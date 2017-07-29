Twitter's Q2 In Brief: Not A Good Stock

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) released results for the second quarter recently, results that do not compel me to buy the stock. In this regard, I'm not alone; there are many Twitter skeptics. In fact, when that happens, you start to wonder if maybe you're wrong, maybe that means this is a buy. Go against the crowd; be a contrarian. That does sometimes work, and it is good to examine things from a different perspective, but the way I see it, if I'm wrong about Twitter, I can always buy it (or trade it) later.

According to this Seeking Alpha news item, the company beat the profit-consensus by three pennies, coming in at $0.08 per share. Okay, that's a good start. The top line, too, was beat - at $574 million, it was $37 million more than expected. Not bad (although sales dipped). According to the corporate press release, monthly active usage and daily active usage jumped 5% and 12%, respectively, when compared to these same stats one year ago. Let's be honest, too - Twitter is a big brand in social media, a lot of people use it, and it's considered a very simple technology for quickly distributing information.

Management continues to explore what the platform really is, what it can do, and how can more money be derived from it? I applaud that. In fact, the company is marketing the value it can add for smaller business owners with the creation of an inexpensive subscription service that involves giving Twitter messages wider exposure, according to this item. I think that's smart; I also believe the small business market is a great sector to target.

Before I go any further, let me pull up a stock chart.

TWTR data by YCharts

That one-year chart is not an attractive thing to long-term investors, but maybe it isn't fair to judge Twitter so harshly just yet. The stock is still young, and again, maybe I've got it wrong (and I'm not being sarcastic).

Thing is, for me, I just don't feel like speculating again with this stock (I owned it at one point in the past) until I see some sort of strong plan for making cash. Speaking of cash, know that adjusted EBITDA has basically gone nowhere. For the quarter, that metric changed from roughly $175 million (year ago) to roughly $178 million. For the six-month frame, $355 million became $348 million. Sure, if Twitter has something up its sleeve, this short-term lack of excitement is meaningless.

I'm not seeing something up the sleeve, though. In fact, I would have to ask myself, why invest in Twitter when I already own Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)?

What I want to see - and this is something for which I have argued prior - is a bigger move into video and content. I honestly see that as a better strategy for the company. The company actually engages video (this recent shareholder letter mentions live events and user-generated video via Periscope), but I want some better, more clear idea in that area; actually, I want a bigger idea in that area. Can Twitter somehow pivot its strategy into something more akin to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)? Can Twitter eventually host exclusive content that people want to watch in the same way that they want to watch Stranger Things?

I don't know the answer to that question. Twitter has transformed social networking, there's no argument about it, and management would probably, at some point, just like to be bought out by a cash-rich tech giant that sees some potential synergies based on its transformational platform. Sometimes, though, transformation only goes so far as a stock thesis for me. There has to be something beyond the ad-supported status quo. For me, that would be original content that users pay for and/or subscribe to. For management, perhaps it is something else that will eventually be announced.

In conclusion, I'm not excited by the price action, the fundamentals, the quarterly numbers, and I don't see this stock as a speculative buy on a potential acquisition thesis. I'm avoiding Twitter for now. I'll check in on the company again in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.