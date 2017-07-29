Cisco Dividend Stock Analysis

As I was researching which dividend stocks to consider for a next purchase, I noticed the technology industry portion within my portfolio does not have a large weighting. After reviewing strong companies within the technology space based on liquidity, market capitalization, dividend yield and payout ratio, Cisco (CSCO) is the one name that was very strong across all fronts.

About the Company - Cisco

Cisco is the main service provider for integrated, secured networks across the top 50 companies in the world to even small local companies. I can't even begin to count the number of times I have run into a Cisco secured network when opening an e-mail, and they definitely don't make it easy. And honestly, that is a great thing.

What is Cisco currently up to? Well, they've been on an acquisition spree in the 2nd and 3rd quarters - picking up/announcing over 4 deals that are primarily focused on cloud application, analytics and an artificial intelligence company. Think about what's been a huge driver lately? Cloud? Check. Ability to analyze statistics and data? Check. Artificial intelligence creation (i.e., Alexa, Siri, Google)? Check. They are acquiring entities in the right areas of technology in order to stay with the curve and are doing their best to be ahead of the curve. In fact, 3 days ago Cisco unveiled intent-based networking solutions that represent one of the most significant breakthroughs in enterprise networking. Cisco is staged to create an intuitive system that anticipates actions, stops security threats in their tracks, and continues to evolve and learn. Why is this so critical? This will help businesses to unlock new opportunities and solve previously unsolvable challenges in an era of increasing connectivity and distributed technology. With all of these investments and developments, how (from a monetary standpoint) are they doing this? Let's look at their financial data through 3 quarters, as their 10-K/last quarter earnings is not released, yet.

They had $36B of revenue through 3 quarters this year, on pace for $48B in revenue, from their latest earnings release. Net income is slightly lower through this time period, which can be directed to additional merger/acquisition costs and slightly less revenue. The combination of these two put a little pressure on earnings. However, they still recorded $1.42 of diluted earnings per share for the 3 quarters ended, and annualizing this figure equates to $1.89 projected for the year. Research & Development still stands at approximately $4.5B, and on top of that, their current ratio, which is current assets divided by current liabilities, was an astronomical 3.5x! This means they are very liquid and have the ability to acquire, develop and pay off any current outstanding obligations in a very efficient manner. This is common within the technology industry and I'm glad that Cisco can sit in the driver seat due to their liquidity.

Cisco Dividend Stock Analysis

What about their dividend metrics and what would make Cisco a strong dividend stock investment that us shareholders or potential shareholders should take a look at? Here, I'll break down their price to earnings (P/E) ratio, dividend yield, dividend growth rate and payout ratio. These metrics, when combined together, help form a conclusion on whether or not to invest into this company, in conjunction with the additional investments they've made and their financial performance. Let's go through each factor below:

1.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: At a projected $1.89 and their stock trading at (end of day 7/28) $31.52, this calculates to a 16.67 P/E ratio. This is undervalued versus the market as a whole (S&P 500 is 24.6, see link) and is relatively undervalued in this situation. I typically like below a 20, and if I can, under 18. I don't like them too terribly low, as that can be a sign of something unusual occurring within the company, so above or around a 10 is typically the low point that I like to look at. Thus, Cisco fares very well here.

2.) Dividend Yield: Cisco's current dividend is $1.16 per year. Based on the price of $31.52, this equates to a 3.68% yield, which is very strong! The overall S&P 500 dividend yield is 1.91% (Source), therefore, their yield is better than the overall market currently. In addition, the 5-year dividend yield average on Cisco is 2.90%, therefore, they are trading at a point that shows slight undervaluation, given that their yield is far higher than their 5-year yield average.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate: Cisco is quite a new dividend payer and has been paying dividends since 2011. Therefore, their growth rate, at a maximum point, can only be 5 years. Cisco has grown their dividend each and every year so far and their dividend growth rate over this course has been 36%+! I know they can't quite keep this type of increase going forward; there was a sign of this with their most recent increase of 11.5%. I expect this rate to stay consistent here or even slide down to the upper single digits, given their increase in yield over the last few months. Very strong here, however.

4.) Payout Ratio: The lucky payout ratio. I typically like to see between a 40-60% payout ratio on a company, as this shows they provide cash flow back to their shareholders but also they are retaining those earnings for further development in the company. In the tech industry, you better believe earnings need to be retained for this, hence their acquisition moves above. Based on an expected $1.89 earnings, through 3 quarters of performance, and a current dividend of $1.16, this equates to a 61% payout ratio. They are right on the upper line here; however, this is an expected earnings based on annualizing their first 3 quarters of performance. I am "OK" with the 61% right now.

Overall Conclusion on Cisco

Wow, talk about a gigantic company. Cisco has over $157B in market capitalization and their financial performance has been solid. With close to $48B projected in annual revenue, it appears that Cisco is poised for strong future performance.

From further reading their policy, Cisco states in their 10-Q filing:

"Free Cash Flow and Capital Allocation As part of our capital allocation strategy, we intend to return a minimum of 50% of our free cash flow annually to our shareholders through cash dividends and repurchases of common stock."

Therefore, they want to return 50% of FCF back to shareholders and even if those are buybacks - that typically can keep earnings per share strong in order to continue to increase the dividend going forward. This means to me they are dedicated to ensuring shareholder value is maximized, and in this case, dividends happens to be part of that.

Lastly, based on their dividend metrics we analyzed above, Cisco is very strong in all 4 categories, but is a tad high in the payout ratio category. With stock repurchases, this could help increase earnings, thus reducing the exposure from the payout ratio, allowing for further dividend growth. I am going to give Cisco a green light here and can see a fit in my portfolio. Why? They have a strong yield that is greater than the market, a strong dividend growth rate, an okay payout ratio, plus they are investing in the right areas in the direction where technology is going.

What are you seeing with Cisco? See any signs of difficulties? Do you see the high points related to this as a dividend stock in your portfolio? I am very eager to read their 10-K annual filing to see their full-year performance. They may even beat the annualized amounts from their 3rd quarter figures. Thank you for stopping by and please leave comments and/or questions below! Talk soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.