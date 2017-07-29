18 Dividend Increases: July 24-28, 2017 (Part 1: Financials)

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. In the past week, 18 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases.

Part 1 covers stocks in the Financial sector, while Part 2 will cover the non-Financials.

The following table presents a summary. The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Regions Financial Corp. (RF)

RF is a financial holding company that conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank. The company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services and equipment lease financing services. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services. RF was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

On July 27, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 7¢ per share to 9¢ per share, an increase of 28.57%. The dividend is payable on September 29 to shareholders of record on September 8. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 6.

• Discover Financial Services (DFS)

DFS is a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The company’s Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals, as well as other consumer banking products and services. The Payment Services segment processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards and operates an electronic funds transfer network through the PULSE network. DFS was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share, an increase of 16.67% over the prior quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on August 24 will receive the new dividend on September 7.

• Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

PFS operates as the holding company for The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company that provides banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The company attracts deposits from the general public and businesses and uses those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate a variety of real estate, business, and consumer loans. PFS was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

On July 28, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 5.26%. The new dividend is payable on August 31 to shareholders of record on August 15. The ex-dividend date will be August 11.

• Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

CTBI is a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. and Community Trust and Investment Company. The company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking and trust and wealth management activities. It serves small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central and south central Kentucky; southern West Virginia; and northeastern Tennessee. CTBI was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Recently, CTBI increased its quarterly dividend to 33¢ per share, an increase of 3.13% over the prior dividend of 32¢ per share. The dividend is payable October 1, with an ex-dividend date of September 13.

• Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

WFC is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.8 trillion in assets. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, the company provides banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through 8,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet, and mobile banking, and has offices in 36 countries to support customers who conduct business in the global economy.

Recently, WFC increased its quarterly dividend from 38¢ per share to 39¢ per share, an increase of 2.63%. The dividend is payable on September 1 to shareholders of record on August 4.

• Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG)

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, PFG is a leading provider of retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. In addition, the company offers a broad range of individual life and disability insurance, group life and health insurance, and residential mortgage loan origination and servicing in the United States. PFG was founded in 1879.

On July 27, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 2.17%. The dividend is payable September 29, with an ex-dividend date of August 30.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, DFS, PFG, and WFC.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

DFS's price line (black) is well below the primary valuation line (orange) and just below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue), which means the stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in DFS in July 2007 would have returned 8.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PFG's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio but below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in PFG in January 2007 would have returned 2.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WFC's price line is below the primary valuation line and right at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at or just below fair value. An investment in WFC in January 2007 would have returned 5.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

