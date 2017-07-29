Spectrum Brands Holdings's (SPB) CEO Andreas Rouvé on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017

David Prichard - VP, IR & Corporate Communications

Andreas Rouvé - Director & CEO

Douglas Martin - EVP & CFO

Jason Gere - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Robert Labick - CJS Securities

Majid Khan - Tourbillon Capital Partners

Joseph Altobello - Raymond James & Associates

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer & Company

Christopher Carey - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Carla Casella - JPMorgan

David Prichard

Good morning, and welcome to Spectrum Brands Holdings fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings conference call and webcast. I'm Dave Prichard, Vice President of Investor Relations for Spectrum Brands, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. Now to help you follow our comments, we have placed a slide presentation on the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.spectrumbrands.com. This document will remain there following our call.

So if we start with Slide 2 of the presentation, you can see that our call will be led by Andreas Rouvé, our Chief Executive Officer; and Doug Martin, our Chief Financial Officer. Andreas and Doug will deliver opening remarks, and then conduct the Q&A session.

So if we turn now to Slides 3 and 4, our comments today include forward-looking statements, including our outlook for fiscal 2017 and beyond. These statements are based upon management's current expectations, projections and assumptions and are, by nature, uncertain. Actual results may differ materially. Due to that risks, Spectrum brands encourages you to review the risk factors and cautionary statements outlined in our press release dated July 27, 2017, and our most recent SEC filings and Spectrum Brands Holdings most recent 10-K. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Also, please note that we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in this call. Reconciliations on a GAAP basis for these measures are included in today's press release and 8-K filing, which are both available on our website in the Investor Relations section.

With that, I am now pleased to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Andreas Rouvé.

Andreas Rouvé

Thanks, Dave, and thank you all for joining us. Turning to Slide 6. Our third quarter performance was not representative of the strong fundamental health of our categories and the positive outlook we have. Sales were impacted by external and internal headwinds, which hit us at the same time. All major retailers in the U.S. have improved their inventory management systems, which allow them to pull inventory as needed. It has a major impact especially on our seasonal Home & Garden and Global Care business -- Global Auto Care business as retailers delayed their sourcing. We estimate the impact of this delay to be close to $25 million or 1.9% in our third quarter. However, this is a timing matter as retailers depleted their inventory of seasonal products last year in the back half. Accordingly, we are seeing in July, strong orders and growth in our Home & Garden division, which was hit most by the retailer inventory reduction.

At the same time, our Home & Garden and Global Auto Care business were impacted by the unfavorable weather versus last year that reduced consumer demand in June. The good news is that our POS is up versus last year in July and that both Home & Garden and Global Auto Care either gained or held market share with the launch of several products.

Turning to Slide 7, the second driver for the sales shortfall is internal. We are in the middle of two major transformational projects, which will allow us to operate much more efficiently in the future by consolidating our entire U.S. Hardware & Home Improvement distribution in Kansas and our Auto Care manufacturing and distribution in Ohio. Both facilities are up and running. However, in the transition from the old to the new facilities, we did experience temporary supply chain challenges, which impacted our sales in the third quarter by about $24 million or 1.8%. Both projects remain on schedule, and we are making good progress in clearing the much higher than usual order book in our fourth quarter.

In addition, our Pet sales were impacted by our voluntary safety recall of certain rawhide dog chews, which led to a reduction of sales by about $11 million or 0.8%. We have corrected the manufacturing issue, restarted production and will begin restocking retailers in August. Currencies are finally starting to turn positive, but in the third quarter, we still face some headwind, which accounted for $12 million, or 0.9% of the decline coming mainly from the British pound devaluation last June.

Another company-related issue impacting our sales was the planned exit of nonstrategic low-margin business mainly in our Pet and Hardware & Home Improvement divisions of $10 million, or 0.7%. While this obviously reduces our sales, it has a direct benefit to our EBITDA. Net of these temporary headwinds, third quarter sales were up by more than 1%.

Turning to Slide 8, we had many bright spots in Q3. Global Batteries & Appliances reported strong organic EBITDA growth and margin expansion as we were able to implement price increases, for example, in European appliances. Also our e-commerce business continued strong double-digit growth in the third quarter as we continue to increase our investment with our retail partners and expand our digital marketing resources to drive, especially our innovative and higher-priced products. We also invested more in new product development and marketing to support important launches such as our Armor All Wash and Wax Wipes, Black Flag and Nature's Miracle. And we continue to add sales specialists to pursue white space opportunities in more categories, channels and countries.

In the third quarter, we also closed two Pet acquisitions, PetMatrix and GloFish, which are both a strong strategic fit, immediately accretive and margin enhancing to our Pet division. We will leverage their product and market strengths and our global infrastructure to expand their reach in the same way as we expand, for example, with Pet and Home & Garden in Latin America, Global Auto Care in Europe, and hearing aid batteries in Asia.

In short, we remain confident about our prospects, and we continue to invest into our innovation pipeline and add resources to pursue our many white space opportunities even at times when we face strong headwinds and where it could be tempting to cut such investments.

We continue to expect reported sales growth above most category rates and are also reiterating our adjusted free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2017. To underscore our confidence, we completed significant share repurchases during Q3 of $63 million and $166 million for the 9 months.

Let me also update you on our discussions with HRG. In light of HRG's announcement last November of exploring strategic alternatives, our Board formed a special committee of independent directors, and this committee has hired independent financial and legal advisors. The committee is in preliminary discussions with HRG concerning its street strategic transaction that the committee would expect to be beneficial to all Spectrum Brands' shareholders. Of course, we cannot provide any assurance that any transaction will reside from these discussions with HRG, and we do not intend to further comment on or provide update on this topic until such time as we believe that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Let me turn it over now to Doug for the financial review and details on our performance by product category.

Douglas Martin

Thanks, Andreas, and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 10, let's review Q3 results beginning with net sales. Third quarter reported net sales of $1.3 billion decreased 4.2% versus last year. Excluding the negative impact of $12 million of foreign currency and acquisition sales of $7.2 million, organic sales declined 3.9%. This decline also includes the negative impacts during the quarter of planned unprofitable business exits of approximately $10 million, HHI and GAC operating startup shipment delays of about $24 million, the U.S. rawhide dog chew recall in early June of an estimated $11 million, and retail inventory reduction programs of about $25 million. Reported gross margin of 36.3% decreased 270 basis points from 39% last year, primarily due to unfavorable mix, operating inefficiencies, the negative impact of rawhide recall and increased restructuring activities, along with a negative impact of foreign exchange.

Reported SG&A expense of $285.3 million, or 21.9% of sales compared to $295.9 million last year, or 21.7%. Reported operating margin of 12.1% decreased 310 basis points versus 15.2% in the prior year.

On a reported basis, Q3 diluted EPS of $1.31 decreased compared to $1.71 last year, primarily due to reduced volume, partially offset by lower interest expense. Adjusted EPS of $1.71 decreased 1.2% versus $1.73 last year, primarily as a result of lower volume, unfavorable productivity and a negative impact of foreign exchange, partially offset by reduced interest expense and lower average shares outstanding.

The Q3 reported tax rate of 23.9% decreased from 29.4% last year, primarily due to federal tax credit claims for prior years that were recognized during the quarter.

Turning to Slide 11. Our initiatives to improve working capital, not only absolute improvement year-over-year but also systemic improvement throughout the year to reduce working capital seasonality continued to show progress. For the first 9 months of fiscal 2017, we delivered positive adjusted free cash flow of $114 million, a $56 million improvement versus last year, driven mostly by working capital and lower cash interest. Third quarter reported interest expense of $52.4 million decreased $7.5 million from last year driven by the benefits of our 4% euro-denominated notes issued last September and repricing of the U.S. term loans in October and again in April, partially offset by interest related acquisitions and share repurchases.

Cash interest payments of $42 million were $25 million lower than last year. Cash taxes of $10 million compared to $7 million last year.

Depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation were $55 million in the quarter compared to $61 million last year. And cash payments for acquisition and integration and restructuring and related charges were $3 million and $13 million, respectively, versus $10 million and $3 million, respectively, last year.

Now to our operating unit results, beginning with Slide 12 in Global Auto Care. Q3 reported net sales of $155.8 million fell 2.5% against solid growth last year, driven by mass and auto retailer destocking estimated at nearly $8 million combined with cooler and wet weather conditions in the quarter versus last year. This slowed store traffic and hurt POS, was partially offset by the successful launch of our Armor All Wash and Wax Wipes, which contributed significant incremental sales and strong sales during the quarter. A 6.5% decline in adjusted EBITDA to $50.7 million and resulting margin decrease of 140 basis points to 32.5%, was due to lower volume, continuing input cost inflation in refrigerants and higher planned marketing expenses supporting new product launches.

Temporary shipping startup issues at GAC's new Dayton facility also impacted Q3 results, including sales by about $4 million. Overall, the Dayton facility consolidation is on schedule and will deliver meaningful cost savings and improved working capital in fiscal 2018.

GAC continues to focus on accelerating organic growth through increased cross-selling, share gains and adjacency expansions in the U.S., increasing its vitality rate with higher investments in new product development and international growth. We continue to expect GAC to report adjusted EBITDA margins above 30% even as the pace of innovation and international expansion increases.

Turning to Slide 13, hardware & Home improvement, which posted to 1.2% decrease in Q3 reported net sales to $324.7 million. HHI's first quarterly top line decline since it was acquired in late 2012, was a result of temporary operating startup issues connected with the U.S. distribution center consolidation project, which we began in April and adversely impacted sales by about $20 million, along with the planned exits of unprofitable business in Mexico, which adversely impacted growth as in prior quarters by about 1%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 4.6% to $62.2 million and reported margin decreased 60 basis points to 19.2%, reflecting unfavorable product mix and facility startup costs. Sales growth is expected to resume in Q4 as we continue to improve DC efficiency.

HHI's core U.S. business and residential security, builders' hardware and plumbing remained healthy and are growing supported by robust new -- a robust new product road map, steady innovation every quarter and significant recent home builder channel wins that will benefit 2018. New product introductions in Q3 include the [indiscernible] smart lock, the contemporary smart cold lock, Baldwin Evolved, the new Kwikset San Clemente line and several new Pfister product lines. In continuous improvement, HHI continues to make steady progress with its global transformation program begun last year, which will add capacity and in-sourcing, harmonized lockset components and increase automation by fiscal year-end 2018. This initiative will solidify HHI's position as the low-cost industry producer.

Now to Global Pet, which is Slide 14; Q3 reported net sales of $189.9 million fell 8.3%, while organic revenues decreased 10.5%, excluding negative FX of $2.7 million and acquisition sales of $7.2 million. Reported adjusted EBITDA fell 4.2%, and excluding negative FX and acquisition related EBITDA, organic adjusted EBITDA of $34.5 million declined 8.5%. Reported adjusted EBITDA margin, however, increased 80 basis points to 19% confirming that the operational and process improvements made in the business continue to take hold.

Sales declined in both Europe and the U.S. In Europe, revenues fell with the primary driver being significantly lower European dog and cat food sales, driven largely by the acceleration of the planned exit of a pet food customer tolling agreement totaling $4.7 million. In the U.S., revenues were lower due to category declines and pet specialty channel sluggishness, along with planned exits last year of low-margin private label rawhide and chicken jerky businesses.

Overall, these planned exits adversely impacted sales by approximately 2.7%. Additionally, on June 10, pet began a voluntary recall of certain rawhide dog chews. The adverse impact of the recall in Q3 was an estimated $11 million to pet's top line with the continuing impact expected in July. To that end, we have recorded a onetime nonrecurring charge of $24.9 million, or $0.42 per share on a pretax basis for this recall, which consist primarily of inventory write-off, product return costs and other related costs.

The plants are now back in production, as Andreas mentioned and restocking U.S. retailers is expected to begin soon.

Moving to Home & Garden, which is Slide 15. Q3 reported net sales of $192.4 million fell 9.2% and adjusted EBITDA of $59.5 million decreased 11.2%. Reported EBITDA margin fell 70 basis points to 30.9%. The lower results were driven by systemic mass and do-it-yourself retailer inventory management programs estimated at $17 million, and unfavorable weather versus last year that limited POS and customer replenishment orders compared to strong prior year repellent orders fueled by the Zika virus concerns and did not repeat in 2017. Q3 category POS was mixed, household was up, outdoor controls were down, and repellents fell double digits; all consistent with the Home & Garden's actual results.

Despite Home & Garden's mixed POS results, it's encouraging to know that the business gained market share in all three categories. The introduction of Black Flag into the outdoor controls category and our hot shot integrated bed bug pest management system have both been successful launches this year. Given distribution of market share gains, steady innovation and an outstanding resale services team, Home & Garden is pushing to return to top and bottom line growth in Q4. Trends to date in July are encouraging and we are optimistic that this high-margin business can end fiscal 2017 on a positive note and resume growth in Q4 and next year.

Now to Personal Care, which is Slide 16; Q3 reported net sales of $110.9 million fell 4.2%, while organic revenues decreased 2.2%, excluding negative FX of $2.3 million. Growth in Latin America was more than offset by lower U.S. and European revenues largely attributable to implemented price increases in Europe, increased competitor promotions, major category softness in the U.S. and sluggish POS at mass.

In the U.S., the overall category through May was down 8% according to ScanData, with our business declining about half as much. A bright spot, again, in the quarter was double-digit growth in e-commerce with the business already has a significant presence. Despite the sales shortfall, reported and organic adjusted EBITDA grew with the reported margin improvement of 160 basis points, the increase was driven by favorable mix, lower operating costs and continuous improvement savings.

Looking to Q4, Remington's focus continues on new product introductions in the U.S. and Europe in shave and groom and hair care, and expanding distribution, while continuing strong growth in e-commerce. Ahead of the important Christmas Holiday season, Remington has a strong lineup of new products launching in North America and Europe. In the U.S., key new products include durablade, a retro hair dryer, the Heritage shaving line and a new shortcut pro hair clipper. In Europe, new introductions include the Keratin to protect hair care collection, durablade and a Lux intense pulsed light hair removal products.

Now let's turn to small appliances on Slide 17; Q3 reported net sales of $145.4 million decreased 3.8%. Excluding negative FX of $3.7 million, organic revenues fell 1.3%. Higher U.S. revenues from growth in e-commerce and mass channels, in the face of a flat category was more than offset by lower revenues in Europe and Latin America from a continuing Brexit-related softness in our large Russell Hobbs branded UK business, competitor discounting, and exits from unprofitable businesses. Despite lower revenues, reported organic adjusted EBITDA increased with a reported margin improvement of 250 basis points. Strong profit increase was attributable to continuous improvement savings, favorable mix and flat expenses.

Small appliances plans to continue to broaden its product portfolio and distribution points around the world, with a focus on white space opportunities and continued e-commerce growth where the business has a significant percentage of its revenue. Innovation in cooking and beverage highlight key Q4 product launches, perhaps the most exciting U.S. launch is the iconic Russell Hobbs U.K. brand and family of products in e-commerce channel. This is our premium quality, premium margin line with higher positioning in the U.S. market than our existing appliances.

In Europe, new product launches include the stylish [indiscernible] and elegance breakfast collections and the Duraco impact iron. Finally, the global batteries, which is Slide 18. Q3 reported net sales of $184.8 million, decreased 1.2%. Excluding $2.4 million of negative FX, organic sales were flat. Solid growth, again, in Europe, predominantly in alkaline and hearing aid batteries as well as in Latin America was more than offset by lower volumes in the U.S. despite continued strong performance of fusion, our highest performing alkaline battery. Organic adjusted EBITDA fell high single digits and margins declined as pricing pressure and commodity cost increases more than offset cost savings.

Despite the Q3 shortfall, global batteries has delivered solid organic sales and adjusted EBITDA growth for the first 9 months. Finally, global batteries expect to deliver another strong year of continuous improvement savings, which help offset the negative FX impacts and increasing commodity costs.

Moving to the balance sheet on Slide 19; we ended Q3 in a strong liquidity position with more than $385 million available on our $700 million cash flow revolver and cash balance of $110 million and debt outstanding of $4.16 billion. As a result of our PetMatrix acquisition in June and our share buyback program totaling $166 million through 9 months, we now expect slightly higher leverage at the end of fiscal 2017 compared to the approximately 3.9x last year. As mentioned earlier, adjusted free cash flow for the first 9 months of $114 million compared -- compares to $58 million in the prior year reflecting progress to substantially improve working capital management and reduce some seasonal volatility in our working capital cycle.

Q3 capital expenditures were $27 million compared to $21 million in the prior year. And during the quarter, we repurchased over 487,000 shares of common stock for $62.9 million or $129 per share on average.

Turning to Slide 20 and a review of our 2017 guidance; we expect reported net sales to grow above category rates for most categories, partially offset by anticipated negative impacts from FX of approximately 70 to 90 basis points. We expect to deliver adjusted free cash flow between $575 million and $590 million. Full year interest expense is expected to be between $205 million and $215 million, including approximately $15 million of noncash items.

Cash interest payments are expected to be between $180 million and $190 million. Depreciation and amortization is now expected to be between $230 million and $240 million for 2017, including approximately $40 million to $45 million of amortization and stock-based compensation. Our 2017 effective tax rate is expected to be between 30% and 35%, and recall that for adjusted earnings, we use a 35% rate.

Cash taxes are now expected to be approximately $40 million to $50 million, and we do not anticipate being a significant U.S. federal cash taxpayer for the next couple of years as we continue to use net operating loss carryforwards. Cash payments for acquisition and integration and restructuring and related charges are now expected to be between $45 million and $55 million, and capital expenses are expected to be between $105 million and $115 million, including rollover spending from 2016. These incremental investments will support footprint optimization, vertical integration improvements, technology and innovation and are expected to enhance the company's margin structure and organic sales growth rate. Thank you, and now back to Dave for Q&A.

David Prichard

Thanks very much, Andreas and Doug. With that, operator, you may now begin the Q&A session, please.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jason Gere with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Jason Gere

I guess, the first big question is, I know you're talking about the full year sales and obviously, we've seen a lot of one-offs in the last couple of quarters that have impacted the organic sales. But you're talking about -- had a category growth above. So I was wondering, if maybe, if you can just give a little bit of context into what you're seeing is the category growth? And obviously, I'm trying to figure out, do you think that organic sales could actually be flat for the year because I know the fourth quarter does have some trading day benefits things like that? So just wondering, maybe if you could just talk a little bit about what category growth is so we have a little bit of context in terms of how we should be thinking about the next couple of quarters?

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Jason Gere

Jason Gere

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Jason Gere

Jason Gere

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Your next question comes from the line of Bob Labick with CJS Securities.

Robert Labick

Just to kind of follow-up on the end of that last answer. We've been discussing category resets in store traffic for quite some time. At the other side of that is certainly online. So I was hoping you could just go further into your online strategy? And how you connect with consumers? And how you measure that, the fulfillment process and just the opportunities ahead for Spectrum online?

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Robert Labick

Robert Labick

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Your next question comes from the line of Majid Khan with Tourbillon Capital.

Majid Khan

Andreas, I was a little confused about the answer to the first question, it seems like all your categories on average are growing or declining about 1.5%, and you guys have declined for the year now at almost over 2%. So in order to do better than the category, you have to put up a plus 4% comp in Q4, is that what you guys are guiding to?

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Majid Khan

Majid Khan

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Majid Khan

Majid Khan

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Majid Khan

Majid Khan

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Majid Khan

Majid Khan

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Majid Khan

Majid Khan

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

And again, also, we're also making good progress in clearing the backlog in our HHI and also in our Auto Care division, where we had those DC moves because now the efficiency continues to ramp up every day, and we are getting better on that.

David Prichard

David Prichard

Joseph Altobello

Joseph Altobello

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Joseph Altobello

Joseph Altobello

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Joseph Altobello

Okay.

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Ian Zaffino

Ian Zaffino

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Ian Zaffino

Ian Zaffino

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Ian Zaffino

Ian Zaffino

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Your next question comes from the line of Olivia Tong with Bank of America.

Christopher Carey

Christopher Carey

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Christopher Carey

Christopher Carey

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

So we firmly believe that pet is long-term growth driver. Yes, we had this year some negative mix effect -- sorry, some positive mix effect walking away from low-margin business and growing in our core and then the dog and cat food. Now in the personal care, we mentioned it earlier, there is a shift also in the mass channel where again, those retailers are pushing at OPP, their house brands. And there, of course, we will be challenged in some of the opening price point product ranges. However, in the higher price point products, the more featured products, we continued to grow very nicely. And that's why we are launching more innovations both in the U.S., Europe and also in Asia-Pacific. So therefore, the trend also we see very positive, and you saw this quarter, for instance in the EBITDA margin, which has improved very nicely despite some challenges at the top line.

Carla Casella

Carla Casella

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Carla Casella

Carla Casella

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

Carla Casella

Carla Casella

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Carla Casella

Carla Casella

Andreas Rouvé

Andreas Rouvé

David Prichard

David Prichard

Majid Khan

Majid Khan

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Majid Khan

Majid Khan

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

Majid Khan

Majid Khan

Douglas Martin

Douglas Martin

David Prichard

David Prichard

