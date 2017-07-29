Petroleum Geo-Services' (PGSVY) CEO Jon Erik Reinhardsen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCPK:PGSVY) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Good afternoon to our international callers and good morning to our U.S. participants. Welcome to PGS Conference Call, presenting the Company’s Second Quarter and First Half 2017 results. My name is Bård Stenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications in PGS.

With us from management today are Jon Erik Reinhardsen, Chief Executive Officer; and Gottfred Langseth, Chief Financial Officer.

At today’s call, management will make some short opening remarks referring to the slides available on our webpage and then open the lines for questions.

I hereby turn the call over to CEO of PGS, Jon Erik Reinhardsen.

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

Thank you, Bård, and welcome everyone.

I start with slide three in the pack. We have delivered a quarter where MultiClient has taken the main spot with sales of $127.6 million and a pre-funding level of 115%. We also have seen this quarter improvements in the marine contract pricing year-on-year as predicted a quarter ago. EBITDA ended up at $112.5 million. We have initiated large MultiClient campaigns offshore East Canada for the third quarter with a secured pre-funding. Further, we have announced another round of cost cuts of about $50 million to $60 million in cash cost with effect from Q4.

Moving then to slide number five on the backlog. We have a reduction in the backlog from the high reserve in the first quarter with relatively high bookings at the time, as a consequence. Most of the reduction relates to marine contract partly because of a high burn in the quarter, quite few contracts to bid for in the period, and quite limited capacity available on our side to the bids being out. Still, we have built around $96 million of new backlog in the quarter but have also reduced the backlog with $25 million relative to a canceled contract that was supposed to be done in the second and third quarter of next year. Vessel booking now stands at 90% for Q3 2017, 40% for Q4 2017, 15% Q1 2018 and 5% for Q2 2018.

Main focus now is the unsold capacity for Q4. We plan to allocate two-thirds of that capacity or roughly 3.5 vessels for MultiClient work in the quarter and have plans in place for specific projects, though, still not reached the level where we classify them as booked. Then, the remaining one-third of the unsold capacity we plan to allocate to contract work. We have bids out for that work and we believe there will be more bids that will come in for that window. But, of course, we do not yet know the outcome of that and we do know that there is tough competition for work in the contract space for the fourth quarter. So, uncertainty remains until we are able to report solid bookings for the fourth quarter.

And with that, I hand over to Gottfred Langseth, who will take us through some of the numbers.

Gottfred Langseth

Thank you.

And I start on slide number seven, ‘Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss Summary. Strong revenue growth in second quarter, total revenues of $240.5 million. The increase from Q2 last year is primarily due to higher MultiClient late sales and increased contract revenues. The EBITDA of $112.5 million corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 46.8%. EBIT, excluding impairment and other charges, ended at negative $8.7 million. We had impairment and other charges net in the quarter of $6.5 million with the small impairment relating to the library. After taking these items into account, the reported EBIT was minus $17.4 million.

Moving then to the next slide, slide eight, ‘Q2 2017 Operational Highlights’. Total MultiClient revenues, $127.6 million; pre-funding at $50.2 million. We continue to deliver consistent high pre-funding, as shown on the graphics to the top right with a purple, I believe it is, line, which over several quarters have been at or around the high end of our indicated targeted level for pre-funding. So, 115% in the quarter on $43.8 million of capitalized cash investment. Late sales, $77.4 million, strong improvement from Q2 last year. And this is the best late sales quarter since fourth quarter 2014.

Marine contract revenues benefited from improved pricing in the quarter as well as strong operations and we also allocated relatively high share of capacity to contract work, which is shown as the yellow line in the upper left graphic. $95.9 million of total MultiClient -- total contract revenues is significantly higher than we’ve had in any quarter over the last couple of years.

Then I move a little bit down the presentation to slide number 14. Cost discipline remains a key priority. Here we show the full year estimate on gross cash cost. We now expect 2017 full year cash cost to end below $700 million. That’s a reduction from our earlier guiding. The estimate, as I said, is further down, is based on the currency rates prevailing at 30th June, as well as the fuel cost, oil price prevailing at the same date.

We have initiated further cost reductions, which we expect will bring $50 million to $60 million of annual run rate cash cost savings from Q4. This includes several actions. The most sizable one relates to a planned or is a planned cold-stacking of Ramform Vanguard after the North Sea season, this year. The initiatives will have some impact in Q4 and are a part of explaining the reduced guiding for the full year, and they will take full effect from early 2018.

Moving one slide down to slide 15, ‘Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Summary’. Cash flow from operating activities $49.4 million in the quarter, increased from Q2 last year mostly due to the higher earnings, but obviously there is a gap between the EBITDA number and the operating cash flow number, which is explained by an increase in accounts receivables or working capital net to the tune of $60 million approximately, which is directly linked to the back-end loaded revenue profile in the quarter. This is not reason for any particular concern; there will be a time delay from realizing a significant improvement in revenues to actually collecting the money with the typical DSO in our business. So, the receivables from this will be collected in Q3. And with the high disability we have for acquisition-related revenues in the third quarter, both the pre-funding on our significant MultiClient acquisition in the quarter and contract revenues for third quarter, in total will give -- will be in that -- cash from operations in third quarter will be very strong.

Moving to the next, which is slide 16, ‘Balance Sheet Key Numbers’. Liquidity reserve, quarter-end, $228.3 million. We increased the drawing on the revolving facility by $60 million in the quarter for working capital fluctuations. We expect to reduce drawings in third quarter. It should be mentioned though that we also increased the cash balance in the quarter by $15 million and made scheduled debt repayments of $13 million. The headroom under the total leverage ratio covenant is improved in the second quarter with a total leverage ratio at quarter-end of 4.39 to 1 compared to 4.88 to 1, three months back.

I think I will leave it there and give the word back to you, Jon Erik.

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

Thank you, Gottfred.

We go to slide 21, ‘Market Activity’. As I said earlier, we expect competitive -- very competitive bid levels for contract work in Q4, but we do see an uptick in leads and also a small uptick in bids that relates to work later Q1 and leads for Q2 that at this stage looks encouraging. So, we are more confident in terms of filling the book as we move into 2018. The seismic demand is primarily driven by, again, strategically positioning for license rounds, commitments undertaken in license rounds, and increasingly also production seismic, especially in North Sea, in West Africa, and Brazil. We still expect MultiClient to continue to take a bigger and bigger share of the total seismic market, as we move forward.

Moving then to slide 23. We have a strong position in the 4D market. It’s a market that differentiates more on data quality and with our GeoStreamer offering, we are able to benefit on that differentiation. But also and in particular on the baselines, we benefit on the productivity of the vessels, given tighter spreads and an opportunity to then deploy more streamers to cover the areas. We currently see around 35% of our contract revenues coming from 4D for 2017. And as you may see from the curve, we expect another significant leap of activity in 4D next year over this year.

Going to the next slide. This time we have, since MultiClient has kind of become the centerpiece of this quarter, included a chart showing the distribution of customer by size where the largest customers, the gray ones are dominated by pre-funders while the blue ones are dominated by late sales. And we see that there are on the blue side 20 customers representing sales of $1 million to $7 million each that takes away more than half of the total revenues. All told, we have about 70 clients this quarter buying data for around 90 projects -- or from around 90 projects. We believe the strength that is displayed in the MultiClient sales this quarter is another confirmation of the benefits of the GeoStreamer data, giving longer shelf life to the data and the high productivity vessels, bringing down the unit cost on the acquisition of the surveys. Thereby, yielding a higher return than peers in this MultiClient segment.

And then, finally, going to slide 26, ‘Guidance’. Group cash cost now guided to be below $700 million; MultiClient cash investments around $250 million with pre-funding level expected to be 100% and active 3D time now again expected to be split 50-50 between MultiClient and contract. CapEx is also as before at $150 million for the year with the most of that already being invested in the first half of the year.

In conclusion, strong MultiClient sales. We are benefiting from improvement in the marine contract pricing year-over-year, in particular with contributions from our strong position in the 4D market. We do see competitive contract bidding for Q4 and are working to fill the last outstanding capacity we have for that quarter. On the other hand, we see an improved bid pipeline for Q1 and Q2 2018. And finally, we have initiated further cost cuts of $50 million, $60 million, planning to cold-stack Ramform Vanguard after the North Sea season, as part of that.

And with that, I hand over to Bård Stenberg for managing the questions.

Bård Stenberg

Thank you, Jon Erik. Operator, can you help us with the Q&A session?

Question-and-Answer Session

Christopher Møllerløkken

Yes. This is Christopher Møllerløkken from SpareBank 1 Markets. Just a very quick question. I know this is the Board of Directors domain, but could you update us on the process regarding recruiting a new CEO?

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

There is not much to add from what is stated in the release that this is progressing well and there will be an appointment early in the autumn.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Okay. Thank you. And since this is your last call, Jon Erik, I would just like to wish you all the best with your future endeavors in Statoil.

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

Thank you, Christopher. And thanks to you and others on the call for great dialogues, many good discussions and challenging good questions. And I wish to say to all of you a great success going forward.

Bård Stenberg

Yes. Thank you. That concludes the conference call. Thank you all for participating, and good bye.

