Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly: The First 6 Months

A look back at the last six months of analysis in equities.

I just realized it has been about six months since the very first "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly' was published on January 28th. In these six months, I have published nearly every week and attempted to call the medium- and long-term trends across the major markets, primarily US indices (SPY), precious metals (GLD), oil (USO), natural gas (UNG), bonds (TLT) and the dollar (UUP).

As I said on day one, 'obviously, I won't manage to perfectly call every market in every time frame as that is simply impossible', but I think it is worth taking a look back at where I went right, and indeed, where I went wrong. This won't be an article where I cherry pick my best calls and constantly slap myself on the back, but rather a way of reflection which can help readers (and me) going forward. Which calls tend to work best and where or why do they sometimes fail? This hopefully serves as an insight into how I apply Elliott Wave for those keen to learn.

Firstly, I will look at my calls in equities, and perhaps - time permitting - will cover other markets at a later date.

Equities

In my very first article back in January, I included this chart of the S&P 500 (SPY) proposing a rally in wave 3 to the 2,482 area in June/July.

An update shows this worked out pretty well and the count hasn't changed at all. 2,384 was tested yesterday and price quickly dropped 25 points.

If I'd stuck with this original chart, maybe I could claim some sort of bragging rights (not that I particularly want them - I much prefer profits), but unfortunately, I presented an alternative view due to the perfect channel that had formed.

This still projected a target near 2,400, but clearly the path was less bullish and was projecting a near-term drop.

So in short, I was saying either price could rally 180 points or drop 150 points. I can see why there are skeptics!

Even still, the analysis had some value. I concluded,

'In time - perhaps as early as next week - I should know which of the above scenarios is most likely, but for now we can safely say the trend is up.'

I abandoned the latter scenario two weeks later (when price broke the channel), but either way I was looking higher in the medium term, which is more than can be said about most authors.

Predictive vs. reactive

This brings me to one key point which many people don't seem to understand about Elliott Wave. It is both predictive and reactive. In the above example, I had two scenarios and I didn't know which would transpire until price broke the top of the channel and probabilities shifted heavily to the more bullish scenario.

As much as it is nice to map out a particular path into the future and never have to change it, the majority of the time we do need to make adjustments as the market changes and does things we don't expect. We do this by analyzing the waves in real time. Changing counts is actually one of Elliott Wave's strengths rather than - as many people seem to think - its weaknesses.

A good example of this comes from Apple (AAPL) earlier this year. I liked AAPL near $90 but was less keen on it at $120 and thought it may even top there.

However, the earnings gap on February 1st flipped everything on its head and I immediately turned bullish again. I knew this gap was probably a continuation gap in wave iii of 3 (in the central part of the trend) and there was much more to come.

Changing my count was much preferable than spending six months looking for a top!

Clash of the time frames

The constant challenge of writing a weekly update is how to cover the scenarios in different time frames.

At the 2016 lows, I had a target of 2,370-2,400, and a vague sense of how it would get there (a 5 wave rally). But such a large rally over 18-24 months takes a lot of twists and turns and finding the correct counts on lower time frames have often been elusive. There is often clarity in one time frame (say the daily chart) and confusion in another (the 60m chart).

After all, I can't write 'the trend is up' each week, even if there could be a 50 point drop; a weekly update requires an outlook for the next week, even when what will happen next week is not very clear.

The takeaway for readers is something I already know and try to remind myself of all the time. Keep the bigger picture and the dominant trend at the center of your analysis. Think in terms of risk to reward and don't try and call every smaller move perfectly if you are trading in the time frame above.

Here is a good example from my early March article and something I still get a bit annoyed at myself for.

The conclusion from this chart is simple: buy the pullback around 2,300 for 2,483. Don't try and get clever as there is a big rally coming.

Unfortunately, I tried to get clever. And it worked for a while as I nailed the short going into 2,320.



But note how this is a 1 minute chart. It draws you into a more myopic view of the markets and it is easy to forget about the bigger picture.

I bought 2,325-ish, but instead of holding for 2,483, I closed it early as I then thought we could get another dip to 2,280.

In effect, I threw away a +158 trade for the sake of 45 points risk.

Easy to say now, but I should have focused on the bigger picture when the bigger picture came into play.

This will be especially relevant over the next few months as the cycles from the 2016 lows complete. The 2016 trend will also complete the rally from the 2009 low and I am fairly sure of a significant decline, if not a complete crash. With such a large move possible, I advise not to nitpick about catching the exact top.

Anyway, that is for another time.

Conclusions

Over the last six months, I have had varied success in calling the moves in equities. On one hand, I have always maintained the trend is still higher and I have never tried to call a major top. On the other, writing each week draws me into trying to call the minor moves and this often distracts from the bigger picture.

Overall, Elliott Wave has helped me navigate the 2016 trend and adapt to the ever changing nature of the market. I would feel blind without it. Hopefully, it has helped readers too and I thank you all for following me over the last six months.

