Taking A Look Back At My Fastenal Thesis

Every once in a while, I like to revisit companies I have looked at in the past but haven’t written about in quite some time. Searching through my list of firms that I haven’t touched in a while, I stumbled across Fastenal (FAST), a supply distributor with a market cap of $12.45 billion. Over a year ago, on May 28th, I published an article here on Seeking Alpha wherein I stated that the company is a true American growth story. My conclusion was that I liked the business and believed that it would make for a good prospect for very long-term investors (10 to 20 years, if not more), but I did hesitate about its hefty share price. Since publication, things have not gone terribly well, but this gave me the incentive to look back and see if my thoughts on the enterprise have changed over time.

A look at what has happened since

Sometimes you win some, others you lose some. In the case of Fastenal, I can’t really say if my call was in either of these camps but was more of a “I told you so”. I don’t mean this from a “I’m right and everybody’s wrong” perspective. Rather, I mean it from the perspective that the firm’s fundamentals proved my quality thesis correct while the price situation facing the stock behaved in a way that’s not terribly surprising.

You see, since the publication of my last article on Fastenal more than a year ago, shares of the business, after reinvesting dividends, have dropped about 3% through the time of this writing. That’s not particularly good, especially when you consider what the market as a whole has done over time. On the other hand, in my article, I warned that Fastenal, which was trading at 26 times earnings, 24.5 times operating cash flow, and 36.6 times free cash flow, was not a cheap company.

If you look at the table below, which shows sales, earnings, operating cash flow, and free cash flow from 2014 through 2016, you can see why shares have dropped. When a company’s share price is high, the market expects impressive growth (top line, bottom line, or both) in order to justify the premium. Sadly, some weakness that had shown up last year (that I covered in the aforementioned article) did continue for the year. While sales for Fastenal grew 0.8% for the year, net income dropped 3.3% and operating cash flow fell 6%. Free cash flow did even worse, plummeting 11% for 2016 compared to 2015.

*Created by Author

Simply put, when the market realized that Fastenal, a growth company, was having trouble growing, especially in terms of profitability, which is what truly counts at the end of the day, it pushed the firm’s value down. In theory, if Fastenal had been a value stock, keeping all else the same, this really wouldn’t have been a problem, but that’s the risk you take when you decide to invest in growth-oriented enterprises. Sometimes you are right and the stock shoots up as growth continues. Others, you end up looking far worse than how Fastenal played out.

But things are changing

Even though the picture for Fastenal was anything but great, the situation defining the company is changing. You see, sales so far this year have done quite well. As you can see in the table below, revenue at the business is up 8.4% at $2.169 billion compared to the $2.001 billion seen in the same first two quarters of its 2016 fiscal year. Now, it should be mentioned that some of this growth is due to its acquisition of Manufacturers Supply Company, a distributor for industrial and fastener supplies located in Hudsonville, Michigan, which closed at the end of the firm’s first fiscal quarter. This added, in the second quarter of this year, $13.5 million to sales and $1.6 million to profits.

*Created by Author

So far this year, the company’s bottom line has done very well. In the table, you can see that net income during the first two quarters came out to $283.1 million, which was up 9.9% year over year. Operating cash flow fared even better, rising 15.7% from $253.5 million last year to $293.3 million this year. However, the best so far has been free cash flow. According to my math, this figure has soared 43.1% from $164.8 million last year to $235.9 million this year. Truth be told, though, this last one may actually not be such a great thing since the main driver of the disparity for free cash flow was actually a sizable reduction in capital expenditures, which may indicate slower future growth (or just a difference in timing of spending).

All of this is great to see, but the thing I am most excited about can be seen in the image below. In it, you can see what I believe is a true value driver for Fastenal and its shareholders in the future: its industrial vending machines. As of the end of the second quarter this year, the firm had 66,577 units in operation, giving it a vending machine to in-market unit ratio of 23 to 1. This compares to 62,822 industrial vending machines at the end of the company’s 2016 fiscal year, for growth over six months of about 6%. This time last year, the company had 58,346 units in operation (implying growth of 14.1% over the course of a year) and a ratio of just 20 to 1.

*Taken from Fastenal

When you really think about it, these vending machines, while being a fascinating way to change how people use and order parts, gives Fastenal a nice foothold in various establishments. Not only is the firm inserting a physical piece of its product pipeline into the companies that allow it to have its units inside them, it’s also giving the company the opportunity to optimize what it sends and where it sends said products to. That kind of network, one which is acceptably invasive, is unlikely to create problems for Fastenal in the future unless management really messes up.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I still really like Fastenal and the opportunities it presents its shareholders. By buying into the firm, investors have the opportunity to snatch a piece of a high-quality firm with a growing footprint exactly where it wants it. Having said that, with shares going for 24.9 times last year’s earnings, 24.2 times operating cash flow, and 38.2 times free cash flow, I must say that my same concerns about price still hold, but for investors looking to hold for a decade or longer, it’s hard to see how, absent fraud or poor management, the company could fare poorly

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.