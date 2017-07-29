New Residential: This REIT Outperforms My Rental Property

Investing in rental properties that produce positive cash flow can be a very successful strategy. The strategy usually involves using leverage or “other people’s money” to purchase assets that rise in value every year and produce positive cash flow. It takes a specific kind of person to use this strategy as it requires risk, people skills, and hands-on skills such as the ability to fix toilets and swing a hammer effectively. To make rental property investing passive, an investor can hire a property manager for a price. Rental properties are not for everyone, but you can achieve rental property-like returns by investing in a comparable alternative such as a REIT.

I purchased a rental property a few years ago and it has been a very successful investment thus far. I also purchased a residential REIT this year. Both assets produce income and provide different risks and benefits. After a look inside the numbers, I believe that my REIT, New Residential Investment Corporation (NYSE:NRZ), will outperform my rental duplex over time. In this article, I will share the financials behind my rental property and my NRZ investment, and forecast income for the next 10 years to show why REITs are a great alternative investment to buying physical real estate.

My Rental Property

I purchased a duplex in New Hampshire at the end of 2014. It was the highest cash flow producing property in my price range. I took out a home equity line of credit (HELOC) on my primary residence to help pay for the vast majority of the required 25% down payment. My variable interest rate started at 4.25% for the HELOC loan. For the rest of the purchase, I took out a conventional 30-year fixed loan for an investment property at a 4.65% interest rate. I made this investment because the capitalization rate, cash flow potential, and location of the property were too good to pass up. Also, I want asset and income diversification as I don’t want to invest 100% of my money in stocks and bonds.

In an effort to maximize profits and learn how to fix up and slowly upgrade a 117-year-old apartment building, I did not hire a property manager. Plus, I have my wife to help me out who plays a major role in managing the property. However, to make a fair comparison to investing in a REIT, I have to make my rental investment passive like investing in a stock, so I contacted local property managers to provide me with the cost of property management in my neighborhood.

The following table shows what upfront cash I had to spend to acquire the rental property. This amount includes a cash reserve account of six months’ rent for unexpected repairs and vacancies, an absolute necessary expense.

Cash Used To Purchase Rental Property Property Inspection 475.00 Property Appraisal 606.00 Cash Portion of Down Payment 7,500.00 Loan Closing Costs 8,324.10 Property Insurance 927.00 Initial Repairs to Make Rent Ready 838.18 Travel Expenses 165.86 Cash to Fund a Reserve Account 16,650.00 Total 35,486.14

Source: Author Calculations

I invested $35,486.14 to acquire the rental property. I will compare the income I will receive from my rental property investment to an equivalent $35,486.14 investment in NRZ's stock.

NRZ

NRZ data by YCharts

I targeted NRZ as an attractive stock worth considering because it rated high in my “10 Minute Stock Rating System” and because it is a Dividend Challenger with a five-year dividend raise streak. My “10 Minute System” is used to rate a stock’s valuation, dividend, financials, and risk and can be read about in depth here. NRZ is diversified but it does invest in residential property so it can be used as an adequate comparison to my physical real estate investment.

Duplex vs. NRZ

This next table shows actual 2015 income and expenses from my duplex, which includes what it would cost to hire a quality property manager. I then used my actual 2016 rental financials and forecasted the net cash flow for the next eight years and compared them to the amount of dividend income I would receive from holding NRZ shares over that same time period.

Year 1 (2015) Year 2 (2016) Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 Year 9 Year 10 Total Net Income Duplex Income Rent 33,300 33,900 34,500 35,100 35,700 36,300 36,900 37,500 38,100 38,700 Reserve Account Interest 104 106 108 110 112 113 115 117 119 121 Duplex Expenses Maintenance & Repairs (2,556) (2,589) (2,623) (2,657) (2,691) (2,726) (2,762) (2,798) (2,834) (2,871) Utilities (1,765) (1,788) (1,811) (1,835) (1,858) (1,883) (1,907) (1,932) (1,957) (1,982) Bank Fees & Misc. (12) (12) (12) (12) (13) (13) (13) (13) (13) (13) Mortgage Principal & Interest (9,756) (9,756) (9,756) (9,756) (9,756) (9,756) (9,756) (9,756) (9,756) (9,756) Insurance (743) (1,055) (1,201) (1,366) (1,555) (1,769) (2,014) (2,291) (2,608) (2,967) Property Tax (4,870) (5,300) (5,395) (5,492) (5,591) (5,692) (5,794) (5,898) (6,005) (6,113) HELOC Principal & Interest (3,600) (3,600) (3,600) (3,600) (3,600) (3,600) (3,600) (3,600) (3,600) (3,600) Travel (118) (119) (120) (121) (122) (122) (123) (124) (125) (126) Property Management (4,916) (4,032) (4,103) (4,174) (4,245) (4,316) (4,388) (4,459) (4,530) (4,601) Vacancy Expense (4%) (1,332) (1,356) (1,380) (1,404) (1,428) (1,452) (1,476) (1,500) (1,524) (1,548) Duplex Net Cash Flow 5,068 5,756 5,987 6,197 6,381 6,536 6,659 6,746 6,792 6,792 62,914 NRZ Dividends 4,871 5,367 5,915 6,518 7,183 7,916 8,723 9,613 10,594 11,674 78,374

Source: Author Calculations

As you can see from the above table, my duplex investment produced $62,914 of net cash flow over 10 years, and my NRZ investment produced $78,374. According to my conservative calculations, my NRZ investment is a better income producing asset. This forecast shows that REITs are great income investments and can actually outperform physical rental real estate over time. It did take three years for NRZ income to catch up to the duplex income, but after that, NRZ's income grew at a much faster pace.

To break the forecasts down, I will go over the assumptions I made to come up with the figures provided in the table above.

For duplex income, I assumed I could raise rent $25 per year per unit as history has shown.

For the duplex, I used the 2015 inflation rate of 1.3% a year for repairs/maintenance/capital improvements, utilities, bank fees and miscellaneous, and travel mileage (not tolls because the local toll has not been raised in the seven years I have lived here). I increased my insurance premium by 13.8% a year because that is how much it was raised from 2015 to 2016. I increased my property tax bill by 1.8% a year since that is how much my bill increased from 2015 to 2016 as well. For property management, I assumed one tenant will move out every year since that is the turnover rate I have experienced since late 2014.

The local property management company charges 8% commission on rental income a year and charges 85% of one month’s rent each time a new tenant signs a one-year lease.

For my repairs/maintenance/capital improvement expense, I added an additional $600 a year to fund eventual capital improvements (new roof, new furnace, new siding, etc.) that need to be made every 25-30 years.

For NRZ, I used its one-year average dividend growth rate of 10.2% to forecast how much dividend income I would make each year. Considering NRZ’s three-year average dividend growth rate is 55.4%, this seems to be a conservative forecast.

Conclusion

Owning rental properties can be stressful investments that require time and hard labor. The right rental property can make you a lot of money over time, but there are alternative ways to invest in real estate without getting your hands dirty or dealing with unruly tenants.

REITs tend to pay large dividends and are a hands-off way to own a diversified stake in real estate. After analyzing and forecasting my rental cash flow data from a duplex I purchased in 2014 to investing the same amount of capital into NRZ's stock, I have determined that high-yielding REITs like NRZ can produce more income than attractive rental properties over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.