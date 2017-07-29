Intersect Looks To Boost Position In ENT Implant Market, Driving Stock Up

Investment Thesis

Although Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has shown some strong momentum this year, there is scope for further upside on the basis of an upcoming FDA decision catalyst regarding its RESOLVE implant. The other factor that should sustain the momentum is its robust product performance. Finally, the company added a new product to its portfolio, the PROPEL® Contour steroid releasing sinus implant, and this should also become additive towards its revenue stream. So we have a solid opportunity for building a position in the stock with a short- to medium-term horizon.

Analysis

Let’s begin with the upcoming FDA decision: Intersect recently announced submitting its New Drug Application to the FDA for its investigational RESOLVE steroid releasing implant. The FDA decision should be somewhere around January next year. Intersect has strong chances of receiving the approval as the implant showed strong results in its trial. The product is designed to provide a minimally invasive treatment option for patients with recurrent ethmoid sinus obstruction. The implant may help reduce the need for revision surgery, which is the common course of action for treating ethmoid sinus obstruction.

The market for the product should be quite large, with an estimated 29.4 million acute sinus patients in the US alone. Its pivotal study, RESOLVE III, which involved 300 adults with chronic sinusitis, met both co-primary efficacy endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in nasal congestion and polyp burden. It also met secondary endpoints showing a reduction in the proportion of patients still indicated for repeat sinus surgery, reduction in ethmoid sinus obstruction, and improvements in both nasal obstruction symptoms and sense of smell. So far, acute sinus is treated with OTC medication, or in advanced cases, with invasive surgery. The RESOLVE implant comes across as a viable alternative, providing a more refined and less invasive approach to treating the conditions. There are some marketing synergies as well: RESOLVE may in fact be launched using the company’s existing marketing and distribution network used for the PROPEL family of implants.

Intersect started the year well, and in February, it received the FDA approval for its PROPEL® Contour steroid releasing sinus implant. With PROPEL Contour, the company further boosted its product portfolio, which earlier had PROPEL and PROPEL Mini implants. PROPEL Contour is designed to treat patients with chronic sinusitis in the frontal (behind the forehead) and maxillary (behind the cheeks) sinuses. The implant demonstrated a statistically significant 65 percent relative reduction in the need for post-operative interventions during its trials. The implant is now already in the market and accounted for a part of the company’s first-quarter revenue of $20.5 million. Contour acts as an aid to optimize sinus surgery outcomes and is expected to have positive impact on the sale of other PROPEL sinus implants.

However, it is not just product development where the company is performing well, Intersect is doing good on the financial front as well. The company reported 23 percent growth in its quarterly revenue to touch $20.5 million, up from $16.7 million it reported a year earlier. It also showed increase in its gross margin from 81 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year to 86 percent for the first quarter of 2017. As the company’s products progress from R&D stage to commercial launch, expenses related to research and development dipped to $4.2 million. This decrease was however offset by the increase in SG&A expenses, which stood at $20.3 million for the quarter. However, it was mainly due to the expenses related to the launch of the new products.

Conclusion

Intersect is expected to perform well as it focuses on its niche ENT market, giving it synergies and economies of scale. The company is also able to use its technological expertise to develop new products by optimizing its research and developments costs. The company also provided encouraging guidance for the full-year 2017, where it expects to achieve $89 million to $91 million in product revenue. Going by the company’s performance in the first quarter, the target seems achievable. The forecast and the potential of the latest addition of PROPEL Contour make Intersect an interesting candidate for a medium-term investment portfolio.

The stock is expected to benefit if the company achieves positive FDA decision for RESOLVE. These catalysts are also expected to fuel the upward momentum the stock is currently showing. Like we discussed so far, the stock should have significant upside despite the over 133 percent gain this year so far. I would buy the stock at current levels, accumulate more if there’s a pullback, and take profits before the January PDUFA. If I want to continue long term, I will then wait for the often inevitable pullback post the PDUFA, and accumulate more. That tranche I would hold for the long haul, waiting for more positive news on the revenue front next year.

