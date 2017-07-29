Chipotle Cannot Be Trusted

Photo credit

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) just cannot seem to get out of the news. It has had what I’d characterize as continuous food safety problems and not just its big outbreak of norovirus a few quarters ago. In the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen yet another negative Chipotle news story; another norovirus finding, this time in Virginia. CMG was once the best growth stock in the restaurant space, but those days are long gone, as every time it seems to be righting the ship, it shoots itself in the foot again. CMG reported Q2 earnings late last week, and while the stock is off of its lowest levels, it has a very long way to go.

Let’s start with the chart because this thing is nasty. CMG was $500 just two and half months ago, and as you can see, made a very sharp move down to $336 before bouncing around a bit around the Q2 release. We’re at $350 now, but that is below the lowest levels CMG set during its downturn last fall and that’s not great news if you’re long. CMG blew through all the levels of support that it had from the base it made last year, so it would appear the bears are in control.

In addition, the major moving averages are negative now and well in excess of the stock price. That means that even if CMG does mount some sort of rally, the cards are stacked against it. There are levels of resistance in addition to the moving averages that will need to be turned upward again for a major rally to be sustained. But as I said, CMG has a very long way to go before that conversation even needs to occur as the 200DMA is about $70 in excess of the share price right now.

The momentum indicators to the company's credit are extremely oversold and that could be signaling that maybe, just maybe, CMG is going to bounce. We’ve seen the move off of the low at $336, but a $14 rally doesn’t really count as that is only a few percent. CMG needs to make a base from which to rally and it may very well be doing that, but we’ll have to wait and see. The momentum indicators certainly have some room to run from their very low levels, so if it is going to rally, the bulls could give it some legs. On the whole, however, the chart is a complete disaster, and the bulls have a lot of work to do.

But how was the quarter? Are things really that bad? Comp sales were up 8.1%, which would be absolutely fantastic for just about any other restaurant stock, but keep in mind that CMG is still on the road to recovery from its massive outbreak. It has certainly come off of the lowest levels of comp sales but is nowhere near its pre-crisis numbers, so it will continue to have big comp sales numbers. And unfortunately, 8.1% was well short of analyst expectations of 9.5%, so CMG disappointed on the top line. CMG’s top line is even more critical than it normally would be because it needs revenue growth to leverage down its fixed costs. Part of the mess CMG finds itself in is that its margins are also nowhere near where they were before the food safety crisis, and in Q2, we saw improvement, but again, there is a long way to go.

Restaurant margin improved to 18.8% from 15.5% in last year’s Q2, so progress is undoubtedly being made. And with food/beverage/packaging costs only down 10bps, the gains in margins came from leveraging down operating and fixed costs. That is why comp sales are so critical and CMG has to continue to produce big numbers for the recovery to keep pace. Executives discussed price increases on the call and that will help margins as well, but for now, it is all about comp sales at CMG for a variety of reasons. Will the most recent norovirus finding hurt comp sales for the second half? I'd be surprised if that wasn't the case and that's bad news for both revenue and margins.

The problem is that for all of CMG’s efforts, it is still going for 45 times this year’s earnings. Keep in mind the stock is near a multi-year low, so it isn’t like the share price is flying and caused the high valuation; this is as good as it gets in terms of value right now. Obviously, CMG’s EPS recovery is still ongoing, and the price on next year’s earnings is a more pedestrian 32, but that’s still very high considering all the risk that one is taking with respect to CMG’s fundamentals.

It is difficult to lay off of CMG at these levels just because it has fallen so very far in the past couple of years. But at the same time, it continues to have food safety issues crop up, and at some point, customers may stop showing up in the numbers that CMG needs. Indeed, I’ll once again raise the possibility that CMG never returns to its former levels of unit productivity because all of these food safety issues seem to have taken their toll on traffic. Winning back customers is a long and arduous process - rightfully so - but just when it seems CMG has its stuff together, we get another outbreak. It is completely inexcusable and it is obvious CMG has some issues to fix.

Given the valuation and the very negative press CMG continues to receive, I don’t see how it will sustain any sort of meaningful rally here. Analysts are beginning to jump ship as they grow weary from near-constant food safety issues, and until sentiment bottoms out, the stock probably won’t either. As much as I want to own CMG for $350, I think if you’re patient, you’ll get the chance to buy it lower when the chart looks a little more favorable and sentiment is closer to bottoming. Q2 results were good but not good enough to persuade me to take the risk of yet another norovirus outbreak. In short, I don't think Chipotle can be trusted, and that's a huge problem for the stock until it changes for the better.

