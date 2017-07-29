Kimberly-Clark Is Going Lower

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) has always puzzled me a bit. The business is about as simple as it gets but the prices that investors have been willing to pay for a stock with virtually no growth has astounded me in the past. We saw a huge rally from $108 to $134 on the back of the election last year but since then, KMB has made it pretty clear $134 is the line in the sand, failing that level no less than three times. And after its Q2 earnings report that contained some pretty weak data and a guidance reduction, it looks like the bears may be in control of this one.

Let’s begin with the chart because KMB has actually moved around quite a bit for a consumer staple in the past several months. I mentioned the rally to $134 and as you can see, the stock failed that level a total of three times with another rally just coming up short of that level back in April. If you’re a bull, that’s the level you need to clear to get another leg of the rally going but for now, I think KMB shareholders would settle for the stock arresting its decline.

The stock is sitting right at its 200DMA, which is pretty flat, so that could be a potential spot for the bulls to try and push the stock higher. But the weak Q2 report isn’t going to help so for me, the bias looks down from here. The momentum indicators are at very low levels – as you’d expect – so if the bulls do stand up here, there’s room to run to be sure. But for now, given the state of the chart and the fundamentals we’ll get to in a second, KMB looks weak to me.

Total sales declined about 1% in Q2 as organic revenue fell by the same amount. KMB saw all of its segments produce weak results, although the developing markets it works in did produce a marginal amount of growth. Developed markets, however, continue to struggle, and given their size relative to the more growth-oriented regions, revenue growth continues to be virtually nonexistent. This is not a new problem for KMB and I expect we’ll see weak revenue for the second half of the year, next year, the year after that and so on. KMB has proven over many years that growth is not its forte and there is simply no reason to think that will change. It doesn’t even have a growth segment that can help kick start its top line; there’s literally nothing.

The good news is that KMB is using its FORCE program to meaningfully reduce input costs and has saved tens of millions of dollars this year. That’s great and I always love to see cost saving programs in place because margins are so critical to the growth conversation, particularly for companies like KMB that have no other avenue for EPS expansion. The problem is that higher pulp costs have driven input costs right back up, and indeed, KMB lowered its guidance for the rest of the year on higher pulp costs. That’s a big problem, and while the FORCE program is reducing costs where possible, commodity inflation is largely out of KMB’s control, and right now, it is moving against the company’s wishes. That, effectively, sealed the deal for KMB’s guidance for the rest of the year and that is why management is so cautious following Q2.

KMB does continue to pay a nice dividend and it buys back stock, but the gains there are slight to say the least. We’re talking maybe 2% EPS growth YoY from the buyback, and while every little bit helps, it isn’t enough to dig KMB out of its hole. Total EPS growth this year is only supposed to be 3%, meaning that the business is going to do perhaps 1% after excluding the buyback. Analysts are more bullish than that beyond 2017, but honestly, I cannot figure out why.

KMB has a long history of demonstrated weakness when it comes to producing revenue growth. And now we know that it is facing sizable margin pressure from input cost inflation despite its best efforts to reduce operating costs. That’s terrible news for margins as KMB has no top line growth to leverage down some of its costs; margins are the only story here. And the guidance change is a pretty big deal in my view because KMB has effectively removed the only source of EPS growth it had.

That is a further problem for the valuation because we’re already at 20 times earnings for this year; that’s not exactly cheap. The consumer staple group as a whole is tremendously overpriced and KMB is certainly contributing to that condition. But given its complete inability to grow and the news that margins are going to suffer due to input cost inflation, KMB is very unappealing here. If it makes a run to its lows set last November, I suspect buyers will be there. But for now, with the stock in no-man’s land, I think the bias is down off of the report.

