18 Dividend Increases: July 24-28, 2017 (Part 2: Non-Financials)

Part 1 of this article covered stocks in the Financials sector. This is Part 2, which covers the non-Financials.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis.

Part 1 of this article covered stocks in the Financials sector. Part 2 covers the non-Financials. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

OKE is a diversified energy company and the general partner of ONEOK Partners, LP (NYSE:OKS), in which it holds an interest of 38.3% as of 30 September 2014. OKE is engaged in several aspects of the energy business. The company purchases, gathers, compresses, transports, stores, and distributes natural gas. It also leases pipeline capacity to others. The company drills for and produces oil and gas, extracts and sells natural gas liquids, and is engaged in the gas marketing business.

OKE will pay a quarterly dividend of 74.5¢ per share, an increase of 21.14% over the previous quarterly dividend. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 3, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on August 14.

• Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)

MPC is engaged in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company’s Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. The Speedway segment sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market in the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast regions of the United States. The Midstream segment is engaged in the operations of MPLX LP, a limited partnership which owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 11.11% to 40¢ per share. All shareholders of record on August 16 can expect the dividend to be paid on September 11.

• Republic Services Inc. (RSG)

RSG provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in the United States. The company operates in 39 states and Puerto Rico. RSG was founded in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

On July 27, the company declared a dividend of 34.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 7.81% increase. The dividend is payable October 16, with an ex-dividend date of September 28.

• Hershey Company (HSY)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, HSY is a provider of chocolate and sugar confectionery. The company offers chocolate and sugar confectionery products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages; snack items, including spreads, and gum and mint refreshment products. HSY markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores.

Recently, the board of directors of HSY declared a quarterly dividend of 65.6¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 6.15%. The dividend is payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 28.

• EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, EQM operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It provides natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users.

On July 25, the board of directors declared a quarterly distribution of 93.5¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 5.06%. EQM will trade ex-dividend on August 2. The distribution is payable on August 14 to unitholders of record on August 4.

• MPLX LP (MPLX)

Formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPLX is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company is engaged in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids, and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. MPLX was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio.

On July 26, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly distribution from 54¢ per unit to 56.25¢ per unit, an increase of 4.17%. The first payment will be on August 14 to unitholders of record on August 7. The ex-dividend date is August 3.

• Kellogg Company (K)

K manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods, including cookies, crackers, savory snacks, cereal bars, and fruit-flavored snacks. The company’s cereal products are generally marketed under the Kellogg’s name and are sold to the grocery trade through direct sales forces. K was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Recently, K increased its quarterly dividend from 52¢ per share to 54¢ per share, an increase of 3.85%. All shareholders of record on September 1 can expect the dividend to be paid on September 15.

• Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, PAG is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. PAG distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services in Australia and New Zealand.

Recently, PAG increased its quarterly dividend by 3.23% to 32¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 10.

• Donaldson Company (DCI)

DCI is a leading worldwide provider of filtration systems and replacement parts. The company's product mix includes air and liquid filtration systems and exhaust and emission control products. Products are manufactured at various plants internationally and through three joint ventures. DCI was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share, an increase of 2.86% over the prior quarterly dividend. The new dividend is payable on August 31 to shareholders of record on August 15, with an ex-dividend date of August 11.

• Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP)

Founded in 1995 and based in Dallas, Texas, ETP is a master limited partnership engaged in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminaling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Recently, ETP and Sunoco Logistics Partners (SXL) completed a merger. ETP’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Equity, LP (NYSE: ETE).

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly distribution of 2.80% to 55¢ per unit. The new distribution is payable on August 14 to unitholders of record on August 7. The ex-dividend date will be August 3.

• Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products, primarily in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The company's business consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets. DLK was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly distribution of 2.17% to 70.5¢ per unit. DKL will trade ex-dividend on August 2. The distribution is payable on August 11 to unitholders of record on August 4.

• Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)

Founded in 2004 and based in Dallas, Texas, HEP provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminaling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. The company owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

On Thursday, July 27, the company increased its quarterly distribution by 2.02% to 63.25¢ per unit. The distribution is payable August 14, with an ex-dividend date of August 3.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, RSG, HSY, and K.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

RSG's price line (black) is well above both the primary valuation line (orange) and the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a significant premium to fair value. An investment in RSG in January 2007 would have returned 9.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HSY's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and well above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HSY in January 2007 would have returned 9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

K's price line is above the primary valuation line and right at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in K in January 2007 would have returned 5.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.