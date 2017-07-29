Let's All Talk About Oil's Blockbuster Week

Oh, and if you're waiting for the Saudis to go broke, keep waiting.

I'm also having trouble understanding how the circular, deflationary dynamic embedded in US production is ever going to be broken.

Listen, crude just had a great run. And it's important for you to know why.

So crude (USO) was super interesting this week - maybe you noticed.

On Tuesday, I wrote something called "Did Anadarko And Saudi Arabia Just Call The Bottom In Oil?"

The thesis there was pretty simple, although at least a couple of readers tried to complicate it.

If you're a trader and you hear the Saudi Energy Minister say he's going to cap exports and then, roughly 11 hours later, Anadarko (APC) comes out as the first major US operator to announce spending cuts, that's probably a bullish signal.

The outlook for the bulls brightened further on Tuesday when the API data showed an impressive draw, with U.S. inventories falling by 10.2m bbl last week. The EIA data out Wednesday morning painted a similar upbeat picture. If you missed it, here are the key numbers:

Crude: -7,208k Bbl, Median Est. -3,000k Bbl

Cushing crude: -1,699k

Gasoline: -1,015k vs. est. -1,800k

Crude imports: +48k b/d

Crude production: -19k b/d

As I wrote over at HR when those numbers hit, that's not as impressive a crude draw as what we got from API, but it still exceeded estimates (although the Cushing draw was smaller). Notably, the gasoline draw compares to a build reported by API.

Ok, so that was Wednesday morning and then wouldn't you know it, after the bell we learned that Whiting (WLL) is cutting its 2017 budget by 14%. That came one day after Anadarko announced plans to cut spending. Your friendly neighborhood Heisenberg was of course all over it:

There were more capex cuts as the week wore on and you can read all about them here, but the overarching point is that, as Bloomberg puts it, "caution lights are flashing for the oil industry."

Not to put too fine a point on it, but that's kind of what I was trying to say in the post linked here at the outset, although for reasons that I have yet to determine, some readers thought that was not the correct interpretation.

Anyway, WTI ended up having its best week since December...

...and crossed its 200-day moving average on Friday

Mizuho's Bob Yawger offered the following rather amusing take:

There’s less crude oil. That’s all there is to it.

Thanks, Bob, but actually there's a little more "to it" than that - especially going forward.

For one thing, HY Energy issuance basically flatlined in July (right pane below), with just one E&P deal pricing:

(Goldman)

One way to look at that is that there's not really much of a maturity wall, so no one really needs to tap the market.

But I'd be willing to bet that some of the dearth of issuance has to do with the fact that here recently, HY Energy spreads have finally started to react to crude:

In other words, even though we're still pretty far from levels that would suggest the bond market is ready to take the proverbial keys away, things are moving in that direction.

Of course, the ironic thing about all of the above is that if HY supply dries up while the hunt for yield continues, well then that's a pretty strong technical for further spread compression. So it's a kind of push-pull dynamic.

The other thing you have to consider here is that it doesn't seem like crude is pricing in any premium from potential disruptions in Venezuela, where the political situation is quite simply beyond repair. On the off chance you're interested in why one bank thinks there's some upside for crude on geopolitical concerns, there's a good piece on it over at HR called "'They’re Playing With Fire!': There’s No Geopolitical Risk Priced Into Oil."

Ultimately, the most amusing thing about all of this is that there's a certain extent to which the underlying deflationary dynamic is still embedded in the market. That is, crude doesn't have to rise much to encourage companies who are now rethinking their plans to rethink them again. Prices rise and suddenly, the capex comes back and so does the supply glut.

In that respect, the only way this circular dynamic will ever stop being circular is if capital markets are allowed to return to some semblance of normalcy. If that ever happens, the stronger operators will survive, and the weaker ones won't as investors, no longer desperate for yield, will start enforcing discipline via markets.

Importantly, OPEC will always just be OPEC.

I've said it before and I'll say it as many times as I have to: if you are waiting on the Saudis to go bankrupt, I hope you have found the fountain of youth, because you're going to be waiting a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.