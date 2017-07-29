Frontier: The Time Has Come

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) reports its second-quarter earnings Tuesday, Aug. 1. The telecom giant has been posting fairly disappointing results over the past few quarters and its shares have been spiraling down continuously as a result. So, I thought this would be a good time to reflect on what this quarter could hold for the beleaguered telecom giant and discuss a few key things that investors should look out for in its upcoming conference call. Let’s get into it.

Setting the expectations straight

I’d like to start by saying that the management of Frontier Communications didn’t provide us with a revenue guidance, but it did project last year that its FY17 adjusted EBITDA would amount to over $4 billion for the year. This guidance was later revised down to $3.8 billion at the end of Q1FY17. So, it would be interesting to see if the management still sticks to its previous guidance or reduces it yet again to adjust for the continued subscriber losses.

Analyst consensus currently pegs Frontier’s revenue and EPS at $2.31 billion and ($0.91) for the second quarter, respectively. If these figures turn out to be accurate, then this would be a fourth consecutive revenue decline for the troubled telecom firm. Analysts are projecting a further 1.7% decline in revenues in the third quarter, so as far as market expectations go, a turnaround for Frontier Communications might not take place anytime soon.

A chart of historical adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins (reported by the company) has been attached above for your reference. With a 20-bp margin cut and a revenue of $2.31 billion for the second quarter, I suspect that Frontier’s adjusted EBITDA would shrink to around $900 million for the quarter - a 2.5% decline on a sequential basis. This means that Frontier’s H1 EBITDA would aggregate to $1.82 billion and it would have to garner about $1.97 billion EBITDA in the second half of the year to meet its annual EBITDA guidance of $3.8 billion. The problem here is that this would require an average of $988.5 million in EBITDA for each of the two remaining quarters after this one.

This would be a difficult target to achieve as Frontier’s financials have been deteriorating for the past several quarters straight - as evident in the chart above. I suspect that the company would either miss its annual EBITDA target or lower its guidance for the year in the coming conference call on Tuesday. Unless Frontier provides us with concrete financial evidence to suggest otherwise, I suspect these are the only two potential outcomes. Reduced EBITDA levels could increase its leverage ratios, and consequently, the company would have to work harder to bring its debt levels down.

So, keep an eye out on Q2 numbers and H2 guidance as well. But that’s not all.

Subscriber Churn

Frontier has been losing subscribers at an alarming pace over the recent quarters which has pretty much dragged down its sales figures accordingly. Its management claims that a portion of these losses were due to the cleanup of non-paying accounts in CTF markets, and it also noted in the last quarter’s conference call that the cleanup was complete. This means we should see some sort of stabilization in subscriber and revenue losses in this quarter.

“The account cleanup in CTF that we discussed last quarter is now complete. And we do not anticipate any further impacts related to addressing these non-paying accounts.” - Daniel McCarthy during Q1FY17 earnings call.

Frontier’s subscriber churn for CTF operations stood at 3.01% in the last quarter, which is considerably higher than its targeted broadband churn of 1.5%. A 20-30% improvement in this area would be a very welcome development and would contribute immensely in stabilizing Frontier’s declining sales figures. So, keep an eye on how big its voluntary churn rates are when the company announces its results. This could make or break the long-side case for investing in Frontier.

An Update On G.fast

Besides that, Frontier announced in the last quarter that it’s in the process of deploying G.fast technology in some of its key markets. We haven’t been updated on the scale and pace of its roll-out yet. I explained in one of my recent articles (Frontier - Getting Ready For A Turnaround?) that the company would be able to recover the costs associated with G.fast within 12 months of its initial roll-out and that the technology could bring along an additional EBITDA of as much as $250 million annually. So, it’s a big deal.

However, this new networking protocol will only be beneficial if Frontier is ahead of its competitors. Otherwise, if everyone is doing it, G.fast would become the new normal for the industry and it won’t stand to benefit the telecom company as much. Therefore, I believe that timeliness and a significant scale of expansion are important for G.fast to make a meaningful impact on Frontier’s financials.

I would be looking forward to any potential updates regarding the roll-out of the upcoming technology.

More Cash Coming?

More to the point, Frontier’s management announced during the first quarter’s earnings call that it would be selling its partnerships business - consisting of two contracts and four call centers - that brings $7.5 million in revenue every month. It was noted that the transaction would close on May 31, which falls in the second quarter. Attaching a very modest 1.5x revenue multiple brings the total value of the business to be around $135 million. You could attach your own valuation multiple to estimate the transaction amount. Also, do keep in mind that Frontier’s revenue would shrink accordingly (around $90 annually) since the business won’t be a part of it anymore.

Frontier’s management also noted during the Q1 earnings call that it would be selling some more buildings in Q2. Depending upon the size of this sale, the financial impacts of these sales would reflect in its Q2 financials which would be announced coming Tuesday. So, keep an eye on these two items as Frontier would be getting an influx of cash in the second quarter. I hope the company uses this cash to reduce its debt levels or ramp up its G.fast roll-out rather than splurging it away in one-time special dividends; the latter won’t do anything to improve its distressed financials.

Expect Volatility

Also, the next few trading days could be highly volatile for Frontier’s stock prices. Fact of the matter is that short interest in the company has spiked up to create a lifetime high yet again. This kind of an immense selling pressure is bound to create volatility and perhaps even drag its shares lower. If the company reports a positive surprise, we could also witness a widespread short covering that could significantly lift its shares up in a wild manner.

FTR Short Interest data by YCharts

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, The Owl, explained in his recent article that this short interest build-up could partly be a result of hedging related activities. While that may be the case, we cannot determine what portion of this short interest spike was a result of hedging. Therefore, it is advised that risk averse traders don’t go all out into trading Frontier’s upcoming earnings results. Frontier's stock could post wild swings in either of the directions.

Investor takeaway

Long-term Frontier investors may have some genuine grievances against the company. After all, its stock price has plummeted by 80% over the past year alone due to mismanagement of resources. But I expect Frontier’s upcoming Q2 results to be quite eventful. It’ll provide us with insights on how long it would really take for the company to turn things around and whether its subscriber losses have become manageable. So, keep an eye out for the aforementioned factors to have a better sense of clarity about where the company is headed next.

