Nidec (NJDCY) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Akira Sato

Thank you very much, Mr. Abe, and ladies and gentlemen and welcome to today’s conference call. My name is Akira Sato, Chief Financial Officer of Nidec, and I will be your main speaker for today. And joining me is Mr. Masahiro Nagayasu, General Manager of Nidec’s IR team.

For the forward-looking statements, please see Slide number two, of our presentation material for details. Now let’s review the key figures. Please see Slide number 3 for our first quarter results.

As shown on Slide number 4, the quarterly net sales and operating profit have increased 24% year-on-year to record high. And quarterly operating profit ratio for small precision motors, machinery, electronic and optical components and other products have already reached the 15% target under our midterm strategy Vision 2020. Profit attributable to owners of the parent has improved by significant 28% year-on-year. As a result of this, we have made an upward revision for fiscal year ‘17 forecasts.

On Slide number 6 and 7, you have pictures showing our net sales and operating profit year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. For Slide number 6, the net sales has increased significantly, reflecting the integration of Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding and Nidec Control Techniques, or LS and CT, whose acquisition we completed in the fourth quarter of fiscal year ‘16.

Also, on Slide number 7, quarter-on-quarter, operating profit has increased in all segments driven by small precision motors; auto and appliance, commercial and industrial, or AACI; and electronic and optical components despite yen appreciation during the period.

Our midterm strategy, Vision 2020, targets on Slide number 9 and 10 remain unchanged from the previous quarter. Visibility for ¥2 trillion sales is increasing as each area is becoming more likely to achieve their operating growth targets.

The short-term trend for the hard disk drive market is illustrated on Slide number 11. We have revised down our fiscal year ‘17 focus for the hard disk drive units and our hard disk drive motor shipments for conservative viewpoint. In order to improve product profitability of hard disk drive motors, we have been implementing cost reduction, introducing low-cost automation and optimizing production processes. Further downward trend of hard disk drive motor sales is expected to continue going forward. We are acting structural reform of our hard disk drive motor operation. With such measures as increasing in-house production of base plates product, transferring R&D activities to overseas account, halving direct labor cost and doubling productivity, we are aiming to target operating profit ratio of 30% or higher in fiscal year 2020.

Slide number 13 is showing fiscal year 2020’s net sales and operating profit ratio target of our 5 main subsidiaries. The sales targets for Nidec Sankyo and Nidec Techno Motor stand at ¥200 billion, respectively. While Nidec Tosok group, Nidec-Shimpo and Nidec Elesys have ¥100 billion. And operating profit ratio for all 5 companies is targeted at 15%.

Slide number 14 is featuring Nidec-Sankyo, which is currently the largest in terms of sales. By continuing 3 new strategies, which is our activities to develop new products, new market and new customers, we are expecting that sales from new businesses will exceed those of existing businesses in fiscal year 2020. In the new business areas, sales growth is accelerating under the 3 categories of automation, environment and sensing. Also, in the existing business area, we will further enhance our competitiveness of our products in order to hold back the sales decline caused by slowing down of the market growth.

Please see Slide number 15. The title, Smarctory, is our brand for production innovation through IoT solutions. By developing and manufacturing smart AGVs, industrial robot modules, vision systems and modular automation line, we are accelerating smart manufacturing at our factories, as the title suggests, with a view of commercializing them to invest midterm to long term.

Slide number 16 is illustrating actual application for our robotics products. In such areas as service robots and drones, we are drastically increasing our product lineups for key components, including drive motors, vision sensors, cameras, reducers, motors for joints and drones, tactile devices and electronic component.

Slide number 7 -- please see Slide number 17. We acquired 100% ownership interest in LGB Elettropompe S.r.l., or LGB, an Italian commercial pumps and motor manufacturer, from the shareholders on July 3. Although small in size, this acquisition acts as what we call a filler type of transaction, which solidifies our position in the ACI businesses in Europe.

Through the acquisition of LGB, we can expect sales synergies as we can strengthen our position in the commercial food equipment market in Europe by winning new customers and purchasing -- and the cost reduction synergies by combining our existing supply chain and production site.

Please see the Slide number 18. We are already gaining firm foothold in Vietnam with Saigon Hi-Tech Park near Ho Chi Minh city as our production base with ¥ 80 billion invested since 1997, around 20,000 workers employed and a group annual sales of ¥ 100 billion achieved. This time, we have decided to make a new large-scale investment in Hanoi area located in northern Vietnam, and we are currently designing facility layout for production launch scheduled for summer 2018.

The plans include strengthening production of motors for appliances, including air conditioners by Nidec Techno Motor, and preparing for growing demand for robot parts by Nidec-Shimpo. Through this investment, we are aiming to prepare for growing demand for high-quality, energy efficient motors and components used for high-performance equipment including robots. And this is an important stepping stone towards achieving consolidated net sales of ¥2 trillion in fiscal year 2020.

Please see Slide number 19. We are accelerating work style reform for enhanced productivity. We have introduced telecommuting and hourly-paid time off and have established Diversity Promotion Office in order to pursue labor efficiency and to use limited time effectively. Diversity Promotion Office sets work-life management, not work-life balance, as their management strategy aims to promote diverse work environment that ensures equal career development opportunities.

Lastly, on behalf of entire management team, I would like to thank our customers, partners, suppliers for their support and commitment as well as our shareholders.

At this time, we would like to open up the call for questions. Thank you very much.

James Pulsford

Good evening and thanks for your time. Can I ask a few questions about the hard disk drive area, please? I see you’ve reduced your expectations from 410 million units this year to 395 million. Can I ask, within that, did you make any change to your assumptions for near line and enterprise? Or was it all in the other areas, please?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Thank you, James, this is Nagayasu. First of all, the reason for a downward revision of our hard disk drive motor shipments as well as hard disk drive shipment is a -- there was a closure of a factory of certain of our customers. So as you understand, there are only 3 HDD makers. One of them closed down a factory without any notice. So the future production of that factory will be down. Thereby, we understand the demand in the market is not as much as we expected. That was the major reason why we clearly revised the number downwards. But that factory is making many 2.5-inch hard disk drive. So we are not changing any number on the enterprise as well as the near line. So most of the downward revision is mainly in the 2.5-inch area.

James Pulsford

Excellent, thank you very much. And is it possible to give me for the first quarter the volume numbers for near line used motors within that helium and airfield and also that for the enterprise. And if you have an estimate for any of those for Q2, that would be very kind.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. So we just finished a so-called C Q2 [ph]. That means a June quarter. The June quarter number of the 2.5-inch high end was 2.7. Then we are looking at a September quarter, 3.4; and December quarter, 3.3. For near line, for June quarter we finished with our own shipment, 8.6 million, but we are looking for 9.1 million in September quarter and 10.2 million in December quarter. As you know, as such we’re expecting the volume in both 2.5 and near line will increase in the September quarter and then in December quarter. Okay?

James Pulsford

Okay. And is it possible to comment, I don’t know, within the helium

Masahiro Nagayasu

For helium, we say that helium was for June quarter, 44% of the near line in June quarter. Then at this point, we will be looking at maybe September quarter will be over 50%.

James Pulsford

Wonderful. Thank you very much. And do you have any, can you give me any comment perhaps on ASP in the June quarter and how that that changed there? And I can see the overall ASP in dollar terms maybe rose about 3%, I think, to 4.9%, perhaps. But what about, can you talk about if that’s correct and what happens within that?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. So we say overall ASP for our motor was 4.94%, which is 2% quarter-on-quarter increase. And we are looking, again, at another higher ASP for this September quarter. Then at this moment, it’s going to be something like 0.6%. But it may change any time, so I do not want to specify the number.

James Pulsford

Okay. And is it possible to comment.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Is it fine?

James Pulsford

Yes, that’s fine. Is it possible to comment within that if you look at the last quarter? Was there any change? Is that just a function of changing mix? Or did any of the pricing changed significantly for the general use or enterprise or near line? Is it just a mix function, or were there any changes within it?

Masahiro Nagayasu

So the mix is very important. There are two mix, okay? Within the near line, as you suggested, that helium is increasing. The helium price is usually higher than the AR price. So when the helium ratio is going up, the ASP of near line is coming up. For example, we say a June quarter number, June quarter ASP for near line is $13.63, which is much higher than $12.72 in the previous quarter. Then the second mix is more on the overall mix, which is a sales percentage of near line and 2.5-inch high-end, which ended, in June quarter, which ended 34.3% which is up from 31.9% in the March quarter. Then as I mentioned, we are looking, we are expecting that share is coming up again in the September quarter near 36%. That’s fine?

James Pulsford

Okay. That’s great. Thank you. Can I ask just one last question? Could you please comment on the profit margin you achieved in the HDD motors in the first quarter, please?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. The first quarter, we estimate our OP margin for the hard disk drive spindle motor is 24.7%, which was down by 0.8% from the previous quarter where we said 25.5%.

James Pulsford

Excellent. Yes, and that’s presumably going forward, do you expect that to continue to also to improve, I guess, over the rest of the year?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes. Overall, we believe under the current guidance we revised, as you understand we are looking at this business as a OP margin for the entire fiscal year 2017 will be something like a 25.5%.

James Pulsford

Okay. Thank you very much for the examples.

David Ryzhik

Thank you so much. This is David Ryzhik for Mehdi. Just wanted to get an idea of your revised fiscal ‘17 HDD industry forecast. What are your fiscal ‘17 helium assumptions for that 395 million? Then I have a follow-up. Thanks.

Masahiro Nagayasu

You mean how much will be total helium?

David Ryzhik

Yes.

Masahiro Nagayasu

So at this moment, we do not make any assumption on those, but what I said was the results. And then the next quarter, we do already have the order, so we could have so much more big -- better view or better idea how much it would be. So as I say, in terms of a near line total, then we were looking at something like, as I said, first quarter finished with 8.6 million; second quarter, September quarter, 9.1 million; then 10.2 million, which I said -- we haven’t made any acquisition for the March quarter, but that will be something like, say, 10 million. That’s going to be 37 million, 38 million, 38 million total near line shipments from us, right? Then maybe overall share of the helium will be over 50%, say, 55%. So 55% of 38 million, that’s going to be something like a 20 million, 21 million will be the helium. That’s the idea how we are going to be shifting the helium drive.

David Ryzhik

Got it. And would you be able to provide the total HDD industry segment units for the June quarter and September quarter estimate?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. In terms of the total number, we say June quarter was 96 million, where the enterprise was 5.6 million; near line, 9.9 million; 3.5-inch ATA, 31.5 million; and 2.5-inch mobile, 49 million. Where we say, as we look at our slide, we say 102 million in September quarter, where we say enterprise, 6.6 million; near line, 10.7 million, 3.5-inch ATA, 33.7 million; and the 2.5-inch, 50.8 million. Yes, so those are the number for a June quarter and September quarter total market -- TAM number by the forecasters.

David Ryzhik

Got it. Thank you. And the -- can you mind us for the helium, is your share 100% for the total -- of the total TAM?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Right. Right. But this -- within this fiscal year up to the next March, we are the only supplier of the helium drive.

David Ryzhik

Okay. Got it. And so for June quarter, I believe, just to clarify, you said 2.7 helium and then September quarter, 3.4?

Masahiro Nagayasu

June quarter?

David Ryzhik

Yes.

Masahiro Nagayasu

No, no, no. We say -- what’s the number, 2.7?

Akira Sato

2.7 is enterprise in June -- in March -- sorry, June quarter; 3.5-inch enterprise mission-critical, mission critical. Okay? So 2.7, 3.4, 3.3 is June, September, December mission-critical. Near line, 8.6 million, 9.1 million, 10.2 million. Then we say helium shipment within our own shipment: 8.6 million, 9.1 million, 10.2 million. We say a 3.8 million [ph] in the first quarter. That’s 44%. Then we say over 50% of 9.1 million will be the helium, then there is natural consequence, over 50%, maybe 55% TAM or more [ph] higher of 10.2 million in December will be the helium.

David Ryzhik

Great, thank you. And I guess the last question, I guess, what is your expectation of the competitive environment moving into calendar year 2018 as a third player is expected to enter the helium market?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Firstly, you mean the HDD maker thing or the motor maker?

David Ryzhik

Yes, yes, HDD maker?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Which one?

David Ryzhik

Yes, Toshiba.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Oh, you are maybe talking [ph] Toshiba is coming in with a 14 gigabyte one.

David Ryzhik

Yes, yes.

Masahiro Nagayasu

So I think it’s very likely. Yes, my comment is it’s very likely coming in the mid Q1[ph] 2018.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah, thanks guys and I’m sorry to kind of just continue on this path, but I apologize if I missed it. Desktop and 2.5-inch mobile motor shipments, 2Q expectation, 3Q and then in the 4Q similar to what you provided on enterprise?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. So we say a 3.5, we finished June quarter, 30.6; and we say 32.2 in September quarter. And I didn’t mention any number in December. But for December, we were just looking something like 33.6 for the 3.5-inch series. 2.5-inch, we finished 39.6 in June and we are looking 37.3 in September; and December, 37.0.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. And then kind of going back to the helium discussion, I know that you guys have a really strong market share presence. Based on a math, it looks like you did 3.8 million motor shipments. I think last quarter you talked about a little stronger. I think it was in that 4.7 million expectation range. So I’m curious if -- what you think changed in the quarter. Was it specific to a certain vendor? What was the driver of that, call it, delta?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. When we were making those, we were based on a so-called the order level of each customer, right? Then as you know, one customer really rerouted it -- one customer’s real shipment is less than the order level they suggested, right?

Aaron Rakers

Okay. So when you look at your 3.8 million shipments this last quarter, how much of that is tied to one specific vendor? And what do you expect the split to be looking into the September quarter?

Masahiro Nagayasu

So one customer occupies over 80%. The other customer are the rest, and there are only two customers at this point.

Aaron Rakers

How are you thinking about that moving forward when you get to north of 50% in this next quarter that implies kind of 4.6 million.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. Based on our customer forecast, the second customer is going to increase, but we are not so sure about the result might be this way. So based on the current forecast we were making those numbers, right? But usually there are several other factors which may affect the production as well as the shipment because our customers have to make the helium drive. If they cannot make the helium drive, we cannot ship the helium drive motor, very simple.

Aaron Rakers

Yes, yes. And so would you think that you’re still 70% one customer? Or do you think it’s more when do you think you’d get more of a balanced 50-50 mix?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Well, clearly it depends because at this moment, we do have some forecasts by one customer. The other customer, we were summing up all the forecasts, right? Then there might be some situation that our customers cannot make the plan. But the problem seems to have been maybe accustomed to the kind of current situation right now. So those are my comments here. So at this point, we do believe that there may be more helium shipment, but it may, right, it may not come up to that number.

Hamish Adam

Hi. My question is just a short one. I noticed, I don’t think you represented in the same way as you’ve done on Slide 13 your divisional sort of company structure breakdown like that before with, it’s a safe option per line asset. Is that something you’re going to be drawing attention to more in the future?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Would you say your question again? You are talking about the power structure, high-end structure?

Hamish Adam

Sorry, is the line poor?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes, would you say it once again your question?

Hamish Adam

I might be wrong, but it’s the first time I’ve seen the breakdown of company structures as you’ve done on Slide 13 with target for those individual rather than segments, yes. Is that something you’re going to be making more use of in guiding in the future, the subsidiaries.

Akira Sato

Yes, we have the 12 Japanese domestic subsidiaries here and out of 12, we picked up the kind of 5 main subsidiaries here. And of course, as you said, from segment-wise, we have to divide those company’s business into the precision motor or auto or those kinds of things. But in this case, mainly, Nidec Tosok group and Elesys target the automotive market. And Shimpo is targeting the kind of robotics -- robot market, and Techno Motor for the appliances and Sankyo is targeting the kind of sensor segment. And those 5 subsidiaries, we are growing so rapidly because the market is growing in the robot or appliances or automotive.

Hamish Adam

Okay. So should we expect you to report -- to present slides on those subsidiaries as a standard in the future then?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. We are going to be keeping the same reporting formula. The reason why we just showed these 5 subsidiary results is just showing some example that how each of our business unit is making a effort to reach a higher top line sales and improve the OP margin. So we are not going to continue to showing those result of these 5 subsidiaries as well as the other 7 subsidiaries. So we are not going to keep the disclosure like this, but this is some example that we just showed that we have a very ambitious and very motivated subsidiary, which is always looking for a higher supply and a higher OP margin.

James Pulsford

Hi, thanks for your time. I just got a few follow up ones. I wonder, could you let me know what were the sales of vibration motors in the first quarter, and if you have a comment on operating margins. And any comment as to what you expect for the full year, if there’s any change?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. So as you may understand that we have discussed the fiscal year 2017 guidance of this vibration and the tactile devices, then we say total guidance for fiscal year ‘17, we are looking at ¥69 billion and over 7.2% -- around 7.2% margin is in our first guidance, which we issued in April. Then after the June quarter result, the June quarter was we do have something like a ¥7.8 billion sales and a little bit less than 3% OP margin for a June quarter results.

James Pulsford

Thank you. And you retain the full year estimates, yes?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes. The key thing is this is clearly not a day-by-day basis, but a 1-year project, okay? So that’s going to be clearly depending on the total pace of the production of certain smartphone model, that if these are delayed, then overall our shipment and our revenue recognition will be delayed up to the year -- the end of the year or even to the next year. You understand that, right?

James Pulsford

I do, I do. Would it also be possible to make a comment on your other small precision motors, where I think you showed pretty strong growth in the first quarter. And sorry, I haven’t done the math, but imagine the operating margins may have improved as well. Could you comment on the performance there, please?

Masahiro Nagayasu

So we already mentioned the hard disk drive and the vibration and tactile. So if you deduce or if you deduct those 2 from the total small precision motor, you can get it, but I can just do a math for you. Okay. So the top line is ¥51.3 million for a June quarter and the margin -- OP margin was just 11%. Did you get that?

James Pulsford

Right. Okay. I do, indeed. So that’s a relatively, compared to history let’s say, a relatively high level of sales and quite a high level of operating margin, yes?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes, so if you look back 4 quarters fiscal year 2016, those numbers were: June quarter, 9.9; September, 11.4; December, 10.8; and March, 7.6. Then we just reported 11.0 for this June quarter. So those are the 5 quarters in the back. Then it’s not so bad, but it’s also high compared with the last year’s results.

James Pulsford

Right. Okay. And the -- in terms of gains, do you have any comments in terms of going forward, is that level sustainable or do you expect it to get better?

Masahiro Nagayasu

As we have explained, okay, we are looking for a higher top line. Then we will also looking for a higher OP margin. So we believe the top line will be increasing gradually as well as the margin is also going to expand gradually. [Indiscernible] at this point.

James Pulsford

Excellent. Good. Okay. Can I just ask briefly on your AACI area. Is it possible to comment for me, please? I know this area has been a bit -- is a little distorted by the Emerson acquisition. But if you look at, for example, automotive profitability, what’s -- can you comment in terms of what happened there? What was the performance like in Q1?

Masahiro Nagayasu

First of all, automotive area, operating profit margin was 12.7% in the first quarter of this fiscal year. So it’s very much improved from the last quarter and same period of last fiscal year. And on the other hand, the AACI area. That was 7.2% [ph] operating profit margin in the first quarter. If we exclude Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques, which [indiscernible] 3% [ph] operating profit margin in the first quarter, and excluding those operations, operating profit margin for the others is 9.2% in the first quarter.

James Pulsford

Okay. So the performance is quite good, but particularly good for the automotive side. Is there anything special that lifted that up? And do you think that 12.7% is sustainable for the full year or it can improve further?

Akira Sato

Yes, I think so because the cost reduction is progressing by reducing the debt to level and also the joint procurement fee is being progressing and also the top-line is increasing. So all-in-all, the profit margin would be going forward to be 15% in fiscal year 2020.

James Pulsford

Excellent. Good. Okay. And sorry, my very last thing, is it possible to give me a brief comment about the machinery area, where I can see that the level of sales is relatively high and the operating margin is reasonably high. But I wonder, can you give me a comment as to what’s happening to orders? You have some areas like sort of ways for handling equipment and things, which there’s a potential that demand could be very large. Can you make any comments on orders and therefore, what you might expect for the rest of the year in this area? Is there a chance it can be revised up?

Akira Sato

Yes, the demand, very much strong at this point in this area, particularly robotics area, and I’m talking about Nidec-Shimpo. We are getting very high volume of the purchasing order for reducers or the other robotics part of devices. And also, they are generating above 20% operating profit ratio for those areas. So I think that’s profitability that we’ll continue down the road at this point together with based on demand.

James Pulsford

What about your way for handling robots? That’s Nidec Sankyo, I think, isn’t it?

Akira Sato

Yes, Nidec Sankyo is provisioning, and Sankyo’s profit ratio is around 24% in first quarter.

James Pulsford

Very good. And are you seeing, can you remind me, last year, what were the sales and ways for handling robots? And do you have any figures for orders or expectation for this year?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. The last year, the total sales of Sankyo machinery was JPY 54.6 billion with a 23.3% OP margin. Then we were looking at maybe a little higher total sales because we are expecting the order for a LCD high-end robot that’s going to be shipped in the third quarter and fourth quarter, mainly in December quarter and the March quarter. So overall we started, year-on-year basis, the higher sales. So we are trying to keep that pace for September, December and January. Then if we’re going to be assuming the same foreign exchange rate, then the Sankyo machinery sales will be higher than JPY 54.6 billion last year.

Q - James Pulsford,

Okay. Great. And sorry, I promise the very last question. Your LCD handling robots, can they handle G10 size or not?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. We do have from G10.5, G10, G9 and onwards. But it clearly depends on the customer who wants 10.5 generation or 8.5. So clearly, we are seeing a more diversified demand compared with 5, 6 years ago. So we do have much smaller size generation for tablets or even smartphones. So the TV is, as you understand, the largest size is at 10.5. But 2 to 3 years ago, everything is going larger and larger, 8, 9, 10, 10.5. But today, if you’re looking at those panel makers, they are diversified into several areas. That’s how we observe this market.

James Pulsford

You’re right. Thank you very much you gave this right.

Masayuki Abe

Thank you very much. Are there any other questions please?

Masayuki Abe

Thank you very much. Then, we would like to conclude this conference call. Thank you very much for your participation today. Should you have any inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact Nidec Corporation or our sales representatives at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities. Thank you very much. Have a good day.

