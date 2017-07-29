AstraZeneca: Will Pfizer Come Knocking Again?

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

The takeover battle between AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is pretty well known. In 2014, Pfizer launched a takeover bid for AstraZeneca. The offer was immediately rejected by AstraZeneca, which said that it could generate more value for shareholders as a standalone company. Pfizer raised its offer three times only to be rejected by the British drugmaker on each of the three occasions. Eventually, Pfizer backed out. With AstraZeneca suffering a setback, the question is whether Pfizer would relaunch its bid.

What Happened in 2014

All major biopharmaceutical companies suffered during the "patent cliff" earlier in the decade. Pfizer itself lost a bulk of its revenue from its blockbuster drug Lipitor when it went off patent. AstraZeneca also suffered during the patent cliff as can be seen from the drop in the company’s revenue data for the last 10 years below:

Source - Morningstar

As we can see, AstraZeneca saw a sharp drop in revenue in 2012. This was mainly due to the impact of the "patent cliff." AstraZeneca though over these years has focused on boosting its pipeline to offset the loss of revenue from its blockbuster drugs going off patent. In 2014, the company projected that its revenue would nearly grow 80% to $45 billion by 2023, driven by the strength of its pipeline. Earlier this year, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot once again backed the bullish projections.

As noted, this bullish outlook has been based on the strength of the company’s pipeline. The strength of the pipeline was also the reason why AstraZeneca thwarted the unsolicited takeover offer from Pfizer in 2014. The company believed it could deliver more value to shareholders as a standalone company by focusing on its pipeline. The decision was justified only a few months later when AstraZeneca’s PARP inhibitor got an approval. Lynparza, the company’s PARP inhibitor, has potential to be a blockbuster drug.

Another reason why AstraZeneca did not show any interest in the Pfizer takeover offer was the nature of the deal. With the acquisition of AstraZeneca, Pfizer was looking to move its headquarters to the UK. By changing domicile, Pfizer could save billions in taxes, given the difference between the corporate tax rate in the U.S. and the UK. AstraZeneca believed Pfizer would destroy value by slashing the research and development expenses, given that the main purpose of the deal appeared to be tax savings.

After Pfizer backed out of the deal, a year later, it launched a bid for Allergan (NYSE:AGN), which was domiciled in Ireland. If completed, this deal would have been the biggest in the pharmaceutical industry. Pfizer backed out after the U.S. Treasury department changed tax rules to deter tax inversion deals. Since then, there has been speculation whether Pfizer would relaunch a bid for AstraZeneca. This speculation is likely to be fueled further after AstraZeneca tumbled almost 15% on Thursday following disappointing results from its MYSTIC Trial.

Will Pfizer Relaunch Bid?

If Pfizer is considering a bid, then there could not be a better opportunity than now. AstraZeneca's shares tumbled on Thursday after initial results from MYSTIC, a Phase 3 trial evaluating Imfinzi (durvalumab) monotherapy or Imfinzi in combination with tremelimumab compared to platinum-based standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy in previously-untreated patients with metastatic (Stage IV) first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), did not meet primary endpoint of improving progression free survival (PFS).

This is a major setback for AstraZeneca considering that durvalumab (mono and combination therapy combined) was seen as a blockbuster drug candidate by analysts. It makes reaching what was already an ambitious revenue goal even more difficult for AstraZeneca. With the company at its weakest in recent years, this is an ideal time for launching a bid. However, I do not believe that Pfizer will be doing that. The reason as discussed above is Pfizer’s motive back in 2014. The main driver for the 2014 bid was potential tax savings because of the change in domicile. With that incentive gone due to new US regulations, it is unlikely that Pfizer will relaunch a bid for AstraZeneca. Having said that, it does not mean there will not be any takeover interest in AstraZeneca. After the 15% drop on Thursday, an opportunistic bid could still come for the British drugmaker.

