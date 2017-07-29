Lagardere Groupe (LGDDF) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lagardere Groupe S.C.A. (OTCPK:LGDDF) Q2 2017 Results Conference Call July 27, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Florence Lonis

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call. Today, we have here with us Gerard Adsuar, the Group's CFO; Arnaud Nourry, the CEO of Lagardère Publishing Division; Dag Rasmussen, the CEO of the Lagardère Travel Retail Division; Denis Olivennes, the CEO of the Lagardère Active Division; and Andrew Georgiou, COO of the Lagardère Sports and Entertainment division.

This afternoon, you will be presented the H1 2017 results. And as usual, the conference will end up with a Q&A session.

Gerard Adsuar

So good morning or good afternoon, everyone. Before jumping into the figures and as an introduction, I would look like to highlight a few takeaways on the first semester. As you know, in February, we disposed our last distribution business. We are now for the first time disclosing performance in that division as a pure player in Travel Retail. In parallel, we have continued to invest significantly to renew, upgrade, open Travel Retail concession. And this strategy is bearing fruits on the top line of the division as you will see later. We have also done two acquisitions in publishing Bookouture, and more recently, IsCool development studio for web and mobile games.

We have also kicked off in the first semester, our project of virtualization of the UK logistic centers in publishing. Finally, Lagardère Active has been active on developing diversified business models with two small size acquisition Shop Case and Anova Books.

So now let's dig into the H1 performance on Slide 4. We delivered robust performance on the first half, with revenue growing at plus 5.4% like for like at €3,300,000,000 of revenues fueled by a very good momentum from Travel Retail. Robust activity from publishing and a favorable calendar impact from the Sports division. Group recurring EBIT is increasing sharply reflecting, primarily the positive impact of calendar in sports and a higher contribution of Travel Retail and Publishing, partially offset by the disposal of distribution business.

Cash flow from operations before working capital is up plus 8%, reflecting the good operating performance. Free cash flow is negatively impacted by the working capital seasonality, we'll come back to it. Nevertheless, the net debt reduced year-on-year and our leverage at 2.6 times remain largely below the cap of our comport zone. So we are satisfied with the solid performance so far. However, considering the weight of H2, mainly for publishing and the quiet sporting calendar plan in H2, we maintain at this stage our guidance on recurring EBIT, which is expected to grow between 5% and 8%, excluding distribution and ethics.

Let's move to Lagardère Publishing, now on Slide 6. H1 revenue came in at €1,020,000,000, up plus 4% like for like. This solid performance is mainly driven by the U.S. and the U.K. In France, the business slowdown at minus 3%, in the markets at minus 6%, minus 7%, negatively impacted by the French presidential elections. The U.S. turn in a good performance at plus 5%, driven by the Nashville division and the success of titles from David Baldacci and James Patterson. Business surged plus 10% in the U.K., led by adult trade. Partworks, finally rose plus 8%, lifted by the success of new collection launched by Spain and the continued good momentum in Japan.

Let's go to profitability. Publishing recurring EBIT is progressing at plus €41 million, lifted by the U.K., which more than offset the contraction in France. As you can see on this chart, but I did comment -- this commentary already last year. The first semester represent only around 20% of the full year recurring EBIT.

Let's move to Travel Retail. Our H1 revenue came in at €1,630,000,000. So let's say pure Travel Retail activity delivered a very solid 9% growth like for like powered by traffic, the success of innovative concepts as well as network modernization and extension. In France, activity continued to enjoy strong momentum. It's up plus 8%, led by the introduction of new concepts and favorable basis for comparison. The Europe and Middle East region reported a bullish 13% growth buoyed by traffic. In the U.K., Poland and the return of Russia in the Czech Republic. Also, the revamped Luton concession and the success of new stores in the Avancorpo terminal in Rome also contributed to the momentum.

Activity was also good in North America at plus 7%, on the back of trade synergies out of Paradies and network expansion. Finally, Asia Pacific activity was up 5%, with a continued very strong momentum in China, which is up 22%. In Pacific, the increase of the New Zealand Duty Free activities offset the unfavorable network impact in Australia.

On profitability now, Page 9. Firstly, you see the impact of the debt is not the distribution business, which is minus €9 million on result. Excluding this, Travel Retail recurring EBIT in red on the chart, was up by 5 million, buoyed by this organic revenue growth that I described, especially in Europe and North America, partly offset by the start-up costs of new operations.

Let's move to Active now on Slide 10. H1 revenue came in at €400 million. So the activity was down 5.9% like for like. Despite the resilience of circulation, thanks to the electoral climax, magazine publishing contracted by 4%. Radio revenues reduced by 7%, as the good momentum in music radio failed to upset the lower audience figures for Europe 1. TV revenue was down minus 8%, hit mainly by an unfavorable delivery schedule for Lagardère Studio on the first semester.

Finally, pure-play digital and B2B revenue slipped 3%, with the decline in B2B operations weighing on the good performance of e-health, this operation, MonDocteur and BilletRéduc ticketing services.

The good news on Page 11 is that despite contraction in revenue, recurring EBIT was stable at €32 million. The underperformance of Europe 1 was offset by an improvement in the recurring EBIT of the press business, owing to cost-cutting measures in place, and in Lagardère Studios, thanks to favorable business mix on the first semester.

Let's move to Sports. So on Slide 12, in the first semester revenue totaled €260 million, up 9% like for like. So the sharp increase in activity can be explained by a busy calendar in football, with the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the qualifiers held in Asia for the next World Cup. Football in Europe also performed well. And live entertainment was also buoyed notably by the executive production over the period.

So Slide 13, given the very busy sporting calendar and as expected, recurring EBIT amounted to €35 million versus €5 million in H1 last year. As you know, the sporting calendar will be quiet in H2. This is why we should not extrapolate this H1 result on a full year basis.

Let's move now to the Group results. So after the 2 of the divisions, we see the overall revenues. So overall consolidated revenue was down 3.6%, and it include negative scope impact of €300 million, which is shown on the right side, mainly related -- relating to price distribution operations. Excluding this, Travel Retail and Publishing activities, respectively, generated €130 million and €40 million of additional revenue on a like-for-like basis.

Next slide, P&L now. So group recurring EBIT came in at €160 million, so significantly up, thanks to the sporting calendar FX mentioned previously. The higher distribution for Travel Retail from excluding the fee distribution and publishing as well as the improvement of the other activities. Restructuring cost in H1 minus €10 million related primarily to the reorganization of Travel Retail in North America post Paradies to extract synergies. As expected, they are significantly down, notably inactive. Net gains at €39 million include €40 million related to the disposal of the office building in Levallois. Impairment losses at minus €31 million include €40 million -- sorry, €24 million relating to our investment in Marie Claire amid a downturn in the advertising markets. Amortizations are more or less flat and mainly relates to the acquisition of Travel Retail. So as a result, EBIT is progressing by €5 billion at €99 million.

Now onto EBIT, Slide 17. Net financial expense amounted to €38 million, a rise of €22 million on the prior year period, which had benefit, as you may remember, from gains of €22 million on the disposal of shares in Deutsche Telekom. Income taxes came down by €6 million, mainly due to lower taxes on disposal of last year. As a result, profit group share ended at €29 million. So as every year, we calculate profit adjusted on nonrecurring, non-operating items, particularly restructuring costs, capital gains and impairment losses mentioned earlier. So this is presented on Slide 18. Adjusted profit is increasing from €65 million to €72 million, in line with the EBIT growth, partially offset by the one-off effect of the Deutsche Telekom shares last year that I've just mentioned.

Let's go now to the cash flow statements, page -- or Slide 19. So as I said, cash flow from operations before change in working capital, was up by 8.3%, reflecting the good operating performance besides the reconsolidation of the distribution business. Changes in working capital are, as you know, typically negative in the first half and even more this year, essentially in publishing, with a reversal of the bullish trends enjoyed in Q4 last year, the timing of advances paid on military contracts in U.S. as well as the deferred payment of royalties in the U.K.

Income taxes increased due to a rise in taxable earnings and the result of a tax credit in the U.S. last year. CapEx remained high at 130 million, reflecting our investment in the development of the Travel Retail activities as well as the start of the rationalization of our UK logistics center in publishing. Disposals relates of 149 million relates mainly to the office building in Levallois. Purchases of investments include mainly the acquisition in publishing of Bookouture and IsCool Entertainment.

Please note that the interest paid are now reported in both shares under cash flow from financing, so below dividend. We think that, first of all, it's a chance from last year that obviously, 2016 has been restated. We think that it make more sense than to mix it with operating taxes like it was the case before. So they are presented now on a separated line. And even more importantly, it helps in the comparison with our peers such as Dufry, for example, but also Bertelsmann, Vivendi, others which are presenting these eventual expenses under, I would say, cash flow from financing.

The interest paid increased from 11 million to 26 million is leading to the new bond -- to the coupon on the new bond issued in June last year, if you remember, following the refinancing of Paradies. As a result of this, the net debt amounted to €1,677,000,000 at the end of June, as you can see on the next side, balance sheet, in dark blue. So the balances on asset and liabilities are mainly due to current year effects. So I won't comment that in detail. I've already commented working capital variance previously. So and then we go directly to the last slide.

So the leverage ratio, as I said, has improved year-on-year at 2.6 times net debt of our EBITDA versus 2.8 times in June 2016, reflecting group tax rate on debt, which reduced over this two period, which are both having the seasonality effect, which is reducing by 60 million year-on-year due to tax rate, as I said, on debt, but also due to a 6% growth of recurring EBITDA over -- of these two periods.

The group liquidity position remains solid, with 2 billion in available liquidity. The cash is at nearly 800 million and it includes the €300 million from the 7 year bond that we issued in June this year and which will help to refinance the maturity of our €500 -- so €497 million, on this slide, bond, which is maturing in October of this year, and for which the refinancing has been fully done already. So that ends up my speech. You have the guidance on the last slide. But I already commented on this.

Sami Kassab

Its Sami at Exane. I have a few questions. The first one, given the education seasonality and given the publishing schedule that you have for H2, do you think that organic revenue growth in your publishing division will turn negative? Or do you think it can be flat or even growing in the second half of the year?

And the second question is its the same, but for the Travel Retail division. We had a strong H1 in terms of organic revenue growth, with Q2 at probably close to 10%. How should we think of network expansion base effect going into H2? And can we at least assume that Travel Retail goes in line with the long term average of around about 5%? Or will it slowdown massively due to some unknown to me effects?

And thirdly, can you comment on the margins within the sports division that you think you can achieve going forward in this division? We had still increasing margin as you showed in one of your slides. I understood the timing and calendar effect helping H1 '17. But can we think of sports being back into double-digit margin territory sustainably in '17 or in '18? Or how should we think of margin for that division, please?

Arnaud Lagardère

Yes. Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. The profile of the Europe for, again, the publishing will be very different from last year. As you may remember last year, we launched the Harry Potter 8 title end of July, and we sold millions of copies of the titles in July, August, September and till the end of the year. We don't have such massive bestseller in our publishing program for the year, so that's going to be a big difference.

The second difference will come from educational markets because we are on -- in year 2, in France on the change of curriculum, and it's a weaker change compared to last year. And not only it's weaker, but it will be less financed by the government. So we expect the size of the educational market in France to go down. And although we have early indications that our market share are going up, but certainly, would not be enough to match the 2016 sales figures. We have in Q4, and Astérix and Dan Brown in France, which certainly will help us deliver the good Q4, but Q3 is going to be much weaker than last year, and I would not bet on any significant organic growth for the entire year.

So for Travel Retail, the very good first half was very close to our projections, which means that the full year will be in line with what I announced beginning of the year, which means that they would be disappointed if it were below 7%. And we should keep that.

Yes, thank you. Again, everyone on the call knows the -- we've done a lot of work in the last 2 or 3 years to bring back the Sports and Entertainment division to a sustainable and manageable level within the group. And we've done a lot of hard work to eliminate some of the businesses. Some sort of the businesses that weren't working, but at the same time, we continue to invest in new businesses. At the moment, we have seen some margin growth, and we continue to aim for more margin growth in the years to come. However, we also know that the seasonality impact of our business sometimes makes that challenging to do on a year-to-year basis.

So we look at a cycle-on-cycle evaluations or margins for our business. So for example, next year, in 2018, we know we have a difficult challenge with the seasonality of the business. There aren't many of our major football events next year. So we are anticipating that it'll be a dip in margin next year, but an increase in 2019. So we continue to work on the improvements on the margin, but at the same time, we continue to invest in new business models.

Yes. Just back to publishing. I thought you said in working capital that you said you had higher advances, which might suggest that actually you've got a little bit of something lined up for the second half in terms of the release schedule. And I noticed that in the U.K. to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, the book has been rereleased. And I think there were two new J.K. Rowling books. Going with the British Library exhibition history of magic and journey, through the history of magics. So do you have any rights over those? That's my first question. Secondly, going back to Sami's point about Travel Retail and new outlets. You've obviously had a benefit from Luton, and I think, the reconstruction of Aeroporti di Roma and so on. Can you give us a bit of feel for incremental impact of new outlets? Or if you want to answer the other way, can you give us a feel for like-for-like growth, if you like same square footage growth in organic? So breaking down the 9 between expansion and the same retail base. And then thirdly, on the overall guidance, I think, although Lagardère at the end of Q1 sounded quite enthusiastic to me and talked about being at the upper end of guidance, and this is a very good set of first half numbers. So do you think you prefer the upper end of that guidance range?

Arnaud Lagardère

I may start with the question on publishing. I'm afraid there is no relation between paying advances and publishing on the next quarter or the quarter or just after. It really depends on how many books we buy, from which authors, sometimes we pay advances and the book will be published only two or three years later, sometimes it's not. So it's like -- I think you should not keep in mind any kind of a relation between the timing of paying advances and the publishing schedule in the future just after.

On the Harry Potter, you may remember that we became the publisher of J.K. Rowling a few years ago, on her new titles, and we are more than happy that we've been her publisher for Harry Potter 8 in the English language with exception of the U.S. We have no rights in the backlist. And the titles you mentioned are -- I'm not sure we can qualify them as really new titles. It is revamping of the backlist that will be issued by the previous publisher. They have an impact on the entire Harry Potter property, but we don't expect any significant impact for us.

Dag Inge Rasmussen

So regarding Travel Retail, you probably know that you'd be disappointed with the -- precisely the answer. So let me give you some context. As you know, in Travel Retail, the number of square meters is not the main driver. It's really the number of passengers. So when we modernize a store, its more how we can modernize it then by how many square meters, if you manage to take a walk through and have the ideal situation for the walk through, the right adjacencies, the right categories.

And we can drive significant more sales, but it's not directly linked to the number of square meters. So it's true. I mean, as you said, we have Luton, we had Rome, we also had Prague, and we had Nice. And in many of these, we had increases in spend per tax, in spend per passenger, which were way above the single digits or double digit. That's like 20%, 30%, sometimes more. And nothing going terrible with the number of square meters, and moreover, in train stations because we're also in Spain.

And so this afternoon that the rise in high speed traffic was 8% for the first half, which is very good change because it has been stable or negative, and we saw that immediately without any change in number of square meters. So it's more about the concept, the number of passengers. So even the number of passengers. Now when you have more Russians and Chinese coming, it's positive. When you have more low-cost carriers or when you have long queues in -- for passport control, when you have neutral tobacco pack coming, it's -- sales per passenger down. So it's -- the equation is a bit more complicated and it cannot oversimplify by that.

Gerard Adsuar

Yes. So I think you asked your question on guidance, I will say that I am equally, as enthusiast as prudent. And therefore, be reassured we have not -- we are still the same level of enthusiasm, and we are still motivated to go to the high, upper part of the range. On the other side, as I've said, in the first semester the rise up, for example, in publishing, is only 20% of the full year results. So they are still things to be done. I'll now mention education, for example. So we want to maintain the guidance, simply because there are still a lot very heavy seasonality in the second half. And yes, maybe we are prudent, but I think, we are rightfully prudent.

Julien Roch

First question is to wrap up the divisional trends on Q3. Could Denis, give us some color on Active, as we went through the three other division? That's my first question. And the second for Gerard, the cash flow generation in first half was not as good as last year. Last year, you had a heroic delivery of cash flow in the second half. Can you tell us anything about kind of assumption for the second half or full year guidance for cash flow if we assume that it hit the upper part of the EBIT guidance. So let's say that EBIT grows 8%, what kind of cash flow generation do you expect for the full year? Do you expect positive cash flow, or do you think that cash flow will be negative?

Denis Olivennes

Probably, its better to give a flavor of the full year. We have adjusted our forecast for advertising. We expected to be around minus 6% for full year. And we have probably, a better forecast for the circulation trend of press, minus 4% for full year 2017. We expect the Lagardère studio, the TV production to be better than it was on the first semester and can catch up more or less the evolution of the first semester. For the radio, while there is the issue of Europe 1, we don't know yet. As you know there will be a new -- there's a new team and there'll be new programming. And we don't know yet what will be the results. So I think, I've given you the major element of the performance.

Julien Roch

You said, you changed the forecast in advertising, and with minus 60% all revenue forecast, and I guess, that is just press advertising, right?

Denis Olivennes

No, no, no. It's globally -- it's globally minus 6% for the global advertising revenue of the Lagardère Active.

Julien Roch

What was your forecast before?

Denis Olivennes

It was, I think, minus 5%.

Yes. So on cash -- on cash, its -- I think, it's a bit probably too early to say much on the yearend. We are -- as I said, we are on the result -- featuring result and this is true for the cash. There is a very significant activity in the second half. And more importantly, it's difficult now six months in advance to asset, in particular, the working capital element, which is probably the most volatile element. The only thing I can say that we have to bear in mind that there was a good cash flow performance last year, and in particular, in Q4 last year, a good performance in working capital, which helps.

We have seen there is some reversal in the first half, and we still have to see what we can achieve in the last -- basically, in the last quarter of this year. One thing is clear, is that we will continue to invest heavily in Travel Retail to pace probably higher than last year. Last year, we were spending around 4.4% of sales, so we probably were a bit higher. But again, it depends on the schedule of new concession tenders so of -- also renovation projects and all the concession we have. So we will see. We will spend more on publishing on the U.K. logistic centers, so we have, I don't know, I mentioned that in the General Assembly.

So that's a project over several years that we -- that's an important project. We also need and want to invest in improvements of our industrial tool. So that's what I can say. I can't tell you -- I can't be much more specific. As you know, we have a policy, which is to be, let's say, between 2 and 3 and around 2.5 in term of leverage. So we are also following that closely. And every space I have to invest in the businesses. We'll do because ultimately, the idea is to continue to increase the cash flow from operations. I would say this one before working capital and that the goal is -- and we can do that in, obviously, we can support that in continuing to invest, providing that we keep a healthy balance sheet at the end of the year.

Annick Maas

My first question is on print advertising. A couple of year, the U.K. Press Players have suggested that they think the print declines and we bought them out next year. So is that something that you're seeing as well? And the second one is if you could just maybe quantify the education versus decline last year, in the second half this year. And then, after level one, is there any other building that you might consider to start in the near term? That would be it.

Annick Maas

More compared to just annually basically. Yes.

Florence Lonis

Denis Olivennes

Well, it's very hard to know. I don't see it like that today, even if we have probably better forecast of economic growth of the country, which could improve slightly the situation. But there is a structural decline of advertising -- traditional advertising even if we take measures in order to create new stream of revenue. I don't know if you have mentioned -- you have noticed it, but we have created an alliance with a large number of telco operators, of magazine and press editors in order to work together and get. But so far, I would not be overoptimistic in the evolution of the advertising and the print itself.

Gerard Adsuar

So your last question on building. So there is -- you have probably, or you may remember that Europe 1 will move. So we have decided to move them out of their, I would say, existing building, which is Hotel Francois Premier in what we call the Golden Triangle for real estate. So they will move mid-2018 in the ex building of Canal, so not that far, but not in the center of Paris. So this building is potentially for -- we could dispose of this building. So there is no decision yet, but that's an option that we have in the next months, I would say, to come.

Annick Maas

I wish just if you could quantify the education versus decline versus last year in the second half.

Arnaud Lagardère

So this is Arnaud, again, talking. I'm not sure I can do that because it's too early as you may know the schools are closed as we speak. So the bulk of the orders in France will come during the course of the summer. And we tend to be slightly over pessimistic in July and then realize at the end of the August, September that it's slightly better than we had thought before going for the summer break. So I would not want to share my vision as I speak. It will be the decline, but I cannot quantify it today.

Sami Kassab

Can you elaborate a bit on the restructuring costs. Restructuring costs are being perennially high. They are now decreasing a lot in H1, €10 million versus €74 million. Most of them pertains to Travel Retail and the U.S., you said. How should we think of restructuring costs for the second half of the year? Have there [indiscernible] is restructuring costs for Travel Retail within the €4 million at Active? Or is it's still ahead of us? Can you give us a feel for where the restructuring costs might normalize down towards the €20 million-ish? Or whether there might be another round of restructuring by the end of this year?

Gerard Adsuar

Yes, there may be details for restructuring. We have discussed and [indiscernible] that he's still working on this portfolio. So what concerns Active, I think, we have done most of the booking. There may be some other ones, in particular, relating to the radios. But it will be much low the lesser number as we -- as I mentioned previously. Yes. So I was talking P&L. Yes.

