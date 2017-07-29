Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group's (LLTHF) CEO Dominic Burke on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (OTC:LLTHF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Dominic Burke - Group Chief Executive

Mark Drummond Brady - Deputy Chief Executive

Charlie Rozes - Group Finance Director

Analysts

Anna Hui - RBC

Barrie Cornes - Panmure Gordon

Eamonn Flanagan - Shore Capital

Edward Morris - JP Morgan

Dominic Burke

Good morning and welcome to our 2017 Interim Results presentation.

Before I start, let me apologize for my voice. I feel very well but my voice obviously doesn’t. So, I’m hoping I’ll get through it. So, before I start, let me introduce my colleagues. We’ve got Mark Drummond Brady, our Deputy Chief Executive and Charlie Rozes, Group Finance Director.

As usual, this presentation has been structured into three sections. First, I will run through our trading performance, focusing on the results of our larger businesses. You will find a more detailed breakdown of all of the operating businesses in the supporting slides included at the back of your packs. Second, Charlie will provide additional commentary on some of the more detailed financial aspects of our results. I will then return to talk about the outlook, after which we will take questions.

So, let me begin with the highlights of the first half of the year.

JLT made good progress and I would draw your attention to the following, underlying profit before tax increased by 12%. Organic revenue growth was 3%, reflecting strong business retention and new client wins. Our UK Employee Benefits business is now trading strongly following the restructure in 2016, with revenues increasing by 9%, all of which was organic. Further progress was made with our U.S. Specialty build-out, as revenues more than doubled, driven by strong organic growth and the contribution from Construction Risk Partners acquired in January. And lastly, the interim dividend has been increased by 5.2% from 11.6 pence to 12.2 pence.

Trading conditions have remained challenging with no meaningful improvement in the insurance and reinsurance rating environment. We are, however, well-accustomed to these headwinds and the first half results demonstrate our resilience and ability to grow profits. We have entered the second half of the year with many of our businesses showing good momentum, underpinned by a number of factors which I will highlight during this presentation.

Looking at the key elements of the Group’s overall financial performance in more detail. Total revenues increased by 11% or 3% at constant rates of exchange to £689.9 million with overall organic revenue growth of 3%, compared with 1% for the same period in 2016. Underlying trading profit increased by 12% to £110 million. At constant rates of exchange the increase was 3%. Underlying profit before tax increased by 12% to £100.1 million. Trading profit margin was maintained at 15.9%, when compared to the same period in 2016. Excluding the U.S. net investment of £13.4 million in the period, the Group trading margin would have been 18.9%.

Our reported PBT was £99.2 million, compared to £55.2 million for the same period in 2016 which then included the impact of significant exceptional costs. As a consequence of this, reported EPS also increased substantially from 15.6 pence to 31.8 pence. With the Board confident in the business’s underlying trading performance, the interim dividend has increased by 5.2% to 12.2 pence, from 11.6 pence.

Turning now to the performance of our two trading divisions. The Group’s Risk & Insurance businesses recorded revenue growth of 12% or 3% at constant rates of exchange. This was underpinned by good organic revenue growth in JLT Europe, Re, Latin America, Asia and the United States. The trading margin in Risk & Insurance was 20% being an improvement over the prior year, both on a headline and constant rate of exchange basis. Our Employee Benefits businesses saw headline revenue growth of 8%, or 2% at constant rates of exchange, with the UK Employee Benefits business delivering strong organic revenue growth.

Looking therefore now at the performance of our larger businesses individually. JLT Europe, which consists of what was formerly reported as JLT Specialty and our Northern European businesses, is now managed as a single reporting unit. The marginal reduction in JLT Europe’s reported revenues was due to the sale of the bulk of the Thistle businesses at the end of 2016, which amounted to some £10 million of revenues in that period. We have split out the Thistle numbers on this slide to demonstrate this point. Excluding Thistle, JLT Europe’s revenues grew by 5%, of which 3% was organic. Our ability to secure organic revenue growth is a tribute to the quality and commitment of the people we employ and our ability to recruit and retain the very best professionals in the industry.

Rates in Specialty classes continue to see some of the largest reductions experienced anywhere in the Group. This effect was compounded by reduced activity in a number of the industry sectors that the business focuses on, such as Energy and Marine, that continue to operate in challenging industry trading conditions. However, the strengths of JLT Europe span a range of businesses and it is not overexposed to one specific sector and the majority of our Specialty businesses have reported impressive organic revenue growth in the period; areas such as Financial Lines, Credit, Political & Security, Aviation and Property & Casualty. Also pleasing has been the performance of our Northern European businesses, where recent investments are generating increasing levels of revenue growth.

JLT Europe continues to work closely with its Specialty colleagues in the United States and of particular note has been the early success of a joint natural resources initiative which has secured two significant global accounts. The business has entered the second half with high levels of activity and it remains confident about its prospects for the year.

Together, our international Specialty businesses delivered revenues of £218.8 million, a headline increase of 25% or 9% at constant rates of exchange, with organic revenue growth of 4%. On a reported basis, our Australian and New Zealand businesses saw revenues increase by 12% to £69.3 million. This translates to a 3% reduction on a constant rates of exchange basis, reflecting a very competitive trading environment with continued pressure on insurance rates throughout the first half. The trading margin however remains one of the strongest in the Group at 34%. In the second half of this year, we will commence the management of a new scheme for municipal councils for the State of Victoria, which represents a significant new client win.

Asia had a good performance in the period with a 16% increase in revenues to £51.7 million, with 4% organic revenue growth. Headline trading profits increased by 16%. Revenue performance in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan was particularly strong in the first half.

Our Latin American operations delivered revenue growth in the period of 25%, or 5% at constant rates of exchange, with 3% organic revenue growth. As we have previously highlighted, we are making significant investments in building out our Specialty capabilities across this region and while we are seeing the early benefit through increased revenue, our trading profit has reduced year-on-year as a result. However, we expect the second half of the year to perform more strongly, resulting in a year-on-year improvement in the trading profit.

Now employing over 300 people, our U.S. Specialty business more than doubled headline revenues to £35.2 million for the period, a 92% increase on the same period last year at constant rates of exchange. This includes the first contribution from Construction Risk Partners which was acquired at the end of January this year. Organic revenue growth, which excludes the benefit of acquisitions, was 43%. The net investment of £13.4 million reduced from £17.2 million in the period in the first half of 2016, demonstrating, as we indicated previously that we have passed the high-water mark for losses. We remain confident that JLT U.S. revenues will see a significant uplift in 2017 as a whole and that business remains on track to turn to profits for the first time in 2019.

JLT Re saw revenues increase by 13% to £144.4 million, or 5% at constant rates of exchange, with organic revenue growth of 2%. JLT Re has emerged as one of the leading global reinsurance brokers, now truly capable of serving insurers in countries around the world. JLT Re is building a strong reputation as a provider of complex structured solutions to insurance capital providers by the application of analysis-based intelligence. The organic revenue growth was achieved through significant new business wins in the period despite reinsurance rates continuing to decline. Revenues also benefited from the first contributions from the two acquisitions made in late 2016, both of which have performed in line with expectations and contributed 3% of total revenues.

The UK & Europe and North America businesses saw strong new business wins generated both from existing and new clients and as a result of our substantial investment in people. At the trading profit level the year-on-year increase reflects the meaningful and steady investments made in people, geographies and infrastructure that are expected to deliver increasing returns going forward.

JLT Re has started the second half of the year strongly despite the continued decline in property catastrophe rates. The July the 1st renewal season saw good business retention and new business generation, giving us confidence in the outlook for the business.

Turning now to the employee benefits businesses. Looking first at our UK and Ireland businesses, reported revenues for the first half were £81.8 million, compared to £74.9 million for the same period in 2016, representing a 9% increase, all of which was organic and delivered across the business through strong client penetration and new business wins. Trading profit was £5.3 million for the period compared to what was effectively a breakeven position for the first half of 2016.

These results provide a further indication of how the business has returned to revenue and profit growth. We expect the second half of the year to show continued momentum, with several new business opportunities, particularly its Pensions Administration division and its wealth management platform. We remain confident that the trend of trading profit margin improvement will continue through the balance of 2017 and into 2018 as we have previously guided.

In February, we spoke about our focus into 2017 being very much about transitioning and rebalancing the business so that the top line and trading margins can grow and this work continues. This business is today once again able to look to the future with optimism, as it continues to develop its proposition for employers, trustees and those entering retirement, all set against the new world of employee benefits and greater choice.

Turning now to our International Employee Benefits businesses. Our International Employee Benefits segment deploys different client offerings in different parts of the world, highlighting our focus on specialization. These range from services related to workers’ compensation insurance in Australia to high-net-worth solutions in Asia. We have now put in place more extensive arrangements to coordinate our employee benefits operations, and those of our network partners around the world, the benefits of which are beginning to be seen, not just in applications, process and client propositions but in multi-country appointments for leading regional and global clients. Our aims are to facilitate cross-selling opportunities in our Specialty businesses, and also to export our Employee Benefits capabilities to new markets. Some short-term external influences impacted our International Employee Benefits businesses in the first half. However, we are confident about the prospects and opportunities for each of these businesses.

Looking briefly at each. Asia EB had flat headline revenues but it declined 11% at constant rates of exchange, which was attributable to our life insurance broking business. The revenue pipeline remains strong. However, conversion slowed in the first half in certain Southeast Asian markets as the maturing of the regulatory framework has lengthened the on-boarding process of new clients. The trading margin however remains strong. Our Australia and New Zealand business achieved 17% revenue growth or 2% at constant rates of exchange. While organic revenue growth was lower in the first half, it is expected to improve by the full year. In Latin America, revenues increased 21% on a reported basis, largely driven by foreign exchange. Our business in Brazil had a particularly challenging first half, given its economic and political environment. By contrast, our business in Colombia continues to perform well, delivering strong organic revenue growth in the period.

I will now hand you over to Charlie to talk about specific details of the financial performance. Charlie?

Charlie Rozes

Good morning. As Dominic said in his opening remarks, this is a good set of results for the first half. This morning, I’m going to focus on three elements which will help explain the numbers and also reflect the resilience of the business.

First, we’ve produced good earnings growth; second, while we’ve continued to grow and invest in the business, we’ve also maintained a focus on cost control; and third, our cash generation remains strong. So, let me begin with underlying profit before tax. Once again, I feel that a waterfall chart will help you better understand the movement in our underlying first half results, compared to the corresponding period in 2016. This time, I’ve left the U.S. Specialty business in the numbers, as I think there is now more comparability at this stage of the build than there was previously.

Let me start with our Risk and Insurance businesses. The £7.4 million of profit growth in these businesses, excluding foreign exchange, was primarily driven by the reduction in net investment in U.S. Specialty, combined with growth in our other businesses as highlighted earlier. Our Employee Benefits results included the significant improvement in profit, some £5 million from the restructure of our UK business, offset by the short-term challenges in our Asia business, as Dominic referred to. Head Office costs increased in line with expectations and our earlier guidance in February, which I will talk about on the next slide. The year-on-year change in our share of associate earnings was not material and nor was net interest expense. Foreign exchange continued to have a positive impact, following the post-referendum movement in exchange rates in June 2016. The currency market remains volatile, so it’s difficult to predict the impact of foreign exchange for the full year, at this time.

I will now talk about the movements in our operating costs. And the point to emphasize here is that while we’ve continued to grow and invest in the business, particularly in people, we’ve maintained our focus on cost management.

The net reduction in costs of £4.9 million from acquisitions and disposals, primarily relates to the sale of most of the Thistle business at the end of 2016; that reduced costs by £14 million. This was partly offset by acquisitions completed in U.S. Specialty and JLT Re, and other businesses, which added £9 million of operating expense. The overall organic growth in our cost base has been 4%.

Now, looking at the costs in a bit more detail. Underlying staff costs increased by £12.3 million that represents an increase of 3% on a comparable period of 2016, and includes the investments in people across several businesses referred to earlier. Our headcount has increased by 235 across the Group year-on-year that reflected the net movement of acquisitions and disposals, as well as continued hiring in the U.S., in Asia, and in Latin America. You’ll appreciate that a lot of those hires, especially in the front office are not immediately revenue generating for us. I should also add that our India operation now employs nearly 1,700 colleagues. That represents almost 16% of our global workforce at JLT. They support a full range of activities and are an integral part of our future growth plans.

The increase in premises costs was primarily driven by the expanded space in our London headquarters building, which we flagged in February. The change in other operating costs includes an increase in some of the provisions in the Group’s captive. This increase together with the growth in premises and staff costs, are impacting the head office as I showed you on the previous slide, but these are in line with the guidance we gave in February.

As is the case with revenue and profit, foreign exchange movements continue to have a significant impact on our headline numbers. The translation of overseas results into sterling drove costs up 8% or £41.9 million, year-on-year. We will continue to invest in the business, but will ensure that costs and trading margins are well-managed, as the Group continues to grow.

I’ll turn now to cash flow. I’ll continue to present this on an operational basis, which excludes the distortion of fiduciary funds and reconciles to the Group’s net debt position. As I said at the start, cash generation has been strong and consistent.

The growth in first half EBITDA to £148 million reflects both the increase in trading and a reduction in the cash cost of exceptional items compared to 2016. In terms of some of the main items in our cash flows, the increase in working capital of £14 million was largely driven by the ending of the rent-free period in our London headquarters lease that was approximately £10 million. This was partly offset by an improvement in trade receivable debtor days.

Annual CapEx includes £23 million in respect of intangible assets, such as software, and £9 million of fixed asset additions. As a result, our operational free cash flow generation of £27 million remained consistent with that of 2015 and 2016. In terms of other uses of cash, dividends and taxes were comparable with prior periods. The increase in net shares acquired relates to the timing of hedging for employee share-based remuneration and we’d expect this to normalize at the full year, in line with the awards made.

The net cash outflow, before acquisitions, has improved when compared to prior periods and reflects the organic investment and growth in the business. Acquisitions at JLT are a supplement to the core strategy of generating sustainable organic growth, which we’ve done successfully for many years. M&A by its nature is episodic, and I’ve shown this separately on the slide to highlight its variable effect in any given year, making year-on-year comparisons sometimes difficult. The net cash outflow in the first half of £40 million was primarily related to the CRP transaction. This was offset by the cash inflow from the disposal of a small Employee Benefits business. So, as a result of these movements, the net cash outflow in the first half was £93 million.

Looking now at net debt and leverage, I’m pleased that we’ve continued to operate and grow the business within a conservative range. June has historically been the high point during the year in our net debt seasonality. That’s because the first half includes prior year bonus and final dividend payments as well as most of the current year Group insurance purchases. Net debt, excluding non-cash items, rose to £589 million. However, including these non-cash items, which totaled £24 million, net debt was £565 million for the half. On net debt, I would remind you, that this includes the cost of the build out of the U.S. Specialty business. Since the start of the build out in August 2014, the cumulative cash investment to-date has been approximately £140 million. Hopefully, this gives you a sense of the significant impact of this strategic investment program on the Group’s financial results and recent levels of net debt. From a leverage standpoint, this year-on-year increase in net debt was offset by the improvement in earnings I mentioned before. The Group’s net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio on a headline basis was 2.1 to 1 and 1.8 to 1 on a bank covenant basis. The important thing to recognize is that both of these are improvements on the same period last year.

Let me touch briefly on some small exceptional items. Net exceptional items in the first half totaled less than £1 million, which mainly relate to acquisitions made in 2016, and year-to-date in 2017.

So, let me return to where I started. We’ve produced good progress in earnings. We’ve continued to invest in the business, while keeping a strong focus on costs. And finally, our cash generation has been good and consistent, with previous years.

Thank you. And I’ll now hand you back to Dominic.

Dominic Burke

Thank you, Charlie.

During the first half of 2017, we concluded that it would be appropriate to carry out a review of our strategy in order to ensure that it remains aligned with and will deliver our future growth ambitions.

Since the start of 2014, a pivotal year for JLT due to the launch of JLT Specialty in the United States, the shape and profile of the Group have been materially transformed. The build out of U.S. Specialty has played a leading role in the Group’s development of truly global Specialty practices, enabling multinational client wins across all of our Specialty businesses.

The substantial investment in JLT Re has significantly bolstered our global reinsurance proposition and enabled us to apply analysis-based intelligence to help meet the needs and address the issues faced by insurance capital providers across the world. The review has validated our strategy for Specialty, Reinsurance and Employee Benefits and confirmed that we are on the right track to achieve our ambition, which we have now articulated as to become the leading global specialty risk advisor and broker. We are now taking further steps to deliver on this strategy by developing the coordination between our businesses around the world in how we operate, the propositions we offer to our clients, the information-based advice we provide and the ways we deliver client service.

Improved coordination will better equip us to develop new emerging specialties, particularly fast-maturing intangible risks such as cyber. Our focus on growing the business organically remains undiminished and the potential is compelling. We will however continue to look selectively for opportunities to supplement the Group’s organic revenue growth by making smaller, accretive acquisitions. As we build out our global specialty capabilities, we are finding that benefit of such acquisitions can be very significant. This is evidenced by the acquisition of Construction Risk Partners in the United States, which means today we can serve international construction clients wherever they operate in the world.

Our smaller size and agility does enable us to focus on and deliver transformational change. JLT will never stand still. We will continue to take decisive actions as we shape the Group so that we can continue our momentum towards becoming the leading global specialty risk advisor and broker.

Central to our success has been our culture, and this will not change. A culture focused on putting clients’ interests at the forefront and liberating our colleagues’ professional excellence. Our culture will always remain the foundation of our success; it sets us apart; it attracts and retains the leading talent and helps us win market share from our competitors.

Turning now to the outlook. Today, it remains difficult to draw conclusions about the pricing environment and the prospects for rates, with different trends apparent in different geographic marketplaces and in relation to different lines of business. Although in general we are continuing to see a downward pressure on rates. The first half results nonetheless demonstrate our resilience and our ability to make good progress despite the continuing headwinds. We have entered the second half with many of our businesses showing increasing momentum and we remain confident that we will deliver full year organic revenue growth more in line with historical rates, generating sustained year-on-year financial progress.

Thank you. We’re now happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Anna Hui

Good morning. Anna Hui from RBC, just three questions, please. First on the UK EB. You previously mentioned the trading margin target of 15% in 2018. Is that still your target right now? And also on the new business opportunities here, you mentioned Pensions Administration and wealth management. Could you give a bit more color on what you’re doing there? And then, on your specialty, would you be prepared to give trading margin guidance for 2019 onwards?

Dominic Burke

Well, in the UK Employee Benefits business, you’re quite right. We’ve previously given guidance of 15% in 2018 and that remains unchanged. We also said in that guidance that we would get progressively there through 2017. And that guidance remains unchanged. In terms of the Pensions Administration and the wealth management platform, we have rebuilt our proposition under the leadership of Bala and his team. And we are in a situation currently where high levels of expectation around two or three very significant client wins. And this is about our proposition with BENPAL at the core around the flexible benefit platform as well as the core Pensions Administration opportunity. So, I can’t be specific because that will break client confidentiality, but we are quite excited. Aren’t we, Bala? Good, good.

Our Specialty business in the U.S., we’ve not giving guidance beyond 2019. We have said and reiterated this morning that we will turn to profit in 2019 and indeed that is the guidance we hold to. We do anticipate though that in the coming months, we will be able to look further out and give you greater guidance, and that will probably come at the time of our prelims. So, wait till then. We’ll give you greater information on that then.

Barrie Cornes

Thanks, Dominic. It’s Barrie Cornes from Panmure Gordon. Just kick off by saying thanks very much for keeping it relatively clean below the operating profit line; I’ve been talking about this for a while. So, I welcome the fact that the results give a true reflection of the business. Thank you for that. The three questions I have, first of all, you mentioned in passing, Dominic, about potential selective acquisition. Just wondered what areas you might be thinking of. Secondly, again, you’ve talked at this presentation but also previously about the unique culture of JLT. I wonder how you can bring about such culture in the U.S. operation and how it would differentiate from the places that other people have been working at previously. And the last one was in respect of the FCA review into aviation market, which I think is included yourselves; just wonder if you can give an update on that please.

Dominic Burke

In terms of the acquisition targets and geographical areas, we’ve always been hitherto prepared to invest in all of our businesses, anywhere in the world. I think, though, as a result of the review of our strategy and just ensuring it’s aligned with our ambitions, I think we do see a priority now to continue to build out the U.S. business. So, whilst it will not be exclusive in the U.S., there is certainly a focus on the U.S. to continue -- given the success that we’ve had to date and the quality of the people we continue to recruit and now at 300 people, continues to be at the highest levels of our expectations. So, I think the U.S. remains -- will become a core focus for acquisitions.

In terms of culture in the U.S., people leave other organizations because they want to come and work at JLT. They have made the decision to leave the organizations they’ve left and they become attracted to JLT because of the proposition we put forward about our focus on our clients and our focus on our people. So, we are seeing no dilution. Indeed, they are triumphant in their acclaim to the culture and the way it liberates them as professionals to operate and to serve their clients. So, I see no reduction or lessening of that; so, not an issue for me.

Mark, do you want to comment on that? You have been heavily involved in the U.S.

Mark Drummond Brady

Yes. I sit on the board of the U.S. business, Barrie. And we’ve also transferred a few people in key roles from the UK business, people who have been in JLT for many years, people who have JLT carved into their -- JLT DNA carved into their sort of bone structure. So, we’ve got a lot of that JLT DNA being implanted into the business, just to guide the direction in many ways as to how we develop and how we think. But, I mean, the key thing is the quality of the people that we’re hiring and as Dominic says, their absolute desire to forsake the business models that they’ve been working within hitherto to come to a model that allows them to operate and be as good as they can be. And that’s what we aspire to do for all our professionals all over the world, and the U.S. is no different.

Dominic Burke

The other point I’d just highlight is that inevitably at the outset, people are skeptical about our ability to being successful. I think the concept of are we going to be successful or a failure is now ceased. They know we are going to be successful. The quality of the people demonstrates that. And that is actually generating increasing opportunities for us, both the clients and people. They realize that JLT has arrived and they’re going nowhere and we are going to invest in the business and we’re delivering. So, it’s a good news story.

In terms of the FCA and the aviation, I’m bound by responsibility to the regulator to keep my comments brief here. But, I would say it’s a competition review. And I and the rest of the market would take the view that the aviation market is the most competitive of all the segments that we trade in. And that remains the issue pre and post the commencement of that review. And we just think that’s the state of affairs that it’s a highly competitive marketplace. And we have to be at the very best of our game to stay ahead of the game. And that’s what we do and that’s what we’re continuing to do and I think that’s what we’ll continue to do in the future.

Eamonn Flanagan

Good morning, Dominic. Thank you very much. It’s Eamonn Flanagan, Shore Capital. I had just two questions, please. Going back to Asia Employee Benefits side, Dominic, is what you’re saying slowdown a timing issue more than anything? Can we expect, as you talk about a very positive pipeline, should we expect that to comp through hitherto onwards? So, will H1 be just perceived as a blip? And one for Charlie. Any reason to be concerned about the increase in litigation provisions?

Dominic Burke

I’ll go first, if I may, before my voice gives out. The nature of the business of our business in Asia, which covers both Northern Asia and the Southeast Asia predominantly out of Singapore and Hong Kong is that in certain of the Southeast Asia regions, there has been a maturing of the regulatory framework, particularly about know your client for mass the regulator. And that has slowed down the process. So that is our understanding; that’s what we see on a daily basis. We don’t think it’s anything more than just a slowdown. Indeed, the pipeline in that business remains as strong as we’ve ever had it. But we expect in the second half of this year to be able to go finally on the ground in China, go onshore in China. We have spent the last 18 months seeking a China license. That’s now being secured. We’re just about to finalize the paperwork. And we’re going to go on the ground in China where we think the opportunities are huge. So, we are very confident about the business model and its prospects. In the short-term, there has been an issue. We believe it’s a regulatory issue coming out of Singapore and the surrounding region. Charlie?

Charlie Rozes

Yes. I think the year-on-year movement that you describe, I don’t think it’s anything to get excited about. It’s just garden variety type activity that we have. So, it isn’t anything to read into it, it’s just statement of fact.

Edward Morris

Thanks. Edward Morris, JP Morgan. Two questions, please. The first is on Risk & Insurance. I mean, you talk about a competitive environment and still pressures from the pricing environment there. Can you tell us how much that has weighed on organic revenue growth in this period? And if that were to move back to flat over a period of time, what would be the potential uplift there? And the second question is on cash and specifically the U.S. investment. Charlie, I think you mentioned £140 million as the net cash investment in the U.S. so far. How does that compare to the P&L cost and at what point would you expect those two things to start converging?

Dominic Burke

You take the second question; let me deal with the first. The rating environment around the world, as I said in my outlook comments, is different in different parts of the world. We have seen as a matter of interest a quite rapid firming of rate in Australia since the beginning of July. What should we read into that? I don’t know. Certainly, there have been some catastrophe risks and exposures in that region which have impacted the results of insurers. Has that been the straw that’s broke the camel’s back that finally allows underwriting return to more normalized rating environment? Time will tell.

We did say at the time of our prelims back in February, March that we expected the shallowing of rate declines in the reinsurance market to be a factor in the second half. We’ve been disappointed; it has not been the case. Indeed, the 1st of June and 1st of July renewals, you’ll see a continuation of that decline. We achieved 2% organic revenue growth in our reinsurance business in the first half, yet it had a very powerful first half in terms of client wins. A normalized market that sees rate increases, decreases of less than 10% would be almost feel like a tailwind these days. So, if a market just normalized -- and we’ve always said that we have driven much more by GDP growth than rating environment, but we are now in a game where we’re seeing rates nearly half from the time we bought the Towers Watson Re business back in the end of 2013. So how that business achieves organic growth is a testament to the people and the hard work that had been delivered. I don’t want to give you specific guidance because you’ll get carried away and we all get carried away. But a normalized market is all we need and we see a different outlook. I think that’s the best answer I can give you there, without being specific. Charlie?

Charlie Rozes

Yes. In terms of what I had said on the build out in U.S. Specialty, the £148 million, I mean, that’s the accumulated effect of cash and balance sheet. And I did that just to try to give everyone a sense of what that full quantum has been. If I go back to the net debt position of a group at this time back in 2014, £496 million to £565 million now, and I take that across, what you’ll actually see is the significant impact it’s had across that net debt position over the multi-year period. In fact, if I were to take that out, we would actually have been over the period in a slightly cash-generative position. So, it’s just the cumulative effect of those items, like capitalized contracts, it’s the funding that we provided and the like…

Dominic Burke

Infrastructure build out.

Charlie Rozes

Yes. It’s not the same though as you say with the same thing as the P&L charge that we take, the £100 million over the multi-year period. I mean, it’s apples and oranges. So, it shouldn’t be thought in the same light. Again, I just did it to give some context around the movements in net debt. In terms of when and where is there a convergence, I mean there’s different moving parts that are within there. It would probably be a couple of years though. You get to capitalized contracts, those will take a few years to actually work their way through. So again, it’s just something that I tried to do there for reference really to understand why has net debt moved in the group the way that it has. And that U.S. investment really does have a significant impact on it. So that’s all that was intended to be.

Dominic Burke

But it will converge. The infrastructure has been built with 13 offices now; they’re fully equipped, refurbished.

Charlie Rozes

CapEx.

Dominic Burke

IT, technology platforms, as Charlie said, the contractualized nature of the signons and forfeitures of people that have joined us, the working capital absorption just by building the business. But it will converge. And I would’ve thought it would converge in 2019, 2020, depends of course on what level of investment you make from here on in of course. But broadly, they will converge. Well, thank you very much. My voice just about held up.

Charlie Rozes

Well done.

Dominic Burke

So, all have a great holiday, and we’ll see you all again in end of February next year. So, have a great holiday. Thank you very much for attending.

