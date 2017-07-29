Buffalo Wild Wings Has Serious Issues

Photo credit

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) was once the darling of the restaurant stocks. The company’s quick growth and margin expansion of a couple of years ago had the stock flying with a robust valuation, but of late, BWLD has lost its darling status and then some. Restaurants have been under pressure in general for a few quarters now, but BWLD seems to be taking it on the chin a bit more than some others. In Thursday’s Q2 report, we saw a lot more evidence that BWLD has some serious structural issues and that its terrible results are not due simply to a relatively weak macro environment.

Let’s begin with the chart and it suffices to say that this is very, very ugly if you’re a bull. BWLD has gone from $166 in April to $109 today in virtually a straight line and the waterfall decline we saw off of the earnings report is very bad news. This is not only the case because of the obvious price reduction, but because the bulls didn’t even try to stem the tide of selling. That means the bears are fully in control, and while that doesn’t mean they always will be, I’m not seeing any sort of conviction from the bulls; if you’re long, that should worry you.

The momentum indicators are saying the same thing as they are at very low levels. That could mean the stock is oversold and that at least a dead cat bounce is coming, but again, momentum indicators at these levels indicate a lack of conviction from the bulls. That means the stock is going to have a very difficult time rallying.

Lastly, the most recent selloff has taken BWLD miles away from its 200DMA and even its 50DMA, although the latter is so negatively sloped at this point it doesn’t seem like it will take long for the stock to catch up. In addition to that, there is significant overhead resistance at this point as BWLD is making new lows so the bulls will have to fight for every single dollar on the way up; there is no easy path forward.

In other words, the chart is a complete disaster, but what about the business itself? Are things really that bad? In a word, ‘yes’.

Total revenue was up 2%, but that was all due to factors other than selling product at its company stores; comp sales fell 1.2% at company-owned units. BWLD’s comp sales were once a significant source of strength, but of late, they’ve fallen by a bunch. That sort of comp sales showing simply doesn’t cut it for a growth stock and BWLD has long been priced as a growth stock; when the growth stops, the valuation has to reset and that’s what we’re seeing happen now. In fact, analysts have already sent estimates for revenue growth for next year below zero, indicating that things really are that bad for BWLD. And I have to agree; comps are now negative and it isn’t adding stores quickly enough to offset the tough comps over time if these problems persist. Whether the revenue number next year ultimately ends up below zero isn’t the point; the point is that the fact that we’re talking about it means there’s a problem. In short, BWLD is no longer a growth stock.

There’s another significant problem as well and that is with the company’s margins. BWLD is beholden to chicken costs because that is obviously a huge input cost for a chain that markets itself as a wing stop. Higher wing costs helped send input costs up from 29.7% of revenue to 32.1%, an enormously negative move. In addition to higher chicken costs, BWLD said a higher mix of promotional buying from customers contributed negatively to margins. That sounds obvious, but what it means is that customers are now targeting promotional days instead of just coming in for a meal or drinks. This is a seismic shift from what BWLD used to experience and it not only crimps revenue but promotional items hurt margins as well. And given the problems BWLD is experiencing with revenue, promotional days are about the last thing it needs. However, once a company begins offering promotions – and becomes reliant upon them, as BWLD apparently has – it is almost impossible to take them away. As such, I expect we’ll continue to see very weak margins throughout the rest of this year at a minimum. Chicken prices matter, but heavy promotional buying from customers is extremely worrying.

The problem is that even after the massive selling we saw on Thursday, the stock isn’t even cheap. We’re still at 24 times this year’s earnings and 19 times 2018 earnings, and those numbers assume things don’t get even worse for BWLD between now and then. The other thing is that analysts are still at double-digit long-term EPS growth, but given the growth problems this company has, how is that possible? Revenue is expected to be flat for the foreseeable future and its margins are suffering. High chicken prices may come down – or they may continue to rise – but customers relying upon promotional days is extremely concerning. That means margins will continue to be under pressure, and in turn, that leaves margins out to dry. I just don’t see a bull case going forward here. It is totally possible BWLD will right the ship, get customers off of promotional items and see margins rise again, but a bull case predicated on all of those things happening seems a bit delusional to me at this point. BWLD has some serious issues, and for me, even at the lows, it looks like a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.