I read, obviously which may not be 100% accurate, but what struck me was this co-lead element where, I guess, if the other guy might turn it down and then you get the shot to lead. That doesn't quite exactly seem like a pure lead. It's more, we lead sometimes, and sometimes they hope to stick us with the stuff the other guy didn't want.

Ed Noonan

Well, as long as it's a quality co-lead. And we wouldn't do it alongside a weak market. That wouldn't make sense. And the facility wouldn't get put together that way.

Ian Gutterman

Got it. Okay. Jeff, I had a couple of numbers ones. First, there was a mention about a gain on the facility income related to Aquiline. Any color on that? Was that a company that was sold to a large U.S. domestic company recently?

Jeff Sangster

Yes, well spotted, Ian that almost entirely relates to that particular transaction. Aquiline had a very nice return on that and that flowed through the fund to our results this quarter.

Ian Gutterman

Good day they did. Good for them, and for you. Could the crop, I guess, I guess I just -- this might be a conversation offline, but if there's a quick answer get me started. I'm having a tough time modeling this, I guess. I thought I expected more premium, both written and earned. Can you just go through again sort of what normal is and maybe there's a difference between this year and next year because of the quota share, but I guess I was expecting a lot more premium?

Jeff Sangster

Yes. So there is a bit of anomaly. The only written that we are showing is the May and June written and really that's a light period, so not normal. As I said in my remarks, most of the spring crop premium were written prior to the acquisition. And therefore, didn't show up in our gross line.

The earn is a little more normal, $50 million for 2 months of the quarter, extrapolate that to the year at about $300 million, seems about right. We're expecting to write $550 million to $600 million and quota sharing 50% of that to the existing quota share partner. So kind of $25 million a month or $75 million a quarter is about the right number, through the end of 2017. And then, that goes away before the 2018 crop year, which actually will start with the winter planning season late in 2017.

Ian Gutterman

Okay. And then, so for 2018, its $500 million or $600 million of earned, and it's fairly ratably throughout the 4 quarters, is that correct understanding or is it more spiked seasonally?

Jeff Sangster

Yes.

Ian Gutterman

Okay, got it. Okay. And then just lastly, back to the earlier comments about the midyear renewals and just how to think about one season this year given the PML down and more at Alpha. Can you just help us think about how, if there's a storm this year versus a storm last year, where are you hot or where are you colder, both geographically and sort of up and down the tower? Maybe first, and then for second event, so how does your profile look differently? If there's something blooming in the ocean, what should we worry about more or less, this year versus last year?

Kean Driscoll

Yes. I don't think you want to read too much into radical changes. We came off transactions. There's always movement in our book. It was likely weighted more towards reductions on Florida specific accounts. So I'd say we're modestly under-waived year-over-year on Florida. But probably, what probably wouldn't provide much more color than that.

Other than -- we do -- about the shifts all the time, but the shifts aren't radical. This was more of -- I think of it as a proportional reduction in the PML movement if you think about U.S. wind.

Outside of the U.S., our book really hasn't changed that much. European wind, European quake Japanese wind and quake tend to be peak perils for us. We've struck a lot in Australia that's probably the only noticeable regional shift.

Ian Gutterman

Okay. I guess it's just the movement of some of the exposure to Alpha mean that the Validus balance sheet is more exposed to lower layer events this year and less exposed to higher?

Kean Driscoll

No, AlphaCat really has investor capital that...

Ian Gutterman

I'm sorry, I said that backwards -- I missed it, but yes.

Kean Driscoll

But no, I say AlphaCat has investor capital that comes in at different risk return characteristics, all the way through the sort of the normalized distribution of outcomes. So they've got heavier writ on buying, riskier return funds, all the way up through more remote risk funds. So they're not a perfect proxy for our portfolio, but they're not one end or the other.

Ian Gutterman

Perfect. Okay. Thank you guys appreciate it.

Ed Noonan

Ian, just before you go. I'm not obsessed with this Bieber thing, but the thing is, right, so I have bought my mom tickets for the show. She's 92 and she's a big Bieber fan, and then he cancels the show. Now my momma don't like him and she likes everyone.

Ian Gutterman

I think to Josh's point, I like the idea of Bieber Re. I may register that with the DMA later today.

Operator

Your next question comes from the Cliff Gallant from Philadelphia Financial. Please go ahead.

Cliff Gallant

Good morning. Good quarter.

Ed Noonan

Thank you, Cliff.

Cliff Gallant

My understanding is that Bieber has joined the AIG team.

Ed Noonan

I hope it's not like in their auto division because it seems to be mowing down photographers at a pretty good rate.

Cliff Gallant

My question was just in terms of the business mix. I know it sounds like you're taking it somewhat of a defensive position overall, but is there an appetite for new areas? I know margin -- reinsurance has been an area of growth for you or interests. Is there any appetite for a mortgage insurance that type of expansion?

Ed Noonan

I don't see us in the mortgage insurance business. To be in that in that end of it requires big scale. And we view that as potentially, fundamentally transforming the nature of the company to be big enough to have the scale in the mortgage insurance business. I guess if there were some limited plays or angles that could make sense, but not something we think about today.

We like the classes that we're growing in insurance. This is in a point in time where we want to go into the core of the U.S. insurance market and compete head-on with the very large established players. It's a competitive market and they're doing a pretty good job of fighting for their space. So we tend to, right now, be playing more around the edges of the market, but given our size and starting point, that's fine. We're making really good progress in areas like FI and cyber and the new products we've introduced like flood, which we still have kind of a complete greenfield in flood.

And so I think that's likely where our insurance operations will continue to play in the near term. As we start to see market improvements on the horizon then I would expect to see us broadening the pool of underwriting talent that we'll bring in. We just don't want to frontload all the expenses and sit around waiting for a better market.

Cliff Gallant

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Jay Cohen from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Jay Cohen

So I have an answer for you, Ed. I'm reading this directly from Twitter, where I follow Bieber.

Ed Noonan

If that's so, it's got to be true.

Jay Cohen

Yes, "E.N.", I assume that's you, "it is a religious thing." He spells religious wrong. It is a religious thing. So right there, there's your answer. Back to Validus.

Ed Noonan

I bet my mom will feel better about that. I mean, she's still pretty P.O'd about him canceling the show, but that will probably help her get over it.

Jay Cohen

I would hope so. Most of my questions have been answered. Just one question. On the Validus side, on the acquisition costs, the last couple of quarters have been distorted because you've had some, I guess some profit commissions on crop contracts and I'm wondering if that distorted things at all for this quarter?

Jeff Sangster

No, Jay, I think what you see in acquisition costs this quarter are pretty typical. Nothing really there that, I would say is out of the norm.

Kean Driscoll

There's certain, Jay, there's two minor things going on there. One, the agricultural book is smaller this quarter and that typically comes with 14%, 15% acquisition costs. And so casualty as a percentage, which is probably closer to 30%, causes a little bit of a shift in the specialty segment. And then, in the property segment, because we dropped volume in the U.S. cap fees and we wrote a very modest amount, more of international property proportional, you see a little bit of an up tick in the property segment. But, there isn't -- I wouldn't call it big mix shifts or anything demonstrable in terms of changes. We do see volatility quarter-over-quarter and it's usually just inter-quarter portfolio shifts.

Jay Cohen

But, there clearly has been a -- I mean, you go back a couple of years, and that number was running in 14%, 15%, 16% range and now it's 19% to 20%. I mean, clearly this mix shift has affected that ratio.

Kean Driscoll

There's no question. I mean, we had a much bigger U.S. cap portfolio. And I guess the way we look at it. As clients like doing business with us and so we've looked for ways to create more opportunities with that client base. So, we've grown casualty, ag, credit, mortgage, et cetera, et cetera. And at the same time, we've seen rate reductions in the cap space, so we've looked to reduce volatility. Yet couple that with the fact that we've expanded our growth footprint because we've grown AlphaCat AUM at the same time. So using AlphaCat, using retro comp -- short story long, we're consciously shifting that portfolio to create better income streams and reduce volatility. So we're happy to trade that increase in policy acquisition cost. We think strategically, we're doing that.

Ed Noonan

But, Jay, you've got it exactly right. The shift in our business has moved our acquisition costs up. When the property cat market comes back, that's a lower acquisition cost business than when we start growing that line again, you may well start to see that mix start to shift downward again.

Jay Cohen

Got it. Great. Thanks for the insight.

Ed Noonan

Great. Well, thank you very much.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time. And I would like to turn the conference back to Ed Noonan for any closing remarks.

Ed Noonan

Well, thank you, everybody. Appreciate your time and attention to questions. And right now, I'm blowing air kisses to you, so. We look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.