Ross Stores: An Interesting Prospect

Over two years ago, I looked at a company called Ross Stores (ROST). My general conclusion from that piece was that, compared to a rival like TJX Companies (TJX), the firm was pricey but its superior growth, combined with its low debt, made it an interesting prospect for investors to consider. Since publication, the thesis I made did not, unfortunately, work out. Shares of Ross have fallen 12.9% compared to TJX, which saw its share price tick up 7.6% (which is hardly great in two years). In what follows, I wanted to take another crack at it and give my thoughts on whether investors would be wise to consider buying in or if they may want to stay away.

Ross continues to surprise

*Created by Author. Shows Aggregate Percent Increase Over Time

From a growth and profitability perspective, Ross has been a truly impressive company in recent years. If you look at the graph above, for instance, you can see that its revenue has meaningfully outpaced rival TJX. Sales growth has averaged 7.2% per annum over the past five fiscal years, compared to TJX's 6.4%. This can be chalked up, at least in part, to positive comparable store sales growth on a consistent basis, with the figure ranging between 3% in 2013 and 2014, to 6% in 2012 (though its store count increase was the true driving factor dividing them since TJX also had impressive comparable store sales growth). In 2016, as shown in the table below, comparable store sales growth was a nice 4%.

*Created by Author

Beyond comparable store sales, however, the company has continued to grow its physical footprint. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you can see the number of locations in operation at the end of each fiscal year. Between 2012 and 2016, the company's store count grew from 1,199 units to 1,533. This has continued this year. Between June and July of 2017, Ross' store count increased by 28 units and now stands, if my math is correct, at 1,589 units. If all goes according to plan this year, the company will have added 90 stores by the end of this year, most of which will be in the form of its Ross Dress for Less, which already accounts for around 87.1% of total locations today.

*Created by Author. Shows Aggregate Percent Increase Over Time

*Created by Author

Of course, sales growth is only one part of the equation. We also need to look at profits and operating cash flow. In the graph above, you can see the net income and operating cash flow of Ross compared to TJX for each of the past five years. In the graph below, you can see these expressed as a percent of sales for the firm. Overall, Ross has been a great company from an earnings and cash flow perspective, driven at least in part by management's ability to increase sales per square foot. In 2012, this number averaged $355, but in 2016, that number was $395. In a low-margin business like retail, increasing revenue per square foot can (but does not always) have a significant impact on profitability while a decrease in sales per square foot is usually meaningfully negative.

*Created by Author

Another piece of data I should mention relates to the company's book value. One way to look at a firm is to see how much in the form of net assets you're receiving for every dollar you allocate toward the stock. Book value over the past five years has surged 11.7% per annum, soaring from $1.77 billion in 2012 to $2.75 billion at the end of 2016. In the first quarter of this year, this number increased again to nearly $2.78 billion and it should be mentioned that a large portion of its asset base is in the form of cash. As of the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.24 billion, up from a modest $646.76 million in 2012. All the while, even though debt has risen, it has only increased to $396.61 million.

This year is looking good too

In its first-quarter press release, the management team at Ross provided a brief glimpse not only at where Ross stands today, but where it might be going. During the quarter, sales came in 7% above where they were last year, driven by store additions and positive comparable store sales growth. Net Income and operating cash flow also managed to increase 10.5% and 11%, respectively, year over year.

Unfortunately, that I could find, sales guidance was not spelled out, but management said investors should continue to expect positive comparable store sales growth (at a slow pace) and that this should convert into a nice bottom line. If all goes according to plan, using the mid-point of guidance for the year, earnings per share should come out to around $3.12 apiece. This would be 10.2% above the $2.83 per share the company reported last year.

Beyond just these items, though, there appears to be another value driver for shareholders to benefit from. With so much cash on its books, a number that represents 44.8% of its book value, Ross has made the decision to buy back stock over the next two years worth up to $1.75 billion. In the first quarter of this year, management repurchased $215 million worth of shares and they expect that they can buy $875 million before the year is out. For the full two-year plan, if it is used in its entirety, management will, at current prices on average, have repurchased around 8.2% of all outstanding shares while growing and paying out a growing distribution.

Shares are looking interesting

In my view, despite being involved in the retail space, Ross appears to be a really high-quality growth name with impressive purchasing power and attractive fundamentals. Sadly, though, this comes at a cost. You see, right now, shares of the company are trading for 19.3 times last year's profits. Now, admittedly, this is actually lower than the 20.3 times earnings that TJX is going for, but I have a feeling the market doesn't really care about the earnings provided by each retailer.

This is because, at the end of the day, cash is king. The cash brought in by Ross is actually quite high. Last year, this number came out to around $1.56 billion and it implies a price/operating cash flow multiple of 13.7. This happens to be a bit more pricey than rival TJX, which itself is trading at a multiple of 12.6. From a book value perspective, however, Ross is still quite a bit cheaper than TJX, with multiples of 7.66 and 9.96, respectively.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Ross has done well in recent years even as its share price has languished. This is probably due, in part, to the fears surrounding the retail environment, but it's important to realize that not all companies are going to be affected the same way. For now, no real data suggests anything materially negative regarding Ross. Sure, shares of the business are pricey on an earnings basis, but when you consider the modest price/operating cash flow multiple the business is going for, especially when stacked up against a lower-quality rival, and when you consider the low price/book value Ross is trading for today relative to TJX, I can't help but to think that this may be a nice company to keep a close eye on if you like the retail space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.