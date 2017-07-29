Freeport-McMoRan Has Room To Run

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan has remained profitable, consistently reported free cash flows, and is on track to achieve its debt reduction target.

Its future outlook is looking great due to the strength in copper prices.

The issues related to Grasberg mine are moving towards a resolution.

The stock, which is still undervalued, should move higher.

The last few years have been tough for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), thanks in large part to its disastrous foray into the energy business and weakness in commodity prices. But I believe that the world's biggest listed copper company has almost pulled off a remarkable turnaround. The company's shares, which have rallied recently, will likely continue moving higher.

Almost five years ago, Freeport-McMoRan made an ill-timed, debt-powered expansion in the oil and gas space, just before the price of oil started to collapse. The accompanying 40% drop in copper prices during 2013-16 exacerbated the company's woes. The weakness in copper and oil prices triggered a string of quarterly losses and negative free cash flows. Meanwhile, the company also had to deal with a large pile of debt which ballooned from just $3.5 billion at the end of 2012 to more than $20.4 billion by the end of 2015.

But now, things are finally looking better, due in part to the improvement in copper prices and successful cost-cutting efforts. The company has reported a profit in the last four quarters. In 2Q17, the company earned an adjusted profit of $241 million, or $0.17 per share, as opposed to a loss of $0.27 million, or $0.02 per share, in 2Q16. The company swung to a profit even though its copper sales dropped by 4.6% in the corresponding period to 942 million pounds. The company benefited from the 21% increase in realized prices for copper to $2.65 per pound and almost 10% reduction in unit cash costs to $1.20 per pound.

In addition to this, Freeport-McMoRan is now consistently generating cash flows well in excess of capital expenditure. In the latest quarter, the company generated $1.04 billion of cash flow from operations but spent just $362 million as capital expenditure, which translates into $675 million of free cash flows. That's significantly greater than the $41 million of free cash flows generated in 2Q16.

Not only that but also the company's free cash flow profile has improved significantly. Freeport-McMoRan is now generating more excess cash flows than ever before, even in a lower copper price environment. For instance, the company generated strong levels of free cash flows in the latest quarter, but two years ago (2Q15), when copper prices were higher at $2.71 per pound, it faced a cash flow deficit of $592 million. This improvement came as the company significantly reduced its capital expenditure and cash costs.

Moreover, Freeport-McMoRan has also been able to significantly reduce its debt levels, aided by asset sales. At the end of the second quarter, the company carried a total debt of $15.35 billion and had cash reserves of $4.7 billion, which implies a net debt of $10.69 billion and a net debt ratio of 61.6%. That's considerably better than a net debt of $18.89 billion and a net debt ratio of 82.5% reported at the end of 2Q16.

Freeport-McMoRan is now within touching distance of achieving its target of reducing the net debt to the range of $9.2 billion to $10 billion in a $2.50 to $3 per pound copper price environment by the end of 2017. The metal has recently risen to almost $3 per pound ($6,400 per metric ton) - its highest level in two years on expectations of strengthening demand in China. The commodity is currently at $2.87 per pound at the time of this writing, which is 8.3% higher than Freeport-McMoRan's 2Q17 realized price level. Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson has given a positive outlook by saying that the strong demand could push the market towards a deficit. Prices could stay strong or even cross the psychological threshold of $4 per pound ($8,818 per ton).

In this environment, Freeport-McMoRan could post higher realized prices which will give a boost to its earnings and cash flows. The company, which is already generating more free cash flows than it has in a long time, will likely report even greater levels of excess cash flows. In other words, the company can generate more than $1.12 billion of free cash flows ($1.123Bn FCF in 1H17) in the second half of this year. Since these excess funds can be used to pay off debt, I think the company may even exceed its debt reduction target if the strong copper price environment persists.

It also helps that the future outlook of Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which is one of the company's core assets, is looking better. Earlier this year, the company was forced to suspend copper exports following a contract dispute with the Indonesian government. The company was later allowed to temporarily resume activities in April, which had a positive impact on its 2Q17 results. Freeport-McMoRan and Indonesian authorities have been negotiating a new agreement. Based on what we've heard recently from Jakarta and Freeport-McMoRan, both sides are eager to resolve the dispute at the earliest, which is a big positive. I believe Freeport-McMoRan will likely receive a new operating license sooner rather than later.

I think this might be a good time to buy Freeport-McMoRan's stock while the shares are still cheap. The stock has climbed almost 14% since the earnings release, but its shares are still priced 6.15x and 4.62x EV/EBITDA for 2017 and 2018, as per data from Thomson Reuters. By comparison, its peers are trading at an average EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.7x. I think the stock has additional room to run. Positive news around Grasberg can act as a catalyst for upside in the short term. Meanwhile, shares may continue moving higher on the back of strength in copper prices, strong earnings, and cash flow growth.

