Archer's (ARHVF) CEO John Lechner on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Lechner

Thank you, Hannah. Good morning or good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. I thank all of you for joining us for Archer's second quarter earnings conference call. The call is being hosted in Stavanger, Norway, and I am here together with Dag Skindlo, our Chief Financial Officer.

As always, please note that the information provided in today's call includes forward looking statements as well as non-GAAP financial measures. A detailed disclaimer is included in today's press release.

I will summarize Archer's operational highlights from second quarter before handing the call over to Dag, who will walk you through the financials and comment on our market outlook. Then before closing the call, we will open the line for questions.

Second quarter activity trended moderately upward as expected. The improvements in eastern hemisphere offset lower activity in the western hemisphere. EBITDA before restructuring costs was $15.7 million, following a $4.2 million quarter-on-quarter reduction in the western hemisphere, partly offset by a $2.2 million increase in the eastern hemisphere.

Western hemisphere EBITDA was heavily influenced by fewer active Archer units in Bolivia and in Comodoro, as well as strikes and normally inclement weather conditions in Comodoro. The continued growth and increased profitability of our AWC frac wells business contributing positively to help offset the land drilling result. As a positive contribution to our land drilling business, Pan American Energy awarded Archer a four year contract.

The reduction activity for Latin America was probably offset by an increase in activity and results for all our divisions, particularly high activity for our oil tools division, an increase of revenue by $5.6 million compared to the previous quarter.

Our platform drilling division has some contracts up for renewal this year, and our provision of safe and cost effective service packages, that deliver reduced, overall well cost operators, as an important factor in renewing some of these contracts during this last quarter.

I will go into more details in a few details, but in general. Our Eastern Hemisphere is generally on plan, with strong performance from our oil tools division. Our AWC business in the U.S. continues to experience strong growth, with a revenue increase of 25% and improved margins, and the weaker financial results in our land drilling business reflect the impact of labor strikes and inclement weather, as well as reduced rig utilization.

Lastly, during the second quarter, we finalized refinancing of Archer, which contributed to the net income for the quarter of $112.9 million. Dag will later elaborate on the details of the refinancing.

As shown in the chart at the top left of the slide, Archer's Platform Drilling division currently has a total of 45 platform rigs under contract, which is two fewer than the record number under contract as reported in the last two quarters. This reduction is a consequence of the end of plug and abandoned well operations and the subsequent decommissioning of two platforms by Shell in U.K. sector of the North Sea.

An important driver for platform drilling activity levels and revenue is a number of active platform rigs, which increased from an average of 13.3 in Q1 to 15 in Q2. The chart also shows that these numbers of active rigs as well as percentage of active compared to total are both still low compared to historical levels.

The award of the Shell, Marathon and Energean contract extension confirms the value of our service provision [ph] to our clients, maintains our strong market position in platform drilling in the North Sea. We estimate the total backlog from these expansions to be around $100 million.

Our Oiltools division showed a solid quarter, with increased activity delivering revenue of $15.3 million. Over the last few years, we've challenged our Oiltools team to expand our technology applications and developments to deliver products, to reduce total well cost to an ever more demanding market environment. As such, we are very pleased that the revenue from these new development additions to our product portfolio contributed to 30% of the revenue in Oiltools in the second quarter.

In our Wireline division, overall activity levels and revenue during the quarter were in line with Q1, with logging activity less than expected, but with mechanical activity remaining solid. We did not manage to renew our contract for the mechanical wireline services with Maersk in Denmark and we are transitioning and reallocating resources accordingly. We also faced a challenge with our TAQA-Archer JV in Saudi Arabia, as our service and technology offerings were only partially approved. We're in discussions with our JV partner on the way forward.

On the technology front, we are very pleased with the progress of our C6 JV with the successful first field test of the ComTrac carbon fiber rod advanced system in the North Sea, as well as the successful testing of C6's Tractor at the Ullrigg test facility outside Stavanger during the quarter.

The ComTrac system completed a total of 28 runs over 633 operating hours during well intervention, and the Tractor completed numerous runs, including reverse tractoring and logging of tractoring operations in the 700-meter long test loop at the facility.

Our Engineering Division showed some increase in activity levels, but we still experienced operators postponing and delaying larger projects for the time being. During the quarter, our Engineering Division was awarded a feasibility study utilizing one of our modular rigs for our North Sea platform, with other similar studies in the technical proposal stage.

As I mentioned during the introduction, Pan American Energy awarded Archer a full-year contract for the provision of drilling, workover and pulling services for their Cerro Dragon field. The contract covers all existing drilling and service rig activity, at present comprising seven drilling rigs, 11 workover rigs and 11 pulling units. We expect the annual revenue from this contract in excess of $175 million or a total of $700 million of additional backlog. Pan American is our largest client for drilling services and predominantly operates in the southern part of Argentina, which is characterized by more mature fields in the Neuquen basin further north.

The reduction of activity revenue was driven by five units idle over the quarter, taking our rig utilization from 66% in the first quarter of 2017 to 58% in the second quarter. Two of the five units were idle in Bolivia, where we currently do not have any active rigs in operation and three other units were idle in Argentina.

Though we've experienced limited increase in our field activity, our customers and other operators are communicating a positive outlook. We've seen an increase in tendering activity for Bolivia and for the Vaca Muerta out of Neuquen, which we expect to increase activity levels towards the end of 2017 and into the first half of 2018.

Over the quarter, the significant growth in U.S. demand activity from the previous quarters continued. Our AWC Frac Valves business saw a 38% increase in new valve sales quarter-on-quarter. Our total revenue increased by close to 24%. This quarterly increase follows an increase in Q1 of 94% for new valve sales and 50% for total revenue. We currently have visibility on new valve sales into the fourth quarter of 2017.

In parallel with our AWC division, QES experienced solid growth and estimates a quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue of 27% to $108 million. Corresponding to an increase in revenue, the EBITDA margin improved from 4.6% in Q1 to approximately 9% to 11% in Q2.

As illustrated by Spears and Associates' data chart at the bottom right of the slide, although total drilling completion spend in 2016 dropped to one-third of its peak in 2014, it rebounded significantly in 2017, and we continue to see an increase in completion activity, and fracking intensity per well for onshore U.S. shale developed markets where we operate.

As per the Spears' forecast, drilling and completion spending will be positively leveraged versus the increase in rig count, due to its observed increase in completion in frac intensity per well. The recent downward pressure on oil prices has not impacted activity level so far, but the volatility and the price of oil does add some additional uncertainty for the future.

I will now hand over to Dag for his comments on the financial results.

Dag Skindlo

Thank you, John. Over the course of the last six quarters, we have reported revenue between $200 million and $220 million, with the last quarter at $209 million, slightly up from the previous quarter, primarily driven by an increase in Eastern Hemisphere.

When we look at the EBITDA, both before exceptional items as well as reported, we reported moderately lower than the previous quarter. Please note, back in Q3 last year, we released least $5 million related to the conversion from a defined benefit -- the defined contribution plan for offshore employees in Norway.

Furthermore, please note that reported EBITDA does not include our ownership in QES, which has improved significantly in the period. [indiscernible] with Q1, we report CapEx for the first half of $4.5 million or $2 million to $2.3 million in average per quarter. This is just north of 1% of revenue for the first half. In Q2, we spent much of this CapEx in Latin America, primarily related [indiscernible] maintenance of our assets there.

On the condensed profit and loss statement, revenue again was $209 million compared to $202 million in the first quarter, which represents an increase of $7 million or 3.8%. The increase was driven by increased activity in Eastern Hemisphere offset by few active drilling rigs in Bolivia and Argentina.

In addition to reduction in drilling rigs underway in Argentina, the reduction in revenue and EBITDA in Argentina was impacted by both abnormal weather conditions and strikes. Compared to Q1, revenue and profit was unfavorably affected by two weeks of poor weather conditions, including historic loss coupled with additional 2.5 days of union strikes.

Total EBITDA before net restructuring cost was $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2017, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to the first quarter. The reduction in EBITDA was explained by fall-through from the reduction in revenue in Argentina and Bolivia, partly offset by an increase in EBITDA from AWC and Eastern Hemisphere. In Eastern Hemisphere, the main improvement came from Oiltools with an improved EBITDA of $2.1 million from previous quarter.

The restructuring cost for the quarter amounted to $2.8 million, and was mainly related to Argentina compared to restructuring cost of $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. As a consequence of the reduction in restructuring costs, quarter-on-quarter EBITDA after restructuring was $12.9 million, which was an increase of $2 million compared to the previous quarter.

Depreciation and amortization had a small adjustment in the quarter and depreciation is now running at around $16 million per quarter. Net financial items in the first quarter 2017 were a gain of a $110 million compared to a loss of $20 million in the second quarter. The improvement was mainly attributable to the gain recorded as a consequence of the debt refinancing related to forgiveness of debt from Seadrill as well as settlement of guarantee fees.

Please note that result from associated companies improved by $6 million in the second quarter, mainly related to improvement in our QES investment. Note that these results -- that results reported from associated companies are our share on net results after depreciation, interest expenses, and taxes. With the debt reduced, we expect net interest expenses to run between $9 million and $10 million per quarter going forward. Net income in the second quarter of 2017 was $112.9 million compared to a loss of $22 million in the first quarter.

On the balance sheet, we see only minor changes on the asset type, with the most notable change being the increase in accounts receivable as a natural consequence of increased revenue over the quarter.

On the liability side, we report a substantial reduction in debt as a consequence of forgiveness of debt, amounted to $95.2 million and settlement of guarantees from Seadrill totaling $27.9 million, which was applied to the prepayment of our bank debt.

As we have communicated before, the subordinated loans amounting to $125 million in addition to equity interests from Seadrill, was converted to a new convertible loan of $45 million. The loan is recorded in our balance sheet at $58.3 million, which is caused by accrual of the expected interest charges up to maturity of $13.3 million. As we have accrued interest on the loan up to maturity, we will have no expense on interest on this loan going forward.

In addition to net income, the increase in equity over the quarter is explained by the subsequent equity offering in April, raising gross proceeds of $5.7 million. The net proceeds from the two equity issuances amounted to $102.8 million in the first half of 2017.

We are very pleased to finalize our refinancing in the first half of 2017, through agreements with our main lenders and our main shareholders. The refinancing has established a robust financial platform for Archer.

As part of the refinancing, including equity issuance in the first half of 2017, we currently have an equity base around $125 million or NOK1 billion, which is more sufficient for our operations in the current market environment. The strong liquidity position will enable us to meet both upturns and downturns in the oilfield service market going forward.

In our loan agreements, we have very limited fixed installments until 2020. The debt amortization profile shown in the graph to the right does not include the agreed change in the repayment profile of the Archer Topaz facility, where we plan to push currently scheduled installment for 2017, 2018 and 2019 to 2020 and 2021. Via our cash sweep mechanism built into our financing agreement, which means that excess liquidity will be used to prepay loans earlier than in the debt amortization profile.

In addition to amended repayment terms of our debt, we have reset the loan covenant levels that we are comfortable with in the current market environment and provide significant headroom to our business plan.

In the short-term, our focus will be on minimizing our working capital, utilizing our existing asset base, equipment inventory and being very disciplined in our CapEx spend. Regarding working capital, we have included a chart showing one of our internal KPIs related to gross working capital, mainly trade receivable, unbilled revenue and inventory over revenue. As you can see, we have made improvements to the capital tied in the business. This remains our priority.

Concluding remarks; in closing, we expect our U.S. business to continue to improve into the third quarter of 2017, given our current orders and backlog. We have not seen any pullback from our clients yet, but we read that some operators and analysts are expecting [indiscernible] or slightly reduce.

Outside of the U.S. land market, we still expect offshore drilling and exploration activity to remain flattish given current oil price. And we do not, in general, see operators react to reverse a reduction in reserves. However, as we've seen with platform drilling and Oiltools activity is up from second half last year. We are on track.

As mentioned, our two larger divisions have been awarded substantial contracts over the quarter and we have added some $800 million to our contract backlog. The contract with Pan American provides the foundation for -- and was important to our operations in the south of Argentina.

We have also several additional platform drilling contracts up for renewal in 2017, and I firmly believe that given our cost-effective and safe operation service delivery, we will be able to renew additional contracts over the next few months.

Furthermore, as outlined by John, Archer focuses on introducing new technology products to the market and gaining momentum in our Oiltools business. And our technology investment via our C6 JV has seen these technologies move from the laboratory and shop out into field during the quarter and we anticipate further successful tests through the remainder of 2017.

We reiterate that we expect improved results in second half over the first half, with Q4 expected to be the strongest quarter. These expectations are largely based on existing contracts as well as activities planned by our customers. We must also remember that we have been through an unsettling quarter with respect to oil price.

Finally, the agreement with our lenders and largest shareholder has enabled us to establish a robust financial platform for Archer going forward. We have available liquidity of around $125 million, which is more than sufficient for operations in the current market environment, and enable us to meet possible market challenges. Having said that, we will seize the opportunities we get going forward and through our financial platform, we will be able to react swiftly as they arise.

With that, I will hand over the call to the operator for any questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Tord Augestad from Arctic. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tord Augestad

Good afternoon guys. A question regarding the Western Hemisphere and the drilling operations in South America in particular from me. Can you give us a little bit more details into those operations in terms of how many contracts you currently have down there? How we should think about margin progression going forward? I think that's probably a key worry for investors right now, how this operation will evolve and I guess the Pan American contract, you definitely add some confidence there, but given that this quarter was quite weak, how should we think about this into the second half and when the Pan American contract is on a 100% basis?

John Lechner

Thanks. So the Pan American contract, we just finalized the contract in May-June. So we're just now working on the -- preparing for the contract and get it rolling over the quarter. So especially in the south, with both the strikes and the weather we mentioned, we lost 12 days of revenue which really hurt us badly. So that's -- first quarter we had it more steady and that really kind of took it out [ph] for the south. And that's where we have the main contract. We have a few other contracts in the south, which are stable, but the main driver is Pan American.

Then in north, for Neuquen, again, that's a quite different province and we have -- YPF is our biggest contract, but we have three or four other contracts. They're active and, say, we've got some tenders out that we're expecting to hear back on in the next couple of weeks to months.

So as we said, we have a lot of tender activity. There has been a lot announcements for the activity in the Vaca Muerta and Neuquen. If you looked at the rig chart, there was actually a little uptick of rigs active, because there had been some rigs stacked in the north that were already on day rate. They would now be coming back active again. Those are all being taken up. So we still see that we'll have some contracts coming up there and the margins are a bit high or a bit better in the north than in the south, just in terms of efficiency.

Tord Augestad

Okay. Good. Are you able to guide us for the third and fourth quarter in terms of revenue and margin development in the segment at all, or --?

Dag Skindlo

I think we remain -- our guidance, Tord, on the total offshore, we have ups and downs and we are trying to balance the forecast. I think, you will see an improvement in Q3 and then further improvement in Q4 overall. We just -- and with Pan American, we will start two new units just in Q3, which is outside the volume we have talked about before. We have less and two more units coming on track during Q3 with Pan American, plus that we will have two of the new H&P rigs, possibly also starting up during the Q3.

So Q3 will be a little bit of transition in the south where we will have all the rigs up and running in Q4 and that's why -- when we start those new rigs, sometimes it goes smooth and sometimes you have some challenges. So we're hedging our best when we try to give you the answer we give you. But we are definitely, through the bottoming in the south, we also have higher margin expectations in the north in the second half compared to what you saw.

Tord Augestad

And there won't be any restructuring costs of any magnitude going into the second half the way you see it right now?

Dag Skindlo

We will have less restructuring costs in Q3 and Q4 than we have had in Q1 and Q2, because we actually know -- these two units that will come online, that's something to prepare for. We have the additional people going back to work and we also have strong indication from a second client in the south that they want to hire one more rig from us. And if we get those three rigs working, it will be a much smaller risk of redundancies in Argentina.

Bolivia where, as we said, we have several tenders. We have plans for one rig to come up in Q4 but the timing exactly is still uncertain when they actually contract. And if you have followed those -- the news in Bolivia, the state oil company has had their own recent the corruption scandal, that's not going to affecting any of the Q4 start for the rig we are planning, but it has some implication on overall activity in the short-term for Bolivia. But overall, activity from Bolivia seems to be coming up, lots of tenders, we just need to see the exact timing and guiding exactly on quarters is quite challenging to report [ph].

Tord Augestad

Okay. Thanks. And just a quick on the Eastern Hemisphere, it seems to be a small restructuring charge in the second quarter as well. Can you just explain what that was related to?

Dag Skindlo

It is just a few small headcount adjustments in wireline, and that's really what it was.

Tord Augestad

Okay. Thanks guys. That's all for me.

Dag Skindlo

Yeah. Thanks Tord.

Thank you. Our next question now comes from Haakon Amundsen from ABG. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Haakon Amundsen

Yes, hello guys. Just two questions for me. First of all, on the Investor Presentation you had earlier this year, you mentioned some conversations for potential contracts for the modular rigs. I wondered if you can update us on those conversations and if we should expect any firm contracts this year? And then my second question, just to be very clear about the outlook for the second half, is your expectation for EBITDA in the second half of 2017 the same as what you have when you guided in the Capital Markets Day and after Q1 or are there any changes to that? Thanks.

John Lechner

Okay. Thanks Haakon. For the MDRs, as I've noted before, really takes -- when we sign a contract, it takes about six to nine months to get the MDR actually on a platform when you have to do all the engineering and placing of the MDR. But we do having said that, that feasibility study which we have actually got commissioned to look at exactly that as what it would take to put an MDR and verify the costing, putting MDR on a platform in the North Sea and that's actually ongoing. And we have three other similar proposals that we're just finalizing the technical proposal for. So that's looking at right now of doing that actual -- the upfront engineering, you need to put the MDRs on. So that's looking to be middle-ish 2018 to late -- at the earliest, just given to do the engineering I think to get that going. But the fact that we have operators now paying us to do the study to look at that, is quite encouraging. Before they were talking about doing -- getting the steps, so this is the next step in that development of actually getting an MDR on a platform.

Haakon Amundsen

All right. Thanks.

Dag Skindlo

That's good news for the medium term on the MDR, Haakon. We have never been very specific on the guidance for 2017. We are broadly in line with 2016. I think it's fair to say that we had a bit weaker quarter in Q2 than expected and also the oil price retraction, part of the Q2 has moderated our assumptions for Q3 and Q4 somewhat, not materially, but somewhat. So maybe a bit lower than what consensus is exactly for the full year, but nothing significantly.

Haakon Amundsen

Okay. That's fair enough. Thank you. And that's it for me.

Dag Skindlo

Okay. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from Harald Øyen from SEB. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Harald Øyen

Hi guys. Just a question on U.S. shale and Quintana, if I may. Impressive margin lift in Q2 and the big topic the last three, four, five months has obviously been reactivation costs associated with the increased activity. My question is, how should we think about the margin development in the second half for Quintana basically?

Dag Skindlo

The Q3 should be -- we see is going to be stronger than Q2. But I think it will be moderately stronger. We have seen very big growth, three quarters in the row in the U.S. We expect it to be more flattish now. They are still pushing prices like most of the other units. We do not have any big reactivation costs planned for Q3 or Q4. So the margin should help in holding up quite nicely. I think what you should focus on is, is understanding that the margin we achieved now in Q2 is -- it's very competitive compared to our competitors that has come out with the Q2 results. That we have a team that delivers steady growth, good margins and have a focus on operations. So we're very pleased with the team and the performance we have in QES and continue to monitor all the opportunities there continuously.

Harald Øyen

Thank you. And in terms of those opportunities, can you update us on those processes or what can you tell us?

Dag Skindlo

On our capital markets presentation, we explained that if we were in those type of preparations we could not discuss it. I think the point is, QES and most of the other companies that is privately in the U.S. offshore [indiscernible] looking to hold to move forward in terms of consolidation. Being consolidated into another player or taking the lead as a consolidator. If QES wants to be a consolidator, it means for us to get [indiscernible] currency through an IPO process. Those are the two key processes still. I would say that a strong Q2 is a good foundation for both those discussions.

Harald Øyen

Good enough. That's all for me. I will hand it over. Thanks.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, just to advise that now concludes today's question and answers. I will now turn the conference back to you Mr. Lechner for any additional remarks. Thank you.

John Lechner

Okay. Thank you, Hannah. We appreciate everyone joining us for this quarter's call. Look forward speaking to all of you next quarter. Thank you and have a good day or evening.

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, just to now to advise, that will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

