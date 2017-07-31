3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 31, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest summarizing some recent findings and news from the world of biotech and pharmaceutical research.

AstraZeneca and Merck join forces in PARP inhibition

Ever since the disappointing top-line data from the MYSTIC study were made public, AstraZeneca (AZN) has been moving quickly to provide positive updates. As we covered yesterday, top-line data from the FLAURA study show that osimertinib is an effective first-line treatment option for EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer.

That's a positive development, to be sure, but it's only relevant in a subset of lung cancers, so I'm not too surprised that this has not corrected for the MYSTIC disappointment.

The other news from AZN was the inking of a major deal with Merck (MRK) to co-develop their inhibitor of poly(ADP)ribosyl polymerase (PARP), olaparib, which has made huge strides in the management of both ovarian cancer and breast cancer harboring BRCA mutations.

The deal is worth up to $8.5 billion for AZN, with $1.6 billion coming upfront. MRK gains access to olaparib, notably in combination with their PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab.

Looking forward: This news is both a shot in the arm for AZN, which needed as much positive news as they could get, as well as a favorable signal of where the companies might be headed with checkpoint inhibition. I personally have been curious for some time what role the immune checkpoint inhibitors might play in tumors with homologous recombination deficiency, as this creates unstable DNA. Pembrolizumab is already approved for patients who test positive for mismatch repair deficiency, so what happens when you attack both DNA repair and use the immune system for these tumors?

Grifols files for approval in bronchiectasis

Bronchiectasis is an incurable condition whereby damage to the lungs causes fibrotic buildup in the bronchial tubes, increasing risk of infection and impairing breathing. Grifols SA (GRFS) is currently working on a treatment for patients with non-cystic-fibrosis-related bronchiectasis-associated infections, an inhalable formulation of the antibiotic ciprofloxacin.

Previous findings from the ORBIT-3 and -4 studies showed a mixed bag of results. Both studies showed a reduction in bacterial burden, but the rate of pulmonary exacerbations was improved only in ORBIT-4, and not ORBIT-3. This was thought to be related to trial planning moreso than the efficacy of the GRFS therapy.

In support of this idea, GRFS has announced that they've submitted a new drug application to the FDA. This was based on a meeting with the FDA that outlined some more analyses that the company hopes will push the product over the top.

Looking forward: The fact that the company has moved forward with the NDA submission even after those mixed results should be a positive flag for people undertaking due diligence on GRFS. It's impossible to know whether the FDA will allow final approval based on the new analyses, but it would be a waste of time and resources to move into this phase of the operation without reasonable certainty of a positive outcome.

Bayer and Janssen quietly kill rivaroxaban development in one indication

Rivaroxaban (branded Xarelto) is an approved clotting inhibitor that helps to prevent stroke and deep vein thrombosis. It is being developed in other conditions by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Janssen (of Johnson and Johnson (JNJ)), perhaps most notably in acute coronary syndrome.

Janssen conducted the GEMINI study, which assessed rivaroxaban compared with aspirin (both in combination with an antiplatelet therapy) as a preventative therapy for acute coronary syndrome. Results of this study showed that both approaches had a similar risk of bleeding events, putting the future of rivaroxaban in this setting in question.

Now we have confirmation: In Bayer's 2nd quarterly filing, the company announced that they would be terminating development of rivaroxaban in this indication.

Looking forward: A bit of a setback for the company, but perhaps not a huge loss in the grand scheme. Development of rivaroxaban continues in major areas like ischemic heart disease, congestive heart failure, and peripheral artery disease. So it stands to reason that BAYZF and JNJ have much to gain yet, and this suspension won't slow development too much.

