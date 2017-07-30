Starbucks: Decaffeinated Earnings

With focus shifted back to driving ticket prices, easing store crowding, and the ever important Chinese market, things should get back on track in the next few quarters.

Starbucks: Bears, sales and expenses

Starbucks’ (SBUX) fiscal third quarter results didn’t light any fires under the stock. That said, the company’s lower profits don’t seem to be stemming from a lack of business growth as much as from a really stupid acquisition in Teavana. It also doesn’t help that Wall Street estimates seem to be really high for a company of Starbucks size.

Financials

Starbucks reported good comparable sales growth, but failed to fully capitalize on the growth. Global comparable store sales grew 4%, while the ever important US market grew 5%. The company cited US growth as fueled by a 5% increase in the average ticket. For those unaware, tickets like the average transaction price. Outside of the United States, China is Starbucks’ big target audience. Comparable store sales within that country grew by 7%. That growth included a 5% increase in overall transactions.

Consolidated revenues of $5.7 billion represented an 8% increase versus Q2’16. Starbucks’ attributed much of this increase to the residual effects of the more than 2,000 store opening over the past 12 months. Unfortunately, the company failed to deliver on margins. Net operating income grew 2%, but operating margins fell 110 basis points to 18.4%. All of this resulted in an 8.3% pullback in net earnings. That equates to a 7.8% decline in earnings per share. What gives? Well, Starbuck’s acquisition of Teavana is biting it where the sun doesn’t shine.

Starbucks announced the $612 million acquisition back in 2012; but failed to completely acknowledge the dire straits of mall based retail outlets. Teavana, seller of.. well..tea, had over 300 locations within malls across the country. SBUX hoped to expand on that with its admittedly strong ability to draw customers. Fast forward to today, and the company has announced it is closing all of its Teavana store locations. Starbucks has attributed much of a 210 basis point decline in margins to “asset impairments” related to the restructuring of Teavana plans. The company pointed out that if you removed these declines from the equation, margins actually would have increased off of strong sales leverage.

You win some and you lose some in regards to M&A. The fact that Starbucks invested in a company whose retail side focused heavily on malls kind of speaks for itself. That said, I doubt the financial complications will be long lasting. In fact, I see opportunity forming in the stock. The market has been harsh on Starbucks this year as hiccups like Teavana have been a downer on its operations. Long term, I say ignore these short term blunders and focus on the rapid expansion in China.

Long term view

Growth rates in the United States might be slowing down a bit, but that’s because of Starbucks’ size here. It’s a lot harder to produce 8% growth all the time when you’re doing over $3 billion in sales. The US market is still bringing in profits for the company. With ticket increases, and a problem of overcrowding, the company definitely has room to continue expanding. Overseas, China marks the next great frontier for Starbucks. There is ample room for financial growth, and the company is investing heavily in the country.

In what I consider to be a far better acquisition than Teavana, Starbucks is paying $1.3 billion for the remaining 50% of its business enterprise in East China; while selling off its 50% stake in “Taiwan JV” giving up operational control in the country. The acquisition will give Starbucks 100% control of 1,300 stores, and will supposedly increase revenue by $1 billion. It’s an interesting move in that’s in total contrast with McDonald’s current strategy of cost cutting by franchising practically everything. Personally, I think Starbucks is making the right move. China is the hot market for them, and they’re setting themselves up to get the most out of it.

I am also encouraged by the company’s willingness to cut bad business like Teavana. Honestly, who in the world thought selling leafy tea in malls was a gold mine? As the entity has apparently been causing losses, I say good riddance. In the last 12 months, Starbucks opened over 2,000 stores. Revenues are climbing. The problems facing the stock have far more to do with the need for improved efficiencies in driving home earnings to shareholders.

Since reporting its earnings, the stock has fallen around 10%. Perhaps this pullback was overdue. Perhaps Wall Street allowed things to get overvalued. At a current P/E of just under 30, it’s not the cheapest play. It was even more expensive a few days ago. That said, sales are expanding for the company. A terribly poor acquisition in Teavana cost the company a few quarters, but that is being taken care of. Personally, I don’t see the point in letting short term headaches get in the way of a long term investment. As they remove the expense of poor assets like Teavana, and focus resources on expanding in the Asian market, I expect Starbucks to continue making money. I’ll be looking to see if the fiscal Q4 can drive this stock down further. I'd certainly consider buying some shares around $45.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.