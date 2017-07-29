Procter & Gamble: Get Out Of Here Man

Just when you think things are going swell, bam! Procter & Gamble (PG) is sticking to the ‘man’ - activist investor Nelson Peltz. After a strong quarter of earnings growth, P&G has all but told activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners to get lost.

In its recent quarter, P&G reported $0.82 a share in earning, topping the $0.69 from a year ago. P&G posted a better than expected quarter and said it’s cutting over $100 million in digital ad spending. Digital marketing just isn’t working for P&G, as it’s been moving away from Facebook (FB) for over a year. A positive step as P&G needs to start focusing on better return on investment opportunities in advertising; read: get more innovative. Their multi-million dollar research budget has been no match for startups like Dollar Shave Club. Peltz also doesn’t buy the digital spending cutback, citing those as a tactic for juicing earnings, but at the expense of damaging the company’s brand.



Trian wants a board seat and uses the declining organic sales growth and stock underperformance as a platform. Despite taking the somewhat ‘nice’ approach by not pushing for a new CEO or a full-blown breakup, P&G is pushing back.



P&G says Trian hasn’t provided any sound plans or actionable ideas. The $200+ billion market cap company is content with its own cost cutting plan, boasting the fact that it’s saved $10 billion in the last five years and plans another $10 billion in the next five.



P&G, despite the rapidly rising competition and slowing organic sales, is proud of the fact that it’s the market share leader in some major legacy categories. There is the counter argument, one where Trian shouldn’t get a board seat because it pointed out the obvious. P&G has struggled with a strong dollar. And granted its stock has underperformed the Dow by half since the financial crisis, but if it’s already on the ‘right’ path does it really need to give up a board seat? P&G CEO David Taylor has said that Trian has a history of creating a ‘shadow’ management team that undoes previous ‘hard’ work. DuPont (DD) charged Train in the 2015 proxy battle with trying to create a shadow management team focused on short-term results.



For P&G, Peltz has a solid track record of taking on companies. He knows how to get institutional support. I genuinely think it’s in P&G’s best interest to settle with the activist and avoid a battle. P&G trades on the ‘rich’ side above 20x earnings and its core categories, i.e. toothpaste and razor blades, continue to lose market share.



For all the recent excitement around P&G’s recent earnings, the truth is that P&G expected just 2-3% sales growth for the upcoming fiscal year. Meanwhile, major competitors are growing in the 4-5% range.



The answer, again, is to get rid of some brands and narrow the focus at P&G. The beauty business, which saw organic sales growth of 5% last quarter, is a bright spot and could attract a decent price. Regardless, P&G needs to refocus on becoming innovative - whether by investing in a new brand or buying one - which would help turn around the grooming and/or healthcare business.



P&G is still so off track. CEO Taylor said that his focus is on industries like U.S. razors. I think the digital ad cuts were a ploy to buoy earnings. As well, I feel the heavy discounting that P&G is doing will backfire and catch up to it in coming quarters. This proxy battle could do the distance, and the near-term underperformance that we could see from P&G will give Trian fuel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.