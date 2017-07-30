I Sold Altria On The FDA News

I’ll begin by saying that I know the contents of this article likely won’t go over very well with many of my readers. Over the years, I’ve noticed that in the dividends and income section of Seeking Alpha there are several stocks that have been elevated to near untouchable status in terms of bearish sentiment. One of these stocks is Altria (MO). This is one of the companies spun out from the former Phillip Morris umbrella that has created massive wealth for shareholders for generations. I know this stock is a cornerstone in many income oriented portfolios and it will probably come as a surprise to most that I decided to sell a large portion of my position on Friday after the FDA’s announcement regarding plans to regulate nicotine in tobacco products moving forward. In this piece I’ll run quickly through my morning as I dug through the news, I’ll explain my rationale behind the sale, and I’ll break down my remaining tobacco exposure.

A Busy Morning

When I woke up Friday, I had no idea that I would even be considering trading into or out of Altria. My focus was actually on Amazon (AMZN), Starbucks (SBUX), and Expedia (EXPE), three companies that I own that reported earnings after the bell yesterday. Starbucks quickly became the primary focus of my day, having traded down nearly 9% on earnings release. Amazon was down a few percent and Expedia was up a few percent; neither of these moves were large enough to inspire action. I was pouring through analyst remarks regarding Starbucks and listening to the company’s CEO, Kevin Johnson, do an interview on CNBC but I saw an MO quote that said down 10%. I thought this had to be a mistake…MO typically doesn’t experience this kind of volatility. MO had reported earnings the day before and while they weren’t stellar, they also weren’t terrible, and the market had already had a trading day to digest the news. Then I realized the FDA had made a statement…shortly thereafter, all hell broke loose in the tobacco space.

With MO shares down nearly 18%, I posted a stock talk on Seeking Alpha, wondering if other investors were planning on adding on the dip, while I quickly took stock of my own MO holdings and re-read the earnings call, to see if there was anything else that I missed. My MO position was full, which caused me to hesitate buying with shares down in the $61 area. By the time I read through Morningstar’s report on the stock, it had already bounced and was trading down 13%. That negative 13% quote quickly rose to negative 10% and seemed to settle there. I knew I had missed the main irrational dip where easy alpha is usually achieved. It only lasted for moments, and required a quick trigger finger to take advantage of. I don’t like moving that quickly in my portfolio, so while I would have moved to make a quick 10% in a few minutes, I didn’t regret my inaction.

By then there were analyst opinions coming out on the FDA news and I was really able to begin to digest the news and the future implications. After reading/listening to their opinions, thinking more about my personal experiences with tobacco and the future of this industry, and considering my investment thesis for my shares, I eventually came to the conclusion that selling a large group of shares that I held in a tax advantaged account for a nice short-term profit, eliminating further downside risk and bolstering my cash position in a potentially overvalued market.

My Reaction To Potential Regulation

Obviously, it’s still too early to tell what the FDA will end up doing and how big or little of an effect any potential regulation will have on the company. This could end up being no news at all, or it could do serious long-term damage to MO’s tobacco business. There is speculation of either side of the issue, but I decided to take a step in the present to protect my downside.

The general idea seems to be that by limiting nicotine in tobacco products, the FDA’s mandates will lead towards fewer individuals addicted to the substance. This won’t change much for those who’re already addicted, and if anything, it could cause them to buy more cigarettes to get their fix that may result in higher sales volumes for MO in the short-term. It could also entice them to change to other methods of use, whether it be smokeless products or the electronic cigarettes that don’t actually burn tobacco (burning is what causes the reaction that creates the many of the chemicals that are harmful to users’ health). This could also be a good thing for MO; if e-cigarettes were to become more popular, I’m assuming management could take advantage of higher demand and make this a higher margin business.

However, on the flip side of this coin, if the FDA is correct and these measures reduce addiction within younger generations, MO’s tobacco business could be in big trouble over the long-term. The anti-tobacco lobby/media wing has done a great job of making the risks of smoking clearer over the years and I think this non-addictive news could be the nail in the tobacco coffin.

Frankly put, it’s extremely rare for one of my friends to smoke. I’ve never been interested myself. Granted, I come from an athletic, very health conscious background, so I don’t hail from the target demographic that big tobacco is after, but in general, I think it’s clear that my generation hasn’t been drawn to smoking like those coming before it. My wife and I are AirBnB hosts at our house and the only rule that we have is no smoking indoors. I make it clear that guests can use the back porch for that if the need to. We’ve hosted hundreds of people over the last couple of years, the vast majority of them being young men and women, and not one person has been a smoker…not one.

I remember a few years back in college, cigarettes weren’t popular either. It was mainly the foreign students who smoked.

Obviously these personal narratives don’t reflect the broader population perfectly, but I often talk about buying what you know, and as far as I can tell, tobacco companies will be facing large demand issues in a decade or so.

I’ve heard several scientists say today that lowering the nicotine below addictive levels in tobacco products will, without a doubt, change usage habits. Demand is already falling for their products. This has been the case for years. Cigarette volumes fell ~4.5% in the most recent quarter for MO. I expected this single digit trend to continue in the short-term. This isn’t a particularly large issue for MO; management has shown a tremendous ability to produce higher earnings in the face of these demand issues for years. With that said, I think there is a demand threshold that will negative effect the company’s bottom line and I think this is what the FDA hopes to achieve with its new anti-nicotine initiative.

I suggest that any shareholders/individuals considering buying shares of Altria (or any Tobacco companies, for that matter) read the FDA release. This note seems to me to be the opening shot in a long-term war against nicotine and the tobacco products. Here’s the first sentence from the release:

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced a new comprehensive plan for tobacco and nicotine regulation that will serve as a multi-year roadmap to better protect kids and significantly reduce tobacco-related disease and death.”

As you can see, this isn’t meant to be a one time deal here; the FDA is embarking on a long-term roadmap to further capitalize on the already shifting sentiment against tobacco usage in younger generations. I know that many, especially those on the right when it comes to political affiliations, don’t agree with government oversight like this (the term, “nanny state” often pops up when we see regulation against consumer goods like tobacco or sugar). One might think that with so much republican power in Washington D.C. right now, a maneuver like this would face tough opposition. However, the FDA made it clear that these measures were meant to protect children and that’s a pretty easy sell, regardless of which side of the political isle you chose to reside. It’s also worth noting that FDA commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, is a Trump appointee.

It’s becoming clear that chronic health related issues spawning from negative lifestyle choices (tobacco use, obesity, etc) are putting a hefty strain on the economy and there is a strong push, in both the public and private sectors, to take steps to reduce these issues. The more I thought about this, the more I realized that I felt uncomfortable with such a high level of exposure to a potentially sinking industry. When investing, I not only look at results in the present and management/analyst guidance a couple of years out when looking for growth, but I make sure that the companies that I own benefit from long-term trends and tailwinds that I firmly believe in.

What’s more, today’s share price reaction to the news showed me that Altria isn’t the safe, secure, portfolio anchor that many investors believe it to be. Sure, it recovered nicely from lows, but the volatility showed the sensitivity that this name has to increased regulation. I understand that it was the algorithms that caused the dive, but still, even after the recovery from -18% to -10%, investors have lost value that equates to nearly 3 years of dividend income. Simply put, times have changed. Tobacco no longer holds the same cache as it once did in American society. I know that MO has taken steps to diversify itself into other industries over the years, but all in all, I still view it as a tobacco company.

Broader Concerns…Cash Is A Good Thing

Besides the tobacco related news, it’s been an interesting couple of days to follow the markets. The volatility index hit an $8-handle the other day. Earnings have been generally positive and economic numbers are coming in positive. However, there are some big names concerned about complacency in the markets. Earlier in the week, legendary investor Howard Marks, posted a long memo to investors, cautioning them against this complacency in highly priced markets. The note was a good read, though it takes some time coming in at over 10,000 words (…and you guys call me long winded from time to time). Here’s a link to the memo and a quote that I took from his section on U.S. Equities.

Source: Oaktree Website

In reaction to this letter, noted economist Robert Shiller chimed in as well. Here’s an interview that he did with CNBC focused on market risks and his thesis that fear is actually driving the markets higher. He believes that this is an unsustainable trend.

When men like this speak, I listen. I don’t always adhere to their advice; I’ve actually been ignoring Shiller and his CAPE ratio for years…but still, I listen. I don’t doubt that the market is fully valued right now. It’s hard to argue with the statistics they provide. However, as a long-term investor, I’m not always concerned with valuations being cheap in the present. I’m happy to pay fair value for shares, so long as I have strong convictions with regard to future growth in the individual names and the sectors/industries that they operate in.

This bearish news came at the same time that we’re seeing unprecedented discord in Washington. Anthony Scaramucci, senior adviser to the President and White House Director of Communications, was quoted in the New Yorker giving a profanity laced rant against White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus. This was going on at the same time that the Senate failed to pass healthcare, again. Needless to say, the White House has had a tough couple of weeks and seems to be losing credibility.

Today, North Korea launched another ICBM that landed in the sea in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. This rocket is reported to have a theoretical range of up to 6,000 meters, meaning that it could potentially threaten U.S. interests in the Asia Pacific region and even the homeland, with just about every major U.S. city west of the Rockies in range. In response, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, increased sanctions of North Korea and tensions seem to be at all-time highs with military actions being discussed. I worry that when allies and large trading partners, like Japan and South Korea, look to the U.S. for leadership and guidance during trying times like this, they will see the discord is Washington, causing confidence in our ability to be a global powerhouse to erode.

Speaking of erosion, the U.S. recently passed new Russian sanctions (which is ironically, about the only measure that has received bi-partisan support on Capitol Hill since the election).

These geo-political risks haven’t weighed on markets yet, but I worry it’s only a matter of time. With all of these concerns in mind, alongside the FDA news (which was admittedly unexpected- I thought the big tobacco lobby was likely too strong for the FDA to take a stand like this), I decided that MO would be a fair investment to take profits from.

My Position

I’ve owned MO for years. When beginning to build a DGI portfolio, this high yielding company was an easy place to start. I initially bought shares of Altria in October of 2013 for $36.38. Three years later, I added to my stake, buying another lot of shares for $61.89/share in October of 2016. This latter position was purchased in an IRA. I was sitting on ~7.5% gains after the sell-off and decided to sell the shares I purchased last year in the IRA for $66.58. I didn’t want to touch the shares in my other account due to the heavy tax burden.

By locking in those profits I increased my cash position to approximately 9.5%. My MO position now makes up ~0.8% of my portfolio, down from ~1.7%. I considered putting the cash to use immediately in stocks with similar yields to MO to replace the income lost; however, I decided cash was the best bet for the time being due to the above discussed macro concerns.

It’s worth noting that the potential impact of the FDA news wasn’t the only reason that I sold MO. I’ve known for some time now that MO has been overvalued. This is made quite clear by the F.A.S.T. Graph below. MO shares have benefitted greatly from the market’s thirst for yield in a low rate environment. I don’t mind paying a premium for a company like MO because of its illustrious history and the likelihood that it would growth, albeit slowly, far into the future. However, when this growth comes into question, one has to question paying more than 20x earnings for a company with low single digit growth potential (at best). There is a valuation where I would be interested in increasing my MO exposure once again; however, that is in the 15x area, which is the company's long-term normal P/E and shares would have to fall a good bit further from here to reach those levels.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

MO’s 3.70% yield is attractive and I believe it to be very safe for the time being; however, as previously stated, I don’t think it makes much sense to own an equity solely for the yield. Holding equities as bond equivalents comes with entirely too much risk and when I realized that this was my new investment thesis in lieu on the potential growth headwinds created by a more active FDA, I knew it was time to sell.

Yesterday I sold my large Time Warner (TWX) stake and reallocated a large percentage of the proceeds into AT&T (T). I also added to my United Parcel Services (UPS), FedEx (FDX), and initiated a position in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), which greatly increased my income relative to the Time Warner shares that I sold. The income gained from this trade was essentially canceled out from the income lost from my MO sale, making it a wash. However, now I have a large chunk of cash to show for the two moves and I like this increased flexibility moving forward. I was planning on writing about my TWX trade today, but I decided to make this MO piece my top priority because I know that many more of my readers own MO relative to TWX.

So, what do you think? Has the FDA's new stance changed your tune on tobacco? Do you feel that MO is a buy, hold, or sell?