Transocean: A Mixed Bag Ahead Of Earnings

One of the companies I watch very closely but no longer own any piece in is Transocean (NYSE:RIG). Up until January of this year, I had a small stake in the rig operator in the form of call options, but those have since expired. Even so, with its strong cash position, a lot of which was just traded in exchange for reducing debt, and with its impressive performance history in light of a major downturn in its industry, I believe that the company has some very interesting long-term prospects. In what follows, I will go over a few items that I believe that investors should watch for, all of which should be revealed when the company reports earnings after the market closes on August 2nd of this year.

Costs should perform well

One thing I really like about Transocean is the company’s ability to adapt to harsh economic conditions. In the past, I have covered this, where I have looked at the company’s cost structure actually improve as sales fell. I recognize that there are limits to this, but I believe there’s a good basis to expect costs at the rig operator to improve this quarter compared to last year.

*Created by Author

To understand why this is, we need to understand what has happened recently. If you look at the table above, for instance, you can see that Transocean’s operating and maintenance costs relative to sales averaged 59% in the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal year. However, even as revenue at the company tanked over the ensuing year, its cost structure continued to improve, with its operating and maintenance costs falling to 46.5% of sales in the first quarter of this year.

It should be discussed why, precisely, this took place because some of it is “one-time” in nature while other parts are a sign that costs will stay lower during this energy downturn. In the table below, you can see that a $60 million drop was due to the sale of various units and a $55 million increase in costs relative to last year was attributable to some prior period events that were one-time in nature. However, the $190 million the company reported that came from stacked and/or idled rigs is something that is likely to carry over into subsequent quarters since it means the firm just stopped using some rigs that were not needed (and were burning up costs because of it).

*Created by Author

Having said all of this, I don’t believe that we should expect every year-over-year category to improve. General and administrative costs, for instance, grew from 3.9% of sales in the first quarter of 2016 to 5.3% in this year’s first quarter, driven mostly by the fact that these types of costs in general tend to be more sticky than most cost categories (this applies for most any type of business). Even so, when you add this to the company’s operating and maintenance costs, we still have a more appealing picture this year than last year.

Backlog is a wildcard

For companies that operate off of long-term contracts, perhaps the single most important metric investors could look at is their backlog. Sadly, if you look at this over time, the picture for Transocean has been less than ideal. You see in the table below it shows that backlog for the rig operator fell from $11.25 billion in February of this year, down even more from $12.18 billion in October of 2016, to just $10.75 billion as of April of this year.

*Created by Author

Now, one thing investors should expect is that backlog must eventually come off for Transocean’s sale of its High-Specification Jackups to Borr Drilling earlier this year. Fortunately, this appears to have been low-quality backlog and only amounted to $126 million. Everything else, on the other hand, is a wild guess. I believe, actually, that backlog for Transocean will continue to fall for most of this year, if not all of it, but the descent will probably get slower. This is due quite simply to the fact that the energy industry is still not as robust from a pricing perspective as some might hope, plus there’s the realization that onshore shale costs have come down enough to pose a threat to the offshore industry.

What about pricing?

Usually, when you see backlog falling for any reason other than an asset sale, you would expect that daily rig rates for a firm like Transocean would also be hit. Interestingly enough, this has not been the case. If you look at the image below, for instance, you’ll see that rig rates for its ultra deepwater floaters and for its harsh environment floaters have actually firmed compared to the end of its 2016 fiscal year.

*Taken from Transocean

It’s likely that this is driven more by the impact of stacked and idled rigs, combined with the positive impact associated with its longer-term contracts having higher rates than its spot-rate or short-term contracted units. However, another contributor may be that management cares more about generating that bottom line than it does recognizing revenue. This means that it’s possible that we could see backlog continue to fall and pricing improve. Something of this nature would be a mixed bag for the company near term, but once the market does recover, it would be positive. On the other hand, seeing both backlog and rates drop would be a red flag for shareholders.

Honestly, even after looking over Transocean again, and with as much knowledge as I have of the oil market, I don’t have a prediction for what may transpire here. I suspect that if I’m right and future backlog decreases are better than they were in the past, some additional pricing pressure may sway Transocean’s way, but anything more than a marginal increase here would be shocking (and very positive).

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I believe this quarter is probably going to be a mixed bag for Transocean and its investors. While I applaud recent moves to improve its financial condition and costs have fallen relative to sales while dayrates have gone up, backlog is still a concern at this time. Ultimately, this picture will rectify itself, but there’s no telling quite how long we will have to wait. It is certainly not the kind of prospect for short-term investors.

