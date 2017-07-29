Dialog Semiconductor's (DLGNF) CEO Dr. Jalal Bagherli on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTC:DLGNF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Jose Cano - Head, IR

Dr. Jalal Bagherli - CEO

Wissam Jabre - CFO

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital

Andrew Gardiner - Barclays

Francois Meunier - Morgan Stanley

Lee Simpson - Stifel

Adithya Metuku - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sandeep Deshpande - JP Morgan

Veysel Taze - Oddo

Achal Sultania - Crédit Suisse

David O’Connor - Exane

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Jürgen Wagner - MainFirst

Jose Cano

Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. Our call is being hosted by Dr. Jalal Bagherli, Dialog’s CEO; and Wissam Jabre, our CFO. In a moment, I will hand you over to Jalal to talk through the company’s Q2 performance.

First of all, I must remind everyone that today’s briefing and some of the answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views and the risks associated with them. You can find a full explanation of these risks on Page 2 of the investor presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Dialog website. The interim report and press release can also be found on our website.

I would now like to introduce Jalal, who will run through the main highlights from the second quarter. Jalal, over to you, please.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Thank you, Jose, and good morning, everyone. This quarter, I’m pleased to confirm year-on-year revenue growth as well as IFRS profitability across all four operational business segments. Momentum is now building into the second half of the year, and we are seeing increasing market interest in our portfolio of differentiated products. We continue to make the necessary investment in R&D to support this momentum, and this gives me confidence in our growth prospects for the year and over the medium term. Wissam will take you through our financial performance in more detail in a moment, but first, at the headline level, let me run through the key financial metrics for Q2 on Slide 4.

During the quarter, we delivered $256 million of revenue. This was slightly above the midpoint of our guidance range and 4% above the revenue we achieved in Q2 2016. Underlying gross margin improved 20 basis points over the same quarter last year. Sequentially, underlying gross margin increased 120 basis points, slightly ahead of our May guidance.

In Q2, we increased the investment in R&D to support a number of large application-specific customer opportunities and the diversification of the business. As a result, underlying OpEx stood at 34.9% of revenue, which was 120 basis points above the same period last year. However, it should be noted that for the first half of 2017, OpEx as a percentage of revenue was 90 basis points below 2016. Underlying EBIT stood at 12.3% of revenue, 120 basis point below Q2 2016. This was mostly due to the increase in R&D. The lower income tax expense in the quarter offset the EBIT reduction, resulting in underlying diluted EPS of $0.36, which is up 6% year-on-year. Last but not least, cash from operating activities was up 47% year-on-year.

Let’s move to Slide 6 and take a look at our outlook. Based on our current visibility, we anticipate revenue for Q3 2017 to be in the range of $340 million to $370 million. Good business momentum and a strong pipeline of key product launches in the second half of the year give us confidence in expecting 2017 to be a year of good revenue growth. In line with the revenue performance, we expect gross margin for Q3 2017 and the full year 2017 to be broadly in line with the full year 2016.

So with the outlook covered, let’s turn to Slide 8, and I can provide some context to our performance. First, as a business momentum builds into second half, it is worth briefly touching on the main growth drivers of our business. In Mobile Systems, we are increasing content across our existing customers. Additionally, we are investing in the development of new growth areas through strategic partnerships; widening our portfolio of ASSPs; and investing in new products, which address high-volume segments. In Connectivity, our Bluetooth low-energy business continues to deliver double-digit growth as the market evolves and we expand our product portfolio. And in Power Conversion, we have built a commanding market share in Rapid Charge for smartphones, and we see increasing interest for innovative products like gallium nitride ICs and RF-based wireless charging.

Let’s now take a closer look at progress across some of these areas on the next few slides. On Slide 9 -- earlier, I touched upon the level of R&D expense in Q2. Over the last three years, we have invested approximately 17% of our revenue in R&D. This allows us to remain ahead of our competitors and bring products to market in new high-growth segments. Our business is now preparing for the latest generation of highly integrated PMICs to ramp in high-volume production during second half of 2017. These are entirely new designs, which will help to increase our content with Tier 1 customers.

During the quarter, we also made substantial progress on a number of PMIC designs, which we start sampling to our customers for products targeting production in the second half of 2018. Additionally, we continue to drive forward diversification initiatives within Mobile Systems. First, we are leveraging our existing technological capability in new areas such as computing systems, automotive, DSLR cameras, TV and set-top boxes and Wi-Fi routers. Second, as part of our strategic focus on charging technologies, we have launched a new family of charger ICs, positioning ourselves at the heart of key structural trend in high-efficiency smartphone charging. Third, our partnership with Spreadtrum brings an exciting opportunity to increase our market share in Asia, giving us access to the high-growth low-to-mid segment of the smartphone market.

So let’s now move on to Slide 10 to take a closer look at the second item, our strategic focus on charging technologies. Last year, we outlined the four key elements of our charging strategy. During June this year, we held marketing events in China and Taiwan, with over 700 engineers from leading Asian ODMs and OEMs in attendance. This is a reflection of the increasing importance of charging technologies for smartphone OEMs. These events have driven further interest in our portfolio of innovative and differentiated charging offerings like our gallium nitride ICs and RF-based wireless charging. These are two exciting growth areas. The introduction of the gallium nitride technology will double our dollar content per adapter over the medium term and will give us access to new segments such as computing systems.

And in July, we invested an additional $15 million in Energous as early customer engagements continue to progress well towards commercial production. Needless to say, as part of our focus on charging technologies, we expanded our product portfolio with the launch of two new products. In June, we launched the first state machine-based USB power delivery IC. This has been designed to pair with our AC/DC controller ICs, increasing an optimized adapter chipset solution. We also became the first company to launch a complete wall-to-battery fast-charge solution. The DA9318 is a new high efficiency power converter, which can double power and current [ph] and reduce cost by up to 35%. We have established a commanding share in Rapid Charge adapters. The innovative product launches this quarter will help customers differentiate in a highly competitive market and secure Dialog’s future as a leader in this area.

Let’s now move on to Slide 11 and take a look at the progress we made in our Bluetooth lo energy business. This quarter, our Bluetooth business reached a significant milestone. During Q2, we surpassed 100 million units sold since we launched our first SmartBond product in second half of 2014. It is worth pausing at this point to reflect on all that we’ve achieved since we introduced the first IC. We have developed a complete product portfolio. We have now gradually established a solid module ecosystem enabling fast time to market, and we’ve built a global sales distribution network. This is an amazing achievement in three years. Of course, we are not stopping here. The Bluetooth low energy market continues to grow fast as the technology is adopted across a multiple of high volume applications. We’ve made good progress in capturing market share and a significant scope for further gains over the medium term. To capture more of this opportunity, we will continue to expand our SmartBond product portfolio.

We’re also seeing good growth momentum across new areas like consumer medical devices, home automation and automotive applications. All of this gives me great confidence in future growth potential of our Bluetooth low energy business, and I hope to be celebrating the next 100 million units in the not too distant future.

So before handing over to Wissam, let me briefly summarize the key takeaways from Q2. First, the company is well positioned for growth in mobility and IoT markets. Our deep and focused R&D investments keep us ahead of our competitors. We continue to leverage our technical excellence into new segments and to capitalize on the trend for custom mixed signal power content across a range of mobile platforms as well as computing systems and wearable devices. Second, the increasing interest in differentiated and innovative charging technologies. These technologies will enable our customers to meet consumer requirements as well as differentiate in a highly competitive market. Third, revenue growth momentum is strong moving into H2. We are growing content with Tier 1 customers, and we are working hard to deliver an exciting pipeline of products during the second half of this year.

Wissam will now take you through the numbers in detail. So over to you, Wissam.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Jalal. Good morning, everyone. First, let’s take a closer look at revenue performance on Slide 14. Revenue of $256 million in Q2 was up 4% year on year and slightly above the midpoint of our May guidance. This was driven by growth across all business segments.

Mobile Systems grew 2% on higher sales volumes. Power Conversion grew 7%, which is now the seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth for the segment. Finally, as Jalal mentioned, Connectivity has now sold over 100 million units of SmartBond, our Bluetooth low energy product. The strong growth in Bluetooth, combined with some growth in our DECT products, resulted in 14% year on year growth for the segment. Our Bluetooth business has now been growing at a strong double digit rate for eight consecutive quarters. Revenue for the company in the first half of 2017 was up 8% year-on-year. This follows solid performances across the board during the first half, with Mobile Systems growing 6% and strong double-digit growth across all other business segments.

Turning to Slide 15 to cover gross margin. Q2 2017 underlying gross margin was 47.3%, up 20 basis points year-on-year. This small increase is primarily the result of a favorable product mix combined with higher sales volumes. Q2 2017 was also above our May guidance mostly due to the favorable product mix and the somewhat higher fixed cost absorption as a result of building inventory during the quarter. This led to a first half underlying gross margin of 46.7%, 40 basis points above the first half of 2016. In line with our revenue guidance, we expect gross margin in Q3 2017 and for the full year 2017 to be broadly in line with the full year 2016.

Let’s now turn to Slide 16 to cover operating expenses. Q2 2017 underlying operating expenses were $89.2 million, up 8% from Q2 2016. While underlying SG&A has remained broadly in line with Q2 2016, R&D expenses were up 12% year-on-year. This increase was predominantly driven by new projects and a large number of application-specific customer opportunities. These projects will drive new revenue growth areas and the diversification of our business. As Jalal mentioned earlier, underlying operating expenses as a percentage of revenue year-to-date were 90 basis points below the first half of 2016. On a trailing 12-month basis, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 20 basis points below 2016. We continue to manage carefully SG&A costs and invest in R&D projects to enhance our technical leadership and expand our technology portfolio.

Let’s move on to Slide 17 to take a look at EBIT and EPS. Underlying operating profit in Q2 2017 was 5% below Q2 2016. This is mostly due to the higher R&D expenses I mentioned previously, partially offset by higher underlying gross margin. As we scale up the smaller businesses, profitability improves. In Q2, all our four operational business segments delivered double-digit underlying operating margin. In the first half of the year, revenue growth across all our segments and careful management of operating expenses resulted in underlying EBIT up 18% over the first half of 2016. This improvement is more than two times faster than our revenue growth. The underlying effective tax rate in the first half of 2017 was 22.4%, excluding a $1 million provision release relating to prior year items. The EBIT decline in the quarter was compensated by the lower tax expense, resulting in an underlying diluted EPS of $0.36, up 6% over Q2 ‘16. Year-to-date, underlying diluted EPS was up 29% year-on-year, more than 3 times faster than revenue growth.

From earnings, let’s now turn to Slide 18 to take a closer look at inventory and cash. As we indicated last quarter, we have built up inventory ahead of the second half ramp. Days of inventory were also up to 98 days. In Q3 2017, we expect inventory value to increase sequentially, albeit at a slower pace, and days of inventory to decline from Q2 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents balance of $644 million decreased from Q1 mostly due to the increase in working capital and the outflow from the third tranche of the share buyback program. During the second quarter, we returned a further $83 million to our shareholders, taking the total for the first half of 2017 to $125 million. Since we started the program, we have returned $185 million to our shareholders through the purchase of 4.48 million shares, representing approximately 5.8% of the outstanding shares. I would like to briefly remind you that our capital allocation framework has three main elements: investing in the organic growth of the business; investing in strategic business initiatives, including M&A; and returning cash to shareholders through share buybacks.

During Q2, we increased the amount of cash allocated to the organic growth of the business, and in Q3, we expect our inventory to increase further. Additionally, as part of our strategic initiatives, we have invested $15 million more in Energous, taking the total investment to $25 million. We continue to invest in the organic growth of the business and other strategic initiatives, and we remain committed to returning excess cash to shareholders through our buyback program over the medium term.

In summary, I am pleased to report revenue growth and IFRS profitability across all our operational business segments in Q2. During the first half of the year, we have kept tight control of SG&A while investing in R&D to grow our pipeline of opportunities and drive new revenue growth areas. We ended the first half of the year in a solid financial position, and we moved into the second half with strong revenue momentum.

With that, I can wrap up the presentation, and I will now ask the operator to open the call to questions. Rosie, over to you, please.

[Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from the line of Mitch Steves from RBC Capital. Please go ahead.

Mitch Steves

I just had two quick ones. So first, is there any reason why the units for September quarter would be down when compared to September quarter of last year?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Any reason why it would be down. We haven’t indicated any units in our guidance, so I can’t really elaborate on that much more. We take a look at our backlog of all products that we’re going to ship in Q3, and we arrived at the range of guidance that we provided. I don’t have a noticeable change in terms of units specifically relative to last year. The only one thing I would probably also point out relative to last year is -- and we talked about that in our quarterly calls this time last year, was the $20 million pooling in the last Q3 quarter, which came from Q4 of last year. So it kind of inflated the numbers of dollars and revenue -- and the units in Q3 last year by roughly about $20 million. So that’s the only thing I would point out. But outside of that, there’s nothing which I would say is that different. And that difference was really related to, also, MediaTek business, which was strong for us in the first three quarter of last year. And as we explained to everybody, that kind of disappeared from our numbers, in Q4 numbers.

Mitchell Steves

Got it. And then second one, on the buyback mitigated [ph] by quite a bit, 6% roughly. So is there any way you can kind of keep that cadence going or I guess, what spurred on kind of the accelerated purchase there?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

I think the -- if you noticed, we did get authorization at our AGM for up to 10% share buyback in the new program. And so we’d be operating within that framework, and we are very committed to continue our share buyback program over the next 12 months. So as on when is the appropriate time to launch a buyback, we will announce to the market.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Andrew Gardiner from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Andrew Gardiner

I was wondering if we could address some of the sort of longer-term questions around the business. And there continues to be some fears in the investment community regarding the sustainability of the relationship with your largest customer. Like clearly, everything you said about the near term in terms of the back half ramp, everything is very solid. And I think even looking a little bit further forward, you’re making sort of allusions to strong business in 2018 as well in terms of the engagement. I know there’s a limit to what you can say in regard to customer contracts, but can you just describe the extent of your engagement for the next product cycle and even the one after that in 2019? Put another way, perhaps, is your engagement at the moment similar to how it has been at the same point in prior design cycles?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

So I think our relationship with our -- all our largest customers remain very strong. Compared to this time last year, we have more products that we’re working on that’s -- relative to this time last year. So absolutely, we remain confident in our business growth prospects as well as the relationship. Near term, as we’re indicating here, second half, very strong growth. And we also talked about actually making substantial progress with the ‘18, with samples on many products becoming available for customers to start building their first, if you like, prototypes or doing free trials and evaluation. I think the questions on ‘19 is a good one, but I’m not sure any semiconductor company that I’m aware of can, with confidence, be able to enumerate their projects or the dollar value of 2019 projects just because it’s far too early, not for any other reason. Having said that, with a number of long-termish looking, if you like, strategic customers, we are in discussion on 2019 specification, shape of IP that may be required, that will be developed ahead, that type of thing. But it’s just far too early to give indication for 2019. We remain very confident about it, but I can’t give categorical projects or volume or dollars.

Andrew Gardiner

Understood. That certainly helps. And just In relation to that, I mean, Wissam, you mentioned the three elements of the capital plan. I think 2 out of 3 are pretty clear in terms of the organic investment and the shareholder returns. But the acquisition side has been -- is less apparent at the moment, of course. But given some of these -- given your sort of revenue diversification at the moment, is there any further impetus to revisit the M&A plan?

Wissam Jabre

Well, look, I mean, we -- as we’ve said in prior quarters, we continue to evaluate different opportunities. And it’s -- I would say we’ll continue to do so. So I don’t think there’s any more specifics about that, frankly.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Yes, I agree with Wissam’s statement. I mean, we don’t say that just to have a sort of standing statement. We do actively look at what’s available on the market. And as you all know, you guys are all financially tracking all the stocks, many of the semiconductor stocks are highly valued, highly priced and highly competitive in terms of M&A. So we have a financial discipline of what we buy at what valuation, and that also -- it’s something that we have to make sure we deliver to. So within the bounds of those and within the attractiveness of, if you like, technologies portfolios that are available for sale, we didn’t make our moves. But it’s not because we are inactive. I can assure you of that.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Francois Meunier from Morgan Stanley.

Francois Meunier

Yes, it’s Francois. So of course -- yes, it’s all right if you can’t talk about ‘19 from now, but like the investments you’re making in Energous is more than doubling what you’ve put in before, is that a sign of confidence in 2019 ramp? Or is it because they are facing some difficulties? Does it tell us anything about the rest of the business? Trying to guess what’s going on there with that funky project.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Okay. And Energous, I think you called it funky project. Okay. So I think it’s a very attractive project to a lot of customers that I explained in the June conferences in China. There was tremendous interest in the only technology that is available today, which you can charge products at a distance with no wires, and you don’t need mats or anything funky like that to charge anything. And it’s for near field, the midfield and the long field once we clear the SEC approval -- or they clear the approval. So for the near field, they have SEC approval, and the customer conversation continues on those and also near field. And as we said, the expectation from Energous is that they will obtain SEC approval for the near field, which is up to about 1 meter away charging with no wires. And this is, as I understand, is on track. The reason why we invested again in Energous is because, as you’ll recall, we have a commercial engagement, whereby any customer who wants to buy chips to enable the system that Energous promotes, they have to buy those chips through Dialog as part of our agreement. And through the joint visits of customers and seeing the market reaction, we believe that they are progressing along in their commercial prospects, and it gives us confidence to invest further in the company, of course, enable their operating cash to help them invest in developing the product or application support of those products, but essentially, the reflection of our confidence in their commercial prospects. And I think -- I believe they have their own call sometime in August, early August, and I’m hoping that they’d be able to talk about their progress much more than I can.

Francois Meunier

Now for this year in terms of seasonality, of course, you’re not guiding for Q4 revenues. But how are you expecting inventories of finished goods to evolve by the end of Q3 this year versus the end of Q3 last year?

Wissam Jabre

Francois, this is Wissam. So as we indicated in the prepared remarks, the expectation is that we will be building a little bit more inventory in Q3 also in anticipation for the rest of the year. And so in terms of the build, it won’t be -- I don’t expect it to be as big as you’ve seen from Q1 to Q2. And in terms of days of inventory, we should see them going down a little bit simply because, obviously, Q3 is a bigger quarter than Q2, and the math works that way.

Francois Meunier

So you said a little bit. Is it just a little bit or quite a bit?

Wissam Jabre

I think it’s a bit -- I think it’s a little bit too difficult to sort of quantify, and I don’t think we’ve ever quantified, really, these movements. Again, my comment about a little bit is relative to -- you saw a 68% increase from Q1 to Q2, around $60 million. And so this is why I’m not -- I don’t expect this having the same magnitude.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Lee Simpson from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Lee Simpson

Maybe three quick ones, if I could. Sales at the midpoint look as though they’re up about 4%, 5% year-on-year for the third quarter guide. So how comfortable does that make you with consensus at 14%, 15% for the full year? I mean, clearly, an outperformance in the second half, but does that give us that 14%, 15% growth, do you feel? Secondly, just on R&D, it’s running higher than expected, which is great, I guess, for PMIC designs in the two, three year out period. But if you look at 4Q, however, we always see a netting-off effect from R&D credits and from capitalized expenses. So given all those number of projects that you’re carrying, do we expect that same netting-off effect? In other words, whatever is happening in underlying R&D, there should be a nice number, from want of a better expression, in 4Q. And then thirdly, clear leading guide on silicon in the power semi space, which is just opening up to the opportunities in wideband gap semis, with a sweet spot of 600 volts. Should we assume that M&A targets are being pushed towards those directions?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

So I think the projections we’re doing is it gives you, for Q3, roughly about 39% growth from Q2 to Q3 to the midpoint. And we’re not going to comment on Q4 today. Today is about Q3. And I don’t want to talk about the year consensus because that’s effectively talking about Q3 -- Q4 again. So really, all I can say to you is we have a strong Q3 ahead of us, which is we just talked about. And we believe Q4 will be stronger than Q3. So overall, we expect a very strong second half for the year. And part of that is movements of products in terms of shifts between weeks and whatever makes it difficult to give you accurate number this far out from where we are today. So I’m comfortable, but we’re talking about Q3, and I’m comfortable that Q4 will be larger than Q3 by some margin. And that’s all I can talk about. In terms of the R&D, you know us for a long time, and you know that our Q1s or Q2s typically are -- particularly in this year, Q2 is the biggest quarter. And by definition, R&D will look large versus percentage of revenue. On a magnitude-wise, it’s also larger. There’s no denying that. But as you’ve known us, we always take a long view on the R&D. The R&D projects are typically 9 months to 1 year. They’re not purely PMIC. They’re mostly, of course, related to the size of each business, but we also have major developments on Bluetooth, Connectivity, GaN and a bunch of other things. And they all bear fruits 9 months, 1 year, sometimes longer out from the date that you spend the dollars. So although we modulate to make sure it doesn’t get out of hand by quarter, but typically, we really measure it on an annualized basis. And we’ve delivered, on an annualized basis, 17%, 18% type R&D percent. I don’t think this year would be that much different.

Lee Simpson

Perfect. And just on GaN, any thoughts there? I mean, clearly a lead in that space, GaN silicon emerging as an interest of one where prices are depreciating, similar to GaN and gallium arsenide. So does that inform your type of thinking when you look at M&A opportunities?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

So GaN is currently a project that we are developing internally, is an advanced technology development for us, is a new area. And what we’ve said is we work with -- TSMC has a foundry for using their GaN devices and shaping those devices to what we want. And also internally, we’re developing 2 or 3 products in terms of controllers essentially that goes around controlling the power device. And today, our first target is to get the products out in 2018 for the AC/DC travel adapters. Beyond that, GaN has got a lot of usage, and we are looking at those areas. We are not currently contemplating necessarily an M&A around that because, for what we want to do, we think we have the right pieces of the jigsaw in-house.

Lee Simpson

Great. And does that extend so you don’t have [indiscernible] process or you’re using TSMC full on at this point?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

We’re using TSMC standard GaN process, yes.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Adithya Metuku from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Adithya Metuku

I had a couple of questions. Firstly, on the gross margin guidance for the third quarter -- or you did very strong gross margins, and revenue is going to go up in the third quarter versus second quarter. So can you maybe give us a bit more color on what exactly this mix shift is that’s going to drive the margins down on a sequential basis? And secondly, I was also wondering if you could give us some color on how the recent moves in the U.S. dollar impact your financials, both before and after the impact of hedging.

Wissam Jabre

Okay. So let me first answer the question on the gross margin. As we noted, obviously, the second quarter margin benefited from a better mix, higher volumes and also the higher absorption of fixed costs, so that -- the fact that we built some inventory in Q2 helped us a little bit absorbing some of the fixed costs. So with respect to Q3, we’re guiding in line with the year 2016, and that’s -- and for the full year as well. And that’s -- basically, when you look at the third quarter, our outlook is really made up of a balanced view of all the elements we have to manage, including a steep ramp of new products in the second half. We do continue to have cost-saving initiatives running through the year, but really, I would say the biggest influence in the second half is the steep ramp of new products. With respect to the second question on FX, we did see some headwind in -- especially towards the end of Q2 from the currency movements. But I would say we -- for the quarter, the amount was lower than $1 million in total in terms of impact.

Adithya Metuku

And was that on the OpEx side or gross -- COGS side or...

Wissam Jabre

That was mostly on the OpEx side, Adi. And I’d rather not comment on the -- without the hedging. My numbers, obviously, as we report them, include the effects of hedging as well.

Adithya Metuku

Maybe if you could give us some color on how far ahead you’re hedged on OpEx.

Wissam Jabre

We typically use a 12-month rolling projection. And so on the shorter end of the curve, we’re more hedged. And on the longer end, we’re less so. And that’s because, obviously, we have better visibility of our cash flows on the shorter end than the longer end.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Sandeep Deshpande from JP Morgan.

Sandeep Deshpande

I have two questions. I mean, back again to trying to address the long term issues that the market has. Have you actually lost any key engineers to any key customers or to competitors, which calls into question your projects in the future? Clearly, you’re talking about many new products coming next year, so I would guess not, but maybe you can address some of those doubts in the market about you losing some engineers. And secondly, in the fast charging market, there are new competitors coming into fast charging. I mean, clearly, you are, by far, market leader. Do you see any pressure in that -- in the fast charging market? And then finally, you addressed it slightly, Jalal, but again, maybe I’ll try regarding sequencing of customer orders in the second half. Has that sequencing of customer orders, what’s in third quarter, what’s in fourth quarter, actually changed compared to past years?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

So I think on the lost -- have we lost any key engineers, I think you said, to our competitors, the answer is no. Have we lost employees? Yes, we have a turnover like most of the high tech companies. And just because -- well, actually, I think it would be maybe useful to just share with you guys that in the last 12 months, we have 120 net additional technical people added to the company, just as a reference point. So it’s not a one way street. Of course, we lose engineers, but we also recruit a lot more than we have, and all the key guys are in place. And this is why we are able to take on more projects. This is why we’re reporting increased R&D, right? If all my engineers have gone, I wouldn’t be able to spend the R&D numbers, right? So that should give you some indication on our confidence in our future.

On the fast charging, yes, it’s a competitive situation. I think the travel adapters, AC/DC, generally is a very competitive area. The fast charging, we are ahead of both competitors because of deployments of technologies ahead of competitors. And I think there, we see our -- and this will be the road that the lead will be routed over time in any -- like any other field because it’s a high-growth market.

However, we’re also not standing still, and this is why the introduction of the USB-C product was very important in the quarter. So this is the only USB-C product available on the market that doesn’t require you to go out and buy a microcontroller as well. It’s in a fully optimized parts, and instead of buying a controller, we have integrated a state machine inside the chip.

So it keeps, again, us ahead of the competitor by probably good 9 months or so. So again, we are very confident that as markets [Indiscernible] USB-C, Dialog will play a key role in deployment of that technology. Your third question is -- I can’t answer questions specific to sort of customer movements. What I would say is, to us, it looks pretty similar to normal years. Some products always get shifted by a couple of weeks back and forth, but we don’t see anything really unusual in terms of our backlog in general. So we see strong backlog building towards Christmas. Most of the production will -- of many products, actually -- I mean, the only difference between this year and prior year is we have even more products ramping in September going into the Q4, and that’s all I can tell you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Veysel Taze from Oddo. Please go ahead.

Veysel Taze

Just a follow-up on the engineer question topic. Do you have something in place from contractual perspective that ensures that your key engineers will, at least, not change to somebody else over the next 12 to 24 months even when they leave the company? Are there any control parameters on place?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

So I don’t think we can, again, talk details of our commercial or contractual arrangement with employees. Of course, like all companies, we have taken provision in terms of protection of our key people, et cetera, in terms of incentivization, contracts, whatever is -- that is required from a market point of view. But I think more importantly is what we -- and you’ll find this working with engineers in any company, is really provision of attractive projects, good working environment and motivational aspects as far as raise, legal contracts and necessarily pure monetary benefits. It doesn’t mean we ignore those, but we work on all aspects of that to make sure it’s an attractive and remains attractive place for employees to stay and play a full career expansion within the company.

Veysel Taze

And on your GaN product portfolio, it seems that you have a very strong IP and very good product in the -- product IP. I don’t know if I got that correct, but you mentioned the first products will be available in 2018, the first half? I think previously, it was end of 2017.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Okay, you’re correct, actually. What I said is probably a bit misleading. So we have two things. One is there is the power device itself, which is a GaN device, okay? So we have devices available already, which we sample. And these are -- you can sell them as a power device by itself. What I was talking about was a complete solution for travel adapters, which includes not only the power device but also the controllers that go around the power device. Just like any other AC/DC, you have a controller chipset, and then you have the actual power device itself. So that complete solution will be available in the early part of 2018, probably by end of Q1. But the actual GaN devices as a stand-alone power device, we can ship in Q4 this year.

Veysel Taze

And for my final one, I know you cannot comment on full year expectations, but if I look at your non-auto business, it was growing, I think, double-digit in first half. We had last year, in the second half, a very strong non-mobile growth. I think it was around 30%. Do you think that it will be -- you can, in your non-mobile business, keep the pace in the first half or even accelerate that in the second half?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

In the second half. So I think what I can tell you is that our expectation for this year is that our non-mobile business will outpace our mobile business in terms of growth by some margin because of strong Connectivity, strong also Power Conversion business. They’re both performing very well. We believe, overall for the year, that we’ll [indiscernible] the growth for the mobile power management business.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Achal Sultania from Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Achal Sultania

One question, if I may, on the high-voltage charging products that you introduced last year and, I guess, also in early part of this year. I’m just trying to check were those revenues are booked. My presumption was that it’s booked under Mobile Systems. And if that’s the case, like can you provide us an update of what the customer traction for those chips have been so far? Because it doesn’t seem like we are seeing any meaningful contribution from that product in your mobile revenue line as yet.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Yes. I don’t think we said that we’re shipping those products last year. We announced the technology. This year, we actually released the product, and this was done in June officially, but we’ve been sampling it for a couple of months before. So there isn’t a revenue element to that, so that’s why you don’t see it because the brand-new range of products that we’ve been developing is three or four products. So we’ve been sampling some. And the latest one was this -- the 9318, which I talked about. This is a current-doubler chip, which goes inside the phone and sits next to the battery for fast charging. So this was just introduced. We have traction with something like six to seven customers in Asia who are evaluating for their next phone, and we’ll see what the outcome is. Actually, I’ll correct myself. There was 1 high-voltage charging before the companion charger chip, which we shipped in the first couple of quarters of this year and Q4 of last year. It was a relatively small revenue. It was our very first product out of our charging range, and that still continues to ship in Asia even today. But it’s relatively low volume, and it was our first entry because of the companion charger. But this second product that I mentioned, it just released in June officially and is being designed into roughly five or six customers in Asia.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of David O’Connor from Exane. Please go ahead.

David O’Connor

One or two from my side on some comments you mentioned earlier on the call. So a question on those second half 2018 products that you’re sampling now to key customers. Just wondering if you -- how would you describe the content of those devices versus this year? Can we continue to expect an increase?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

I think I would describe them as very good products, and in terms of complexity, there’s increase in complexity of functions we have to do as the generations of phones change. I’m not going to talk about the dollar value changes to this year, far too early to get those [met] at this point. And the other thing I can say is across multiple products, ranging from smartphones to tablets to wearable’s, and it’s -- in all cases, we are either sampled or about to sample the 2018 chips for customer evaluation and build-out.

David O’Connor

Very helpful. And then as a follow-up, you mentioned to a previous question more products ramping this September versus last September. Is that essentially the move to just split PMIC? Or is there something more involved there?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Well, it’s the number of product -- number of end equipment that uses our ICs are increasing in terms of the different lines of business, right? So again, in our press release, I think we talked about -- let me just read that out, that we talk about not only, for example, phones but also tablets into computing product lines as well as into wearable’s. Now some of these didn’t exist a year ago. Some have gone from 1 chip to 2 chips. So when you look at it, the number of chips that we ramped in Q4 is significantly higher than -- well, I shouldn’t say significantly higher. In terms of number of chips, number of chip lines is higher than last year.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Robert Sanders

Maybe just a bit longer-term question about PMIC content. If you look back sort of the last 6 years, you’ve seen your content go from $2 to the low 3s. I was just thinking, when you look ahead more longer term, maybe the next 3 years or so, what do you think the impact will be of kind of new mega trends? I’m thinking here things like doing AI on the device, maybe dedicated neural engines for image and speech recognition. Clearly, a lot of these products consume a lot of power. For example, Google Tango had about -- apparently, if you use it for 1 hour, it just runs out of battery. So what does this mean for you guys given that you’re in such a leading position with the largest of them? And then I have a follow-up.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Thank you. So I think it’s an interesting point. So historically, the architecture has been dedicated application processes, right, and they required the companion chips that we provided. So then people across the world have increased the amount of graphics, video, and then you end up with either separate chip for graphics or a block which accelerates the graphic data. And I think, in my mind, the moving to artificial intelligence, processing data for data mining or other aspects of data processing means that beyond the graphics, there would be accelerators for AI and neural network-type processing. Any complexity in terms of number of chips clearly plays to our advantage in terms of power. And the new complex chips is now integrated. It means that they may well have their own power supplies, which increase the complexity of managing power on the same chip. The other thing that it increases is, again, our complexity of the way the cores handle chips, for example. Currently, if you got 8 cores , let’s say, on a chip, the number that go to sleep or hibernation or the ones which are fully active constantly changes as the application is executed. And that requires power sequencing and handing of power between different cores . Now if you add more blocks [Indiscernible] like graphics or like AI-type engines, that is going to even increase. And that means the digital contents mostly of the chips also increase because a lot of aggregate makes sequencing of power, power up, power down and dealing with 4, 5 different states of sleep, hibernation and fast ramp type space that customers design into processors coming to play. And that, again, gives us more opportunity to increase our content.

Robert Sanders

Okay, that’s helpful. And I guess it’s a bit too early to discuss your positioning [Indiscernible] discuss them. But maybe just a second question, last question, would just be on your Connectivity and Power Conversion business. I think in the past, you said that it would [Indiscernible] market growth 50%. I just wanted to check if you can confirm that target for this year. And then similarly, Power Conversion, I think you talked about it being a slow growth but still good growth in ‘17. Is that still your expectation?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Yes. I mean, Bluetooth, I think we can maybe look at the rates. I think in the Q2 -- maybe, Wissam, you can help me. What was the actual growth rate over a year ago? I think it was...

Wissam Jabre

It was 43%.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

So in Q2, as an example, we grew 43% with Bluetooth on a standalone basis. I think Q1 was higher. It was 50 something over a year back. So I think over the year, it’s in the right range. I mean, I can’t categorically know the exact number for Q3, Q4 for Bluetooth yet, but I will be very surprised if it’s not something in between 45% to 55% range in terms of growth. The number of design wins continue to increase for our products. We released a new part, which is called 585, which essentially expands our, if you like, the Bluetooth capability but with much lower power and better memory access. And this is now gaining a lot of design win [Indiscernible]. In the Q2, we had a big spike in terms of design wins. Typically, our design wins in Bluetooth, from what we’ve seen historically, take roughly about 9 months before they become -- they turn into, if you like, shipment and dollars. So not only in 2017, we see 2018 to be also a growth -- continuing growth year for our Bluetooth business.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jürgen Wagner from MainFirst. Please go ahead.

Jürgen Wagner

In the past, you once provided us some midterm targets for sales and margins. Is that something you are currently looking at again, to give us that?

Dr. Jalal Bagherli

Yes. I think we are refreshing our models, and we are working in getting those defined to be able to -- the issue is you guys need a 3-, 4-year out type outlook. And for us to work through all the combination of Bluetooth and Connectivity and the high quick charge business, with all the new things we’re trying to introduce on GaN, et cetera, it’s hard for some of the new businesses to be very precise in projections. The fact is we’re still seeing growth continuing for the next three, four years. It’s just getting a good measure around something that you can model with some confidence. And yes, it is our aim to get that honed down and be able to present that to you guys.

Operator

Okay, we have no further questions, so I will now hand you back to your hosts. Thank you.

Jose Cano

Thank you, and thank you again to everyone for joining us today. As usual, if you have any other questions, please contact me or a member of the FTI team. We’re here to help.

