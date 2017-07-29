Freeport-McMoRan Has Room To Run

The last few years have been tough for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), thanks in large part to its disastrous foray into the energy business and weakness in commodity prices. But I believe that the world's biggest listed copper company has almost pulled off a remarkable turnaround. The company's shares, which have rallied recently, will likely continue moving higher.

Almost five years ago, Freeport-McMoRan made an ill-timed, debt-powered expansion in the oil and gas space, just before the price of oil started to collapse. The accompanying 40% drop in copper prices during 2013-16 exacerbated the company's woes. The weakness in copper and oil prices triggered a string of quarterly losses and negative free cash flows. Meanwhile, the company also had to deal with a large pile of debt which ballooned from just $3.5 billion at the end of 2012 to more than $20.4 billion by the end of 2015.

But now, things are finally looking better, due in part to the improvement in copper prices and successful cost-cutting efforts. The company has reported a profit in the last four quarters. In 2Q17, the company earned an adjusted profit of $241 million, or $0.17 per share, as opposed to a loss of $0.27 million, or $0.02 per share, in 2Q16. The company swung to a profit even though its copper sales dropped by 4.6% in the corresponding period to 942 million pounds. The company benefited from the 21% increase in realized prices for copper to $2.65 per pound and almost 10% reduction in unit cash costs to $1.20 per pound.

In addition to this, Freeport-McMoRan is now consistently generating cash flows well in excess of capital expenditure. In the latest quarter, the company generated $1.04 billion of cash flow from operations but spent just $362 million as capital expenditure, which translates into $675 million of free cash flows. That's significantly greater than the $41 million of free cash flows generated in 2Q16.

Not only that but also the company's free cash flow profile has improved significantly. Freeport-McMoRan is now generating more excess cash flows than ever before, even in a lower copper price environment. For instance, the company generated strong levels of free cash flows in the latest quarter, but two years ago (2Q15), when copper prices were higher at $2.71 per pound, it faced a cash flow deficit of $592 million. This improvement came as the company significantly reduced its capital expenditure and cash costs.

Moreover, Freeport-McMoRan has also been able to significantly reduce its debt levels, aided by asset sales. At the end of the second quarter, the company carried a total debt of $15.35 billion and had cash reserves of $4.7 billion, which implies a net debt of $10.69 billion and a net debt ratio of 61.6%. That's considerably better than a net debt of $18.89 billion and a net debt ratio of 82.5% reported at the end of 2Q16.

Freeport-McMoRan is now within touching distance of achieving its target of reducing the net debt to the range of $9.2 billion to $10 billion in a $2.50 to $3 per pound copper price environment by the end of 2017. The metal has recently risen to almost $3 per pound ($6,400 per metric ton) - its highest level in two years on expectations of strengthening demand in China. The commodity is currently at $2.87 per pound at the time of this writing, which is 8.3% higher than Freeport-McMoRan's 2Q17 realized price level. Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson has given a positive outlook by saying that the strong demand could push the market towards a deficit. Prices could stay strong or even cross the psychological threshold of $4 per pound ($8,818 per ton).

In this environment, Freeport-McMoRan could post higher realized prices which will give a boost to its earnings and cash flows. The company, which is already generating more free cash flows than it has in a long time, will likely report even greater levels of excess cash flows. In other words, the company can generate more than $1.12 billion of free cash flows ($1.123Bn FCF in 1H17) in the second half of this year. Since these excess funds can be used to pay off debt, I think the company may even exceed its debt reduction target if the strong copper price environment persists.

It also helps that the future outlook of Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which is one of the company's core assets, is looking better. Earlier this year, the company was forced to suspend copper exports following a contract dispute with the Indonesian government. The company was later allowed to temporarily resume activities in April, which had a positive impact on its 2Q17 results. Freeport-McMoRan and Indonesian authorities have been negotiating a new agreement. Based on what we've heard recently from Jakarta and Freeport-McMoRan, both sides are eager to resolve the dispute at the earliest, which is a big positive. I believe Freeport-McMoRan will likely receive a new operating license sooner rather than later.

I think this might be a good time to buy Freeport-McMoRan's stock while the shares are still cheap. The stock has climbed almost 14% since the earnings release, but its shares are still priced 6.15x and 4.62x EV/EBITDA for 2017 and 2018, as per data from Thomson Reuters. By comparison, its peers are trading at an average EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.7x. I think the stock has additional room to run. Positive news around Grasberg can act as a catalyst for upside in the short term. Meanwhile, shares may continue moving higher on the back of strength in copper prices, strong earnings, and cash flow growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.