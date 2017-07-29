Interest Rate Forecast 2017: Time For The Fed To Go On Vacation

The Federal Reserve can take the rest of the year off. No more interest rate hikes in 2017. Fed governors can head to the Jersey shore, or perhaps take advantage of cheap hotels in Greece. And Italy is always a good choice.

The Fed announced no major change at its July meeting but continues to expect further tightening. I think not.

The Fed has said it expects one more rate hike, and possibly even a second, but also that "the actual path of the federal funds rate will depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data." The data will not justify another rate hike this year.

GDP growth looks like it will come in at 2.5 percent in the second quarter (See the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow page). Average is three percent, which the economy has reached only once in the past 10 quarters.

Retail sales have flattened, with no net growth since January.

Housing starts are on a downward path. They ticked up in the latest data point, but that's not likely the start of a new trend. Private non-residential construction is well below the end of last year. Public sector construction is flat.

Business orders for new equipment rebounded late last year but have run pretty flat since January.

U.S. exports also rebounded last year but have flattened over the course of 2017. They have increased a mere two-tenths of one percent from January through May (the latest available data).

Low unemployment is an argument for an interest rate hike. But the unemployment rate, 4.4 percent, may not be telling us the whole story. We know there are many people neither working nor looking for work (To be counted as unemployed, one must be actively looking for work). If the labor market were really tight, we'd expect to see wage inflation accelerating. The most recent 12-month increase was 2.5 percent, which is lower than the pace at the end of last year.

The economic data taken as a whole are not weak, but neither are they strong. In this environment, look for the Fed to sit tight through the remainder of 2017. My guess is it will worry a lot, but it'd be better off on a beach with a cool drink.