Tesla: Initial Model 3 Thoughts

Late Friday night, Tesla (TSLA) started its first batch of Model 3 deliveries, along with unveiling a number of critical details regarding the company's most anticipated vehicle. While consumers will continue to wait several months to get their hands on one, Friday night's reveal may not have been as impressive as many were hoping for.

First, I'm guessing there will be a number of people that are disappointed that the standard battery version fell a bit short of General Motor's (GM) Chevy Bolt range. Tesla did hit its 215 mile range figure that's been talked about for several quarters, coming in at 220 miles for the standard battery option, but that's below the 238 mile range of the Chevy Bolt. Additionally, opting for the larger 19-inch wheels likely decreases the range by a couple of percent, as we've seen with the Model S. Tesla can mitigate this disappointment likely by talking about a smaller battery pack (some estimates claim 50-55 kWh) versus the Chevy Bolt's 60 kWh.

While we've known for a while that many consumers will be waiting until 2018 at the earliest for their vehicle, Tesla did reveal a more exact timeline that can be seen in the image below. It's probably not a surprise that the company is going with the larger battery pack first, since that model is more expensive and the pack is more similar in size to what we've seen in Model S versions. Unfortunately, right hand drive models won't be hitting international markets until 2019, so Tesla may lose some customer deposits to those who purchase available competition vehicles currently available.

(Source: electrek article)

The Model 3 also is not as roomy as some may have hoped for. As seen in the comparison below, the Chevy Bolt has more headroom (without the glass roof), better rear legroom, and more luggage capacity. In fact, if you compare the Model 3 to something like a Hyundai Sonata that starts at just over $22k, Tesla's interior measurements fall well short.

(Source: cnet article)

As expected, the Model 3 that comes at $35,000 before incentives doesn't get you very much. The long range battery costs you another $9,000 (and gets 310 miles of range), a paint color other than black costs you a grand, and the larger wheels cost you $1,500. Some expected that this base price would get you the glass roof, but a "tinted glass roof" is part of the premium upgrades package that costs you an additional $5,000. You can also throw in Tesla's enhanced autopilot feature for $5,000, plus full self driving capability (which requires enhanced autopilot) for an additional $3,000. Put that all together, and you're just under $60,000 before incentives. At that price, another $10k will get you a base Model S.

In the end, Tesla now faces the challenge of a massive production ramp to the likes it has never done before, while hoping the vehicle is impressive enough to convert many of the supposedly more than half a million reservation holders. On the face of it, some of the specs were not impressive, and as I've talked about in prior articles, and a decent Model 3 is going to cost you a decent chunk of change. I don't think the reveal was that impressive, but that's likely a function of how high expectations have gotten. Is this a buy the rumor, sell the news event? We shall see on Monday, as the focus will quickly turn to the company's Q2 earnings report this week.