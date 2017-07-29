Comparing U.S. Bancorp, SunTrust Banks, And BB&T Corp.

All three banks posted solid earnings, with USB and SunTrust posting the best percentage gains in net interest income.

Since typically loans and deposits are their signature products, regional banks are very tightly correlated with the 10-year yield.

In this article, we'll compare and analyze the financial ratios of U.S. Bancorp (USB), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), and BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) following their earnings reports for Q2. I chose to compare these banks because they're leaders in their respective regions and their stock prices are trading relatively close to each other in value.

Q2 Earnings recap:

U.S. Bancorp posted 85 cents EPS, beating their earnings estimate by 1 cent, and posted $5.49B revenue for Q2, beating their revenue target by $20M.

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) grew 5.9 percent year over year.

Net interest margin of 3.04 percent for the second quarter of 2017 was 2 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2016.

Average total loans grew 3.4 percent over the second quarter of 2016 and posted 0.9 percent growth compared to Q1.

BB&T posted a Q2 EPS of 78 cents, beating their earnings estimate by one cent, and revenue came in at $2.89B, beating their revenue target by $20M.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was up $26 million.

Net interest margin was 3.47 percent, up one basis point, driven by rate increases.

Non-interest income was up $49 million due to higher insurance revenues, investment banking, brokerage fees, commissions, bankcard fees and merchant discounts.

Average commercial and industrial loans increased $781 million, or 6.1 percent annualized.

"Our credit quality improved further in the second quarter, as we had declines in non-performing assets, net charge-offs, performing TDRs and loans 90 days or more past due." - CEO Kelly S. King.

SunTrust Banks posted a Q2 EPS of $1.04 cents, beating their earnings estimate by 4 cents, and revenue came in at $2.89B, beating their revenue target by $20M.

Posted $1.4B versus $1.366B in Q1 for net interest income or up 2.5% as a result of net interest margin expansion and growth in earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.14% in the current quarter, up 5 basis points sequentially and up 15 basis points compared to the prior year.

Average consumer and commercial deposits increased slightly sequentially and increased 3% compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Average loan balances increased 1% sequentially and 2% year over year, driven primarily by growth in consumer lending.

When we see earnings reports like the ones above for our three banks, it can be rather difficult to determine who's the clear winner since each bank highlights different numbers to make their quarter look good.

Below are a few financial ratios and analysis that I believe should highlight the key differences between our three banks. Of course, this is not a comprehensive analysis, but it should give investors a good sense of how the three banks are performing.

Management effectiveness:

In the chart below, we see a comparison between the stock prices versus the Return on Equity for the banks in our group.

USB, BBT, and STI stock prices have performed nicely and are hovering near their highs for the year.

However, the ROE for USB is much higher and beats out the 8.81% ROE for BBT and the 8.52% ROE for STI.

We can see the ROEs for BBT and STI have increased from Q1 to Q2 which is impressive given the low yield environment in Q2.

USB's ROE fell in Q2 versus last year but is still an industry leader which we'll see in a later chart.

USB data by YCharts

ROE industry comparison:

The average ROE for the commercial banking industry, according to the FDIC, stands at 9.32%.

for the commercial banking industry, according to the FDIC, stands at Both BBT and STI lag behind the industry but not by much. USB is outperforming the industry average with their ROE of 14.09%.

ROE comparison to peer banks:

The below chart shows where the ROEs for our three banks ranked with their peers.

U.S. Bancorp has the highest ROE with just over 14.

Both BBT and STI are in line with their peers for ROE except for USB and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Regions Financial (RF) has the lowest ROE at 7.61%.

In summary, it's fair to say that the ROE for USB is outperforming both the industry average of 9.32% and their peer group.

BBT and STI lag behind the industry average of 9.32% but are very close to their peers at 8.81% and 8.52%, respectively.

USB Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

A bright spot for SunTrust Banks:

Looking at the ROE doesn't give us the complete picture. When we look at the percentage improvement in ROE over the past three years, STI has been the most stable out of our three banks. BBT's ROE has fallen the most at -14% while USB has fallen by -10.2%.

The ROE percentage moves are not moving in the right direction for BBT considering the bank lags behind their peer group and the industry average of 9.32%. BBT's ROE should be monitored closely in the coming quarters for those invested in the stock.

considering the bank lags behind their peer group and the industry average of 9.32%. Although USB's ROE has fallen in double digits, the bank still leads the industry in ROE.

USB Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Price valuations: P/E and Forward P/E ratios

USB's P/E of 15.79 and STI's P/E of 15.13 are in line with each other.

However, BBT's P/E is the highest of our three banks at 17.49 and perhaps indicates that BBT's stock price is overvalued based solely on the P/E ratio.

As a result, BBT may be more susceptible to a correction since the P/E ratio is one of the most closely watched financial ratios for investors.

USB PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Book value:

Unlike their P/Es, BBT trades at a lower price to book value at 1.39 than USB's 2.052 but higher than STI's book value of 1.214.

A book value of less than one is considered very good, and over 2 is considered overvalued.

However, it's common for regional banks to have high book values given their reliance on a branch network to deliver the traditional product offering of loans and deposits.

USB Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The book values for all three stocks have come down from their highs in March of this year as bank stocks corrected with the 10-year yield.

The chart below shows the percentage change in book value since the start of March, before the first Fed hike of this year. BBT has since bounced after correcting over 7% off the highs of the year.

USB Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Net interest income or NII:

Currently, U.S. Bancorp's NII stands at about $3.01B while BB&T's NII stands at $1.63B. SunTrust has the lowest NII with $1.4B.

Net interest income measures the profit made from lending (revenue) versus what the bank pays depositors in interest (expense).

If you ever were curious why U.S. Bancorp's stock price typically trades at a premium to many banks, all you have to do is look at the NII chart below. USB has been a consistent and steady performer in NII and ROE. As a result, the stock has fared much better than most stocks in the banking industry.

Although STI's NII is roughly $1.4B, it has logged the largest percentage gain over the past year which you can see on the next chart.

USB Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Percentage improvement in Net Interest Income:

SunTrust is the clear winner in NII gains over the past year with a 7.26% gain.

USB gained 4.29% while BB&T gained 1.55% over the same period.

All three banks have seen an increase in net interest income over the past year due in part to Fed hikes, rising yields, and loan growth.

USB Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The yield curve was challenging in Q2:

As we can see below, the 10-year yield struggled to get over 2.4% while the 2-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June.

while the 2-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June. Typically, the 2-year yield moves as a result of Fed action, while the 10-year trades off long-term inflation and growth expectations.

Given the challenging yield environment in Q2, the fact that all of our three banks increased NII this year is a welcome sign of a healthy income statement.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Comparing Q2 Yields to Q1 Yields:

The 10-year yield in Q2 was in stark contrast to Q1 when the 10-year yield traded above 2.4% for most of the quarter and briefly traded over 2.6%.

and briefly traded over 2.6%. It makes me optimistic to think how well these banks will do in future quarters when the 10-year yield gets back to 2.6% or even 3%.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Key takeaways and highlights:

While there are many more financial ratios and numbers to analyze, I hope the above analysis provides investors with a clearer picture of U.S. Bancorp, BB&T, and SunTrust Banks following their Q2 earnings reports.

It appears from a net interest income standpoint that USB's NII of $3B beats out BB&T's $1.6B. In fairness, USB is a bigger bank than either BB&T and STI. STI's growth rate of 7.26% NII over the past year bodes well for future quarters. BB&T's anemic NII growth rate of just over 1.5% should be monitored closely in coming quarters, especially if yields rise and the bank does not post better NII numbers.

in coming quarters, especially if yields rise and the bank does not post better NII numbers. From a strictly P/E standpoint, BB&T has the highest P/E ratio , with USB and STI hovering around a 15 P/E. BB&T is slightly overvalued compared to its peers and may have more room to correct lower, especially if their NII growth rate doesn't pick up in the next few months. I'm not negative on BB&T, but the higher P/E relative to their peers needs to be justified by strong numbers in the next few months . Otherwise, it may be at risk of a correction. The good news for BB&T is that the bank posted a 6% growth rate in commercial loans. These C&I loans for BB&T are variable rate loans and correlate tightly with moves in the 10-year yield .

, with USB and STI hovering around a 15 P/E. BB&T is slightly overvalued compared to its peers and may have more room to correct lower, especially if their NII growth rate doesn't pick up in the next few months. I'm not negative on . Otherwise, it may be at risk of a correction. The good news for BB&T is that the bank posted a 6% growth rate in commercial loans. . SunTrust is trading close to USB's stock price and yet has experienced a 14% decline in ROE in the last year while its book value has corrected by roughly 8% over that time. However, STI's net interest income growth was the highest for the group with over 7%. It appears that SunTrust may be at risk of a pullback, but if the NII numbers continue to jump on the back of a higher 10-year yield and solid loan growth, the stock's correction may be limited. I suggest watching loan growth going forward since STI posted a 1% growth rate y/y and it's doubtful, to me anyway, that'll be enough to keep the stock price in the same neighborhood as USB's current stock price of $52.

and it's doubtful, to me anyway, that'll be enough to keep the stock price in the same neighborhood as USB's current stock price of $52. All three banks posted over 3% net interest margin and that's great news given the industry standard which is just over 3%.

USB appears to be in the best financial position with solid NII growth, very high ROE of 14, and a correction in book value. Loan growth was over 3%. However, the book value remains the highest, over 2, and the valuation may be enough to prevent long traders from entering into new positions.

However, the book value remains the highest, over 2, and the valuation may be enough to prevent long traders from entering into new positions. All three banks are doing fairly well, and there are pros and cons to owning each bank. Much of their success will depend on economic growth in the U.S. since regional banks don't have offices overseas. But since GDP growth is expected to be around 2.5% for Q2, retail sales was a blow out number this past week, and durable goods orders (business investment spending) was very strong, I believe the future looks bright for our three banks in the coming months.

If you'd like more in-depth analysis on other banks, please check out my article analyzing the income statements of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

And more on Brian Moynihan's performance as a CEO for BofA and the bank's stock price and net interest income performance under his leadership click on my article here.

Good luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.