Intelsat's (I) CEO Steve Spengler on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dianne VanBeber

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Intelsat’s Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release and published a quarterly commentary, both of which are available at intelsat.com. The quarterly commentary provides the investment community with the information and context that you need to analyze our results in advance of our earnings call. We use the quarterly commentary to make your time with us more efficient and to maximize the time on the call for Q&A with management.

During today’s call, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA and other financial metrics not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, including EBITDA, related margins and free cash flow from operations. We provide reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the earnings release and on our website. Later today, we’ll be filing our quarterly report on Form 6-K with the SEC. You can find the link to the filing on our website.

Additionally, our conversation today will include forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations for future industry conditions as well as our business strategy, market trends and positioning and expected future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Please refer to the safe harbor statement included in our Form 20-F and other SEC filings for information about some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

Finally, please be aware that our conference call today is open to the investment community and media, with the media invited to participate in listen-only mode. Members of the media are not authorized to quote either directly or in substance, any participant in the call who is not a representative of Intelsat.

Our call is hosted today by our CEO, Steve Spengler; and our EVP and CFO, Jacques Kerrest. Following brief opening remarks from Steve, we’ll open the call for questions. Steve?

Steve Spengler

Thanks, Dianne. In the second quarter, we continue to commercialize Intelsat EpicNG. We closed new business, introduced new service offerings and developed distributor relationships that are important to our revenue growth. Turning to our financial performance. Second quarter revenue was $533 million, a decline of 2% as compared to the second quarter of 2016. This is fully in line with the quarterly forecast we provided in June. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $418 million, an increase of 2% over the prior year quarter at 78% of revenue. This is slightly above our forecast, primarily, due to increased collections from a delinquent customer and lower staff costs.

Our operating priorities for 2017 are the building blocks to a successful year. Our satellite launch campaign is our first operating priority and is key to our long-term plan, we are meeting our goals on this front. We launched Intelsat 35e on July 5th, right after the quarter closed, the mission is on plan. The in-orbit testing started few days ago, and we expect to place a satellite into service later this quarter. Our final launch planned for 2017 is the Intelsat 37e satellite. It features advanced capabilities as we continue to evolve the Intelsat EpicNG technology. Intelsat 37e includes enhanced power sharing on the Ku-band payload that leverages its backward-compatible architecture. It optimizes power allocation between regions and applications as requirements change over time. The satellite also includes steerable beams on a portion of the payload, ideal for customers with on the move applications. Intelsat 37e is planned for launch on Arianespace in third quarter.

The second priority is to execute the commercialization plan for Intelsat EpicNG. With over 140 customers, our second quarter new business activity centered mostly on the enterprise and wireless sectors. With respect to contract trends, the average contract term for our total Intelsat EpicNG backlog remains well in excess of five years. In our June guidance update, we indicated that we were experiencing slower than expected new business closings, particular, on Intelsat 33e. Since that time, we secured two new Intelsat 33e agreements with important distributors in the Middle East. This includes contractors with Etisalat in the UAE and Saudi Telecom. We are expanding our managed services strategy to accelerate adoption of our HTS technology.

During the second quarter, we introduced two new managed services that are customized to support the extension of wireless infrastructure into unserved regions where the power grid is often unreliable or unavailable. IntelsatOne mobile reach services are managed to solutions for 2G and 3G extensions. Both leverage the higher performance of Intelsat EpicNG with a cost-effective solar-powered kit. The mobile reach services are designed to deliver reliability and lower total cost of ownership over the entire life cycle. These services are also flexible and can be upgraded to 4G as the network requirements grow over time.

We also continue to support the development of new innovative antennas and related services that simplify access to our satellite-based solutions. Our collaboration with Kymeta is moving into the operational stage. Kymeta’s KALO service, powered by the IntelsatOne Flex network, plans to go live in the third quarter. KALO employs a simplified usage-based model for next-generation mobility services.

Our third operating priority is to build on our government services leadership. We successfully introduce Intelsat EpicNG services into this customer set. In the second quarter, we activated two additional services on the Intelsat EpicNG fleet, primarily, for use in government mobility applications where the elevated power transmissions support collection of mission-critical video information from small antennas.

Our fourth priority is to emphasize financial discipline with respect to our fleet investments and orbital rights development. The three year capital expenditure guidance we provided in mid-June demonstrates our emphasis on this priority, benefiting from the capital efficiency of the Intelsat EpicNG program, the three year guidance anticipates combined savings at the midpoint of, approximately, $175 million as compared to the prior guidance for 2017 and 2018. The plan also expands our use of mission expansion vehicles, or MEV, to defer capital expenditures for replacements at certain orbital locations. The plan funds completion of the global Intelsat EpicNG infrastructure and the completion of Intelsat 39. It also contemplates the construction of three additional satellites that includes the beginning of the replacement cycle of our North American fleet. In short, it is a robust program that will provide attractive inventory to drive growth.

Our June 6-K updated guidance filing addressed the lower sale cycle for wireless and enterprise customers on Intelsat 33e. These trends have not changed since then. We remain comfortable with the assessment we provided and as a result, today, we affirm our full year guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

With that, we’re ready to answer your questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from the line of Jason Kim from Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.

Jason Kim

Can you talk about some of the differences in the speed of the ramp you are seeing between Intelsat EpicNG 29e and 33e? 29 had a large anchor order well before the launch, but when you just compare the ramp-up cycle afterwards for that satellite versus 33e, what are the some of the major differences you’re seeing?

Steve Spengler

Well, on Intelsat 29e, the first Intelsat EpicNG satellite, we were anchored by several key customers. One for aeronautical mobility, another one for maritime mobility and another one for enterprise services. And so it got off to a quick start from that standpoint. These were high-volume contracts. But since that time we progressively expanded the services across the footprint of the satellite, Latin American in particular, where we provided services and acquired contracts with mobile operators, with service providers for enterprise networks. And there has been a pretty steady ramp across those regions. For Intelsat 33e, it also includes mobility services, and a number of customers were pre-committed for mobility services on that satellite. And so those services started early on Intelsat 33e. But again, the additional growth we expect in that satellite in addition to mobility would be enterprise and cellular backhaul-type services. The ramp has been slower, as we noted earlier. We view this as not an indication of demand because we feel demand is strong, the performance of the satellite is proving itself out quite well. But we do find that in dealing with those types of service providers in that part of the word, it’s a more complicated process in terms of building that customer business case and moving forward with the project. Having said that, the pipeline is very active, we’re engaged with a number of mobile operators as well as enterprise network service providers and as we noted a little bit earlier, we’ve captured 2 key distribution partners in Saudi Telecom and Etisalat in the UAE, so we do see that sector developing. But as we noted in June, it’s developing a little bit slower than we had originally anticipated.

Jason Kim

Got it. And then in terms of the Adjusted EBITDA cadence for balance of the year -- 2Q actually came in a little bit better than what you have provided in terms of your updated guidance back in June. I mean, we’re not taking huge variance but just so that I’m clear on this. Was the level of bad debt recovery just higher than you had anticipated for 2Q margins to be over 78% versus 76.5%, which was the high end of your range you had given up previously?

Jacques Kerrest

Yes, Kim, we anticipated to receive that money from our customers. We received it in Q2, so therefore you saw that peak in Adjusted EBITDA for this quarter. I think all of this was in our guidance for the full year. And you should anticipate that -- if you look at our expenses, there are two aspect of it. There’s a direct cost of revenue, which is pretty constant of quarter-to-quarter. Obviously, there are pluses and minuses in there. But our SG&A expenses vary depending on how much bad debt recovery we had. I think, as a good measure, if you want to look at what could happen going forward, I think a number lower than the first quarter that we have this year would be a good number.

Jason Kim

Okay. And then lastly, on the liability and management side, you guys moved pretty quickly to refinance the 19 Jackson bonds after the SoftBank deal was terminated last month. Looking beyond the secure bank debt maturity for now and when we think about the unsecured bond maturities in 2020, can you talk about how -- what your current view is in terms of those bond maturities in having a priority for the company? And from here, when you think about you maturity schedules, do you look at them one by one? Or just the fact that you face maturities in a fairly clustered manner in 2020 and 2021, and then does that influence your philosophy as far as how to address that debt going forward?

Jacques Kerrest

As, we’ve dealt with the 2018 maturity last year. And we have the funds at Luxembourg to pay off that maturity in June of next year. So we addressed the 2019 maturity last month, so really the beginning of this month because we believe that the market was good for us and that 2019 maturity was coming up early in 2019 and we believed that it was the right time to do it. If you look at 2020, talking about October 2020, so it was 18 months after the 2019. And we have a couple of years -- more than a couple of years now until that maturity comes up. So we will, obviously, study the market and look at -- and be opportunistic when we can and refinance it when the market is available. As, the 2000 -- the other 2019 maturity is a terminal, it is part of the secured part of the balance sheet. We are at less than 3 times EBITDA on the secured basis and we will not have any problem to refinance this. Margin at this time of 275 basis point is very attractive and we continue to look at market conditions and we will do something when we think it’s appropriate.

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Mike Pace from JP Morgan. Please proceed.

Mike Pace

Jacques, maybe just go back to the bad debt, the $17.5 million in this quarter, the improvement. I guess, can you explain, be more clear how much of that would you call the catch up from that one account? And then, you also said that bad debt expense for the upcoming quarters should be at a lower level than Q1? Can you just remind us what level in Q1 was?

Jacques Kerrest

In Q1, we really didn’t really have any bad debt expenses. So we benefited this quarter from, as I said, an exceptional recovery from one of our -- two of our customers in reality. And so, I think you should not expect that amount. We had $10 million of bad debt expense in Q2 2016. So -- hence the swing of $17 million. I think this year, in fact, starting in Q4 last year, we have done very well in terms of recovering bad debt and I think you should expect this to continue over the rest of the year.

Mike Pace

Okay. And then just maybe turn to the media business. There was a slight decline sequentially. And I think you noted end of life of a certain satellite. I don’t know if that was a year-over-year comment, you can also say was that a sequential impact. And then can you talk a little bit about the lower managed video and occasional use comments and how big are those components and the trends there?

Steve Spengler

Yes, my comment earlier about end-of-life of satellites is really year-to-year comparison, so Q2 ‘16 to Q2 ‘17. And it’s a case where we did not renew and extend three customers, in particular, as there was not continuity on our spacecraft. And as I noted in our previous call, that was a mutual agreement with those customers where we felt it was best to invest elsewhere and they had other options as well. So that was a year-over-year comparison. The quarter-to-quarter from Q1 to Q2 was largely impacted by occasional use and it was not a huge number but it was just a lower quarter impact for occasional use type services in our video segment than we’ve had in the past.

Mike Pace

Then just one more for me. You spoke a little bit about this a little while ago, but as release of 33e, you said it was only a month ago, the slower sale cycle there. And I’m just wondering, Steve, if you can give us a few specific examples of the type of customers, the back and forth, the testing that’s going on? And if you’re still confident that you can turn some of those into wins?

Steve Spengler

Maybe I could just sort of explain the dynamics of what goes in the various sale cycles and I’ll contrast it with mobility. In the case of mobility, there is a very significant end-user demand from the airlines to provide connectivity for aircraft. And so, mobility service providers are out getting contracts with the airlines. They know what aircraft and what routes are required and then they go seek to put together the infrastructure for that. Their infrastructure decision is limited to satellite, that is what they are focused on. So that’s how they evaluate the business case and they’re making commitments quickly to meet that demand. In the case of the mobile operator for cellular backhaul and network extensions or even corporate network opportunities, it’s a little bit different dynamic and this is why it’s probably taking a little bit longer to close deals on Intelsat 33e in those parts of the world. Those operators have a number of capital allocation decisions to make, whether to invest in densifying their urban areas, expanding in the suburban areas, addressing the unconnected in the remote and rural areas.

And so they have to determine where they want to implement their CapEx to expand and to get growth. In the rural areas, there may be some government obligations that may cause them to consider those types of expansion activities. Then they have to make some decisions on technology, fiber, microwave or satellite to get there. They have to look at whether those services are for business customers or for consumers. So they have a lot of variables in their business case and alternative investments to make. And so, as we work through the discussion with them on Intelsat EpicNG, where we can demonstrate to them a higher-performing solution by satellite that improves the economics of satellite solutions for connectivity to remote and rural areas, we’re presenting a pretty compelling case to allocate their capital in those areas to expand their subscriber base into those areas. But it takes time for them to work through that process internally and then, typically, there may be some testing and verification that goes on in that sale cycle, which elongates it as well. So as I said earlier, we feel the demand is good and we’re seeing -- we see our pipeline, we see mobile operators in the pipeline, enterprise operators in the pipeline, I mentioned the two deals we closed in the last quarter. So we feel good about how our product and service is matching up with those customer needs and requirements for growth, but it’s just taking longer. I want to note one other thing and that is our investment in services and platforms. In the last quarter, we implemented two remote terminal solutions: one for 2G and one for 3G that could be upgraded to 4G. These solutions are specifically designed around Intelsat EpicNG, it’s designed around Ku-band, it’s specifically designed to reduce the cost, increase the performance of those remote-site terminals and to make it more compatible with the realities and what’s happening in those remote areas such as the need for solar power, et cetera.

So these are the types of things that we feel we need to do to help those operators close the business case for those type of businesses, those type of investments. And in addition, we may be providing services on the ground to support them. So that’s a long answer, but I hope it gives you some more color to how we see those sectors for Intelsat EpicNG.

Our next question will come from the line of Anthony Klarman with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed.

Anthony Klarman

A couple of questions. I wanted to follow on a little bit to the question that Mike just asked about 33e. If I recall, that was the bird that had a thruster issue and arrived at its orbital location a bit later than you thought. And I guess, I was wondering if that delay plays a part in this at all in terms of actually getting into the testing phase and some of the customer test phases a little later than what was originally budgeted. I guess, in the sense of what I’m trying to really get to is, are we really talking about really a matter of timing on 33e? That at some point you still feel like the business case makes sense such that, that bird ultimately catches up to what the original build case would have been for putting that in orbit.

Steve Spengler

Yes, I think that’s a very good point. And we did have a bit of a delay in getting that satellite in service because of that issue. And that did push back some of our demonstrations and testing on that satellite. So that did push the timing of those efforts back a little bit. And yes, I mean, we think this is a timing matter, overall. And I noted that in June that timing is really what the factor is here and we expect over time to catch up, and we feel comfortable with our business plan for IS 33e at this point in time.

Anthony Klarman

And I think in the last quarter you had mentioned that you had filed an insurance claim on the -- just the loss of life of about $78 million. Have you gotten any closer to resolution on the insurance claim?

Jacques Kerrest

Yes, Anthony. Obviously, as you know, it’s a long process that we go through with providers. We are at the beginning stages here. We have started to collect some cash, but it’s going to take another few months to get to the bottom of it. We are very confident that -- and from what we hear from our suppliers, we’re very confident that we will get large amount of that claim paid, so.

Anthony Klarman

Great. And then I want to go back to the EBITDA cadence that Jason asked about. And I guess, if I go back to last quarter and I realize that you sort of came out with a revised guidance since then. But the talk was that the importance of 35e and 37e, the contributions that they would make into the back half of the year, kind of, building to a ramp the back half of the year to hit the guidance and you’ve obviously revised guidance off of longer lead cycles particularly on 33e. But if I look what you’ve done in the first half, you really to get to the midpoint only need to be flat in the back half of the year, which speaks to a sort of flattish back half versus front half. And I guess, I was wondering, with 35e coming in the service and 37e at some point in this year, are there other one-timers that you think are potential headwinds in the back half of the year that we’re not thinking about? Or the guidance -- the midpoint of the guidance where we are now looks fairly conservative relative to what you’ve put up in the first half?

Steve Spengler

Let me start. And maybe Jacques has something to add, but -- Intelsat 35e is largely a replacement satellite in a sense that we have a lot of transitioning services on that satellite. We have a DTH subscriber customer on there that is expanding a bit. But overall, it’s a transition-based satellite with growth. And so we have some expectations for growth, certainly, on that satellite. And that would be ramping starting when it’s in operation later this quarter. Intelsat 37e really doesn’t have a 2017 impact, that’s really ramping into 2018. We’re still on schedule to get that launched at the end of August, early September timeframe. And then we would get it into operation at the very end of the year.

Jacques Kerrest

Yes, Anthony. I mean, if you look, obviously, we’ve done $1,072,000,000 in the first half of the year, to which the lower end of the guidance we need to do about the same number to reach the high end of the guidance, we will need to do about $30 million more. I think the reason we changed the guidance was what Steve had indicated before in terms of our network services and our headwinds that we had earlier in the year. I don’t think there are any changes from there. And I think that’s why we feel comfortable with the guidance for the full year.

Anthony Klarman

Okay. And then, Jacques, just a question on the adjusted EBITDA. There is an add back of $6.2 million in the quarter, which I assumed was professional fees associated with SoftBank and OneWeb. But you call out a different number in the SG&A, I think, it was a $9.7 million increase. What is in that $6 million add back? And are there other things that get dragged in the third quarter in terms of one-offs that could impact the EBITDA?

Jacques Kerrest

Yes, the total was $9 million of professional fees than the $6 million is deposited -- is added back because they pertain to -- specifically to the SoftBank discussions. And that was why we did it this way. But because we, obviously -- it’s sometimes difficult to break down, for instance, legal fees between what we do on a current basis and what we do for specific projects.

Operator

Giles Thorne

It’s Giles Thorne here not Giles Throne. I’ve got three questions, please. First question is around mobility. There is an increasing in the public debate going on around whether you should be leasing capacity for aviation applications or whether you should be owning it. And the debate has segued into a debate around the longer term availability of Ku-band for aviation, the thrust of the augment being the aviation industry will quickly exhaust the available Ku-band, HTS supply. And we’ve, obviously, seen HTS diversifying its mobility, HTS away from Ku into Ka. And I’m wondering, we should expect to see you to do the same at some point?

Second question was sticking with mobility. It’s interesting to note that both Panasonic and Gogo were quite happy to commit to 29e and 33e comfortably before launch. And yet we’ve seen 35e go up and there’s no pre-commitment in mobility. Still my question is are you having difficulty selling 35e into your main mobility partner. And if so, is there anything to do with c-band HTS for mobility? And then the final question is, earlier this week, we saw Hughes contracted to carry out a study looking at how commercial supply could interoperate with government Y-band applications in the U.S. It feels like progress on the, all important, WGS augmentation theme be useful to get your perspective from the direction of travel for the WGS AOA that’s currently ongoing?

Steve Spengler

Sure. Okay, thanks, Giles. First of all, on mobility. You made the reference that there’s a movement away from Ku to Ka. I wouldn’t quite depict it that way. I would say that there is a movement to expand this very growing market into Ka as well as Ku. We feel very strongly that Ku is a viable and strong long term solution for the mobility segment, whether it’s Aero or maritime or other places. So we don’t see it as an either or. It’s going to be a very robust and growing market over the long term. Your question about supply over the longer term, I think, is -- it’s a good question because this a sector of the industry that consumes a lot of volume of capacity on many networks. But I believe and see what we’re doing, I can see what the broader industry is doing in terms of bringing HTS capacity in, we have over 1,200 transponders coming online in our current CapEx plan, much of which will be very attractive to aeronautical or maritime mobility.

And on top of that, our partnership with OneWeb is very much connected to having long term supply and capability across LEO as well as GEO for the mobility sector whether -- again, whether it’s mobility -- Aero or mobility maritime or other new emerging mobility applications. We still feel that there is a robust Ku-band ecosystem of technology that’s going to continue to develop on the ground with antennas that are going to support the sector. And the fact is, right now, there is not the ability to have global networks in Ka-band today. Global networks are only possible in Ku-band. And there’s resiliency as we bring the Intelsat EpicNG network into operation, we have multiple levels of capacity to serve these customers.

You had a specific question about Intelsat 35e, and let me just comment about that satellite in terms of its Ku-band design. The Ku-band design is largely around DTH in the Americas and that band can be used for maritime mobility as well. It has very robust themes in Europe and North and West Africa for a number of applications. That satellite was not designed for aeronautical mobility although it could be used for that. It’s more appropriate for maritime type applications in the Mediterranean or the Caribbean Sea. So it’s a different type of mobility focus on that satellite. That’s why you don’t see pre-commitments from the aeronautical service providers. And finally, good question on the analysis of alternatives that’s underway for the wideband strategy for the U.S. government. Right now, the WGS project is basically coming to an end and they have to make the decisions what to do. And so, the government has embarked on this analysis of alternatives to determine what their long-term strategy is. Hughes is one of the study players on that initiative. We are on a study team with another partner named Kratos. And so we’re very actively involved with the industry in offering our ideas about how government services can be merged with commercial services. I would say, it’s a acknowledgment that commercial space and commercial SATCOM is critical to the infrastructure of the U.S. government and the military, in particular. And we think it’s a very encouraging sign that they’re taking this holistic view of how commercial and government services should be viewed. We feel very strongly, and have for a long time, that a integrated architecture is required between commercial and government, so that our government customers can have the best possible solution that provides the most resiliency, the most flexibility, the most security and allows them to execute on their vision for disaggregated architecture around the world. So we think it’s important step. It’s going to take some time to work through the study parts of the AOA. But it’s an endorsement of our role in that sector over the long term.

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Lance Vitanza with Cowen. Please proceed.

Lance Vitanza

I have a few questions. The first, it looks like the business continues to benefit from DTH roll out in Latin America and Africa. And I’m wondering, what do penetration rates in those regions tell you about future growth opportunities? Is that sort of marketplace nearing saturation?

Steve Spengler

Well, I think, you’re right to point out that there is still strong demand for DTH services, especially, in developing markets in Latin America and in Africa. And that reflects on our services and revenues in Intelsat 31, 30 and 36 in Africa, where we provided payloads to major DTH players on a fully sold-out basis, basically, for the life of the satellite. We still see strong demand for HD content outside the U.S. There’s still a ramp-up and expansion of basic HD content in many parts of the world. So there is still a strong desire for that type of content. OTT is a factor internationally, but when you look at developed markets, the terrestrial networks really aren’t built at this point in time to have a material impact with OTT-type services. So we expect that there is going to be a continuation of demand for television distribution across the developing world whether it’s DTH or whether it’s feeding cable head ends. And we’re seeing that strength in our business and stability in that of our business as well.

Lance Vitanza

On the CapEx front, and I appreciate the detail you provided earlier, Steve. But at a high level, to what extent, if any, would you say you are deferring CapEx? And to what extent is the balance sheet causing you to defer or eliminate investments that you otherwise would make?

Steve Spengler

Well, look, we always make serious decisions around capital allocations and CapEx, in particular, in our investment plans. So we have a very rigorous process in deciding what to develop and what to build and where to invest. I think, at this point in time, we have the benefit of the Intelsat EpicNG satellites coming online, which I mentioned earlier will bring us over 1,200 units of capacity, 10% CAGR over this CapEx period. So it’s a material new capacity for us coming into network. And so we have to focus on developing services and ramping revenues on that.

At the same time, we’re able to build satellites more economically. We can get a better cost per bit as technology develops with our satellite manufacturing partners. And so, we can get more from each one of these satellite investments, so that helps us in terms of planning. And then the use of the MEVs has multiple benefits. It allows us to extend revenues for customers in various marketplaces. It does allow us to defer CapEx decisions, so we do defer CapEx. But we also get to defer some decisions where we may want to wait for technology to develop to build those replacement satellites at a next stage in the technology cycle. And then, one additional point, as we look at the future CapEx plans, we’re moving into a phase where we’re going to start replacing some of the cable distribution satellites in North America. Those are relatively inexpensive satellites comparative to Intelsat EpicNG satellites. And so that’s another factor when you look at our guidance in the next few years that, that plays into it.

Lance Vitanza

Great, okay. Lastly for me, cash taxes. Your taxes seem to be a good bit lower as a percentage of EBITDA than some of your peers. And I’m wondering, is that strictly a function of your greater financial leverage and more interest expense? Or is there something else going on there?

Jacques Kerrest

No. I think, you also have to be careful about quarter-to-quarter. I think as we indicated before, we expect taxes to be about $30 million for the full year. So that’s where we think we’re going to end up.

Lance Vitanza

Right. But I mean 30 million on $1,650,000,000 of EBITDA. So it’s just basically because you don’t report much in the way of operating pretax income because of the DNA and the interest expense?

Jacques Kerrest

Yes. And as you know, we are a Luxembourg company, not -- that’s where we’re headquartered.

Lance Vitanza

And so relative to SES and Eutelsat, which are domiciled in other European nations, you’re saying that -- so that’s a permanent long-term advantage for you? Is that right?

Jacques Kerrest

Yes.

Our next question will come from the line of Andrew Spinola with Wells Fargo. Please proceed.

Andrew Spinola

Steve, I wanted to ask you a high-level question on growth. Looking at your slide that you filed with the refinancing that shows Intelsat’s 2016 revenue and NSR’s projections over the last five years or next five years. And we know that the last couple of years you had certain parts of your business decline pretty significantly. Some of them go away sort of legacy pieces and then, maybe, you’ve lost some share as well. But when I look at the growth forecast or when I look at your revenue, you’re short of about 90% in 2016 is from these four targeted applications that you highlight. And I would assume going into the second half of 2017 here, maybe we’re already to the 92% or 93% of your revenues is from these targeted applications. So when I look at these growth rates that are being forecasted of 7% as your referenced in the commentary for corporate networks and sell backhaul, 34% in Aero, 10% in maritime. It would make me think that we are quickly approaching a pretty big inflection point in your business if those growth numbers are real going forward. Yet, when I look at your actual reported results, it doesn’t feel like that. And so I’m wondering and I understand that these are NSR numbers but I’m assuming that you think they’re reasonable since you cite them in your reports. But maybe you could help me understand how you think about what’s happened to your business for the last couple of years and how you’re poised for where things are going from here?

Steve Spengler

Okay. Thank you, Andrew. We do think the NSR reports are reasonable. They are prognostications, of course. And so we may have differences of opinions in different places but, in general, it reflects the overall trend that we see in the marketplace for satellite playing a critical role in these applications. And for satellite to play a critical role in these applications, it does require some transformation and evolution of our business and our services, which is why we invested in Intelsat EpicNG to provide higher performance and better economics and better accessibility to develop those segments. It’s why we’ve invested in antenna technology and work very closely with a lot of ground manufacturing partners to find the most cost-effective and easy to install and deploy antenna solutions on the ground because that ground network is absolutely critical to capture those growth rate opportunities over time. So we’re in a transformation phase right now. Those ground networks haven’t fully caught up with some of the capabilities we have on our EpicNG fleet. Our Intelsat EpicNG fleet isn’t fully deployed yet, we’re still in early days of that when you think about the fact that our second satellite Intelsat 33e really just started service this year. So we’re still in the early stages of going through that process. And for us, we still have headwinds in our business that we have to manage through. There is still some point-to-point roll off, there’s still some market-to-market pricing that we have to address in time. There’s still certain markets in the world where we have a strong business presence but are a little bit economically unstable at the moment that we have to manage. So we have headwinds that we have to continue to manage. And so, as of right now, our growth and volume is not yet offsetting those headwinds and other things. But we do see underlying growth in Intelsat EpicNG. We see underlying growth in mobility and other types of services. I think you may also be referring to some of the areas like enterprise and cellular backhaul. And let me just talk about some of those areas where we’ve had strong presence over the years in those segments. Cellular backhaul is emerging -- is evolving just like other segments, it’s historically been a C-band business. And as a C-band business, it has come under a lot of price pressure and so there’s been price reductions in that segment and it’s had more competition and, perhaps, we have lost a little bit of share in that segment. But at the same time, we’re doing 2 things: one, we’re bringing on new capacity, which is the industry first high throughput C-band capacity, where we’ve brought spot beams in C-band, where we’ve showed you a few months ago or few quarters ago about how a company in Pakistan is using the C-band spot for cellular backhaul across their marketplace. And with Intelsat 35e, we’re going to have more that type of capacity, which we think is going to be very attractive for those providers that need C-band but they need high throughput C-band, especially, for cellular backhaul. The second thing that’s happening in cellular backhaul is moving to Ku-band and a number of those networks are running Ku right now, but the new services that I referenced earlier are Ku-band services that allow operators such as Tim in Brazil to expand and grow in Ku-band where they can use smaller remote equipment, more economical remote equipment, but get better economics as they reach remote areas. And so we think that the Intelsat EpicNG design is very well suited to that. Likewise, in enterprise, bringing real high throughput capacity in Ku-band across the globe is a change for them. But they also need to have the right kind of equipment on the ground and simple-to-install antennas, so that will develop over time.

So long answer, but we do see, over the longer term, that these are all strong growth markets where we have strong market position and we’re investing to be well positioned in those areas.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from the line of David Phipps with Citi. Please proceed.

David Phipps

Want to ask a couple of things about some of the growth opportunities that you were deciding. So you’re a little bit more growth, I guess, into discussion of some of the opportunities are little more granular. How would you think about some of these things playing in as Intelsat proceeds with their EpicNG rollout?

Steve Spengler

Well, it ties to our EpicNG rollout. I mean, we invested in those satellites to enable our ability to capture growth in these segments and these are historic segments that we’ve been involved in. But we also see new areas developing over time, expansion of mobility into new mobility segments and that’s relates to what we’re doing Kymeta in their KALO service. The expansion of services into IoT-type applications as antennas and terminals in the ground become very simple and easy to deploy and as networks become more adaptable. And so we see strong growth opportunities over time, it does tie to our investments. The point I was making to Andrew just a minute ago was that, as we’re bringing on these new satellites and as we’re bringing on new capabilities, we’re also managing through the headwinds. And so, at some point, we certainly have invested to flip that, so that growth starts to pick up.

David Phipps

And when we look through some of the growth things that are going on. We’re trying to figure out some of the new revenue that can come on from satellites that are put up this quarter. I’m trying to look and see if your trajectory for sequential sales growth is a possibility this quarter. Is that something that we should think about for later in the year?

Steve Spengler

Well, we’re -- I think you know our guidance for the year and as was referenced earlier, you can do the math on what it would take to the bottom of that guidance or the upper end of that guidance. Upper end, obviously, has a little bit more growth in 2017, the lower end more flattish. And so, we’re certainly driving everything in the company to maximize that. So as I said earlier, Intelsat 35e is really the only satellite that would have a material additional impact this year. 37e is really 2018 satellite. Of course, we continue to be focused on all of our fleet including the other EpicNG satellites.

David Phipps

And finally, got a question in from the Investor while you were in the call and they asked to talk about how did the backlog decline $300 million sequentially from $200 million. Was that more of a rounding error or is there was some onetime things within that? Because the trend had been down $200 million per quarter.

Steve Spengler

Sure. Let me talk a bit about the composition of our backlog. Our backlog is comprised, mostly of our media business, about 65% of our backlog network services is about 25% and the rest would be government. That media backlog is solid, long-term backlog for the most part. What you’re seeing -- the biggest impact that you’re seeing is that media satellites that we have launched in last couple of years, Intelsat 34, Intelsat 30, Intelsat 31, Intelsat 36 are all burning up backlog on a monthly and quarterly basis. And so that’s one factor and we haven’t added new media backlog in recent time. We also see the impact of pricing on our backlog, that’s in our network services area. So that has impacted and we have some non-renewals that we’ve talked about that impact some of our backlog growth in those areas. Having said that, we see growth in our Intelsat EpicNG backlog across mobility, enterprise, cellular backhaul. We talked about the terms we’re getting there, five years plus in terms of those new contracts. We’re working on new managed services and I noted in a previous call that as we bring more managed services on to the network, we should not expect those to be big backlog additions. They’re going to be contracted where we may have base of the business and then the customers will expand as their networks grow. And so the backlog change was not a surprise, it’s a factor of that mobility -- I’m sorry, the media burn off, it’s a factor of the pricing and network services and the shorter terms in network services as well.

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Wilton Fry from RBC. Please proceed.

Wilton Fry

SoftBank didn’t buy you, what services do you think you can provide SoftBank or OneWeb on a commercial basis, you’re obviously charging a decent premium in lieu of a takeover offer. Is it access to your exclusive agreement with OneWeb would [indiscernible] clause. Is it access to regulatory filings, your ground network, I’m just really -- I’m guessing what services can you offer them? And where would you draw a line about helping up a startup a competitor even though you’re a small shareholder in it?

Steve Spengler

Well, we view them as the startup partner. In particular, because we have established partnership agreements with SoftBank and with OneWeb. With SoftBank, we have an agreement where we have distribution rights and exclusivity in a couple of key verticals, which include mobility, both aeronautical, maritime and other types of mobility services, includes oil and gas, it includes government services. And so, that agreement exists, we’re working very closely with the SoftBank and OneWeb on developing go-to-market strategies in those verticals and bringing forward solutions that incorporate both LEO and GEO-type services. With OneWeb, we continue to have an agreement with them. We’re developing an interoperable terminal with them. It’s a specific satellite remote terminal that would allow for both LEO and GEO services, which we believe are going to be very attractive over the long term across a number of verticals and so that work is continuing. I think we will see as our engagement with both companies continues, what else can we potentially be doing together. But there’s a lot of capability that we have as a company that we could support them with. And we are ready to look at ways that we can expand that commercial partnership as appropriate.

Wilton Fry

Can I just check that those commercial agreements are those post the collapse of the offer? And if so, are you running the risk that you’re taking the incentive to buy rather than to rent?

Steve Spengler

Now those commercial agreement predated the discussions with SoftBank and OneWeb regarding potential merger and they continue after that. So they’ve been in place, we’ve working those agreements and we continue. So we’re going to continue to do whatever we can to strengthen that and to bring integrated innovative services to our customers.

Operator

Steve Spengler

Thank you, everybody, for joining our call today and for your questions. As the summer ends, we’ll be back on the road and participating in several investor events and industry conferences. And so we look forward to seeing many of you at that time. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today’s conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everybody, have a wonderful day.

