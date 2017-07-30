Triumph Bancorp's (TBK) CEO Aaron Graft on Triumph Bancorp Incorporated Valley Bancorp Acquisition Call (Transcript)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Aaron Graft

Thanks, Luke. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us this afternoon. I would like to spend a few minutes discussing the parameters of the definitive agreement and the acquisition in general that was announced last evening. Included with me on the call are other management team members for Q&A.

Last evening, we announced the definitive agreement to acquired Valley Bancorp, Inc. the parent of Valley Bank & Trust, which is headquartered in Brighton, Colorado. If you'll flip to Slide 9, of the deck you'll find the transaction summary. Here are few of the highlights. We are buying the common equity of Valley Bancorp, Inc, for $39 million cash. We expect to close this deal and complete the core conversion in the fourth quarter.

Valley has all other characteristics that we look for in an M&A deal, a strong deposit franchise excess, liquidity, low overhead ratio and proximity to our existing footprint. This deal increases our franchise value by adding core deposit funding and increasing our presence in attractive markets. We cover these points on Slide 8 of the presentation.

We also cover the same points for the recently announced independent bank branch acquisition on Slide 7. With respect to Valley here are few items of note. First, Valley Bancorp has an appealing deposit franchise. 56% of its deposits are demand base and deposit cost run 10 basis points. This deal will improve clients overall deposit mix and funding structure.

Second, Valley's low loan to deposit ratio at 61% offers liquidity to support TBK's continuing loan growth. Third valid net overhead ratio or said in other way of non-interest expense less non-interest income to average assets. After presenting synergies results in a acquired net overhead ratio of approximately 1.5% and when combined with the branch acquisition lowers Triumph pro forma net overhead ratio to 3.01%. This ratio continues to improve overtime and we've it as the primary driver in achieving our long-term goal of core 1.5% return on assets.

Fourth, Valley and the independent bank branch acquisition at a mix of branches including some very stable role markets that we're very comfortable with and well as some markets in the path of growth north of Denver that have real organic expansion potential which is a bonus for us. With these acquisitions we will have 32 branches in Colorado.

Fifth, we're paying reasonable tangible book value and earnings, based on Valley's June 30, 2017 balance sheet and operating results, we’re paying 1.54 times tangible book value for the common equity. This is 11 times actual and 14.9 times adjusted trailing 12 net income. A summary of the Valley acquisition terms is presented on Slide 9 of the presentation.

And last but certainly not least, we've a cultural fit with Valley. We sourced this opportunity ourselves just like the ColoEast acquisition last year. We've developed a relationship with O'Dell family, who owns Valley, and feel good about partnering with them as we transition to Triumph's ownership.

We expect to deliver products to Valley's customers that have -- that they have not have before while maintaining the high level of service to the O'Dell family and the Valley team have given to Valley's customers over the last 40 years. Together with the Valley transaction, yesterday evening we also announced a common stock offering which priced this morning in which we will sell 60.5 million of common stock at a price of $27.50 per share less underwriting discounts and fees.

The underwriters have a 30 day option to purchase an additional 330,000 share of the public offering price. This offering will provide additional capital to support the Valley acquisition and our continuing growth.

On Slide 10, we presented the combined pro forma impact of the two pending acquisitions and the announced follow on equity offering which yield attractive earnings per share accretion and a short tangible book value earned back. While providing the Company sufficient capital to sustain our attractive growth profile, the financial metrics on Page 10 were prepared prior to the completion of the stock offering this morning and therefore assume the different levels of the common stock offering what was actually priced this morning.

Our updated estimates reflecting the final stock offering specifics from this morning produce an estimated tangible book value dilution of less than 0.50% or 50 basis points approximately 1.9% accretive to earnings in 2019 and a short estimated tangible book across over earn back of one year. Pro forma tangible common equity to tangible asset is estimated at approximately 9%. Further details about our proforma operations can be found on Slide 11, of the deck.

In summary, we have completed a transaction that is exactly what we told the market we were going to do, and that we intend to continue to do. We think everyone benefits from this deal. Valley's team members get to become part of an entrepreneurial growing enterprise that values local relationships. Valley's customers get access to resources found at larger institutions, like Triumph. And Triumph improves its core funding base, further penetrating attracting Colorado market and improves our operational efficiency.

Jared Shaw

Well, that’s good to see, you are being able to get these deals on that you wanted to. With these two deals out there, what's your appetite for future deals? Obviously, with the capital raise, you have good capital position. Do you feel you could keep doing deals now? Or do you feel that you are going to settle in here for a while?

Aaron Graft

Well, when we talked about doing the deal of course there the distinction between sourcing a deal, announcing a deal and closing a deal. So it would fair to assume that we are already in the process of sourcing our next opportunities. But as far as -- is it possible we announce another deal this year? That’s possible, but we certainly don’t plan for it to be imminent. And then from a closing perspective we won't be closing any other deals this year, other than the branch deal, the Carlile or Independent Bank branches and Valley which we expect to close and convert in December. So my comfort level is -- we continue on our trajectory towards roughly 5 billion in assets, will be 3.3 billion after this deal, on a pro forma basis, after all this is integrated we continue to see loan growth. I think you will see us continue to do deals but there won't be anything that is closed certainly in the calendar year 2017 beyond these deals.

Jared Shaw

Do you think to get to your 5 billion target you require additional M&A activity to get there? Or do you think that you could that? Or is that your 5 billion organic target?

Aaron Graft

I think it's absolutely possible to get there organically. My concern is that -- I'm not the least bit concerned about our ability to generate organically the asset to hit $5 billion. I also know it's possible to organically fund ourselves to that size, but I'm not sure that our organic -- in the short-term or if we achieve that in let's say the next couple of years I'm not sure our organic deposit growth will be of the tight of deposit that drive shareholder value. So while I think it's periodically possible to achieve it. If we are going to do -- if we are going to maximize shareholder value at that size and at our projected run rate of 15 ROA we think we need to do that with a demand -- with transactional accounts and in order to generate ones -- potentially another 2 billion in deposits that will depend upon M&A especially to create and protract to have the type of deposits that we find attractive and investors find attractive.

Jared Shaw

Shifting focus to the cost savings, what type of cost savings you're assuming for 2018 and also -- what type of accretion you're assuming in 2018?

Aaron Graft

So, I'll touch on the cost savings and then I'll let Bryce touch on accretion. We did not project any cost savings for the nine branch deal, the nine bank branches we acquired from Independent Bank. Is it possible that we will pick up some, possibly, but I don't think it's meaningful? For the Valley transaction we're projecting 27.5% savings on non-interest expenses or $2.75 million that we think we'll phase in over four quarters. And a large part of that will come in the first two quarters, but there're things we won't finish of course until probably Q4 of '18.

Bryce Fowler

And Jared, this is Bryce. I'm not positive I'm clear on your question. You're asking about EPS accretion for '18?

Jared Shaw

No, sorry, discount accretion? Well I'm sorry, I'm sorry -- no, no I'm sorry, so EPS accretion -- so you're basically saying that the -- I'm sorry EPS accretion, but from your comments its sound like accretion doesn't actually happen till 2019, is that…

Bryce Fowler

Yes, it's flat EPS I think in '18 considering the transaction costs, I think, associated and a time for synergies work in. Okay, and that is about 2% in 2019.

Jared Shaw

And then finally just for me, what do you anticipate combines goodwill and intangibles to be post both of these deals?

Bryce Fowler

Give me just a second here -- I'm going add, of course anything we're doing there is still pretty preliminary at this point, our CEI mark is not really final, final. So, [indiscernible], but we'll be adding -- Rick, is digging for me over here. I think we'll get to about 70 million in total in intangibles I believe.

Aaron Graft

Yes, we've got 19 million additional. I'm not sure if…

Bryce Fowler

We think we're picking up roughly 19 million through these transactions, so it'll bring our total to approximately 70 million.

Just a couple of follow-up questions, on the expense side. Is there any overlap now between the Valley branches, the pending branch deal, and your existing branches that a branch consolidation would be part of cost savings?

Aaron Graft

Gary, I mean certainly we haven’t identified something specifically there, but if you look on a map you can see that there's some branches in very close proximity to one another so that's something we'll continue to evaluate. What the most sufficient way to distribute these 32 branches and whether it needs to be 32 branches or now whether we could have some consolidation or something will be continue to evaluate and talk about in the near future.

Gary Tenner

So is it reasonable to assume though that that prospect is not embedded in your cost side assumption currently?

Aaron Graft

That’s safe to assume.

Gary Tenner

Okay, great and on the loan discount on the Valley deal can you -- I don’t think I saw a projected discount, if I missed I apologize, but….

Aaron Graft

Projected discount was 4% that was our loan mark which is $6.8 million, I think roughly off course that will move around some as we finish about but that’s pretty close which we viewed as a pretty conservative credit mark on that loan portfolio but that’s what we felt was wanted.

Gary Tenner

Okay and then last question, I know there is some questions asked about '18 accretion. I wonder if you could characterize, if you don’t consider the branch transaction previously announced and only consider the capital raise and the Valley deal. What the projected EPS impact would be for '18?

Bryce Fowler

I'll be honest that I have not run that calculation, Gary.

Aaron Graft

I mean if you didn’t-- I think what we could answer for you is this--on a standalone deal on Valley on capital raise you would expect roughly $0.18 in 2018, which would be 8.5% without transaction cost. So then we would obviously need to adjust that for the shares we just issued but may be that gives you a fair price to start.

Most of my questions have been asked, but I was just wondering with all the acquisition activity in Colorado. Does this narrow your M&A focus in anyway?

Aaron Graft

Well, sure, our primary markets where we're focused during the South West, so I would call those Colorado and Texas would be the markets where we spent most of the time looking that’s not exclusively where we look as we certainly look at opportunities to fill in or expand adjacent to our Midwestern network in Iowa and Illinois. But Colorado and Texas and of course what we already have in Colorado two branches are in far Western Kansas. So theirs is some that slide just out of that specific state but Colorado and Texas are the primary geographies where we’re spending most of our time looking for opportunities.

Wanted to first ask, this deal is for cash and so I'm just curios if -- obviously they wanted cash but why not any stock component to the deal and then what's Valley, well there be any expense in the first half of '18 related to signing up people with contracts? And then what are you assuming for any deposit or loan atrophy following the deal.

Aaron Graft

Yes, so those three questions there. I'll take the first one on and all cash deal. So the O'Dell family has owned 85% of this bank since 1971. I think when you've look at where they were our and there where they want to be I think they are ready to move on and I think our ability to offer all cash actually was one of the things that helped us win this deal off course we had courted the O'Dells before they even ran the small process to involve.

On the second question in my view as the Jim O'Dell and this daughter Donna, who is the CEO were a large part of the marketing effort for that institution they are extremely well known in those markets. Certainly Jim is retiring immediately and Donna will stay on with us to help and even be involved hopefully in an Advisory Board role for some time. So having them still connected to the institution, we think it's helpful. You are not going to see a material expense beyond that for tying up employees, they are certainly we've entered into agreements with some of them but it's not at a level that would be material to clients expense ratios as a whole.

And then the third part of that question as far as losses and deposits for loans I don’t think we've modeled meaningfully a loss of either we also didn’t haven’t model the meaningful loan growth or deposit growth.

Aaron Graft

Thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you again soon.

