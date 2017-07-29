Most Americans Are Ill Prepared For Retirement - But It's Not Too Late

Americans have also NOT saved/are NOT saving nearly enough for their retirements to truly be the "golden years."

By Thomas Hoops, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Development at Legg Mason

For the fifth year, Legg Mason conducted a Global Investment Survey (GIS), seeking to understand the saving habits and projected retirement needs (perceived and real) of investors across the globe. The data gleaned from this year’s GIS supports many interesting conclusions. Chief among them: asset managers must provide better strategies and insight to help investors achieve their goals.

Let’s start with lessons from the already retired. Their top goals, compared to reality:

Make sure I am debt free: 84 percent wanted; 42 percent achieved.

Retire early: 83 percent wanted; 76 percent achieved.

Maintain pre-retirement standard of living: 81 percent wanted; 49 percent achieved.

Enjoy a good retirement income: 80 percent wanted; 50 percent achieved.

These numbers show a lot of room for improvement. Financial advisors may be acutely aware of these issues, given their close relationships with retail investors, but one thing is clear: investors need our help to support the long, healthy, financially comfortable retirements they imagine.

The 2017 Legg Mason GIS shows that Americans have not saved – and are not saving – nearly enough for their retirements to be golden years. That stark reality can be overwhelming.

Most of the defined contribution (DC) plan investors we surveyed are unlikely to reach their retirement goals, based on current allocations and projected future capital market returns. Most report that they have saved less than half of what they expect to need, which they anticipate will be 2-2.7 times more than they have saved to this point. This crosses all age demographics, which we broke out into four main groups: Millennials, Gen X, Baby Boomers and 65+.

Can you believe 30 percent of survey respondents do not even have a DC plan? These primarily take the shape of 401Ks through their employers, and too many are not taking advantage. This is especially true of the older cohorts, whose DC plans have not grown enough.

So what should these investors consider?

"From our survey, we extrapolated a “representative” Gen-X investor, and a Baby Boomer. Based on their average current allocations, Gen-X (20 years to retirement) have a 36-45 percent chance of achieving their goals and Baby Boomers (10 years to retirement) have only a 10-17 percent chance. However, if Gen-X considered investing an 80/20% mix of global stocks and U.S. bonds, respectively, it could increase the chance of achieving their retirement goals to 48-53%. If Baby Boomers considered an allocation of 50/50 mix of stocks (developed markets) and U.S. bonds, the chance of achieving their retirement goals rises to 22-28%."

Source: Legg Mason study based on average survey response by age. ‘Current Allocation’ assumes allocation to U.S. passive assets; ‘Developed Markets Stocks’ reflects large and mid cap companies within developed countries represented by the MSCI World Index; ‘Global Markets Stocks’ reflects large and mid cap companies within developed and emerging countries represented by the MSCI ACWI Index; and US Bonds measures broad exposure to the U.S. bond market represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. Asset forecasts resulting in overall higher probabilities within each range are based on expected risk premiums sourced from CapitalSpectator.com (2 May 2017). Asset forecasts resulting in overall lower probabilities are based on ten year earnings yields for broad stocks (i.e. CAPE ratios) that revert to historical averages, inflation expectations and real interest rates that normalize or return to long term averages.

One major factor: These groups are keeping up to 30 percent of their retirement savings in cash. Lingering fear of investment losses caused by the Financial Crisis is very much in their minds, but the fact is that they are not allowing their money to work for them. Fear could be keeping them from being fully invested in the markets and taking advantage of growth and income opportunities.

To begin to combat these potential shortfalls, we suggest investors consider two courses of action, both of which FAs will be entirely familiar with promoting. First and foremost: increase their monthly retirement savings, as significantly as possible. Next, increase allocations to equities, even if it entails more risk.

Expanding their equity allocation alone increases their potential for success. Our QS Investors affiliate manages target date funds, and for the Gen-X age cohort, over 80 percent is invested in equities. For target date funds for Baby Boomers, they allocate over 50 percent to equities. But even retirees should consider remaining invested in U.S. equities: Americans are living longer and may continue to need to grow their investments in retirement.

Furthermore, to increase their potential returns, investors need to diversify their portfolios and to identify good managers who can deliver returns above the benchmark, over time.

This means investors should consider an allocation from U.S. equities into cheaper, higher-yielding non-U.S. stocks. Emerging market (EM) equities, when well chosen, can bring higher returns. European and other developed market equities usually have lower U.S. correlations, enhancing diversification.

Active management is an important tool for investors. Effective, pro-active risk management often means taking steps to avoid large losses in market downturns. There are actively-managed strategies that have the potential to outperform over time: high active share, EMs, international equities and global fixed income.

Increasing longevity, rising health care costs and underfunded retirement plans are changing the way Americans need to think about investing for their golden years. Asset managers must provide quality investment strategies and vehicles but also offer deeper insight on how clients can use them to achieve the outcomes they desire.

