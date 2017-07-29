Top 40 Dividend Stocks For 2017

The bonus round was because BDI forgot Lowe’s and needed two extra rounds to be able to pick one stock.

The companies chosen were based on their ability to perform over the next three decades.

There’s a rumble in the mountains.

It’s the dividend picking equivalent of Ali vs. Frazier or two middle-aged men picking stocks.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund Vs. Big Dog Investments

The rules

The time horizon is 30 years. No selling.

The stock must pay a dividend.

Portfolios are equal-weighted.

Authors take turns drafting.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund goes 2 nd because he’s full of himself (Big Dog wrote this one).

because he’s full of himself (Big Dog wrote this one). Results will be updated periodically.

The dividend stocks

Big Dog Investments CWMF 1 (PM) Philip Morris International, Inc. (MO) Altria Group, Inc. 2 (PG) Procter & Gamble Company (BTI) British American Tobacco 3 (KO) Coca-Cola Company (TGT) Target Corporation 4 (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NNN) National Retail Properties 5 (O) Realty Income Corporation (STOR) STORE Capital Corporation 6 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 7 (HD) Home Depot, Inc. (The) (TAP) Molson Coors Brewing 8 (IBM) International Business Machines (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. 9 (T) AT&T Inc. (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corporation 10 (AAPL) Apple Inc. (CVX) Chevron Corporation 11 (ABBV) AbbVie Inc. (GD) General Dynamics Corporation 12 (V) Visa Inc. (MA) MasterCard Incorporated 13 (MMM) 3M Company (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corporation 14 (GM) General Motors Company (TSN) Tyson Foods, Inc. 15 (KHC) The Kraft Heinz Company (GIS) General Mills, Inc. 16 (DG) Dollar General Corporation (K) Kellogg Company 17 (CSCO) Cisco Systems, Inc. (DF) Dean Foods Company 18 (CVS) CVS Health Corporation (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corporation 19 (NKE) Nike, Inc. (CPB) Campbell Soup Company 20 (DIS) Walt Disney Company (UVV) Universal Corporation 21 (ATVI) Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NVDA) NVIDIA Corporation 22 (LOW) Lowe's Companies, Inc. (SPG) Simon Property Group, Inc.

The reasons for picking the dividend stocks

(BDI = Big Dog Investments, CWMF = Colorado Wealth Management Fund)

Dividend round 1-5

BDI - PM: I knew CWMF was going to try and take tobacco companies early. Between PM and MO, I believe PM has a head start when it comes to IQOS. It is already selling IQOS in several international markets.

CWMF - MO: Altria Group got hammered when the FDA announced its plan to reduce nicotine in combustible cigarettes. I loaded up on more shares at $64.08 this morning.

BDI - PG: Consumer staples holds many of my favorite companies. It’s no surprise I wanted to take PG early. With its product diversification, I can’t see it going anywhere for the next few decades.

CWMF - BTI: With Altria Group off the board, I wanted another tobacco company. BTI also went on sale today.

BDI - KO: I wanted to either pick up KO or Pepsi (NYSE:PEP). I never really liked the taste of Pepsi, so the choice was fairly easy. I’m surprised CWMF didn’t pick it up and in hindsight maybe I should’ve (CWMF: I like most of Pepsi’s brands better. I’m not thrilled with the way management is developing the company).

CWMF - TGT: Retail is suffering. Apparel stores are trading at exceptionally cheap ratios. Target is more dangerous than my other picks, but I believe it will survive and be able to continue its dividend growth for decades (BDI: I thought about stealing this choice from CWMF; everyone knows he loves the company. I just didn’t want to sabotage myself).

BDI - WMT: Wal-Mart is a safe pick that would eventually get chosen. Wal-Mart is arguably the king of retail. Wal-Mart has been making great progress in the e-commerce market which I believe will protect it if retail continues to fall off.

CWMF – NNN: With Wal-Mart off the table, I wanted to take a strong retail landlord. NNN has a very strong dividend yield and exceptional management. The balance sheet is very reasonable.

BDI – O: I wanted to pick up either O or NNN. I was planning on taking O first as I believe it’s slightly better than NNN. After CWMF took NNN, O was an obvious choice.

CWMF – STOR: I was going to pick O this round. Since O was gone, I took another of my favorite triple net lease REITs. STOR is a much newer company, but management has a very solid track record in running similar companies. STOR has a unique strategy for working with smaller tenants.

Dividend round 6-10

BDI – JNJ: I wanted JNJ almost as much as I wanted PG in my portfolio. I thought about taking this giant earlier on, but I knew CWMF wanted silly investments like Target. Luckily, I guessed correctly and was still able to pick up JNJ. JNJ, like PG, has amazing product diversification. This was a great way to get healthcare into my portfolio.

CWMF – SKT: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers looks cheap and offers a great yield. It operates in a unique niche. I do not believe internet competition will be able to destroy SKT. It is perfectly capable of replacing tenants as necessary.

BDI – HD: HD and LOW are both strong companies. They dominate their niche. I wanted both in my portfolio. Honestly, the reason LOW went so far down the list is because I forgot about it after picking HD.

CWMF – TAP: Most of the alcoholic beverage companies trade at high ratios. TAP looks like it may be the cheapest option in the sector. I find alcohol companies to be quite resilient. The product is addictive and few people want to quit drinking in a recession.

BDI – IBM: I was debating whether to go with IBM or Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). In my opinion, IBM has a lot of potential with all its patents and Watson. While IBM could continue to be lackluster, I believe it’s worth the risk long term (CWMF: BDI can enjoy his patent troll.)

CWMF – VZ: Cheap PE ratio, strong dividend yield, and the leader in its sector. Potential changes to net neutrality would harm consumers, but increase profits for the gatekeepers.

BDI – T: Of the two gatekeepers, I wanted VZ. I’ll have to make due with T. I’m bitter. I didn’t think CWMF was going to take VZ after his concerns about competition from T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

CWMF – XOM: Huge oil company. Low beta. XOM can fit in most dividend growth portfolios and provides some protection from higher oil prices returning. High oil prices are bad for the rest of the economy, so XOM can help to protect the portfolio.

BDI – AAPL: I was 100% sure CWMF wasn’t going to ever pick Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Of the two giants, I like AAPL better because it is vastly cheaper. It also didn’t produce Windows 10.

CWMF – CVX: Similar to XOM. CVX has more exposure to changes in oil prices than XOM. It also has a great dividend yield. Two oil picks should be enough for this portfolio.

Dividend round 11-15

BDI – ABBV: With a PE ratio under 20 and a 3.57% dividend yield, I found this a good time to jump in.

CWMF – GD: I wanted some weapons in the portfolio. Three decades is a long time. Wars happen. Based on the fundamentals like PE ratios, I saw the dip in GD as a reason to pick it first.

BDI – V: The leader in electronic payments. Visa is nearly everywhere and we are moving towards a cashless society. Within 30 years, I expect cash transactions to be rare. When Apple introduced Apple Pay, it incorporated the customers' credit card. The service Visa provides is difficult to replicate.

CWMF – MA: I didn’t realize Visa would be on BDI’s radar. MA is a bit expensive, but I expect it to remain a very strong competitor for Visa.

BDI – MMM: Products from MMM are everywhere. Even as you read this, you are most likely less than 20 feet from something MMM produced. I’m pretty happy by round 13 I got PG, JNJ, and MMM.

CWMF – LMT: Lockheed Martin shows up for similar reasons to General Dynamics. It is another insurance policy against international conflicts. The PE ratio is still acceptable after a huge climb because earnings are strong.

BDI – GM: So, this was actually a failed pick. I was trying to bait CWMF into picking Ford (NYSE:F). Oh well, at least it comes with a dividend yield over 4% and a low PE ratio. It is practically priced for failure. Even mediocre performance would provide some upside (CWMF: I wasn’t picking Ford. No).

CWMF – TSN: Tyson Foods trades at cheap ratios on most metrics. Price to trailing earnings, price to current earnings, price to next year estimated earnings, and price to cash flow are all exceptionally cheap. I am about to start picking several consumer packaged goods companies.

BDI – KHC: I was going to wait on KHC until the end, but the TSN pick baited me out. KHC is a giant in the industry and a consumer staple. It has a 2.72% dividend yield and is a safe pick for long-term income. The high PE ratio for a consumer staple shows the market agrees with me.

CWMF – GIS: Consumer staples have had a rough trailing 12 months. GIS was too expensive a year ago. After the beating it took, the yield is enticing. I’m not too concerned about the company’s ability to navigate whatever economic situations we see over the next three decades. This is a solid boring pick.

Dividend round 16-20

BDI – DG: This is a solid low cost leader. Yes, it is a pick in the retail space, but its low prices should continue to attract customers. Even in a recession, I think this retailer would be fine.

CWMF – K: I picked Kellogg a couple of rounds earlier than I was going to. This contest was tilting toward stable companies with solid dividend yields and reasonable valuations. With Kellogg being one of the bigger consumer staples, I figured it might not be available in a couple of rounds.

BDI – CSCO: High dividend yield, low PE ratio, and potential upside from changes in the tax code.

CWMF – DF: This is one of the smaller players in the consumer staples space. Major research firms have hammered it with downgrades. Since share prices were already down, it looks like reactionary downgrades to me. With the price already low, the PE ratios and price to cash flow ratios are excellent.

BDI – CVS: CVS is the healthcare allocation in the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC). CVS has been taking a beating lately, but at its current price, I’m happy to jump in.

CWMF – KMB: Kimberly-Clark is more expensive than most of my picks for consumer staples. However, it runs with a different product line. This pick is primarily to diversify my portfolio while maintaining a focus on companies that should survive even bad economic developments.

BDI – NKE: Nike has been a strong name for decades. This was a pick based on the time horizon of the portfolio. Nike is a strong company I believe will survive while other apparel companies may suffer. I also purchase a lot of Nike products, and I don’t want to switch shoes. I believe other consumers will also maintain a preference for Nike products. That gives it a competitive moat.

CWMF – CPB: Campbell Soup joins GIS and K as strong consumer staples trading at reasonable multiples.

BDI – DIS: Disney isn’t going anywhere. I would’ve picked Disney earlier, but I was fairly certain it wasn't on CWMF’s radar. With a long-term view, I believe the current valuation is cheap. Disney isn’t going to stall forever.

CWMF – UVV: I saw an opportunity to grab another tobacco stock. UVV didn’t take a similar hit to MO. However, I have to wonder if lower nicotine content in combustible cigarettes will actually happen. Even if it does, will some smokers proceed to smoke more to get the same effect?

Bonus dividend rounds 21-22

BDI – ATVI: Even though the PE ratio for Activision Blizzard is high, I still believe this is a strong investment. Blizzard recently came out with Overwatch, which came across to me like, “We can make FPS games too - this isn’t difficult.” Blizzard is now working on a new project. I can see Activision Blizzard earnings skyrocketing if it does what Blizzard does best - make an incredible game (CWMF: Didn’t we create this round so you could pick Lowe’s?).

CWMF – NVDA: The company dared to go on twitter and announce it was selling the greatest platform for KODI. The success of The Shield reflects the market’s demand for a superior tool. Other streaming devices, such as the Amazon Fire Stick, were intentionally designed to make it difficult to install KODI. This seems like gutsy management decisions with a vision. I will make this my one tech pick for the portfolio.

BDI – LOW: Yeah, this is the one I forgot. I wanted both HD and LOW in this portfolio. I’m glad we went to a bonus round.

CWMF – SPG: Simon Property Group is still going to be around decades from now. Investors are generally terrified of the mall REIT space. Anything associated with retail gets hammered. However, the malls in SPG’s portfolio are exceptionally strong and maintained well. Even as e-commerce grows, the malls are not going to die. Stores will be replaced, but the landlord should be fine.

Here are BDI’s picks:

Here’s the income:

Here are CWMF’s picks:

Here’s the income:

Several useful metrics

CWMF has access to Morningstar’s CPMS program. He ran both portfolios through several ranking criteria. The results are shown below:

For more information about CPMS visit Morningstar-CPMS or contact Morningstar by e-mail.

Conclusion

These two portfolios will battle it out over the next few decades.

Which portfolio do you think will win?

What choices would you have made differently?

What do you think of CWMF taking Target as a third pick?

