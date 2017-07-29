EQT Midstream Partners' (EQM) CEO Steve Schlotterbeck on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

July 27, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Nate Tetlow - IR

Steve Schlotterbeck - President and CEO

Rob McNally - SVP and CFO

Lisa Hyland - SVP and COO

Pat Kane - Chief Investor Relations

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Christine Cho - Barclays

Holly Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

TJ Schultz - RBC Capital Markets

David Amoss - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Operator

Nate Tetlow

Thank you, Latonia. Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call for EQM and EQGP. With me today are Steve Schlotterbeck, President and CEO; Rob McNally, Senior Vice President; and CFO, Lisa Hyland, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Pat Kane, Chief Investor Relations officer. A replay of this call will be available for 7 days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853, and the confirmation code is 13650790. The call will also be replayed for 7 days on our website at eqtmidstreampartners.com. In a moment, Rob will discuss the financial results and Steve will provide the operational update. We will then open the call to questions.

But first, I'd like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the partnership's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's news release and under risk factors in both EQM and EQGP's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, both of which are filed with the SEC and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs. Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's news release and our analyst presentation, which will be posted to our website today for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

I will now turn the call over to Rob.

Rob McNally

Thank you, Nate, and good morning, everybody. This morning, EQM reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $165 million and distributable cash flow of $150 million. In the quarter, EQM operating revenues were $199 million or 12% higher than the same quarter last year. Gathering revenues were up 12% primarily from higher contracted firm gathering capacity driven by the final phase of the Range Header pipeline, which was placed into service during the quarter.

On the transmission and storage side, total revenues were up 11% with the firm reservation fee revenue increasing 32%. The year-over-year increase in firm commitments is primarily from the Ohio Valley Connector which came online in the fourth quarter last year. The stable nature of our cash flows continues to be reflected to the 91% of revenues that were generated from firm reservation fees.

Operating expenses for the quarter were up $9 million, primarily from higher depreciation and amortization and O&M expenses, both driven by assets being placed into service over the past year. At EQM, we announced the cash distribution of $0.935 per unit for the second quarter of 2017, which is 20% higher than the second quarter of 2016.

At EQGP, we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.21 per unit, which is 40% higher than the second quarter last year. For 2017, we forecast annual distribution growth of 20% for EQM and 40% for EQGP. Beyond 2017, we continue to target 15% to 20% annual distribution growth for several years at EQM. This equates to 30% to 40% annual distribution growth for EQGP.

Now turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $28 million net drawn on our credit facilities. In the quarter, we maintained a coverage ratio above 1.3 times and we continue to hold strong leverage metrics with debt to EBITDA currently around 1.5 times. We continue to be in excellent shape from both a growth outlook and funding perspective.

I'll now pass the call to Steve for his comments.

Steve Schlotterbeck

Thanks, Rob. Good morning, everybody. I'll start with the operational update. On May 25, we turned inline the final stage of the gathering header pipeline for Range Resources. This 40-mile high-pressure pipeline provides 600 million cubic feet per day of firm capacity and is backed by a 10 year commitment.

Moving to the Mountain Valley Pipeline. On June 23, FERC issued the final environmental impact statement for the project. This was a critical step in the regulatory process and keeps us on track for the end of 2018 target in-service date. We anticipate receiving the FERC certificate in the fall and commencing construction soon thereafter.

Now switching gears. Last month our sponsor and largest customer, EQT, announced their intent to acquire Rice Energy. The combination of EQT production and Rice production will create the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., with production volumes expected to average about 4.4 BCFE per day in 2018 on a pro forma basis. The proposed acquisition, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, will provide meaningful growth opportunities for EQM. First, the transaction will establish a new drop-down opportunity for EQM. As part of the transaction, EQT will be acquiring midstream assets that currently sit at Rice. EQT is indicated their intent to drop these assets to EQM in 2018. The assets are expected to generate approximately 130 million of EBITDA in 2018.

Second, the transaction enhances the opportunities to continue the build out of EQM's Marcellus supply hub. For several years, we've been exploring and executing on incremental projects to increase the supply hub capacity in order to support the ongoing Marcellus development. With the scale provided by the EQT Rice transaction, we are now ready to move one of these projects from the drawing board to reality. As currently contemplated, the new HammerHead pipeline will serve as a gathering header for EQT, running approximately 40 miles from southwestern Pennsylvania and delivering gas at Mobley, West Virginia, where both OVC and MVP originate. HammerHead will access several existing gathering systems in Pennsylvania, including the Jupiter system, and will be the primary gathering header for EQT's future development plans in Monongalia and Marion Counties of West Virginia. We are still working through the details of the project's scope and the commercial agreement, but the project is targeted at 1.2 Bcf per day of capacity and is estimated to cost $400 million. In terms of timing, we anticipate bringing HammerHead online in Q3 2019. We'll update you on the details of the HammerHead pipeline as we make progress over the coming quarters.

Third, we will need to expand capacity to demand markets as EQT looks to access incremental capacity to premium markets. The two clearest paths for this are expansions of the Ohio Valley connector and the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which will offer more access to the Midwest and Southeast markets. Lastly, the combined footprint of EQT and Rice will result in a more efficient build-out of gathering systems, resulting in better return on capital for our gathering investments. In summary, it was another solid quarter from both the financial results and operating perspective. We look forward to executing on the opportunities set in front of us, including the opportunities coming from the EQT Rice transaction and ultimately creating significant value for our unitholders.

And with that, I'll turn it back to Nate.

Nate Tetlow

Thanks, Steve. Latonia, we're now ready to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan.

Jeremy Tonet

Just wanted to follow up, there have been talks in the past with regards to looking to simplify EQM, EQGP or kind of address IDRs as far as the long-term drag that could come in there. And was just wondering with the proposed Rice acquisition, if that impacts the timing of that process? Is that something that's kind of put on hold until that's done?

Robert McNally

Yes. This is Rob. I don't think it really impacts the timing much at all. I think we certainly will want to get the Rice -- see the Rice transaction close, but that's really only a quarter away so I don't think that impacts timing of any sort of simplification transaction that may or may not happen. But ultimately, as we've said in the past, we recognize that the IDR burden and the cost of capital increase that comes from that is something that we will have to deal with at some point here in the future.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, great. So no kind of update on timing there whether that's a sooner or later event?

Robert McNally

No. I don't think it really -- no update, and I don't think it would change the timing one way or the other.

Jeremy Tonet

Got you. And it seems like EQT will be continuing to grow wet production going forward here. And was just wondering how EQM could kind of potentially fit into servicing that production if there's any kind of updated thoughts you could provide there?

Robert McNally

Well, I think that there certainly is potential for EQT's volumes to have some additional wet volumes that come primarily from the acquisitions that EQT has done in the past few quarters in West Virginia. And if those volumes are large enough, we think that there could be potential for some sort of processing deal whether it's something that EQM does organically or potentially in the form of a joint venture. But we'll see how that develops here over the coming quarter.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. And then the obligatory Mountain Valley Pipeline question on the regulatory side. Just wondering, any update there? Is everything kind of hitting your schedule or risk of falling behind at this point?

Steve Schlotterbeck

Yes, Jeremy, I think we still feel good about the excessive turn in line in late 2018. I think the next hurdle that's coming up is getting a quorum at the FERC so that we can get the certificate when we need it. We still believe that, that will happen in time for us to get the certificate when we need it But that's certainly the next thing on the critical path that we're anxiously awaiting is for Washington to get the new commissioners confirmed and to work so that we can get our certificate. But right now, that's probably one unknown, it's hard for us to -- it's out of our control. But everything else looks like it's moving along as expected.

Jeremy Tonet

Great, good to hear. And then just a last one for me. EQT has talked about a number of options as far as unlocking value and one of them includes potentially spinning off the midstream side. And I'm just wondering, from an EQT -- EQM perspective, how you think about if that path moves forward and how you prepare for that or any impacts you see on the EQM story?

Robert McNally

Yes. So Jeremy, I think that EQT has said that there's any -- quite a number of different alternatives, which will be evaluated post closing of the Rice transaction. And certainly, we will consider it from the EQM perspective as well as we work through that analysis. But I think that's going to be a 2018 discussion, we really don't have more really to say at this point.

Operator

Our next question comes from TJ Schultz with RBC Capital Markets.

TJ Schultz

So on HammerHead, what should we look for next there from you all that gives us better visibility that that gets online by mid-2019. I guess just what needs to be done on terms, what types of returns are you targeting? Any big construction milestones you need to get to?

Robert McNally

Well this is -- I mean this is early days in this project. I think that what Steve outlined in terms of a Q3 '19 timeframe is very doable. It's largely going to be with the affiliate and so that will be a manageable negotiation. Returns would be kind of midteens type project returns is what we would expect to see on a project like this. I think it will -- you ought to expect to hear an update from us each quarter as we progress this deal.

TJ Schultz

Okay. And then what's involved with expanding OVC and Mountain Valley as we kind of think about the potential cost there and when would you expect to move forward on those types of projects?

Elise Hyland

I would say we would expect to move forward when we have contracted for that capacity and for OVC it's pretty straightforward addition of compression that would expand that capacity. Cost on the OVC expansion probably on the order of $45 million to $50 million to increase the capacity by about 40% or 45%. On MVP it would be the same story it would be when we have contracted capacity. And it would be addition of compression of the compressor stations as well as the compressor station to the MVP based design.

TJ Schultz

Okay. So what's the cost potential on MVP?

Elise Hyland

I think EQM would be looking at an opportunity of about a $300 million investment to make that increase in capacity up to I think we've said 2.7 Bcf to 2.8 Bcf per day.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Amoss with Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

David Amoss

Just thinking about the acreage that you have in the core or that EQT holds in the core now pro forma with Rice. Can you guys talk about what there is dedicated to RMP in Greene and Washington? I guess what percentage of total acreage. And then any thoughts you have about difference in economics drilling RMP dedicated acreage versus EQM acreage in that region? And then if that does impact your decision about where to drill, can you talk through the kind of big picture strategy there?

Robert McNally

Well, I would say that this isn't universally true but largely true that the acreage that EQT holds is largely dedicated to EQM. And that the same is true for rice and RMP. There's some differences, but that's largely going to be the case. And so there will be some complexity sorting out where the gas flows given overlapping land positions and contiguous land positions when some of it may be held by EQT and some by Rice, legacy positions. So that -- we'll largely have to work that out commercially and over the coming quarters.

David Amoss

Okay. And when you say work that out, what do you mean? Like what's involved...

Robert McNally

We may have to trade some dedications in order -- because if we're drilling wells that are on -- start on EQT, EQT property go across Rice property and there's different dedications we'll have to sort out who's going to actually gather that gas. And so there may be some trades that we have to do on the dedication side.

David Amoss

Okay, got it. And then you guys have talked about a balance sheet expansion. I think with the amount of money that you're spending on MVP in '18 and then having it come online in '19 and some other kind of CapEx and cash flow trajectory like that. What's a long-term leverage target or comfort level and how do you think about that trajectory through '18 and then into '19 if you get up into 3.5 times and 4 times. How you might fund that?

Robert McNally

As we have said previously, we think that in that 3.5 times range is the right place to be on our debt-to-EBITDA metric. And I think that the spend that we have coming on MVP and other projects like HammerHead, that would give us an opportunity to use a fair amount of debt to fund those projects and get to a leverage level that we think is appropriate for the business, and still maintain the credit ratings.

Operator

Our next question comes from Christine Cho with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Christine Cho

One of the synergy of EQT you talked about with respect to the Rice deal was that it could pull forward the expansion of MVP by 3 years. What's your current expected timing on when you think you would need the expansion by?

M. Elise Hyland

As far -- I think we're looking at 2020 for that expansion and the synergy evaluation.

Christine Cho

Okay. And how much lead time would you need to expand it?

M. Elise Hyland

We would need a couple of years to do that if we look at some time post-certificate process, filing the 7C to do that expansion. But since it's mostly compressed in the time frame it's a little shorter than it would be had we -- than when we're putting pipe in the ground.

Christine Cho

Okay. And then on HammerHead pipeline, that's a big pipeline, that 1.2 Bcf a day, that you would bringing to Mobley. Should we think that the plan as of now is to take on more processing at Mobley or how should we think about how this pipeline evolves if you do decide to do your own processing or a JV outside of Mobley?

Steve Schlotterbeck

Christine, that pipeline would mostly handle dry gas from southwestern Pennsylvania. So that project, in particular, probably has no impact on any processing thoughts we may have.

Christine Cho

Okay, so it wasn't [indiscernible] gas line. Got it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Holly Stewart with Scotia Howard Weil. Please proceed.

Holly Stewart

Maybe just to clarify on OVC. There's still available capacity, correct? So this is just a potential expansion once you filled that available capacity?

Robert McNally

That's correct. I think we've got something around 100 a day of capacity still remaining.

Holly Stewart

Okay, great. And then I seem to recall on a couple of the EQT acquisitions that we'd done late last year or earlier this year. There was some rework, maybe it was the Stone and Trans Energy transaction, there was some rework of gathering contracts that you all were looking to do. Kind of where does that stand if my memory serves me correctly?

Robert McNally

That's still in process. The original Statoil acquisition, that renegotiation got completed last year. But the others are still in process.

Operator

At this time, I will like to turn the call back over to Mr. Nate Tetlow for closing comments.

Nate Tetlow

Thank you all for participating today. That concludes the call.

Operator

Thank you. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation. And have a great day.

