DryShips: Still Selling Stock

DryShips remaining acquisitions, three VLGCs, were fully funded already so these proceeds will be used for additional acquisitions or the repayment of the SIFNOS debt.

The 6-K covered an abbreviated three day period of July 26th through July 28th since a separate filing had been made on Tuesday July 26th.

DryShips Inc (DRYS) filed a 6-K on Friday July 28th updating its issuance of common stock. Despite having already fully funded its remaining acquisitions, it is quite clear that DRYS intends to complete the issuance of equity under its current Prospectus Supplement. The following table summarizes the pertinent information.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S July 25th (millions) 19.18 Free Cash After Acquisitions (millions) $30.52 Dates of Issuance July 26 - 28th th Shares Issued (millions) 5.90 Avg Issuance Price $1.10 Volume Traded (millions) 53.40 VWAP $1.1867 Value Traded (millions) $63.37 July 28th Close $1.20 Shares O/S June 28th (millions) 25.08

Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 11.05% Shares Issued 5.90 Discount to VWAP @ Issuance 7.39% Est of Value of Equity Issued $6.48 Remaining Funding Gap $30.52 Equity Market Value @ July 28th Close $30.09

A few interesting takeaways:

Free Cash After Acquisitions now totals more than $30 million (see table below for calculation). The cash may be used for further vessel acquisitions or to repay GE's SIFNOS loan of $200 million.

Equity issuance as a percentage of volume traded was light at 11% but this was facilitated by the reasonably heavy trading volume equal to almost 3x shares outstanding at July 26th. This may account for the relatively benign trading days on Thursday and Friday.

The equity remaining to issued at July 28th was $41.4 million per the 6-K. This equaled about 138% of the DRYS EMV at July 28th. Still burdensome but approaching levels that may become more manageable, particularly is DRYS keeps issuance closer to 10% of volume traded.

The following Sources and Uses Table updates DRYS Free Cash After Acquisitions.

Acquisitions Remaining @ July 21st (000s) VLGCs $250,500 Subtotal $250,500 VLGC OptionExercisePmts ($65,700) RemainingPayments $184,800 Cash Available July 21st $58,600 VLGC Credit Facility $112,500 Cash Earnings Q3 $5,237 Q4 $8,514 Equity Issuance July 26st $26,491 Dividends Q4 ($2,500) Free Cash After Acquisitions $24,042 Equity Issuance July 28th $6,482 Free Cash After Acquisitions @ July 28th $30,525

Conclusions

DRYS continued to pump equity into the market for the three day trading period July 26th through July 28th. The volume traded during these days was reasonably heavy and facilitated the issuance of $6.47 million. DRYS will continue to issue the $41.4 million of equity available under its current Prospectus Supplement. At that point, the future stock price performance of DRYS will be determined by whether it files a new Prospectus Supplement to issue more equity.

DRYS is trading just above $1, typically the threshold for another reverse stock split. Given management's prior history and the recent once a month pace, the July 21st reverse stock split will likely not be the last and the consequences of another will mirror prior results (see an analysis here). Until management stops issuing stock, there will be no sustainable bottom, but plenty of volatility. DRYS has experienced selling pressure most Monday's during the continuous offering of equity and this selling pressure is likely to occur again on July 31st.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.