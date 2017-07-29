Facebook: Stay Long The World's Greatest Advertising Tool

There is no such thing as a perfect business, but for the mobile age, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) comes pretty close. The firm’s addicting products continue to drive amazing financial performance. Over the next five years, the only business I may be more interested in owning is Visa (NYSE:V). Let’s take a look at what Q2 performance portends for the company, and why I think equity holders will continue to experience a robust increase in fair value.

Financial performance beyond outstanding

It is hard to imagine performance that exceeds Facebook’s Q2 results. Revenue grew a whopping 45% y/y to $9.3 billion driven by Facebook and Instagram mobile banner ad volume and pricing growth. Shortly, we will cover why average price per ad jumped 24% y/y and volume jumped 19% y/y. Even though Facebook is investing heavily in opex, labeling itself as “in investment mode,” expenses grew just 33%, leading to a 500 basis point expansion in operating margins. For Q2, operating margins clocked in at 47%. Overall, this drove EPS growth of 69% y/y to $1.32 per share.

Capex remains elevated as the company invests heavily in servers to handle the explosive growth in mobile video, with the company slated to spend $7-7.5 billion in 2017. However, with Facebook generating nearly $8 billion in free cash flow YTD and sitting on over $35 billion in cash and investments, I am not particularly worried about capex spending. Plus, let’s not forget that Facebook will likely generate an excellent return on its current capital spending.

Eyeballs and ROI

The combination of factors that drives Facebook’s business is relatively simple: eyeballs and ROI. I’ve always appreciated the content and addictiveness of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Each of these businesses fills a unique need for social interaction. Facebook continues to know exactly what consumers are interested in, and it acts as a portal to content across much of the Internet. Overall, Facebook has over 2 billion monthly active users, and 1.3 billion users using the platform on a daily basis.

As Facebook has grown into more of a content consumption rather than sharing platform, Instragram has become both a solid source of content as well as the primary means of social media expression for many users. As well, Instagram excels at allowing users to find content that they enjoy. Lest we forget, Instagram has successfully copied - and in many cases displaced - Snap Stories (NYSE:SNAP). This will be another interesting space where monetization can grow.

What I did not appreciate fully until I recently dived deeper into marketing is how well these platforms allow firms to perform the most important aspects of advertising. Facebook and Instagram allow for superb targeting and segmentation, as well as control over brand perception and messaging. As a result, the return on investment for companies that advertise on the platform are rather high (Facebook cited an example of Delta (NYSE:DAL) receiving a 12.7x return on its ad spending on the platform). This value will continue to drive volume and pricing growth, stealing share from TV, search, and all other forms of advertising.

Monetization at WhatsApp and Messenger will come eventually as well, though I am much more uncertain about the model. However, I can also imagine both services better integrating payments in order to cannibalize Venmo (NASDAQ:PYPL). Regardless, I am confident that Facebook will solve this monetization challenge the same way it did for the core desktop and the subsequent shift to mobile.

Oculus Still Not Meaningful

Facebook gave away 23.1 million shares, $400 million in cash, and $300 million in milestones when it acquired Oculus Rift for $2 billion. Those shares have increased considerably in value, making the deal excellent for Oculus shareholders and thus far uneventful for Facebook shareholders.

Some will be quick to label the acquisition as a destruction of capital, but I am going to trust that CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have better insight into the future of computing than I will. In fact, I think he believes something like successful augmented reality or virtual reality is far off, saying on the call:

"But look, if I was just saying that video is going to be the primary driver or one of the big drivers over the next few years and Messenger maybe after that, I think AR is quite far down the road. But when you're running an operation and serving people at this scale, I think you have a responsibility to invest in all these things that are downstream that could help shape and improve people's lives, because I don't think that there are that many other folks in the world who will."

Valuation still looks reasonable

For a company whose share price has increased 50% YTD, you may think I’m crazy for thinking the share price is reasonable. But it really is. As of close on Friday, shares are trading at 33x 2017 earnings and just 27x 2018 earnings. For a company currently growing EPS at a run rate of 61% and expected to deliver EPS growth of around 50%, I think shares look reasonably priced. My current fair value estimate is $180-195, but I think the fair value of the equity can compound at 20% per annum for at least the next five years, so equity holders will likely do well - though I admit this is typically a smaller margin of safety than I would like. Nevertheless, I will continue to hold shares.

