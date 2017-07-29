The two home improvement retail giants in the U.S. have been on a steady rise in the last five years. Comparison between the two top players of the market - Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW) - is inevitable, and for some reason there is a lingering perception that Lowe’s is not as good as Home Depot. But a closer look reveals that Lowe’s is no slouch to Home Depot’s impressive numbers.

Of course, there are a few things that Lowe’s need to do before it can catch up with Home Depot, or at least close the gap with the segment leader, but the way Lowe’s remains underappreciated for what it does makes the company an attractive investment.

Comparable store sales is one of most important metrics for any retailer. It clearly tells you whether more transactions per customer are happening, and the measure of ability the company has to pass on some of the costs to its customers. The ideal growth mix for comparable store sales would be a balance of increasing ticket price and increasing transactions. Whenever one goes the other direction, it will drag the company along with it.

Lowe’s comparable store sales for the past nine quarters have been healthy enough. Though the first quarter 2017 comps were the lowest during the period, Lowe’s is expecting comparable store sales to grow by 3.5% during fiscal 2017, and sales to increase by 5%. So, things should start picking up during the next three quarters if its estimates are accurate.

The steady uptick in comparable store sales in the past nine quarters was possible because Lowe’s was able to increase the total number of customer transactions, while also increasing average ticket.

The strength of Lowe’s can been seen in the way Lowe’s was able to keep increasing its ticket without putting any undue pressure on demand, something not many companies are be able to do. Home Depot did the same during this period, increasing its comparable store sales at a steady clip, which clearly shows the amount of control both these companies have over the market. If the competition were that intense, neither of these companies would be in a position to increase prices and still enjoy healthy growth in transactions.

Now, let's get back to our argument of why Lowe’s is no slouch to Home Depot. Between 2012 and 2016, total customer transactions at Lowe’s grew from 804 million to 945 million, while average ticket price increased from $64.52 to $68.2. That represents a growth of 17.54% in transactions and 9.55% increase in ticket price.

During the same period, Home Depot increased customer transactions by 13.20%, from 1,364 million transactions in 2012 to 1,544 million transactions in 2016. Average ticket increased 9.95%, from $54.89 to $60.35 during the same period.

Clearly, both these companies are watching each other like hawks on pricing, trying to keep up as close to each other as possible. But if you’ll notice, customer transactions grew a bit faster at Lowe’s during the last five years compared to Home Depot. Though it's only by a few percentage points, it's clear that Lowe’s, the perpetual runner up to Home Depot in the home improvement retail market, has been able to get its customers to transact more than what the leader was able to while still increasing ticket as much as the leader did.

Investment Case

That’s a huge point, but that said, the one area where Lowe’s really needs to improve on is margins. Provided Lowe’s can keep its sales growth as close as it can to Home Depot’s, it’s not unreasonable to expect margins to catch up.

Lowe’s has historically been trading with lower valuation multiples when compared to Home Depot, and I think a lot has to do with Home Depot’s higher revenue and higher operating margin numbers. But Lowe’s is indeed catching up with Home Depot, which makes Lowe’s a better buy than Home Depot at the current valuation levels.

