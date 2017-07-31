Corning: Analysts Just Do Not Get It (A Buying Opportunity)

Corning's (NYSE:GLW) shares sold off about 5 percent on the day of their latest earnings announcement. Although the sell off was dramatic, our long-term thesis in regard to the company's shares remains the same. While analysts (and the financial media that report on their opinions) expressed concerns about GLW's LCD display glass business' revenue/profit outlook, we just see a profit-taking excuse for some investors. With this in mind, we see the post-earnings sell off as an opportunity to initiate a position in the company's shares as it continues to transform. Our central thesis to an investment in GLW's shares has always been the company's efforts to mitigate the pricing pressures of its LCD glass display business and the effects of such business on overall results. Make no mistake, however, that while GLW's LCD glass business revenues represent a shrinking portion of the company's overall revenue pie, profits for such business dwarf profits of every other business. For the company's latest quarter, for example, its LCD display glass business represented 32 percent of total revenues while such business' profits represented 56 percent of overall profits. So, while GLW is working to reduce the effects of its price sensitive LCD display glass business on overall results, the company still has a ways to go to spread its profits more evenly across its businesses.

Despite the need for GLW to take additional efforts to balance its profits across its businesses, we see mainstream analysts as not clearly articulating what the company is attempting to achieve through internal research and development and acquisitions. In other words, analysts tend to issue opinions about GLW that see it as a static LCD display glass company battling endless pricing pressures without accurately identifying the company's strategic branching out into new markets to drive growth. With analysts overlooking where GLW is headed, that is where we come in. With this in mind, let us briefly review GLW's latest quarterly results. The company announced revenue/earnings that exceeded expectations as it recorded sales that increased 6 percent from the year-ago quarter and earnings per share that increased 14 percent due to strong sales growth continuing in its optical communications and specialty materials businesses. The display business performed in line with GLW expectations, including price declines that continued to moderate. The company also remains on track to deliver its strategy and capital allocation framework to create significant value for its shareholders by focusing its portfolio and leveraging its financial strength.

As noted above, GLW's quarterly sales increased 6 percent due to strong growth in its optical communications business given healthy demand in the fiber-to-the-home market ("FTTH"). The company also recorded strong growth in its specialty materials business due to continued strength in Gorilla Glass volumes. The LCD display business saw glass volume growth with continued moderate pricing declines. GLW's core earnings were $431 million, a 12 percent increase. The company recorded earnings per share of $0.42, a 14 percent increase. GLW's display technologies business met its expectations as sales were $841 million and core earnings were $240 million as volume and pricing were in line with its expectations. The company expects the full-year 2017 retail market, as measured in square feet of glass, will increase in the mid-single digits due to demand for larger screen size televisions. The company further expects its glass demand will record a mid-single-digit increase, in line with the overall market. Finally, the company expects a more moderate pricing environment due to: 1) a balance between global glass supply and demand; 2) its competitors continuing to face profitability challenges at current pricing levels; and 3) LCD glass manufacturing requiring ongoing investments in current and new capacity.

GLW recorded strong optical communications business results as its sales increased 13 percent and its core earnings increased 26 percent due to growth in the North America FTTH market. The company sees major carriers shifting more spending towards optical solutions, which is a long-term positive for the company as it transcends quarterly demand changes. The company expects its optical communications business to grow significantly faster than the optical markets it serves and is on track to achieve its 2020 goal for its optical communications of $5 billion in annual sales. While GLW expects most of its optical business growth to come from organic initiatives, it also plans to acquire or gain strategic advantages by strengthening its portfolio or increasing its market access. (For example, GLW's recent acquisition of SpiderCloud Wireless ("SCW") which will help it accelerate the deployment of fiber inside buildings.) The company's environmental business recorded sales of $263 million, a slight increase, and core earnings were $32 million, a decrease due to investments for the development and introduction of its new gas particulate filter ("GPF"). The company noted that its automotive sales increased on global automotive market growth and additional business wins that allow it to grow faster than the market. In addition, GLW noted that the North America heavy-duty diesel market appears to be stabilizing.

GLW is leveraging its position in automobile emissions controls by building a significant new business for GPFs. The company cites evidence strongly suggesting that a GPF is the most effective way for automakers to meet new environmental regulations in Europe and China. As such, the company continues to win the majority of automotive platforms and has agreements for more than 50 automobile models from 20 automakers. Once regulations are fully implemented in Europe and China in the early 2020s, GLW estimates the automotive emissions opportunity will exceed $0.5 billion for it. For the company's specialty materials business, where its goal is to double sales for mobile consumer electronics despite maturing smartphone unit growth, its sales increased 27 percent and core earnings increased 21 percent due to stronger Gorilla Glass shipments to support new product launches. The company had record shipments of Gorilla Glass and expects strong demand to continue for the remainder of 2017. GLW is making progress in doubling its sales for the business in each of the following areas: 1) capturing more value per device; 2) gaining share in the value mobile segment; and 3) winning in new device categories such as wearables.

GLW's life sciences business recorded sales of $221 million and core earnings of $19 million. The company noted that its new Valor Glass pharmaceutical packaging business would not be included in its life sciences business, but would remain in its "other" business category along with other new product lines in development projects. The company noted that it groups its emerging opportunities in its other business to better manage their goals and objectives independent from a fully commercialized business. With an overview of GLW's businesses in mind, we reiterate that the company has been engaged in a multi-part transformative effort to drive growth and shareholder rewards through acquisitions, its Dow Corning divestiture, capital allocation plan and new product introductions. Although GLW's shares have sold off by about 10 percent since its recent earnings announcement, we see such sell off as a profit taking excuse. We see the company continuing to make announcements to strengthen one or more of its non-LCD display glass businesses. The reemergence of GLW's optical communications business has occurred due to continued benefits from North American service provider customers building out their FTTH networks. Importantly, as sales improve for such optical communication business, the business' profitability also increases due to manufacturing performance improvements.

The strength in GLW's optical communications business is a positive for shareholders in addition to its transformation through its acquisition strategy, new product offerings, and its capital allocation plan. While GLW's legendary research and development program will support growth in its optical communications business, so will timely acquisitions. The company's recent acquisition of SCW and its announcement of the Valor Glass product are continuing reasons why we plan to stay long on the company's shares. As we expected, the company continues to invest in research and development, capital expansion, and acquisitions to advance its innovation initiatives, strengthen its leadership in low-cost positions, and ultimately outperform its competitors. By pursuing such strategy, GLW believes that its likelihood of success increases, that its cost of innovation decreases, and that it creates higher and more sustainable competitive barriers. We believe that the company's optical business is poised to take the leadership role for it over its price-sensitive LCD glass display business. GLW believes that all of its customers can benefit from its unique optical communications capabilities. As such, the company continues to be in discussions with major global telecommunication companies as such companies anticipate transformations in communications, education, healthcare, transportation, and ultimately, the way that people live.

GLW continues to transform through its acquisition strategy and new product offerings, and its capital allocation plan. The above-referenced SCW acquisition and the Valor Glass announcement in addition to a Verizon (NYSE:VZ) fiber optic supply deal are the latest in a series of positives for GLW. We believe that most mainstream analysts mislead investors by focusing solely on any weakness in the company's price-sensitive LCD glass business while failing to identify that the company is also transforming through new product offerings and acquisitions to mitigate the effects of such business on the company's overall results. Long-term investors need to look past any near-term weakness in the company's cash cow price sensitive LCD display glass business that pressures its shares as a buying opportunity. We reiterate that GLW's ongoing transformation supports our belief that its shares are at the beginning of a multi-year move upward. With this in mind, we believe that investors should purchase GLW shares on any overall market weakness within our suggested price range noted below to benefit from the company's transformative efforts and its reemerging optical business.

Our view

In recent years, analysts always seem to underestimate GLW's transformative actions, its research and development prowess and the unknown as to what is coming down the product pipeline through internal innovation and acquisitions. Such analysts also tend to underplay potential technological developments that GLW is able to target and sell into. Of course, we recognize that the company's price sensitive LCD display glass division represents the majority of its profits, but over time, its over reliance on such business will diminish. We say that new investors should jump at the chance to buy GLW's shares on any sell off where analysts underestimate the company's potential based on its price sensitive LCD display glass business. With this in mind, GLW's continued strong recent performance has been driven by the performance of the company's optical communications business and the strong adoption of its Gorilla Glass 5 product. We believe that the company's transformational efforts and reemerging optical communications business will drive its shares higher in the intermediate and long term. In addition, GLW's transformational activities also include internal research and development, capital spending, product innovation, acquisitions and divestitures.

GLW's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 17.10 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $1.71 and 15.75 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $1.86. We should note that estimates for each year have fallen slightly since the company's latest earnings announcement. The company's shares have a current dividend yield of about 2.10. We believe that long-term investors should consider purchasing GLW shares on any overall market sell off in a price range of 27.00 to 28.85 (a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 to 15.50 based on 20187 earnings estimates) as the company's transformational efforts through acquisitions and new product offerings continue to show positive results. Over the long term, GLW's innovative research and development abilities, reemerging optical communications business, a decreasing dependence on its price sensitive LCD display glass business, aggressive acquisition strategy, capital allocation plan and new product offerings will reward investors with increased dividends, share repurchases and share price appreciation.

