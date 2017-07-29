Daimler: Earnings Good, Investment Compelling Only In The Long Term

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY) (OTCPK:DDAIF) reported a decent second-quarter earnings this week. The company sits on a low valuation, offers a high dividend yield, and the business performance has been above average. Mercedes-Benz became the highest selling luxury car brand in 2016, and it has continued to notch up record numbers this year as well. There is a failing in the stock in the form of the diesel emissions scandal. If dividend investors are ready to ride that volatility, I believe they should have no problem accumulating on the stock.

Q2 Review

Excluding the financial services segment, Daimler’s units can broadly looked into two parts. The high-margin Mercedes-Benz cars and vans segments which represented 66% of sales and 74% of operating income earned in the quarter. The second part comprises the trucks and buses segments which earn relatively lower margins. Trucks and buses combined were responsible for ~25% of sales and 16% of operating income for the company.

The company’s EBIT margin expansion was led by the cars segment. The company did benefit from a favorable comparison as one-time expenses such as those related to Takata airbags had reduced profits in last year’s quarter. Compared to a 6.4% EBIT margin in 2Q16, margins this year came in at 10.2%. Buses were weak but overall EBIT margins were higher by 70 basis points.

Meanwhile, management has stated it is exploring legal options for setting up its businesses with more autonomy. In recent years, Daimler had rebuffed suggestions of breaking up the company into its individual business entities. While the company did not claim it is looking towards an outright spin-off, I do feel this is a step in the right direction. The threat of electrification and other technological disruptions is more potent in the cars segment than the trucks unit. A major portion of the company's profits are derived through the passenger car sales. Corporate focus may enable the cars business to become more agile in the disruptive environment it currently finds itself in.

Possible hit from an engulfing scandal

Much of Daimler’s earnings success was overshadowed by news flow related to UK’s electrification target and the engulfing scandal related to collusion on diesel technology. I do not agree with the market’s view on electrification, but the scandal should trouble the stock. Daimler is purported to have colluded with other German automakers to discuss technology, costs and suppliers related to diesel emissions, effectively creating a cartel like situation. While the allegation relates to a practice in the 1990s, the company may face hefty fines if indicted.

Why I disagree with market’s view on electrification?

I don’t think we are moving to a “Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vs. the rest” kind of future. I am reminded of a prediction related to e-commerce in the late 1990s. The prediction that brick-and-mortar would go extinct in five years. To start with, it took more than a decade for the e-commerce trend to get ensconced in the retail environment. And it also benefited from establishment of companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) which accelerated the online movement. But brick-and-mortar companies then never really invested in e-commerce until the trends became clear. Daimler and other automotive companies are already making that investment very early in the game. Retail players chose to ignore the trends. Automotive companies are not making that mistake. E-commerce sales represented less than 1% of total sales before the year 2000. Electric vehicles represent ~1% of total cars sold in 2016.

Retail companies started taking e-commerce seriously only after e-commerce crossed the 5% of total sales mark in 2012. However, automakers are already making huge investments in new technologies now. Daimler even invested in Tesla back in 2009 and pocketed a neat profit after selling the stake in 2014. It is collaborating with tech startups on areas that will probably become commonplace a decade from now. Therefore, the idea that Daimler could be one of the “Death by Tesla” companies seems far-fetched.

Note: I know the comparison between e-commerce disruption and electric vehicle disruption is not apples to apples. The ecosystem requirements for e-commerce though were paltry compared to those required to ensure electric vehicle dominance. I therefore believe the comparison is on the conservative side.

Pricing multiples

Automakers are priced cheaply in the market as keeping pace with tech will require substantial investments on their part in the next decade. Daimler and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) trade at forward P/Es of 6.8x and 6.0x respectively. I think long-term investors especially those with an income focus should have no problem accumulating on Daimler. Even after accounting for a 25% dividend tax, a 4% yield is attractive. In comparison, Volkswagen offers a 1.4% yield. Daimler’s industrial free cash flows are comfortably above dividend payments as can be seen in the graph below:

Once the necessity for required tech investments wanes off, free cash flows are likely to accumulate even more rapidly. This combined with the view that we will see coexistence with Tesla rather than death by it, I have a “BUY” call on Daimler.

Note: All company data sourced from company's annual reports and can be found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.