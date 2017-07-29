BT Group's (BT) CEO Gavin Patterson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to BT's Results Conference Call for the First Quarter ended 30th of June, 2017.

Mark Lidiard

Thank you, Nigel. And welcome, everyone. My name is Mark Lidiard from the Investor Relations team. Presenting on today's call is Gavin Patterson, Group Chief Executive; and Simon Lowth, Group CFO, and they will be joined by the CEOs of our lines of business for the Q&A session.

Before we start, I'd just like to draw your attention to the usual forward-looking statements on Slide 2 and our latest Annual Report for examples of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements we may make. Both the slide and the annual report can be found on our Web site.

With that, I will now hand you over to Gavin.

Gavin Patterson

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Before I go into the detail of today's results, I want to start with the settlements we have agreed with Deutsche Telekom and Orange in respect to potential warranty claims under the 2015 EE acquisition agreement. These claims arose from the issues we previously announced regarding our operations in Italy.

As a result of these settlements, we’ve taken a specific item charge of ₤225 million in the quarter which represents a full and final settlement with Deutsche Telekom and Orange in respect to these issues. This is certainly disappointing, but we believe it is the best possible outcome for all our shareholders. This settlement avoids a protracted period of potential litigation and market uncertainty.

I will now give a brief overview of the financial results for the quarter on Slide 4. We’ve delivered an encouraging performance in this quarter. Reported revenue was up 1% on last year at ₤5.8 billion and underlying revenue excluding transit was up 2.2%. Growth in our consumer businesses notably from mobile was partly offset by declines in our enterprise businesses.

For example, in public sector and global services where we are taking action to improve performance. EBITDA was down 2% to ₤1.8 billion as the benefit revenue growth was partially outweighed by weakness in our enterprise businesses partly due to the continued roll off of the last two large public sector contracts.

In addition, we are investing in customer experience and continuing to see the benefits of this. Normalized free cash flow of 556 million was up 24% on last year mainly due to not favorable working capital movements in the quarter. Finally we brought back £200 million of own shares as part of the Orange placement which fulfils our £100 million share buyback commitment for this year and will help offset the diluted effect of employee share options in future years.

So announcing our Q4 results we’ve continued to make good progress in our key areas of at strategic focus. Customer experience investing for growth and cost transformation. Our customer experience metrics have progressed once again this quarter notably group customer perception, which was up 2.1 points right first time which improved by 2.5% and six network fault volumes which are 1.2% lower than last year.

We now published customer experience stats on our Consumer EE and open reach Web sites quarterly. We are well-placed to support the roll-out of HTTP in the U.K., and we’re committed to working constructively with government, Ofcom, and communication providers to achieve this outcome.

We will continue to streamline the business and transform our costs as demonstrated by our ongoing cost transformation projects. These efficiencies give us more resources to reinvest in customer service and in our networks. And Simon will discuss cost transformation in more detail later.

In line with our strategic focus, I would like to highlight two recent developments, which will influence how we drive our business going forward. We launched the Openreach consultation on FTTP and we have announced the combination of our consumer and EE businesses.

Looking first to FTTP on Slide 6. The U.K., is already one of the world's leading digital economies and BT plays a key role in helping to retain this position in a competitive marketplace. We cover more than 90% of the U.K with super fast broadband, and we are now building out our ultrafast network.

This uses a mix of G fast million FTTP and will bring a minimum of 100 Megabytes broadband speed to up to 12 million homes by 2020. So far with our 550,000 homes with Ultrafast with more than 100,000 connections.

On top of this, as mentioned earlier. We are well-placed to support a larger deployment of FTTP in the U.K. The infrastructure investments needed for FTTP roll out of significant and will take time to deliver. We will need a regulatory framework that incentivize it's investment and provides a fair economic return.

FTTP delivery will also be dependent on customer demand and therefore open reach is consulting with CPs off com and government. Under the right conditions, we could reach over $1 million a year with FTTP and as many as $10 million by the middle of 2020.

FTTP provides fastest speed to the more reliable service. We are improving to point of message all the time which helps to reduce costs and delivery. In the Openreach consultation we’ve estimated cost of between £300 and £600 per premise past -- for the first 10 million premises built.

I’m confident we can reach a win-win solution for all stakeholders, government, Ofcom, other CPs, shareholders. The most importantly businesses and consumers for what is one of the most important infrastructure investments for the U.K.

Today we have announced the bringing together of our consumer and EE businesses to create a new consumer division, which I will cover on Slide s. This was the natural next step in the integration of EE into BT and allows us to simplify our operating model strengthen accountability and accelerate our transformation.

This new division will operate across at three brands, BT, EE and Plusnet, spanning fixed and mobile networks, consumer products and services, as well as content. Based upon today's numbers it would account for over 40% of the Group's revenues and around 32% of EBITDA.

Marc Allera, the current Chief Executive of EE, will lead this new division. Marc has managed the successful integration of strong financial performance of EE since acquisition. Under his leadership we will accelerate the integration of our consumer businesses and leverage our competitive position as the largest and only fully converged player in the market.

The Consumer and EE businesses will operate separately for the rest of this financial year. Management will come together from this September to start putting together the strategy and plans for the combined division. Alongside this development, I’m delighted to announce that we have appointed Cathryn Ross, currently Chief Executive of Ofwat, as our new Director of Regulatory Affairs.

Cathryn brings hugely relevant experience to our business and will work with me on developing our regulatory strategy and overseeing our relationship with Ofcom. Both Marc and Cathryn will report to me and I hope you will join me in wishing them every success in their new roles.

After almost 4 years as Chief Executive of BT Consumer and 13 years in BT John Petter has announced he is stepping down to pursue roles outside the Group. I'd like to record my sincere thanks to John for all he has done to BT over a number of years, most recently as CEO of BT Consumer where he has overseen a rapid expansion in consumer in the consumer marketplace. I wish him all the best for the future.

Sean Williams, Chief Strategy Officer, has also decided to leave BT to pursue new opportunities outside the Group. Sean has made a major contribution to BT's continued strategic effectiveness in recent years, ensuring we secure regulatory approval for both the EE acquisition and the settlement with Ofcom over the future of Openreach. I wish them both all the very best for the future.

Moving now to our performance -- to the performance of our lines of business, and I will start consumer on Slide 8. Our revenue grew 7% in Q1, driven by 4% growth in RGU per customer, continued fiber additions and also improving ARPU up 8% as we benefited from price rises.

Increasing RGUs per customer is a major focus as it leads to improve customer loyalty and lower churn. And on that note, we were pleased to see broadband churn recovering following the price increase last quarter. We continue to strengthen our BT Sport offering and were successful in securing exclusive rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup, which complements our Aviva Premiership Rugby rights. These rights were required at a good -- at good value.

We continue to invest in customer experience, notably with call on shoring and purchasing higher quality Openreach products. This is bearing fruit with improvements in call waiting time and onshore call handling. Whilst this investment continues to impact EBITDA which declined 3%, we believe it will deliver value in the longer term.

Turning to Slide 9. This was another excellent quarter for EE. Revenue was up 4%, our third consecutive quarter of revenue growth primarily on the back of our more for more strategy which is delivering value for our customers. The handset acquisition market remains subdued although we had a strong performance in SIM only and postpaid churn remains low at 1.1%.

We continue to improve customer experience by evolving our proposition through, for example, extending the Apple Music offer, and we have recently announced plans to open 100 new EE stores. EBITDA was up 19% driven by revenue growth and a slower handset market, which improved indirect costs.

I should caution that we don't expect this level of EBITDA growth to continue throughout the year, partly due to the impact of EU roaming cuts and partly because we expect to bear the costs with significant handset launches later in the year.

Our 4G geographic coverage is now 83%, as we move towards our target of 95% by 2020. And our solution to the emergency services network remains on track. As expected, Ofcom announced the rules for the forthcoming spectrum auction. While we don't agree that the caps are necessary, our focus remains on investing in our network to provide the best mobile experience for our customers. And to that end, and with our plans firmly including upgrades to 4G pro and 5G, we will be bidding in the auction.

Looking at business and public sector on Slide 10. Underlying revenue was down 3%, a buoyant SME performance benefited from strong IP lines and mobile sales continue to exceed expectations, highlighting the successful integration of these business capabilities into BPS. However, this was offset by continued roll off with the remaining large public sector contracts which as we’ve previously said come to an end this financial year.

Clearly we will continue to have a revenue headwind from these contracts in '18, '19 until they drop out of the year-on-year comparisons. As the U.K public sector moves away from centralized procurement, our aim is to retain key national accounts whilst growing our local capability. For example, with local NHS Trusts.

To drive this we are investing more in local sales teams, which is creating traction and helping drive improved order intake. EBITDA was down 6% due to the known headwinds in public sector. Order intake was up 81% with FirstGroup and Seven Trent amongst our contract wins and resigns.

Let's move to global services on Slide 11. Underlying revenue was down 7% driven by Italy. The continued in sourcing from one client in the Americas and slower contract delivery. We are seeing somewhat weaker market conditions, particularly in Europe, which has had -- which has also been reflected in the order book which is down 16%. This quarter we signed contracts with Telefonica, AXA and Fujitsu, amongst others.

EBITDA was down 39% to ₤73 million largely due to the impact of Italy. Refocusing and restructuring of our business continues. As we said last quarter, we are moving towards a more digital and cloud-based offering, streamlining towards core multinational customers, reducing our focus on local network assets, and deploy new technologies such as software defined networking. These changes will take time and will require investment. In Italy we are taking action to improve efficiency and the competitiveness, and as part of this plan we're implementing a 20% reduction in headcount of around 200 people.

Turning now to Wholesale and Ventures on Slide 12. Underlying revenue was down 4%, primarily due to the decline of legacy services, such as partial private circuits. EBITDA was down 13%. As expected, this was larger than the normal seasonal decline reflecting timing on some of our major wholesale contracts and phone book publication dates. It also reflects the mix effect of declining revenue from legacy services.

We look to drive product innovation in ventures. Some of these innovations can have a big potential impact on our business. One to watch will be the new InLinkUK from BT street units to replace some payphones over the next few years. These units, the first of which was launched this quarter will generate advertising revenues, while providing free public Wi-Fi of up to 1 gigabit per second, free phone calls and a range of other digital services.

On to operate from Slide 13. Revenue in Q1 was up 1% year-on-year as a result of strong growth in fiber broadband. EBITDA was down 3% due to the impact of increased costs driven by regulatory price changes, increases in business rates and a higher pensions operating chart. We’ve further extended the reach of fiber broadband which now reaches around 27 million premises, and as I've already mentioned we're rolling out our ultrafast broadband services.

I should note that we have seen a slower broadband market overall and we also saw significant loss in physical lines at 94,000 in the quarter. We anticipate continued pressure on lines for the rest of the year. We're investing in service improvements to our communications provider customers and these are starting to bear fruit. For example, fixed network faults are down year-on-year, additionally starting in July we’ve reduced the price for a number of our ancillary products which is likely to result in an impact for Openreach in the low tens of millions this year.

We are implementing our plans for more independent Openreach including rebranding. We are pleased that Ofcom published its conclusions on the structure of Openreach which were in line with our expectations.

Finally I should mention that earlier this week the Competition's Appeal Tribunal upheld our appeal against the market definitions used in the business connectivity market review. We are currently awaiting both the CATs full judgment and its order formally enforcing that judgment. We will now be discussing with Ofcom, how we formalize that CAT decision what arrangements could be put in place while Ofcom resets the regulation. There is no change to our current outlook as a result of this.

I will now hand you over to Simon to discuss the financials in more detail for coming back to open-up for question.

Simon Lowth

Well, thank you, Gavin and good day to everyone on the call. Over the next few minutes I will cover a number of topics. I will first summarize our financial results for the first quarter, I will then update you on our productivity and cost transformation programs and then lastly I will recap on our capital allocation framework and in that context provide a brief update on our investment priorities and the status of the pension triennial valuation.

So starting with the Q1 results on Slide 15. Revenue was up 1% in the quarter to £5.8 billion and underlying revenue was up 0.2%. Our consumer facing lines of business continued to deliver good revenue growth. Our enterprise facing lines of business saw a net revenue decline due principally to the previously disclosed public sector contract completions in the U.K and ongoing challenging conditions in our international corporate markets.

Adjusted costs before depreciation and amortization of £4.1 billion grew 3%. Underlying operating costs after foreign exchange movements of £87 million and excluding transit we are up 1.5%. This increase was largely driven by increases in business rates. The pensions operating charge and BT support program rights, which each increased by around £25 million and by the increased cost of customer investment.

This led to adjusted EBITDA of £1.8 billion, that’s down 2% year-on-year with underlying EBITDA down 2.5%. as the uplift in EE was more than offset by declines in our enterprise businesses, which included a £21 million EBITDA decline in our Italian business.

Our current consumer line of business continues to perform well in a competitive market with the decline in first quarter EBITDA due principally to continued investment and customer experience as Gavin has already mentioned. Q1, includes two weeks of EU roaming drag. And so the full impact from the changes in regulation will actually be felt from Q2. We expect to the impact of EU roaming regulation to now be in the high, tens of millions of pounds this financial year.

Moving below EBITDA, on Slide 16, DNA of £865 million was broadly flat year-on-year. Our adjusted net finance expense of £129 million was down 16% due to reductions in the average interest rate on net debt and the lower BT Italy, debt factoring costs and facility fees. Tax increased to £860 million leading to a tax rate of 20.2% which is consistent with the rate we expect for the full-year.

This resulted in adjusted profit after tax of £631 million, 4% lower than last year.

The specific items of £346 million were primarily as a result of EE acquisition warranty claims of £225 million, restructuring costs of £52 million, EE integration costs of £12 million, was a £27 million regular tree impact and then a £55 million net interest charge on our pensions. Reported profit for the period after specific items is £285 million.

Turning to cash flow on Slide 17 and starting without adjusted EBITDA of £1.8 billion. The tax paid excluding the cash tax benefit of pension deficit payments was £96 million, and that’s down 35% from last year as a result of over payments in our first installment of' 16, '17.

Working capital outflows of £217 million decreased by 38% compared to last year, primarily as a result of strong and early collections in the quarter. We fully expect this position to normalize through the year. Changes in provisions and net finance cash costs were both slightly improved on last year, resulting in cash available for investment and distribution of £1.34 billion.

CapEx was up 10% to £784 million. CapEx increase to £73 million was primarily a result of increased investment in our fixed and mobile networks. Total network investment in Q1 was £373 million. Investment in Q1 was £373 million. Other CapEx categories were broadly flat year-on-year with £304 million on customer driven investments and £142 million on systems and IT.

Normalized free cash flow was up strongly in the quarter to £556 million, primarily due to the lower working capital outflow compared to last year. Lastly net to debt at the end of Q1 was £8.8 billion. That’s down around £120 million since the end of Q4, that’s a robust free cash flow more than offset the £200 million spent on share buybacks during the quarter. In June, we successfully issued around £2 billion of debt under our EMTN program at competitive market rates.

Now moving to Slide 18, cost of transformation including productivity improvement remains absolutely central to our strategy. We got annual cash cost of around £19.5 billion and that split between our employee costs of about £6 billion and external spend of about £13.5 billion including CapEx. And the majority of this cost base is clearly addressable through management action. Our current focus on costs fall into three broad areas. We continue to realize the synergies from EE. We are driving our restructuring programs as we announced at our Q4 results, and thirdly we're driving operational performance improvement through productivity programs and procurement initiatives.

On EE synergies, we remain confident and on track to deliver our targets of £400 million of annual cost synergies, and £1.6 billion in value of revenue synergies. Our restructuring programs underway across our group functions within TSO and in global services are on track. We continue to expect this program to deliver a payback within two years at a cost of £300 million over the two years with most of this being incurred in '17, '18.

Our addressable procurement spend around £9 billion a year, while we’ve got several thousand suppliers overall, we do focus heavily on the 75% of our spend accounted for by our top 200 suppliers. For example, we recently held an Innovation Day with our strategic technology suppliers through which they presented us with a range of proposals to drive simplification, innovation, and sustainable value into our business.

And finally we’ve recently launched a BT wide customer and performance translation project to assess the full potential for our businesses, given the size of BT we are taking a phased approach to the project and we will share progress in the coming months.

Turning to Slide 19, I will briefly describe our capital allocation framework and our priorities. Our strategy aims to deliver sustainable growth in our operating cash flow by driving revenue growth with resilient margins. And our first priority for the allocation of free cash flow is value enhancing reinvestment in our businesses to drive long-term growth. We are committed to sustaining our leadership in fixed mobile and converged networks and to delivering innovative and differentiated propositions and experiences to our customers.

Our existing capital plans include rollout of our four -- of our VDSL and 4G coverage to almost all the country and investment in 10 million G.fast and our ambition for 2 million FTTP premises passed by 2020. We are prepared to increase investment beyond our existing capital plans, including to roll out a larger proportion for the FTTP provided that we can be confident of securing fair returns.

The outcomes of the ongoing WLA review and the Openreach FTTP consultation will be critical to shaping our long-term investment plans. Residual cash flow after investment is available to support the pension to fund the dividend and maintain a strong balance sheet.

The IAS 19 valuation of the pension deficit this quarter was £8 billion net of tax. We are currently engaged in constructive discussions with the BT PS trustees on the triannual pension valuation, including the level and structure of deficit contributions. We aim to complete discussions in the first half of calendar year 2018.

We have also opened discussions with scheme members and the unions regarding a review of the BT Pension Scheme and we put forward a case for change as a basis to discuss future benefits. We remain committed to our progressive dividend policy. The rate of growth in the dividend will reflect a number of factors, including underlying medium-term earnings growth and levels of business reinvestment.

In terms of our debt position our aim is to maintain a strong through cycle investment grade rating that is consistent with our current BBB+ rating. I believe that our cash priorities deliver an appropriate balance between investment, commitments to the pension, dividends to shareholders and managing our balance sheet.

And just finally on Slide 20, I just like to confirm that there has been no change to our outlook for '17, '18, specifically we expect revenue for '17, '18 to be broadly flat year-on-year, EBITDA of £7.5 billion to £7.6 billion and normalized free cash flow of £2.7 billion to £2.9 billion.

And that, I will hand you back to Gavin.

Gavin Patterson

Thanks, Simon. And I will now wrap up briefly. Our strategy remains the right one from our business, which is focused around delivering a great customer experience, investing for growth and transforming our costs. Late presentation I hope has demonstrated the actions we continue to take in each of these areas. Our businesses are leaders in the core segments they operate in and we will continue to drive the group forward from this position of strength.

While we have challenges ahead, BT can provide the digital infrastructure that U.K needs with the most innovative products and services delivered by the best workforce. I remain confident in the outlook for the Company. Thank you.

And I'll now open-up for questions. So let's please have the first question.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Maurice Patrick from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Maurice Patrick

Good morning, guys. Its Maurice here.

Gavin Patterson

Good morning, Maurice.

Maurice Patrick

Just a quick question on the, I guess, first of all on the slowing broadband market that you saw in the quarter and you’ve also flagged line loss likely to remain negative. I guess a driver -- the driver for why line loss should remain negative. Is it mobile substitution, is it perhaps project line that’s driving that? Are there other factors? And then, given the slowing broadband growth, I mean, you do call out $GU per sub growth is important going forward and I guess conversions is key to that. Your thoughts in terms of how the conversion propositions are developing would be helpful. Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. I might ask John just to comment on how the conversion propositions are being developing. But just a word on how the broadband market is developing first of all. The summer months, the two summer quarters tend to be the quieter quarters. There is a seasonality in the marketplace first of all. And secondly, over time we are going to reach saturation of broadband penetration I’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’re going to get in the next couple of years a point where there is no more market growth I think in broadband. Now anticipating that, we are increasingly focusing our business on loyalty and retention and driving ARPU growth and RGU growth as a way of driving profit -- profitability to the business. And I think that’s true both in the consumer business and the EE business today. You can see that’s in the more for more strategies that we’re operating in. now even in a relatively quiet broadband market by the way, we still got over 50% market share, 53% market share to say. Then I think in terms of physical line loss, it's probably a little bit of a lightening effect around the edges. But ultimately, this is - to some extend I think an indication potentially of a couple of things. One is, some mobile only penetration, as particularly whether it's a trade-off and we’re seeing this a little bit in the past where there is particularly in some of the lower income household service. So it's a trade-off between mobile and fixed.

And then I think we’ve seen that cable have come back strongly in Q4. To some extend Q1, at a time when some of the brands that we're operating on the average network we're executing price changes. And I think you can see that a little bit in the numbers. So we can manage the business through these trends. So we’re very confident about that, but increasingly I think it means about -- it means that we focus on creating extra value in driving additional penetration of the products and services over and above the ones that we have already.

Gavin Patterson

In terms of the convergent proposition Sean, do you want to have say anything about it?

Sean Williams

Yes. On the conversion proposition. So this is kind of a discount of ₤5 on the BT mobile to be broadband customer. That -- and that proposition works very well. But -- it's worth -- and that’s performed particularly strong this quarter. It is worth just making a couple of observations on it, though. First of all, if you take the price of a core place from BT and a core place from EE, although the mobile is a lower headline price from BT. Thanks for that discount. The combined price -- and for quad play from both brands is actually in fact quite similar. And I think there is sort of -- and the perspective I would give on this is that it is important to maximize the advantages that we have in convergence and from quad play and there is more we can do on this, I think in the future. But at the same time this is not around driving low-price propositions that are going to provoke a competitive reaction, that would be a mistake. It's about preserving value in a marketplace and at the same time giving a benefit of our existing customers. I think finally there is more we can do in terms of value added benefits through converged networks. For example the BT Wi-Fi. The BT Wi-Fi network is an asset and there is more we can do with for example to create those converged propositions. So I think you should expect to see more from us on this in the future, but -- and the focus is on sort of preserving the value of the customers.

Gavin Patterson

Very good.

Maurice Patrick

Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Next question.

Thank you. The next question is from Andrew Lee from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Andrew Lee

Yes, good morning, everyone. Hi, Gavin. I had a question on regulation, the Ofcom and the CAT decision over in the week. I just wonder if you can talk about the opportunity for adjustments to the Ofcom regulatory decisions in the WLA arm. I mean, you -- haven't you had a regulatory phase, but do you have an open and ongoing dialogue with Ofcom on that, given that’s sort of consultation phase and other regulators across Europe we’ve seen have moved to rule out material cuts to slash the cabinet and copper prices, because they don't think that incentivizes further investment. Ofcom doesn’t speak to investment community to anywhere the extent that other regulators do. So I was just wondering if you could give your insight as to the scope for them to adjust this decisions? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Interesting question. Andrew I might ask Clive to comment to as well on this. I mean, first on the CAT decision, we’re very happy to hear the preliminary CAT conclusion this week which concluded that Ofcom had made mistakes in terms of the way they defined the markets in the business connectivity market review. I think it's a little too early at this stage to say what will happen from here. We need to see the full judgment to understand exactly how they came to that conclusion. And then we -- there is a process that you need to go through where the CAT create an order based on consultation with CPs, and that should happen I think in around about September. But at a headline level, we are very happy because we always felt as though that some of the decisions were made in the wrong way. In terms of the ongoing relationship with Ofcom, I would say that it is good and getting better as we come out of the DCR. A couple of points on that, Ofcom's final conclusions around the DCR were came out in the quarter and I think they’re pleased with the progress we're making around -- creating independent governance around Openreach, the formation of the Board, the branding, the improvements in service that they’ve seen and the ability for Openreach and Clive, in particular, to consult his customers in a confidential face is -- some of the things they talked about in that. And then I think more generally in terms of the discussions around wholesale line access. I feel we’re having a good open dialogue with Ofcom on this matter. We are looking to make a fair return for the investments that we've made and that we want to be able to recover costs around increased service, in particular, and ensure that investments that we’ve made in superfast broadband allow us to make a fair return. So, I mean, the starting place on that is we don't think we've actually got to that point yet, and that the fair bet has not been honored, and that’s one of the points we’ve made. And then, if you put that to one side for a second, the prices that they are proposing for the future really we think will not be good for the market. We won't be able to make our regulated cost of capital return and also disincentivize investments in next-generation products like FTTP, which I know both the government and Ofcom are keen to encourage it. And that second point in particular is one that any infrastructure investment, in fact all the infrastructure investors in the U.K feel strongly about, because it affects not just BT, it affects all of them and its going to be undermining everybody's business cases. But what I would say is the discussions with Ofcom have gone I think well. I think there is an open dialogue, and my sense is that they’re listening to some of the points we're making. But Clive, would you like to add your own perspective to that?

Clive Selley

Yes, really just to reinforce what you said, we’ve provided a very comprehensive response to Ofcom's WLA consultation and huge amounts of detailed data, that Ofcom are now considering around the fair bet return issue, and that’s absolutely crucial for us. We have to be able to demonstrate that we are through the charge control of heading to get a fair bet return in order that we can justify the next wave of investment in full fiber. We've also submitted very detailed information and modeling on the costs of raising service levels across the U.K and we're having very detailed sessions with Ofcom to explain the modeling and take their questions. And similarly, actually on the cost of raising the capacity on the VDSL platform, so that we can drive adoption and get bigger numbers of the U.K houses onto the VDSL superfast platform. So we are every week more than once a week engage with Ofcom to explain the details of each of these key areas in order that Ofcom can then properly reflect that detail in their pricing through the charge control. And I am very happy that we’re having very constructive highly engaged sessions.

Gavin Patterson

Thanks, Clive. Next question please.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Nick Lyall from Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Nick.

Nick Lyall

Hi there. Hi, Gavin. Couple of questions on business, if that’s okay. On BPS, the first one. When I take out the six contracts that you’ve shown in the presentation, it looks like the underlying public sector major business revenues are down about 3% with the same last quarter. So you’re reasonably happy you’ve got a handle on the other business now and is regionalization starting to benefit you a little bit not just a tract? And the second one was on the GS order book, order looked a little bit weak, North America was weak as well. Is this -- how much of this is market conditions and how much of its maybe you putting back from some of the more far-flung regions now? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Great. Well, I will let Graham talk about BPS and what now looks like, and then I will make a comment on GS.

Graham Sutherland

Yes, good morning. I mean, I think from a revenue perspective around half the decline now is due to effectively three public sector contracts naïve [ph], so and you can see that from the chart on the slide. And obviously that’s an EBITDA level of minus 6, that the bulk of that is now down to those three contracts as well and also within the quarter we've had our best ever quarter on mobile, very strong but that's brought with us some quite high acquisition costs. So the underlying EBITDA position is pretty solid. Also order intake is we've had a very, very strong quarter. Obviously we’ve one very large wholesale deal in there, but excluding that what's there is a progression of the strong double-digit order intake increase that you saw in Q3 and Q4. So Q1 which can't be quite a soft quarter has actually been pretty strong from an order perspective. And I think that's just reinforcing a lot of the work we’ve done on the ground to build their distribution capability, and we will continue to do that. So I think, Q1 has been largely in line with what we expected.

Gavin Patterson

And then on GS, I think it's fair to say the international markets are proving to be -- proving some headwinds to I think everybody, not just GS and its customers at the moment. What we are seeing is the sort of the type of contracts and the mix of contracts is changing, so it's -- there are more smaller contracts and fewer, so that’s three digit contract values in the market. That said, we did sign up a number of significant names in the quarter. In terms of what's happening in the Americas, it's a trend of one particular client who was -- I think we talked about it in previous earnings calls, who is in sourcing a business that they had with us for a number of years and which was a very profitable piece of business for us. So if you see that washed through the numbers in the next 12 months, and then it will be out of the base. At an underlying level we are confident we remain competitive in global services and we are well placed to help navigate. This is a technology trend that comes with software defined networks and that we are able to launch those services for our customers, because they’re beginning to look for them now.

Nick Lyall

Okay, great Thanks.

Thank you. The next question is from Nick Delfas from Redburn. Please go ahead.

Nick Delfas

Yes, thanks very much. Just a question on the roaming point that you made, is there any more clarity you can give us on roughly what you're paying for Gigabytes when customers roam into the European union, just give us a sort of an idea of the scale of the headwind might occur the following year as well, obviously because mobile usage continues to go up? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Simon, do you want to comment on it?

Simon Lowth

Yes, I’m not going to give you specific prices on what we’re paying, but I think what we’ve seen is a significant growth in volumes internationally from our customers and like three times I think. And that’s obviously impacted our costs and then obviously on those coming inbound we are facing a price squeeze. So you all have seen we guided to the impact of the EU roaming to be in high 10s and that’s a little higher. If you’re watching our wording carefully, you will see we’re more in the mid 10s previously, so we’re seeing a bit of a upward cost pressure really on the back of increased volumes.

Nick Delfas

So while we’re on pricing, if I could just have a quick follow-up on broadband. You mentioned that the churn settled back. Obviously, when anyone looks at the prices in the market there is a huge spread between BT brand and Plusnet and some of the other brands. How would you characterize the stability of that market structure right now between the top end brands and then the cheaper ones?

Gavin Patterson

John, do you want to …?

John Petter

Yes, I will take that. So I think the persistent trend over time has been for the people to promote very aggressively on the front book, and at the same time take pricing opportunities to where they can. And I actually see more continuity than change in that regard, and I would draw your attention to probably TalkTalk's pricing policy, in particular, because they’ve clearly spoken publicly about the importance of giving back to growth and to competing for this lower price segment customers, but at the same time they have just put the price up for their back book of customers too. So I think the same equations are always apply that is down to all of us to deliver value for the customer, and certainly the BT customers, it's not just a matter that the service should be more expensive, there has to be more for more too. And that’s why I think that the service improvements that we've made the higher of Openreach to faster speeds to, that’s why those things are so important.

Gavin Patterson

And in the mobile market, what are you seeing Marc? Any comments you would like to make about sort of pricing spread is working between the premium brands versus the value brands?

Marc Allera

Yes. I mean, our approach is -- we talk about more for more, we’ve been including more content and services for our customers as well as an improved customer experience things like 100% U.K call centers, more stores, in order to deliver a more personal service for our customers and that is allowing us in enabling us to justify a small premium in the marketplace which is as you can see showing through in our revenue growth numbers this quarter and the prior quarter. Still remains a very competitive market and we are certainly seeing polarization of customers, more customers moving to SIM only and we're performing well in the SIM only market, but the polarization of SIM only versus handset and I think we’re well placed across the brands to deal with the changes that we are seeing in the marketplace.

Gavin Patterson

Very good.

Nick Delfas

Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Next question?

Thank you. Next question is from Paul Sidney from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Paul.

Paul Sidney

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Just a couple of quick questions, please. Firstly, building on an earlier question are you seeing any change in U.K customer behavior across any of your divisions due to the worsening U.K economy? So not going to see, but also the other divisions as well. And just secondly your postpaid net adds for mobile, clearly outperforming the U.K market not just in this quarter, but I think best part of the past 18 months. Do you think that network quality is now restarting to resonate with U.K customers and its really starting to influence that choice of which network to go to with obviously yourself and you having a I think again a clear advantage on network quality. Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Towards the first question, are we seeing a sort of impact of tightening of the economy may be round the edges, but I don't see it is significant at this point. I think we are what we have is a portfolio of brands that allows us to operate in different segments of the market. So if we really want to push value through or we sense that the opportunities around value oriented customers are getting greater. We've got Plusnet for example that we can turn up though the wick on if we want to be more competitive at that level. So I think we are well-placed to adapt to changing market conditions, but overall no real sense that it is biting yet. And it's certainly our view that be it on mobile or on broadband, we’re well-placed in any tightening of belts, the moment we seem this in the past, these are some of the very last services to go in the household -- the household bills. And in the business market I think again we are well-placed through the combination of IP mobile and networking to really grow RGUs and Graham mentioned that earlier. I think we’ve the addition of mobile into our and in our business and public sector is proving to be very strong. And I think that's one of the things you’re seeing. In terms of network quality, I think we’re all seeing that the network quality is beginning to make a difference to two customer both in terms of that that the resilience and the quality of a network itself. The coverage of the Network so as we mentioned were now at 83% geographic coverage on 4G, well on the way to get to 95% by 2020. The additional rolling out at higher speeds, such as 4G pro, were right at the forefront of that. And these things I think it can increasingly distinguished our brands, from others in the marketplace, because I think that will be very difficult for others to keep up with. So, we are focused on being the market leader, making sure we have the best network either on fixed or wireless. And as Simon said, in his comments, the first call on cash is to ensure that we are investing in high quality network oriented investments both in terms of wireless and fixed.

Paul Sidney

That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Next question.

Thank you. The next question is from Simon Weeden from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Simon.

Simon Weeden

Yes, thanks for taking the question. I wonder if you could give us some about the pluses and minuses you see around the CapEx outlook? The more immediate CapEx outlook and comment -- I know you’ve touched it before, but perhaps update us on how much capacity do you think you have within the CapEx budget to spend more on fiber to the premise without raising the group's overall CapEx spend above the sort of recent high watermarks? And the other question was really whether you’re making much progress on streamlining the asset base in global services, so [technical difficulty] touched pretty on that, so if you can elaborate a bit on that, that will be great.

Gavin Patterson

Well, I will ask Simon to comment on CapEx, and then I will just have a word on the second question around GS.

Simon Lowth

Yes, well, thanks Simon. So I covered CapEx outlook in my remarks and just to remind you our existing capital plans which I think are fairly reflected in the sort of markets view include currently significant investment into the completing of the rollout of the VDSL platform and 4G. And then if you look out over the coming years, we see that investment sort of ramping down, and that creating space in our CapEx envelope to invest in ultrafast program. So that’s the 10 million G.fast and the aspiration to get to 2 million of FTTP. That’s our existing capital plans. The -- that the consultation we are undertaking, which is exploring the market demand for the economics of a larger rollout of FTTP, we need to see the results of that consultation to understand what the potential timing might be the extent to which it mixes our subject against the balance to G.fast, these are the questions that we are resolving over -- the process of the consultation and of course the WLA review outcome is extremely important in guiding that. So, there are scenarios certainly in which we can see opportunities to invest in a more expensive FTTP rollout and if we saw that or attracting a good return for us, we would be better lift our CapEx envelope to drive value creating investment for the business and we are comfortable that we have got the balance sheet strength to be able to do, while maintaining our commitments to shareholders and indeed to the pension fund.

Gavin Patterson

And on GS we are moving ahead with restructuring the GS business. Focusing on multinational customers, not putting the same priority into our domestic businesses, particularly that the ones with the network assets outside of the U.K looking to help our customers move to next generation of technology and simplifying the service experience. So we’re getting on with that restructuring now. As with any part of our business, we continue to look at whether or not we have the right asset mix going forwards and GS is the same as any other line of business in that respect. And as and when we have something to talk about, we will make sure you order the first in it.

Simon Weeden

Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Next question?

Thank you. The next question is from Robert Grindle from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Robert Grindle

Good morning. Couple from me. The first is on the wholesale business. Was the new MVNO for Virgin Media a significant contributory factor to the slowdown in wholesale in the quarter? And then the second question is about pension, so sorry for that. I thought perhaps the pension asset value might have gone up this quarter, and it's not just my crazy numbers. Its -- I was looking at the pension tracker for insurance company for typical assets of the pension fund, but it went down by a billion. So my question is was there some sort of true down or one-off in the quarter for your pension assets, because this is the important quarter for the actuarial review? Thank you. Or was that just the usual ebb and flow of valuations? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

I will ask Gerry to comment on wholesale and then Simon on the pension.

Gerry McQuade

Sure. Yes, on wholesale the question about Virgin contributed to that? I noticed that the Virgin contracts been now moving for a couple of quarters and actually that’s moving quite strongly. We did try to flag the slowdown in Q4 when we gave results, actually what we’ve got in there is actually we were accelerating quite a lot of mobile MNO transmission a completion in Q4, which affected us. We also had some milestone payments on a large contract, which didn’t -- none of those landed in Q1, which had an effect. And then the last thing is the normal headwinds, which we’ve spoken about a number of times which is just the legacy circuits, which are higher margin rolling off. But the mobile side is actually running well.

Gavin Patterson

Pensions?

Simon Lowth

So, yes, no there is nothing sort of specific to callouts in the movements in the assets. I think you used the word normal ebb and flow, I think that's a reasonable description. Bear in mind, this is on a asset base that is actually performed well over multiple years, and of course the slight decline in the assets was compensated to an extent by decline in the liabilities which was registered an increase in the real discount rate. The other thing to bear in mind, of course, is that the valuation date of -- for the triannual valuation is of course driven. But do bear in mind that the assumptions used, the actuarial assumptions differ from the IAS 19 assumptions.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Next question.

Thank you. The next question is from Matthew Bloxham from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Matthew Bloxham

Yes, hi. Just another follow-up on pensions, actually. I think Simon mentioned that you were hoping to get conclusion with the trustees in the first half of next calendar year. I mean -- I know previous situations, it's been February. I just kind of wondered whether there is much scape to get an agreement earlier than that? I guess, that the outcome of the pensions review does have some bearing on other parts of your -- the investment decisions maybe and even shareholder distributions?

Gavin Patterson

Simon?

Simon Lowth

So I think we’ve indicated that we expect to complete that process in the first half of 2018 and I'm not going to give you a more specific date. As we’ve described these are always involved processes that that require a great deal of work from the company and from the trustee. That amount of work is no less this time round, we’re looking not just at the normal actuarial process, we are, as we -- as I mentioned in my remarks consulting on the benefit side and as you also know we are looking at alternative forms of contributions and potentially underpinned by assets and we need to get ourselves proper time to complete all of that work to arrive at a solution that is in the interest of all the different stakeholders and that’s what we’re committed to doing.

Gavin Patterson

Very good.

Matthew Bloxham

Okay. Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Next question?

Thank you. The next question is from Dhananjay Mirchandani from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Dhananjay Mirchandani

Yes, thank you very much. My question is related to the management reshuffle around consumer and EE. Why now -- what tipped the scales in favor of one executive versus the other? And why are you delaying a more rapid organizational amalgamation of the two segments?

Gavin Patterson

Well, in terms of the timing, this is always the timing we were going for in the first year of the integration plan. We focused on back office systems, integrating the wholesale businesses and integrating the enterprise businesses. And we always said that we'd do the second stage which was bringing together the consumer and EE businesses in the second year. In terms of the -- why isn't it going faster, there is a lot of planning that needs to go into this to ensure that we continue to be able to make both businesses operate to their potential this year and we don't drop the ball. So this is we need to make sure that it is done in a way that’s good for customers and ensures that there isn't a shock to the business. And then, secondly, we've also got to ensure that we protect the tax position as well and that's one of the things that we got in mind around the timing of the full integration. So that that's the way we’ve been thinking about it. I think ultimately it will be -- it allow us to really realize the full value of being truly converged network and that is something that nobody else in the U.K have.

Dhananjay Mirchandani

And thirdly, why one executive versus the other?

Gavin Patterson

I’m not going to get into the details of that. We are delighted we had two very strong CEOs and I am very happy that Marc is going to be the CEO of the combined business. John and I've been talking for a while about what he wanted to do next and this was an opportunity that he felt was a time to look for other things. He has been running the business in one form or another for probably seven years, maybe longer. And ultimately I think he want to do something else.

Dhananjay Mirchandani

Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Thank you. Next question is from Samuel McHugh from Exane. Please go ahead.

Samuel McHugh

Yes, good morning, guys and thanks for the questions. Just two from me. On the consumer side, I think if you look at the net adds 19,000, I think I’m right in saying that includes BT Plusnet and EE. Can you clarify whether the BT brand is actually now losing subscribers? Whether you’ve seen the gross addition mix shift in the last 12 months? Then secondly on capital allocation for Simon. If I look back at BT's capital allocation over the last eight years, dividend payments are pretty much broadly been equal to pension top-up payments. Now if I look at consensus going forward, we have a significant discrepancy with much higher dividend than lower top-up payments. Are you comfortable with that, especially in the context of much higher deficit, higher spending on sport, more fiber to the home CapEx, and also as you go to the union today and discuss reductions to employee benefits? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Okay, Sam. I will ask Simon to give you a response to the second question. The first one very briefly we've always given an overall share across all brands that we operate in the market. And while the market is a little softer than it has been for previous years, we are very happy with the 53% market share we have. We don't break it out by Brand.

Simon Lowth

Yes, thanks. And in terms of capital allocation, obviously as I described we look to the allocation of our cash flow starts with seeking value creating reinvestment in the business. That is good for our shareholders by driving long-term value. It is also good for the pension fund, because it creates and strengthens the long-term value of BT and the strength of the covenant. We then look at balance allocation of the -- at the residual cash flow between different stakeholders, it is we are absolutely committed to our progressive dividend policy. It's important that our shareholders who are funding the long-term investment growth in our business receive an attractive return on that investment. We are committed to that and the pension fund understand the importance of that. And then in terms of the pension deficit payments, we will negotiate those and agree those, that funding plan with the trustees and we have to recognize that the depth of any one point in time is volatile. It depends on volatile measures such as [indiscernible] interest rates, and we need to come up with a sensible funding time for that. So we look at those two in a balanced fashion and look at it over the long-term and I'm not going to prejudge the outcome at the discussions with the trustees.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Next question.

Thank you. Next question is from Steve Malcolm from Arete Research. Please go ahead.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Steve.

Stephen Malcolm

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I will go for a couple. First, I just want to come to regulation and at some of the points that Clive was making earlier. And I want to ask whether you think that -- you’re confident the current regulatory framework as it stands today is kind of able to allow you to invest in FTTP? And maybe just get Clive to spell out what is required to give you that confidence? Is that -- as you said some relief from the WLA, is it spelling out how long the fair bet actually applies for? Is it possibly including FTTP into the rab and allowing other products to kind of pick up the slack whilst you invest in this project every time be good to hear that. And if it's not -- the framework doesn’t exist, do you think there may be political appetite to get involved to facilitate this investment. So a few things there, I’m afraid, but basically your thoughts on that particularly from Clive. I just don’t on a EE, you have very good numbers there, particularly on price per mobile. Can you just confirm that -- you haven't got any funky handsets financing in there, split contract upgrade plans. I don’t think you do, but as we move to IFRS 15, I guess, you’re going to have to recognize handset revenues upfront. Might that change the way you think commercially in the market and the offer you put out there? Thanks a lot.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Clive, briefly on what you need to make a -- the case for FTTP or not …

Clive Selley

Okay.

Gavin Patterson

… within the existing framework, you feel as though we can make. And then Simon let's talk about funky handsets.

Simon Lowth

Yes.

Clive Selley

So before Simon on funky handsets, then the WLA is hugely important. Coming out of the WLA, we need to establish that we’re being permitted to get a fair bet return. If we are not getting a fair bet return on our VDSL platform, it's very difficult to see how we could invest in an FTTP platform the next generation of technology, so that’s absolutely critical. And then we need to see that the cost of service uplift is properly reflected in the WLA. We are absolutely up for raising service levels, but we need the costs recognized and included in the charge control calculations, equally we need the ongoing cost of upgrading the existing VDSL platform, particularly with more capacity, with more vectoring capability, accurately reflected in the charge control. So if we can have all of the relevant data which we put out in our submission, questioned and understood by Ofcom, and then fully reflected in the final outcome of the charge control, I think we can create a case to invest in the next generation of technology with confidence and convince our shareholders that this is a good place to invest. I’m confident that we are having all the right discussions from Ofcom and over the next month we just need to show the conversations are giving rises to changes that give us the result that I’ve described.

Stephen Malcolm

Okay. The question …

Gavin Patterson

[Indiscernible].

Simon Lowth

Yes, I mean, just to add perhaps if I may, Gavin to Clive's point. I think that the comments about the fair bet and particularly in the context of the VDSL investments, we made absolutely right. I think it's fair to say that as we look at FTTP, we certainly would be opened to thinking about whether there are different constructs that might make sense. And I think that’s a discussion that may flow from the consultation and we'd hope Ofcom would want to consider those, if they’re in the interest of all parties. Turning to the question about handsets, I do once put on record, we do indeed provide funky handsets, it's part of our more for more strategy. What we do not provide is funky finance. And so we can take that very clearly. I think that as the market moves to IFRS 15, clearly that’s going to have quite a significant impact particularly in the transition period on the way in which handsets are accounted for, but we'd be making decisions about the handset propositions in terms of what is best for our customers and the value we bring rather than a change in accounting standards. Marc, did you have something you want to add?

Marc Allera

The only thing I'd add is if your question comes from the EBITDA performance this quarter, I’d just like to echo the point that Gavin made in his presentation that we expect very, very large quarter, and some very large handset launches coming up. So don’t expect that level of EBITDA performance to continue going into the subsequent quarters.

Gavin Patterson

Yes, thanks, Marc. Good point. Yes, very good. Well, we got time for three more questions. So next one please.

The next question is from James Ratzer from New Street Research. Please go ahead.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, James.

James Ratzer

Hi. Yes, good morning. Thank you. First question I have is just regarding G.fast please. So a couple of questions on that. I mean, you said in the press release you’ve got 550,000 homes now passed on super fast. I was just wondering if you could give us kind of timeline on how that can grow over the next 12 and 24 months? And then also, I mean, you could get quite a nice revenue uplift on G.fast with the wholesale price. You’ve said it between ₤11 and £15 a month. What -- how long is that you think in the fair bet for? When do you think that price comes in the charge control? And then the secondary I had was going back to, I think the very first question asked around the line losses in Openreach. One of the issues you mentioned, Gavin, was some of the kind of cable price promotions, and that was obviously kind of signaled by Virgin in your Q4, but we’re kind of suggesting that was going to abate this quarter. I mean, you’re suggesting you’re still seeing that and therefore cable line losses have been a driver and may be therefore, if that does abate the Openreach line losses or a bit negative could slower bet in the future quarters. Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. The -- I will let Clive comment on both of these, but just to make sure everybody is clear. The 550,000 number I quoted earlier was for ultrafast coverage, and we’ve got about a 100,000 in terms of take up there. And our Ultrafast plan is covers FTTP and G.fast. We’ve always said that we are a mixed technology strategy. And between now and 2020 we expect the G.fast rollout to get to around 10 million, and another 2 million on top is the go for FTTP. So 12 million in total. So I don’t know whether there is anything specific around G.fast in terms of the pricing and the sort of goals for the next 12 months, you wanted to talk to there, Clive?

Clive Selley

Okay. So just to emphasize that we’ve been in a trial phase having deployed a footprint, an initial footprint for G.fast within a trial phase proving the technology, understanding how best to deploy it. We done that with multiple CPs, and hundreds of customers from multiple CPs. In the autumn we moved to a pilot phase. We’ve announced pricing and the prices is keen, so it is designed to entice the CPs and to launch product on top of G.fast. And now to the goals of this year. You will see the footprint deployment increased quarter by quarter. So we’re building a ramp of deployment on G.fast. And I think that's what we -- that’s what I want to say on G.fast. I think on line losses I think we’ve said its seasonal. We said there are multiple drivers of line losses and the kinds of loss that we’ve seen in the quarter just completed is probably indicative of the level on the average for the year.

Gavin Patterson

[Indiscernible] there was a question about the fair bet in terms of G.fast. I might just add to it. We are indeed investing in bringing ultrafast broadband with G.fast, with FTTP, and we’re doing so on a fair bet basis. We are putting our capital at risk to build that to bring value. And getting clarity around what a fair bet constitutes through the WLA is clearly a very important outcome for us because it will inform how we think about prospective investment in ultrafast broadband. And going back that -- that applies not just a G.fast, it applies to FTTP.

James Ratzer

And how long do you think G.fast data out of charge control? Is it 10 years like it was with FTTC?

Gavin Patterson

Well, we will seek to get that clarity of outcome, because clearly the first time we did the fair bets we left I think both parties came away with a different understanding of that, because we don't feel yet. We've had the returns, the fair bet on the FTTC investment, the superfast as yet.

A - Clive Selley

And it's probably the consultation we are asking the Ofcom clarify as it were the rules around fair bet, so that we can apply them again and again to subsequent technology deployments.

James Ratzer

Great, thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Yes, thank you. Next question?

And the next question is from Sunil Patel from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Sunil.

Sunil Patel

Yes, good morning, Gavin. How are you doing? Just two questions for me, but from the EE consumers. One is around the brands, you’ve a 3 brand strategy, plus the BT main brand and EE. Is the idea that we would be merging one of the two brands and moving to sort of a more conventional one premium brand and then one at the one discounted brand, which I imagine will be Plusnet. And then, my second is on the synergies in bringing the two divisions together. If I understand what you said earlier, it sounded like you actually have done a lot of work on the cost side between consumer and you’re already in maybe the opportunity is more in the revenue side going forward. Is that right, or do you see a significant cost saving potential by merging the two divisions together beyond what you could do if there was separate. Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Firstly on the brands, we see it as a real strength that we can operate three brands. And when we look at the consumer research on this, there is each brands operating at a different segment of the marketplace, so we know we can strengthen it a little bit more to really, to add a little bit more sharpness to the positioning. But we are very comfortable operating three brands and it allows us I think to be able to cover more of the market. What you look, what you see when you look at anyone brand in our marketplace, when it comes to consideration. So the percentage of customers who would consider you as a choice. There is no brand in the market that has more than around 50% consideration. So, as much as we'd like to think that our brands and I know other people in the markets feel the same way, can cover 100% of the market. The reality is customers don't see it that way, consumers want choice and we can derive -- we can really realize the synergies at an operating level both in terms of the network and the way we market the brands. We can get those synergy benefits whilst still maintaining three different brands in the market. So we are comfortable with that. In terms of the synergies themselves, we had a -- we set out when we acquired a year, a 4-year strategy to realize both cost synergies and revenue synergies. We reported in Q4 the first year performance and the number was 150 versus an original target of 100, so we were well on track. In fact, we are beating the first year and we remain confident of delivering the number of 400 million, which is the running rate synergy for costs in year four and we always saw that the combined consumer units will contribute towards that. So there are cost synergies that will come from this, but at the same time we're very excited about the new propositions that will come from combining the two businesses together. So building a next generation of propositions that pull them to -- pull the two businesses together. I don’t know whether Marc you wanted to add any comments from your perspective?

Marc Allera

No, just okay with that. A large part of the synergies we had already projected over the coming years as part of the integration. Obviously over the coming months from when I take up the role in -- from the start of September we will be expanding a bit more about the propositions on the roadmap and the future direction for the new combined unit.

Gavin Patterson

Very good.

Sunil Patel

Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Last question.

Thank you. The final question comes from Stephen Howard from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Stephen Howard

Thank you. So first question, I'm just wondering where the settlement of the warranty claims with DT and Orange risks triggering liabilities to any other parties? And secondly, back to the year, the FTTP consultation. What happens if it turns out the Openreach customers will pay the level of incremental fees so that you’ve discussed, but the WLA consultation winds up cutting the VULA foundation price substantially. How do you wave those two factors relative to one another? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

I will take the first question and then maybe Simon do you want just talk about the relative impact of VULA versus premium for FTTP?

Simon Lowth

I will do.

Gavin Patterson

In terms of the warranties, these warranties only existed for Orange and DT, because they were part of the transaction in the first place. So there is nobody else who has this -- have these warranty, so it shouldn't trigger anything else with respect to the transaction. In terms of -- I think Clive, did you want to say something on it?

Clive Selley

No.

Gavin Patterson

Okay. Simon is going to …

Simon Lowth

Yes, I mean, I’m happy to take that and I think the case for investment in FTTP, we clearly need to see a price that is acceptable to the market and drives take-up in the market that provides us with a fair return on our investment. We start there. In our case, some of that return come through the pricing up from a superfast product for example to an ultrafast product, but some of the return comes from people trading from an ADSL product up to FTTP product and that -- clearly if you have the reduction in the basic GEA product, if the fiber product, ultrafast product follows that down, that preserves the investments on those that are trading up from one fiber to another, but it crushes the return on those joining from ADSL to a fiber product that will therefore impact returns, and we’ve made this point clearly and that issue is amplified for pure fiber players. For example, so new investment -- new infrastructure providers. So think a point we’ve made consistently is that lowering the price of the GEA product will act as a deterrent to and disincentive to investments in fiber.

Gavin Patterson

By us and by all other players.

Simon Lowth

By us and by others, that’s right, yes.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Well that’s all we have time for today. Thank you for joining us on today’s call. If you got any other questions, please can you follow-up with Mark or one of the IR team. And with that, I wish you a very happy summer.

