Suez's (SZEVF) CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Hello, everybody. Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Good morning. Thank you for attending the conference call regarding SUEZ H1 2017 publications. Christophe Cros and myself, we are pleased to present the -- our accounts for this first semester. As you remember, this presentation is available by webcast, and you can also follow it on your website.

First of all, I will start this presentations by announcing the key figures for the first semester, and I will come back, as you may guess, on our major agreement with GE announced in March in order to give you some more flavor on the status of this, of course, important deal for us.

Christophe will give you then all the details you need on our accounts. I have four messages to share with you on our activity this semester. First message is that our key indicators are well in line with our annual targets. We achieved a slight organic increase in both revenue and EBIT, up to 0.9% and 1.4% organically, respectively. These results make me confident for the full year. When we issued the guidance, I was rather convinced that the recovery in Europe would be slow. It is what we experienced, but in our views, the present results are promising for the medium and longer term.

If I dig into each division, I would summarize the situation this way. Recovery & Recycling division in Europe is rather well oriented. This is true for most of our geographies. Increasing commodity prices, like scrap and paper but also electricity, have contributed to this performance. Industrial productions improved slowly, but clearly, and confidence in the economy, notably in France, after presidential elections pick up. It is not yet translated into more investments, but the mood is positive and I believe it will continue.

Water Europe is still impacted in terms of tariffs and margins with no inflations and escalation formula providing no added revenue. This has been slightly mitigated by rather good volumes than usual, thanks to nice weather conditions in June. As you perfectly know, summer months are very important for the divisions, and we will have a better view of the performance in Q3.

And finally, our Chilean activities gave us once more full satisfactions despite the issue we had in April with some damages caused by the flood. As far as international division is concerned, it is performing well. Thanks to the diversity of our portfolio, the impact of the DB phasing of some big contracts is reduced.

Second message. On the net result group shares clearly impacted by two 86 million exceptional or filtration charges. You'll remember that we accelerate the group transformation plan at the end of last year. Many departments and BUs have been committed to this huge work, and the positive impact on the whole organization of the group and its efficiency will be fully effective in 2018. We expect 40 million savings on a full year basis.

Third message on net debt. It reached 6.9 billion at the end of June compared to 8.7 billion last year, but do not misunderstand. Keep in mind that the financing of GE Water is already booked as we took advantage of good market conditions. The deal is not closed yet, and this will have on our balance sheet the proceeds of the capital increase and new hybrid with no debt associated. Nevertheless, you know how sensitive we are on our financial policy and the level of debt is as expected when adjusting for the impact from the funding.

Finally, my fourth message is related to our commercial activity. This semester has been again particularly active with nice commercial successes. I will comment three of them. The Brisbane city council, of course, in Australia, has recently awarded SUEZ the renewal of the general recycling and green waste collections contract for the entire city for duration of 16 years, and it represents the overall turnover of €600 million.

Brisbane is a city of 1.2 million inhabitants, and the group will invest in a fleet with innovative onboard computing technologies, which will provide the council with a real-time tracking of the vehicles, collections and access to detailed service informations on the services being provided to residents. Because of this innovative and efficient collections and recovery services, we are pursuing our development in sustainable waste management in Australia where the Company already collect 2.2 million tons of waste every year from 4 million residents and industrial and commercial clients.

Our second contract in France, Creil. Through this contract, we will manage the potable water, the wastewater and the rainwater for this local authority. This is a particular contract, an innovative one in terms of governance. Indeed, through what we call in France [indiscernible] sorry, that there is no very good translation in English, but in few words, both the local authority and the private operator team up and share the operational and financial risk.

On top of that, we go beyond the remuneration of the operator through volumes. It is a clear illustration of what we can -- we call going from volumes to value. Indeed, SUEZ is incentivized to reduce the volumes sold and saves equivalent of the consumption of 2,000 households through the deployment of new smart tools, like smart meters or, again, innovative leak detections technologies.

The third one is an urban cleaning contract for Métropole Aix Marseille, which will start in September for a six0year duration. This contract is worth €97 million cumulated revenues. I do believe that the gain of this contract is due to a very specific approach we demonstrated in the tender. Our clear ambition was to contribute to the attractiveness of the image of Marseille. We want to be able to improve significantly the environment to develop digitalization for a real-time control of our activities, to innovate through the uses of selective collections, et cetera. People living in Marseille should be soon proud of their urban waste management.

Of course, I cannot resist to comeback on the rationale of the acquisition of GE Water, which will profoundly transform our company. It is a key and fantastic milestones in our history. We share with you what are the common purpose to address global resources challenges in water, water treatment through constant innovations and transformations. By combining entities, SUEZ industrial water activities and GE Water, we will reinforce our strong commitment to sustainability as a worldwide leader in sustainable development, strengthen our international position in mature and developing countries, enhance our digital capabilities with monitoring detections and data management equipment, while offering and addressing a large base of industrial customers.

Contribute also to customers' economic and environmental performance with our enlarged portfolio of technologies, solutions and expertise. The combination of SUEZ industrial water activities and GE Water brings together two global highly complementary businesses to create what we are going to call the SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, which means SUEZ WTS. All together, we will address over 450,000 industrial and business customers but also municipalities with a wider range of products, technologies and solutions inside the gate and outside the gate via our integrated and vertical approach.

The deal will be closed at the end of Q3, and all the teams are strongly committed to make it happen efficiently. The financing has been completed in very good conditions, and the capital increase has been a success last May. Everyone is now working on the deconsolidation from GE caught and integration into SUEZ of all the main transversal functions, such as finance, human resources or communications. The spirit is very good between teams, and I am fully confident on the successful integration.

The organization has already been set up. The business will be headed by Heiner Markhoff, the actual CEO of GE Water & Process Technologies. D1 is approaching, and we are very excited. We are very confident about the outlook of this activity and our ability to deliver the annual synergies, both in terms of costs and revenues. We will organize a specific presentation in Q4 after the closing to be more precise on this market and the role we want to play on it.

I am convinced that building an integrated strong player in resource management is key for our future growth, our employees, our customers and the communities in which we operate. Together, we will have a global and integrated presence across the entire industrial water value chain as this integration will bring us a clear competitive advantage. We will be able to increase efficiency with our value-added services, optimize our customers' assets with real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance via cloud-based software solutions, leverage data analytics, feeding into integrated digital services. Moreover, we will be able to execute large-scale projects and create win-win solution for our broad range of customers.

Size is important in this market. We have many strengths and we will be now a world-class company offering integrated customer solutions. I would like to insist once more, SUEZ is a service company, leveraging on technologies, equipment, know-how to bring additional added value to our customers and, therefore, to maintain and increase the profitability of the group.

I will leave now the floor to Christophe, who will give you all the details you need on the first half year's financial figures. Christophe?

Christophe Cros

Thank you, Jean-Louis. Good morning, everyone. I'm going to give you more color about our H1 financial performance. This is linked to the Slides 9 to 18 of the presentation. I just preside that like every semester, you will find in the appendix all usual detail analysis, methodology's constant. I just draw your attention up on the light changes we made in order to be prepared for you and for the acquisition of GE Water. We have extracted, if I may say so, the industrial water business of SUEZ, which was mainly in size, the international and European water divisions, and we put it into a category which so far is called others.

So it will give you the opportunity, as we said earlier, to follow up once we have brought GE Water, the individual performance of that new business unit, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions. If I start with the evolution of revenue, the total growth is 1%. And as the scope and ForEx effects approximately offset each other, organic growth, as you can see, is 0.9%. This is well in line with our full year trajectory. With regard to ForEx, the main evolution is due to the Chilean peso. Its positive contribution in Q2 is smaller than the one in Q1. With regards to scope effects, the light negative variations in totals mirrors two opposite moves.

The first one is a decrease by approximately €120 million of turnover, which is due to the asset rotation program we implemented last year with exit from businesses like Finland or the real estate metering business. And on the other one side, we have a positive effect by approximately €100 million, which is due to mainly the acquisition of PerthWaste in Western Australia last year and the taking over of the water activities which were previously jointly held with New World in China.

If I look at the global evolution of the three divisions, you can see that there are clear discrepancies as pointed out by Jean-Louis. You see instantly a confirmation of the better orientation with regards to our recycling European division. Within the water divisions, volumes here are globally okay. But as already mentioned, in Europe escalation formally are neutralized by zero inflation environment. International division looks flat. It reflects both solid underlying growth of our recurring business, and I will preside that just after.

And importantly, a low point in terms of construction activity. You can see also the minus €29 million, which is reflected in the other divisions. It is the phasing of our own industrial water activities in U.S. and Europe. It is a seasonal low point as incoming new contracts will lead, and you can see that in H2 very clearly, to a clear catch up before the end of this year. So this is for the global evolution of revenue.

If you go to the next slide about the global evolution of EBIT, you see that the apparent total variation is minus 0.6%. But once again, it is very largely due to the inclusion in the 2016 figure of the nonrecurring contribution by €36 million, which was due, if you remember, to the Chinese tax position reversal last year. We have pointed that effect very clearly, and I repeat that it was treated as a scope effect in order not to pollute the analysis of the organic growth. So once you neutralize that effect, EBIT globally is up by 7 -- or 5.7%, sorry.

Like for turnover, the most significant ForEx variation is due to the Chilean peso. In terms of exclusively organic growth, EBIT is up by 1.4%. That performance is driven by recycling Europe and international divisions, and as forecasted, the contribution of water is opposite. All in all, you can notice that the global EBIT margin of the Company has improved and reaches the 7.9% end of H1.

I suggest that we look more closely to the performance of each division, and as traditionally, I'll start with Water Europe. When it comes to Water Europe, we had to deal with divergence in trends. On the one hand, overall volumes were, in H1, well oriented. This is more of a consequence of the favorable basis of comparison rather than a positive 2017 half year. End of H1 was good, but the average half year was average.

So it is more due to the fact that we had, I would say, unfavorable situations in Chile and in France, if you remember, last year. You have noticed a very strong improvement in Chile, which is, of course, satisfying. But nevertheless, these high short adverse climatic events in Q2, this year again, we faced heavy floods in Chile, which forced us to cut service in Santiago. And that leads not only to a lack of revenue but also to extra cost. So Chile is quite satisfactory, but it could even have been -- even more satisfactory. So this is the global trend and the trend in terms of volumes.

In terms of price increases, which result from the low inflation context in Europe, it remains insufficient, and it is clearly a drag on our profitability. Price increase in France is 0.2% only and 0% in Spain, which could be split between minus 2.5 -- 2.4%, sorry, in Barcelona, which means it was more positive outside of Barcelona. The good news is that the positive inflation momentum in H1 should allow us to implement higher tariffs as soon as H2. Hence, the profitability is reduced, and we have a decrease in EBIT organically by 4.5%, which was fortunately mitigated by positive ForEx effects. This is for the European water business.

I go now to the slide dedicated to the Recycling & Recovery European activities. As I told you in my introduction, the positive sign is that what we felt end of last year is still there. There is an improvement in the trend when it comes to volumes. Our process volumes are down by 0.5% in H1, and I must acknowledge, you may be quite skeptical listening to us saying that the momentum remains positive because there would be a light decrease in H1 while the volumes increased, if you remember, by 1.9% in Q1.

I would like to draw your attention upon specificity, which is due to the number of working days in Q1 and Q2. First, I dare to remind you that one quarter is 60 working days. So when there are plus three in Q1 and minus four in Q2, globally for H1, we have minus 1. But it means that's related to the global number of working days, the relative importance is significant. So if we put aside that working days effect, I confirm that we have the continuation of the positive trends we started to notice end of last year.

The main drivers for the revenue organic increase by 2.7% are, first, higher commodity prices for approximately €100 million. It's notably due to scrap metal price, which is up by 37% compared to last year, but paper prices are also well oriented because, in average, they are 17%, 1-7-percent, above last year. The second driver for the revenue organic increase by 2.7% is better prices, which contribute to growth by 1% and reflects the somewhat better trend we are witnessing.

Lastly, the construction business, which is on the right-hand side of the chart, is dragging on the revenue development. It is due very simply to the end of the construction linked to the Aberdeen contract in Scotland last year. So it is not linked to any day-to-day business effect. So hence, EBIT grew organically by 7.7%, and it has been driven by the better operating environment, including higher electricity prices compared to last year.

I enter now into the international division evolution during H1. As you see, the international division revenue progressed by 3.2% this half year. Organically, it is flat, and it is clearly due to a low point in our construction business given that several contracts, which were full speed, if I may say so, last year are now ending. [Indiscernible] in Middle East, the Huaï Fang in China, I will come back to Huaï Fang in some seconds. If I put aside the construction activity, the rest of the business is growing organically.

If I look at the various geographical trends or segments, Africa, Middle East, India is growing by more than 8%, thanks to various contracts, including Middle East, and positive price increases in Morocco. Italy, Central Europe, which is part now of the international division, has enjoyed an organic growth by 7.2%, which is mirroring also the beginning of the operations of the energy-from-waste plant in Poznan in Poland, but the global orientation is very satisfactory. Australia is growing by 0.6%. Volumes are growing higher. It is due to the fact that PerthWaste is then showing a very significant growth in volumes.

But as I said, PerthWaste is a scope effect and not an organic effect as it was an acquisition we did last year. Asia is decreasing by 13.7%, and then I dare to go back to my comment about the Huaï Fang contract. It was a 1-year long contract by €68 million impact of turnover. If I put that contract aside, the organic growth in Asia is, for the first half of 2017, 14%, 1-4. So we need to care when it comes to the detail analysis, the underlying trend in Asia is still extremely positive.

The only one which is clearly negative is North America, and it is a decrease by 6.3%. And there are two main reasons. The first one, we mentioned it, is the end of the Indianapolis municipal services contract. It's not a regulated water business. It is a municipal service contract, which was taken back by the municipality. And we have a very poor weather effect in Q2 in North America with a 2% decrease in water volumes because of that -- those weather conditions.

Last, in our construction activity, the design and build backlog remains very healthy, €1.3 billion, which is up by 2% versus last year. We continue to see a significant number of projects coming up all over the world, and that should bring additional growth in the future. But it is clear that in terms of new bookings, it was a low point during H1 this year. All in all, EBIT is up organically by 3.5%. I'm afraid that in our press release, we kept a mistake, and you should read minus 3.5%. I want to correct, it is positive evolution of organic EBIT by plus 3.5%, I do apologize. And that increase by 3.5% demonstrates the underlying growth of our international business, despite, we must recognize that, the lack of revenue growth from lower construction activity.

I'm now going back to the full P&L, and I'm going to take the main part of it. I start with the work from EBITDA to income from operating activities. Overall, EBITDA looks flat. But once again, don't forget to include in 2016 the 36 million figure, which is the provision reversal. So there is no specific comment to be made between EBITDA and EBIT. As you can notice, amortization is quite constant, and the line Other is also extremely similar to last year. So same causes, same consequences. The global EBIT is flattish, once again, with 36 in 2016 figure, and it reached 594 million in H1 '17 compared to 598 million last year.

Below EBIT, as you see, we have significant one-off restructuring cost for the first semester in total €86 million. The breakdown is the following. The first and largest part is due, as mentioned by Jean-Louis, to the cost of the voluntary leaves program, which is €56 million. It represents the cost related to the transformation of the separate function of our businesses in France, exactly as announced last year. As the process is still not terminated in some entities of the group in France, we will incur some more cost in H2.

Our best estimate yet is an additional cost by 20 million to be booked during the second part of the year. On top of the cost of the voluntary leaves program, we have one-off costs in H1, and they include like €10 million cost which are related to the acquisition of GE Water. The remainder of 286 million is represented by the cost associated with our Compass program because, as every year, we have specific restructuring costs in order to avail the 14 in terms of Compass savings.

Finally, you see a positive contribution by €22 million in the line Other. It mainly includes positive mark-to-market impact by €15 million, which is linked to our hedging of the funding of the acquisition. So because of those restructuring-specific action plans, our income from operating activities is down by 6.9% and is reaching €488 million.

I now go from the income from operating activities to the net result group share, which is the bottom part of the P&L. You can see that the cost of net debt slightly increased as we have the cost of carry of the funding of GE Water on our balance sheet. So the cost of net debt is 4.03%. It was 3.8% last year, but I'm pleased to notice, and we'll see it in the chart, which is associated to the slide relative to the debt that the cost of gross debt keeps on decreasing further through the recent issuances.

Income tax went from €70 million to €120 million. So you see that the, if I may say so, automatical calculation of the effective tax rates jumps at 66%. It is due to the fact that we have, I would say, the full scope of charges for just 50% of the year. And you can break down that into three main explanations. The first one is that, basically, we have an increase in profit before tax in countries where we pay taxes. The second one is that the restructuring cost in France can lead to a negative profit before tax in the French fiscal group. And last and not least, we have last year the benefit of the restructuring of a fiscal perimeter, and which was an effect, a positive effect, last year by €30 million. So out of the increased by €50 million, that effect in Australia last year is €30 million.

You notice also in that slide that the minority interest have strongly increased by €37 million, and they reached now €121 million. There are two explanations, which are equal in terms of importance. First, the consequences of the taking over of a Chinese activities at the end of last year. And second, the higher net result in euro of our Chilean activities, more profit in Chilean peso, which as I said, has appreciated against euro.

So our net result group share reached €45 million versus €174 million last year. As I just explained to you, this result are coming from: first, the provision reversal of €36 million we booked last year; the increase in exceptional charges for €70 million versus last year; and third, the increase by €37 million because of the minority interest, which reflects the good results of the Company we do not own at 100%.

This must be seen as a nice tone at the end of June, and I do not encourage you to jump to any quick conclusion regarding our full year 2017 net income. So more about CapEx, which are on the next slide. I would say that CapEx are very stable and well under control when it comes to maintenance and development CapEx. You can notice a light difference when it comes to financial CapEx, and it mirrors basically the acquisition of PerthWaste last year. If you put that aside, things are quite equal.

Another comment which is noticeable is the fact that we have disposal reaching €197 million. This is due to the disposal of the Agbar building, which is approximately €142 million out of that total. This is a transaction which was clinched last year, and the impact in terms of disposal is there, this year at the beginning of H1.

If I look at the free cash flow evolution on the next slide, you'll see that our free cash flow generation in H1 2017 reached €191 million. It is slightly better than last year. As usual, like last year, we have the seasonal unfavorable trend in working capital. Also, it is smaller compared to last year. And we should revert back by the end of the year to a normal situation. That seasonality is normal and well under control. There is no specific comment to make other than tighter control of working capital requirement and lower net financial expenses offsetting higher tax expenses.

Some comments to finish about net debt. There are significant evolution because: first, you see a quite important decrease at the net debt level of the Company or during the first six months of this year. Indeed, the semester was very active for us on the financial markets. Given that we have secured the funding of GE Water acquisition, and that was done at attractive conditions, I'll remind you that we issued a hybrid bond for €600 million, and the yield was 2.875%.

And then we issued two senior debt tranches for €1.2 billion, €500 million and €700 million. And last but not least, we launched a capital increase by €750 million. So it explains why the net debt goes from above €8 billion at the end of 2016 to €6.9 billion end of June 2017. And that improvement is coming mainly from the funding of GE Water. It means also that if we put that aside -- sorry, the evolution was quite under control.

As usual, we pay our dividend to our shareholders, and that leads to a cash-out of €577 million this semester. And you have also noticed that our debt was decreased by a positive ForEx effect of €266 million. So those are the main, I would say, patterns related to the evolution of the debt, which was well under control.

So those are the few remarks associated to our half year accounts, and I give back the floor to Jean-Louis for some words of conclusion.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Thank you, Christophe. So as a conclusion, I really want to insist on the quality of this semester achievements. As you can imagine, GE Water acquisition will move strongly the organization of the group in order to be more flexible, more efficient toward our customers, and of course, internally. On top of that, although they use manage strong commercial momentum, these efforts and successes will bear fruits and sustain the group trajectory in the coming months. All those elements make me feel confident on the future growth of SUEZ.

Thank you so much. And now, with Christophe, we are ready to answer your questions.

[Operation Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Julie Arav, Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Julie Arav

I have several, if I may. Just to come back on the waste volume decline, can we have a bit of more color on the underlying trends in terms of treatment types and geographies? And my second question relates to the expected full year impact on ForEx at the EBITDA and EBIT level. With the depreciation of the dollar, can we have a view of what we could expect for our full year estimate? The other question relates to the Argentine litigation. Can we have an update on when do you expect the money to be cashed in? And as well, what could be the hurdles going forward with Argentine? And just last question on GE Water. I understand that you will host an Investor Day in Q4, but the main pushback on this acquisition from investors are mainly the price paid, the absence of earnings growth and the margin deterioration in recent years of GE Water, and as well the low visibility of the business. So what is your answer to the skepticism of some investors on the value creation potential of the GE Water acquisition? Thanks.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Julie, I will answer to the last two questions, and I will ask Christophe to do it also for the ForEx and for evolution of waste volumes. On GE, what I can just say is what we have said. Of course, we have now control of GE Water, actually, as you can imagine. But what we can say is what we have seen up to now is in line with what we expect. We are, day after day, more, I should say, comfortable, more positive about the synergy that we get to the market in March. It means that I confirm that those synergy should be achieved. I didn't find anything which could led me thinking that we were wrong.

So we will have the synergy both in revenues and in cost. The rest, it's a question of putting in place the right organizations. I remind you also that for us, it's an acquisition where the ratio in terms of EBITDA to cash is much bigger, around 75%, than it is for SUEZ, which is more 50%. So all those elements which have been part of the reason why we decided to buy GE are there, and I do see -- I do not see any major change between what we said when we announced the operation on March and what we have seen up to now. That is why we decide to make an Investor Day when we will have achieved the process and be in a position to be the owner, which means that when the business, the operation, would be closed.

And therefore, we will discuss with you all the details of this operation, but what I would like, again, to state is that we still remain, absolutely in our view, in line with what we said in March. About Argentina litigations, I can -- what I can confirm is that we got the final answer from the arbitration's tribunal. And they said that on Aguas Argentina, now the decision is final. And the final decision is that Argentina has to pay to SUEZ $404 million for this first trial. For the second one, about Aguas Provinciales, we are waiting for the final decisions and final judgment by the beginning of next year. And I will be surprised if the value, which has already been mentioned, around $220 million, would be changed.

So today, Argentina has to pay to SUEZ $404 million, and we expect $200 million -- as I said $20 million more soon. We have some discussions with Argentinian authorities. But again, as long as we have not finalized any agreement with the Argentinian authorities, it's very difficult to tell you what we can expect, when we can expect the money to be in SUEZ account. So I think we have to be cautious, with Argentina, it's always long. But we are very happy for the sentences we already got from the arbitrations, and we now expect Argentina to follow this arbitration when we're there. And I will come back to you -- we will come back to you as soon as we have a detailed agreement if we reach one. Christophe?

Christophe Cros

With regards to your question relating to ForEx, based upon our most updated calculation, there is zero additional impact at each level to be forecasted until the end of this year, so the answer is zero. I would like -- and thank you for the question, to dwell a little bit on West volumes because I'm fully aware I tried to say that. We said that looking at the processed volumes, you'll remember that our indicator is a composite one, and we look at the evolution of volumes, which are processed in all of our facilities. It is different from collected. And we said that the end of this semester compared to last June 16, it is minus 0.5%.

Nevertheless, and there is a difference between Q1 and Q2. You should take into consideration, and it's not that easy, the fact that we have a very significant decrease, which was forecasted and planned in landfill volumes in the U.K. Even in Q2, the evolution is positive by 2%. So it means that all in all, when we take into consideration two important effects, the underlying trend in terms of volumes is slightly but clearly positive. And we repeat that. If there is -- and there is a difference between Q1 and Q2, there are two main reasons: the first one, which is really significant, as I said, is the number of working days as there were plus three working days in Q1. So it was magnifying the effect in Q1, and we said it.

And there are, in average, minus four in Q2. So all in all, it is minus 1. If you correct that minus 1, and if I dig for instance the landfill volumes in France, you will get a light positive evolution, which is favorable because I remind you that the positive -- that the evolution during the previous years was a negative one. The second reason, but you know it, is that the fact that the basis for comparison is very different. Q1 '16 was a very, very poor quarter in terms of volumes. So when you look at the comparison in Q1 to Q1, the basis effect is quite significant. And in terms of evolution, it is less in Q2. So if I may summarize, because when I look, and that was also part of your question, at the various geographical segments, at the various business segments, the underlying evolution is slightly positive.

Michel Debs

This is Michel Debs from Citigroup. I have two questions, gentlemen. The first one is about China. China has written to the WTO to us for a stop to the import of waste that is to be recycled on China. And there is a large flow of European-waste going to China today. Apparently, they want to stop that from September. So does this mean that there will be an oversupply of waste in Europe? And what are the consequences on the European recycled product market? What are the consequences on you? Is there a way you can take advantage of this if the market is disorganized? My second question is on Saudi Arabia. They have launched a program to privatize their desalinization plant. I don't expect you to make the bid for a 1.5 billion plant, but is there something -- is this something you're looking at as possibly an operator as part of the consortium? And if I may throw in a third question about the U.S., there has been a ruling in Pennsylvania where an operator was authorized to include goodwill in their ratable base when they took over another asset. Is this a one-off? Or do you believe that in the U.S., in the next couple of years, maybe, we'll see regulation move and make it possible to do acquisitions? And you, being the 3rd largest operator, is that something that strategically could be interesting for you?

Jean-Louis Chaussade

About the U.S. and the possibility or not to include goodwill in the rate case and in the base, yes, we have seen that. What we believe, but it is very difficult to give you an answer absolutely definitive about these questions because I think it will depend case-to-case on regulators. But I think, the idea of the regulators is there is too many small water regulated assets, and they want a kind of consolidations. In order to favor the consolidations, one way of doing that is to authorize the buyer to include in his base, part or totally, the goodwill that can be paid. So it's going to be at first, it's a very positive point, I have no doubt on that. It will certainly -- makes easier the consolidation on this market.

And of course, we are looking to that, and each time we look to smaller sets that we could buy, we have a discussion with the regulator to see if he will authorize or not the Company to include or not the goodwill in his asset base. So yes, it's positive. No, it's not, I should say, today a system, which is agreed everywhere. It is a case-to-case system. But it we continue and develop itself, it would be good news for us, of course. On Saudi, we will see exactly what the Saudi wants to do. We will see what does it mean in terms of privatizations of desalination plants. Of course, we are always interested in constructions and operations of desalination plant or even desalination operation by itself.

As you know, we have been operating Jeddah water systems. So we know quite well the Saudi authorities and we will see what is part of this business, which -- in which we can really try to be a player. Of course, we are looking to privatizations, systems which is developed in Saudi actually. On China and the stop of import, I think we have to be clear on -- first of all, as far as I understand, in fact, the band will come at the beginning of 2018. Second, what I understand also is the fact that what really the Chinese wants is to improve the quality of the waste products, the recycled products they want to receive from outside.

So it's a kind of upgrading of the quality, which mean, and that you are right, that volumes, which today are sent to China will stay in Europe. That will mean that probably -- but again, to be confirmed, the price of low quality waste or recycled waste such as plastic or paper will go down, which mean that people like us were able to produce through good sorting centers, quality products, quality paper or quality plastic, we'll be able to buy some of the volumes at a better price, which at the end of the day would mean that, that could improve the quality and the profitability of the product that we are able to sort and to sell. Therefore, I expect a slightly positive effect at SUEZ level.

Vincent Ayral

Thank you for answering on China. Those are questions I wanted to ask, so this is done. And two or four questions here. One is on the inflation. We saw the water use to have been suffering in H1 from fairly low inflation. Could you give us some color on when indication are reset? And what is the average point in the year? So is it an effective version goes up, do you see it in H2 rather than in H1? So I'd like to understand if indeed you would from high inflation in H2 through indication? The second question would be regarding the net income. There was indeed a surprise this morning on this slide. You said not to jump into any early conclusion, and that is fine. I understand you do not provide guidance on the net income. But the Bloomberg consensus shows €450 million for 2017. I would like to know if you're comfortable with this type of level, given the uncertainty, which has been temporarily created this morning. And the last one is regarding Chile. I come back to the question I asked at the full year, this case in Chile, which could -- was sitting with Senate, and could lead to lower return on the regulated assets, especially for your water activities there at Aguas Andinas. Could you provide us an update there? Or -- and finally, what are your views?

Jean-Louis Chaussade

On Chile, you know very well that the rule try to be -- or a new rule try to be -- to pass through the Chamber on Deputy and Member of Parliament, or as with the Parliaments, but that has been absolutely denied by the government. And for the time being, there is no decisions and no new laws, which can be expected. So we do not see, on the coming months, any possible change. Of course, as you know, at the end of the year, we will have a new election in Chile. So after that, it will depend of the government decisions. But by -- once again, I would like to insist, this project was a project for regulation for all the businesses in Chile, not only water, electricity, gas, et cetera. That will have an impact on the investment, especially the foreign investment in Chile.

So I think, and according to the information we have, that there is little, I should say, options for the government to take major decision in the coming months or years because that will have a strong impact on investment. So I think we have to be cautious. We have to follow what is going to happen, but for the time being, we are reasonably optimistic and we do not foresee any major change. On the net income, I will do that with Christophe. But I confirm that, as you we mentioned, the EBITDA at the end of the year will be in line with the guidance. I confirm also that, of course, we will maintain the dividend. We have, as you said, we have no guidance on the result.

Of course, the net result, one way or another, will be affected by the provision we have taken for the restructuring of the Company as it has been always mentioned. But don't take the effect of the first half as, if I can say, a proportional effect on the full year. So I feel absolutely confident on the capacity of the group to have a result in line with what we have been accustomed to give to the market in the last years. But it will be effectively, partially affected by the provision we have taken for SUEZ to join. I should ask that the restructuring has been explained by Christophe. We produced, in full year, around €40 million of savings, starting largely in 2018. So I think it's, at the same times, a burden, but it's a good news for the future. Christophe, can you add some more details?

Christophe Cros

Yes, Jean-Louis. If I start with your comment about the consensus, I'm sorry to say that I don't feel comfortable, but for one technical reason -- the Bloomberg consensus, Vincent, because maybe you will have noticed that for the analysts which are providing for data, some are including the impact of GE Water and some are not including. So as of today, the consensus is quite, I would say, at least, [indiscernible] [0:56:10.1] what is good is that we said that we expect the closing of GE Water to take place not after end of September. So it means that you understand that you should take on board one quarter from the contribution of GE Water, and we will help you in order to, I would say, rebuild the consensus, which would, in terms of methodology, being now stabilized.

With regards with, the net income, in the wake of comments given by Jean-Louis, I repeat that if you look at the past from '16 to '17, there are three main effects: the €36 million effects last year due to the reversal of the tax provision; the second one, which is a total exceptional charge, all in all, which is €70 million, of which €56 million related to the specific plan related to the support function in France and their transformation; and then there is the increase by €37 million for a minority interest. What you should beer in mind is the following. As I said previously, our expectation for the cost of transformation related to support function should be increased by approximately €20 million until the end of this year. For the other exceptional cost, we do consider that it is approximately the same amount plus €20 million, but -- and for no reasons, you can understand easily.

Don't forget that like last year, there will be other items, including exceptional positive items because our asset rotation plan is still working full speed. And like last year, we will generate positive exceptional results during the second part. So those are the reason for which I can just guide you about the additional incremental related those two specific category of negative exceptional items. For inflation, I'll take the floor, thank you, Jean-Louis. So I guess, the answer is that we are expecting a better situation in H2 because there is also, as I said previously, a magnifying effect end of June, related to the situation in the European water business. I take two examples.

For the French water business, our expectation is that there will be a reset, which takes place on 1st of July, and that reset is going to take on board, I wouldn't say, an increased inflation, but higher prices for energy, which are one of the key items in the making of the escalation formula. So that should have a positive impact. In the same way, I told you that we have 0% in Spain, which I speak between Barcelona, a direct consequence of the renegotiation last year which was slightly above minus 2% and it was positive in the other parts of Spain. But that negotiation was two-fold. There was an instant tariff decrease, but there was also a decrease in yearly payment, what is the name, in Spain, I know you know that, canon, which is going to be reduced compared to what was expectation of the growth for that amount in the second part of this year. So all in all, we should have a better orientation for water tariffs in Europe during the second part of this year.

James Brand

It's James Brand from Deutsche Bank. Three questions. I was wondering whether you could just give us some guidance on what you're expecting for the tax rate for the full year, given all the movements in the first half, and also what you think is a fair kind of assumption for the tax rate, going forward, given the changes in mix that you mentioned. Secondly, I just wanted to talk about the GE Water acquisition, whether you hedged the cost of the acquisition from a currency perspective when you originally announced it. I'm just aware of the fact that the euro has moved quite significantly against the dollar since the acquisition was originally announced. And then thirdly, obviously, some discussion earlier on waste volumes, but everyone is looking at the operation on PMIs, so I'm wondering whether that would start to feed through fully into higher industrial production, given that you have a close eye on the evolution on the waste volume side. I was wondering whether you could comment on whether you're seeing any pick up in waste volumes kind of in July.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Christophe?

Christophe Cros

Okay. For the tax rate, and also, I'm fully aware of that old-time policy instantaneous effective tax rate, end of June is -- sorry, I didn't switch on my mic, sorry. So with regards to the tax rate, and also, I'm fully aware of the instant tax rate end of June is quite specific. We still repeat that you should keep as a tax rate in average of around 30%, slightly above 30%. That being said, don't forget that there could be changes related to the corporate result tax rates in the, U.S.A. and France, but irrespective of that, the 30% is still the rate you should use while you are modeling our tax rate. For the GE, we just benefit from what I would call the cost of carry. As you have noticed, we have borrowed in euros and we are lending in U.S. dollars.

And so that improvement, which is included in the 22 other lines and which represent approximately €15 million, is just the image of the difference between American interest rates and the European interest rates. If I go back to volumes, on top of the explanation I gave, we still follow up the linkage between evolution of industrial production and the evolution of waste volumes, and that has been positive. But nevertheless, I have given the detailed figures under my eyes and, probably, you get the same because those are OECD figures. You will have noticed that the improvement during the first five months of the IP index in the countries where we have waste businesses.

So I make, upon duration, depending upon the countries where we are active, but translating the figure, the IP is plus 1.4% during the first five months of this year. I don't have the definitive figure, end of June. And if you look at the split of that 1.4%, you will notice that a large part is coming from energy, and I'm sorry, to say that energy doesn't generate a lot of waste, contrary, for instance to construction. And the second comment is that there is a significant amount of monthly volatility in some countries, like, for instance, the Netherlands.

When I look at the evolution, it was -- I'm sorry, for the list, but it started at 4.8% in January and it was 2x positive and 3x negative. So nevertheless, my conclusion is that we are slightly and fully aware that you would expect some seem faster. This is not the trend, which is different between probably you and us. It is more of the speed of the implementation of that trend. But nevertheless, we are benefiting from a better environment, and that is reflected in the evolution slow evolution, the positive evolution of waste volumes.

Guy MacKenzie

A few questions from me. Firstly, just -- maybe just on your CapEx .Christophe, you highlighted a pretty significant reduction in H1. I realized you had the PerthWaste acquisition last year, but you tend have the small acquisitions pretty much every year, it's part of your growth strategy. So I'm just trying to identify whether we should expecting any change in your run-rate on CapEx, going forward, or whether this is more of a consequence of the fact that you're obviously doing GE Water right now, and hence, the smaller deals that had been on hold for H1? Secondly, a specific question on Australia. You noted revenue was up by, I think, just under 1% despite volumes being up by 4%. I was wondering if you could elaborate on what's driving, and specifically, if you're seeing the higher regional landfill taxes have any impact on your mix in Australia? Thirdly, on French water, just very quickly. Can you remind us if you have any of your bigger contracts coming up for renewal over the coming two to three years? And then final question, on the U.K. I mean, on Slide 12, you gave the breakdown of process volumes, and it looks like energy from waste is the only area that really saw growth. I guess, that's largely driven by the 3 FWs that came online over the past year. I take your point on the slow and steady improvement and the fact that we had one less work day in H1. But wondering if you can give us any kind of indication of what volumes were like aside from the new capacity that came online in H1, specifically, in the U.K.

Christophe Cros

So I'd start, then maybe Jean-Louis can comment about the water contracts. With regard to CapEx, frankly speaking, there is no interference with the GE. We are following very strict but stable CapEx policy. And if you see some discrepancies, I try to explain that this is more linked to financial CapEx, and basically, we brought PerthWaste, which had been a very successful acquisition last year in Western Australia. And then you will find discrepancies, which are linked to, I would say, phasing of development CapEx, but there is no difference. It doesn't prevent us from keeping on a very short list, the maintenance CapEx. But when it comes to, I would say, the medium-term view, our CapEx are globally flat with regards to both maintenance and development CapEx, and no interference with GE.

With regards to Australia, I'm fully aware, and I try to say that, it was not that easy, that the figures are probably not as good as the reality. The first reason is first that, as I said, volumes are well oriented -- all volumes are well oriented in Australia. But part of the very good orientation of volumes is also related to PerthWaste, and it is not because we stick to the same methodology. It's not part of organic, it's part of scope effect. Third reason, and you will find some items in the appendix and maybe later after the conference, we can dig into that. You will see that there was also -- I would say, non-directed business variances in terms of provisions and so on last year.

So all in all, those impacts, I would say, minimizing the good behavior and the positive evolution of the business in Australia. We were -- we are very satisfied with the business in Australia, and by the way, both in waste and water businesses. When it comes to the U.K. volumes, there are three main evolution. The first one is we have significantly increased our capacity in terms of waste energy. You know that those facilities are long-term contracted so there is no topic or no interrogation related to volumes. But it is fully offset in '17 compared to '16 by what I dare to name as a planned and forecasted decrease in landfill volumes.

It's quite impressive, I think, that end of June, our landfill volume in U.K. have decreased by 350,000 tons, which means that this year, that was -- that it is really the end, but as forecasted of the long fitting business, which was the original business of SUEZ in the U.K., we will be even much below 1 million ton landfill, but which is absolutely planned. When it comes to collections, the orientation is, I would say, slightly positive, but it is okay. And we have a reduction in a specific segment, which is refuse-derived fuel, alternative fuel generation, because prices being a little bit lower to operation, we have reduced the production and the processing of those volumes. Jean-Louis, about water contracts in France?

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Well, in water contracts in France, you remember the turnover of the Company is above €2.2 billion, and the level -- the number of contracts we have is around 2,600 or 2,500. And we have no contract above, lets say, 2% of the turnover. So to your questions, are you gaining -- are we gaining or losing contract? Yes, year-after-year. The revenue rate is quite high. We have some gain. We have some losses. If you ask me what are going to be the major contract coming to renewal in the coming months, I can speak about, for example, Bordeaux, which is one, the wastewater system of Bordeaux.

There is some losses coming also, but nothing which really could impact strongly SUEZ's activity in the water in France. So yes, we have some gains. Yes, we have some losses. But we are in a market, which is far more open than it used to be. We have contract, which are in terms of durations, smaller than before. And the average today is between eight years, something like that. When it used to be 20 years -- 15 years ago, so yes, we will see a lot of movement in the renewal of the contract, but nothing specific, nothing which can really impact the profitability of SUEZ.

Pinaki Das

Got two small questions. The first one is on the EBIT growth underlying. I think you mentioned in your slides something around 5%. I just wanted to confirm the number. It's on Slide 10 of your results, the EBIT bridge that you're showing. And I also wanted to know the China €36 million impact. Which block is it exactly going? Is it in the scope part, or is it in the international part? That's my first question. And the second question is relating working days. I guess, it's mainly a Q1/Q2 issue rather than a H1/H2 issue, just a wash between Q1 and Q2, just wanted to confirm on that.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

On China -- I will ask Christophe to give you more details. But on China, you should keep in mind that during the last two years, we made two major operations. We increased our stake with our partner in Derun operations. Derun is a big company, which was owned 51%, which is owned today 51% by the municipality of Chongqing. It's a company involved in water and waste management. So it was the first operation. And we -- to become the shareholders, we bought some shares, we added from Chongqing water group. And due to these operations, we had some, I should say, capital gain that has impacted the accounts of SUEZ two years ago.

Now last year, we did a second operation. In fact, we put together all the activities of SUEZ under one single company, one single umbrella. Before this operation, we own 100% the waste business -- Chinese waste business, and we own only 50% water business. We had an agreement -- we reached an agreement with our partner on New World in order to have water and waste under the same management. And we find an agreement by which we will have 58% of these new activities.

And therefore, as it was mentioned before by Christophe, in one end, we had a capital gain for these operations and in the other end, we had more minorities than before. That explained the evolution of the situation in China. Just to say, that we are very pleased to have one single name, one single operations, one single management for water, waste and engineering. It's more efficient. And we will grow probably faster in China. Christophe, if you -- can you...

Christophe Cros

I suggest you refer to the Slide 10 of the presentation when it comes to your question related to EBIT. What I said is that I was reminding you that last year, we had that scope effect, which was a positive one as soon as H1 by €36 million, which is -- so when you make a comparison vis-à-vis 2017, it is a decrease. And you'll see that we have 25 -- minus €25 million scope effect, of which the minus €36 million, which means that the scope effect is, if you put that aside, positive. And my comment was just to point out the fact that if you put that €36 million effect beside the evolution -- the total evolution of EBIT was a little bit above 5%, the organic being as explained in the slide and by myself, plus 1.4%.

Pinaki Das

Okay, great. That's clear. And then just on the working days, I guess, it's just a Q1/Q2 thing. Can -- there's no sort of major benefit into H2?

Christophe Cros

What I said is that so, each quarter, you can consider that in Europe, I'm referring to the Recycling and Recovery business by definition. Each quarter, we present, in average, year-after-year, 60 working days. This year, there were some specificities massively in France, but in other European countries. So in total, at the end of H1, there is an effect, which is minus one working day compared to average. But that minus 1% is plus 3% in Q1 and minus 4% in Q2. We didn't grow that much in May in France apparently, except in the financial region of SUEZ, of course.

Pinaki Das

And maybe a quick follow-up on FX. Obviously, the euro has gone up. I mean, does it affect your full year outlook? Or you're just -- you're still going to obviously maintain?

Christophe Cros

No. When we take the existing present average rates, we say, and I repeat that we don't forecast any additional impact until the end of the year because there are pluses and minuses. The four main currencies, vis-à-vis which SUEZ is interested, being U.S. dollar, Australian dollar, Chilean peso and British pound.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

I've got four. The four first of them, related to the international division. One is on LYDEC. I think that there is a review going on of the contractor in Morocco. I was wondering if you are -- I think it's an interim review, but I was wondering if you could tell us how that is going and what your expectations are for the activities of LYDEC, given the political situation in Morocco? Second one is on the U.S. municipal activity. So you had indicated that you were stepping up your CapEx there this year by 50%, I think. I was wondering if you can say whether that CapEx will directly flow into your RAB, and as a result, we should see quite mechanically in the results? Or if this is CapEx that you will have to negotiate subsequently in terms of gaining its remunerate, that's in rates cases. And then the third one, more general on international division. You talked about an acceleration expected in the second half. I was wondering when we could assume the high single digits kind of growth rate that you expect for that division to be achieved. And then, my fourth question is on minorities. It wasn't material, year-on-year. I was wondering if you could give us maybe a guidance for the full year.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Okay. Thank you, Olivier. I would take the three first questions, and on minority, Christophe will answer. On Morocco, the situation is absolutely under control. I have -- as you know, the construction is doing very well. Yes, we have the, what we call, the extension of perimeter of Casablanca, which is an issue for us. As you know, in Morocco, it takes time for the negotiations, but on the -- the principle has been agreed, and we are under negotiations in order to achieve that, the more rapidly we can.

To say more is very difficult. I confirm only, LYDEC is doing well and the relationship we have with local and national authorities are always very good. On the U.S. municipal activities, first of all, yes, I confirm that we are going to increase by more or less €80 million, the amount of investment we are going to do in the regulated business in the U.S. I confirm that it is investment which will go directly to the regulated base, and therefore, will be remunerated on the -- thanks to the mechanism, about the return on equity, is always the same system. The return on equity should be around 10%, and the ratio of debt-to-equity should be 1.

So yes, it will flow two, it will push the euro term, it will push our term on -- and a result of all activity. On the minority, Christophe?

Christophe Cros

Yes, very logically, you should take at the starting point the fact that at the end of the year, we should have approximately twice the trend we had during the first half. There are two topics to be taken into consideration: The first one is related to what is going to be any change, un-forecasted change in the Chilean peso, right. And the second one, which is more sophisticated, but we will show that on the day of the Investor Day, is that when it will come to the integration of the result from GE Water. Don't forget that at equity level, CDPQ, the Canadian pension fund, will own 30%, which is a different topic. So it means that the key, I would say, the key variable to be followed up is the evolution of the Chilean peso, everything else being, I would say, stable.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

About the evolution of the growth of the international division, Olivier, sorry, I did not answer the question, but I will do it now. Yes, on the medium and long term, we have said that as an average, we should be between 6% and 8%. And it is something, I confirm, in some years, we are above, in some other years, we are under. It depends a lot of the level of construction and the way the constructions go all around the year. So yes, you can take it as a normal average growth of this division.

Philippe Ourpatian

I have in fact three very short questions. One is regarding the evolution in the water Europe. You mentioned minus €8 million in terms of revenue of commercial activity. Could you just elaborate from where this minus €8 million is coming and what we have to expect? I do suppose a positive trend of the full year basis, but just confirm that. Two, you mentioned in the same slide, #11, that there is a margin squeeze due to higher cost increase versus reviews. Could you just a little bit illustrate it? I do think that, partly, is salaries, due to the difference between your indexation and the, I would say, underlying inflation of your payrolls. But could you just illustrate it, what could be the other items, which are fueling this increase of cost operation? And last, just a clarification. What is the amount of energy sold, that means, electricity sold, in the revenues of the first half? And where is it included? I do suppose it's in the commodities. You mentioned €7 million in terms of EBIT, plus €7 million is variation. But what is the amount of energy? Is revenue generated by revenue savings?

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Okay. What is the minus €8 million? In fact, combination of gain and loss of contract and also reductions or increase after unsuccessful renewal of the contracts, so this is a mix. And minus €8 million is the figure at the end of the first half of the year. We will see what it's going to be at the end of the full year. It shows that for turnover of our company, which is, let's say, around €1 billion for the half year, as you can see, the variations are very, very limited. You'd take the one on the indication?

Christophe Cros

About the escalation formula, you're right. I would say that the main component is attached to salaries, gross salaries. I'll remind you, Philippe, by the way bonjour, that in average, our escalation formula, they are split into two large parts: the first one, which is approximately 50% being related to salaries; and the second one is approximately equally split between following up indexes, which are reflecting prices of energy, services and construction. So the main component is attached to salaries. We are not able to answer directly to your question. I confirm that the electricity price improvement, compared to last year is in terms of EBIT, an increase by €7 million. And in the coming hours, we will give you the precise figure for production because I'm not able to remind it right now. I do apologize. But €7 million, I confirm at EBIT level.

Anna Maria Scaglia

This is Anna Maria Scaglia, Morgan Stanley. I've got three questions, if I may. The first one is related to commercial activity in waste. I just was wondering how do you see that? In the past, there was lots of competition and the risk of price force. We've seen some data from other operators in waste in Europe, that seems to indicate that there is an improvement in the overall operating environment and, therefore, the ability to raise commercial prices, which dropped to the a EBIT, and I guess, that's the reason why the EBIT growth is better than the revenue growth in waste on an organic basis? The second one is related to contract disparity. We've seen this China contract, which has come to end. I was wondering whether there is a risk contracts ending towards the rest of the year, or on the other side, do you have a -- you are quite relaxed there? And last, we have heard that the French Prime Minister representing his manifesto spoke about reducing landfill buy, too, in France and increasing recycling by 100% on plastic by 2025. What's the consequences eventually for SUEZ? What's your thinking there?

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Okay. On the commercial activity, on the waste business, I would say that, frankly speaking, we are quite optimistic. We have, first of all, a series of new contracts coming in, [indiscernible] I mentioned, about the Marseille cleaning, but we have some others. You were right to say that the environment are on this business is positive. And that, for example, in Netherland, now we start to see increase in price. So all in all, we are positive on the waste business activity and our capacity to gain market share and at the meantimes, to increase the price. On the two other questions, Christophe, you want to answer?

Christophe Cros

But maybe for the Prime Minister, I will give you the floor. But if I go back to your question related to China, so yes, in the pipe, we have significant activities and commercial projects. I'll remind you that the main driver as of today in the waste business in China is related to the treatment of hazardous waste. We already built and operate two facilities and four others are under construction. So this is clearly the main driver. It doesn't mean that there are no other projects. As I said, the commercial pipe, which has not yet been translated into, I would say, a backlog despite promiseful there also several significant tenders in the coming months in that region.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

About what could be the policy of Mr. Édouard in France about landfill tax? Frankly speaking, it's very difficult to take any assumptions today. For example, he has said that he want zero plastic waste. He want plastic to be fully recycled. If it is the case, it would be extremely positive for us. So what is going to be his policy on landfill? We will see. But I would like just to make a general statement. If the French governments follow, for example, the, let's say, the U.K. policy, which has been to put progressively a tax on landfill, but in the meantimes, to develop PFI, as you have seen, it could be extremely positive for SUEZ. If the question mark is only to say, no more landfill, no more waste to energy system, then, I don't know exactly what is going to happen to the flow of waste. And if you only -- the only -- if the only action is to increase landfill tax, at the end of the day, it is the consumer which is going to pay for it. So I think we have to know, and I understand from the Minister, that by beginning of, when I say -- at the end of the first quarter of 2018, he will set up what he call [indiscernible], probably he will define quite a clear strategy about what he wants to do. Then at that time, we could make deeper and more precise comments. For the time being, very difficult.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Well, thank you to everybody. Thank you for attending this meeting. Thank you for your questions. And of course, all the teams, including Sophie Lombard, is there to answer to any of your questions. And of course, I look forward to see you in the fourth quarter of the year to explain our strategy and our development for the new acquisitions we are making with GE Water. Thank you so much.

