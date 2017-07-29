Viavi Should Improve From Here

On top of that, it has a considerable opportunity in 3D sensing filters.

But it is restructuring, decreasing opex by $35M a year, and when growth returns, it should emerge healthier.

The company is going through a temporary decline in its main markets.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV), the former half of JDS Uniphase (the other half is Lumentum (LITE) in which Viavi still has a stake), is operating in a couple of segments:

NSE (network and service enablement), consisting of NE (network enablement which is about three quarters of NSE) and SE (service enablement which is about a quarter of NSE, but falling as they are restructuring the sector and cutting low margin sales).

OSP (optical security and performance), the biggest part of which is anti-counterfeiting (banknotes) followed by thin film optical coatings. Here the company has a further opportunity with its 3D sensing filters.

The problem is that the biggest sector, NSE, has pretty low margins and revenues also declined quite a bit, by 16.6% over the year (16% in NE and 18.5% in SE). Management blamed this on clients digesting earlier (2015 and 2016) spending and M&A activity in both telecom and cable, which produced a decline in spending.

Gross margins in NSE are up a bit at 64.5% and operating margins were minus 3.3%, despite a substantial cost reduction, which is ongoing. The restructuring plan here involves a 10% reduction in headcount, of which 6% was achieved in this (Q3) quarter and the other 4% will be achieved in Q4.

This will result in an annual opex saving of $35M (whilst incurring a one-off $30M in severance pay, of which $25M has already been incurred).

The OSP sector increased revenues by 3.8% from a year earlier and this sector enjoys a healthy operating margin of 43.5%.

Here is an overall picture of the company finances, but that consolidates some pretty mixed performances:

Margins

Viavi clearly needs some margin boost, but we hope the $35M opex reduction and the recovery in the NSE market will take care of at least some of that.

Guidance

Q4 revenue will be between $188M to $204M, operating margin at 13% plus or minus 1%, and EPS to be $0.07 to $0.09. NSE revenue to be at $131M-$143M with operating margin at 1% plus or minus 1%. This is a 3.7% sequential growth, even if the SE part will still be declining mid to high single digits (but double digits for the year).

But the latter is part of the culling of unprofitable lines, so it shouldn't raise alarm. OSP revenue to be at $57M-$61M with operating margin at 41% plus or minus 1%.

Better times seem to be ahead in NSE, though. The book-to-bill ratio finally moved above 1, part of which is caused by the move of cable companies to DOCSIS 3.1 and telecom to G.Fast and a cyclical upturn in enterprise customers. Together with the cost cutting, that should improve results gradually, but the services will be a declining part of NSE (from the mid 20s to 20% or so).

Operating cost will decline by $35M or $8.75M a quarter. Some $6.1M was already achieved during Q3, so there is $2.65M of further quarterly reductions to materialize (most of it will be realized in Q4).

3D Sensing

As some analysts, like Jun Zhang from RosenBlatt already mentioned:

We are positive on VIAV as we believe the business is not heavily exposed to the volatility of the optical market and remains a 3D sensing market leader, which we believe has not been fully reflected in the stock price. Our industry research also suggests that: (1) many Chinese 3D sensing module suppliers have all chosen VIAV as their sole optical filter supplier, and (2) Apple has booked capacity of 150 million optical filter units from Viavi in 2018.

And similar stuff has been said by others, like Dmitry Netis from William Blair and BlueFin, in fact, the latter argued this in relation to the upcoming iPhones:

Viavi ((NASDAQ:VIAV)) looks to have a stranglehold on the filter side of the design with a sole-sourced position.

That certainly sounds good, but what does management itself have to say? Well, it won't surprise anyone that analysts were pretty eager during the Q3 CC, management argued that the ramp up of these filters is something for next year, more likely being Q2:

So there is some lag between the shipment of the product and the time you are going to recognize revenue. So we do expect to start shipping production in Q1. How much of the revenue gets recognized, we are not certain at the time, but the ramp will happen - I'll say between Q1, Q2, and Q3 of next fiscal year.

Mind you, Q1 is the September quarter as their fiscal year ends in August, which isn't surprising if Viavi is supposed to be the sole supplier for the new iPhones which are going to emerge in the fourth quarter (calendar year).

One thing that has to be noted is that these filters will bring the OSP margins down to below 40%. This is no worry though, if it is indeed the sole supplier to Apple, then volume will make up for it, and then some.

Balance sheet

Summing it up in the Q3 CC:

Our total cash and short-term investments ending balance was approximately $1.45 billion, with total net cash of 345 million. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $17.3 million. During fiscal Q3 we sold 1.3 million Lumentum shares for a net proceed of $62.1 million, with an average selling price of $48.80 per share. Our book cost basis of these shares is approximately $8.57 per share. As a result, we realized on a GAAP only P&L, an accounting gain of approximately $51.2 million. As of the last day of fiscal Q3, we have remaining 0.4 million shares of Lumentum valued at $20.8 million.

The company also purchased 5.2M shares of its own stock, $51.9M, just over a third of their $150M repurchase plan with about $54M to go still.

The company also issued a 1% convertible note in March, maturing in March 2024 with a conversion price of $13.22, and the company received $451M (net). The goal is to refinance existing notes (covering from 0.6% to 5%).

Valuation

Analysts expect the company to produce $0.36 in EPS this (fiscal) year, rising to $0.44 in the next, which make the shares trade on 25 times next (fiscal) year's earnings. Not cheap, but not nosebleed territory either.

With a market cap of $2.5B and an enterprise value of $2.15B, how expensive are the shares? Well, on several metrics, the company has increased quite a bit in valuation:

And EV/EBITDA is actually quite a bit friendlier:

Conclusion

We think that with the cost cutting, re-emergence of growth in the NSE sector and the opportunity in 3D sensing, the company has a solid future ahead of it. However, at 25 times next year earnings, a considerable part seems to be priced in already, even though we think the $0.44 in EPS that analysts expect for fiscal year 2018 could be a bit conservative.

