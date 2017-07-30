DryShips: The Million Dollar Questions

In reality, the stock is touching new lows on an almost daily basis, as the company takes back shares from its shareholders through voluntary reverse splits.

The company says it is focused on maximizing shareholder value.

Many say that DRYS is most suited for the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

Within 5 days, share count has increased by 400%. The company had 5.1 million shares on July 21, versus 25 million shares today.

Investment Thesis

DryShips (DRYS) continues to create new losers as share gains don’t hold for more than a trading day. The stock once again touched an all-time low, to $0.98. With the remaining $41.4 million worth of shares to be sold to Kalani (and from Kalani to the general public), we can expect one more reverse split at the very least (reverse split number 9).

Shareholder Value

DryShips’ shareholders have been constantly punished by the company’s non-stop share dilution and non-stop reverse splits. Take a look at the below table: 5-day share performance---60%; 1-month share performance--91%; 3-month share performance--100%.

Source: Barchart.com

We are focused on maximising shareholder value by maximising returns on our investments while at the same time ensuring our vessels adhere to the highest safety and environmental standards.

As I mentioned in a prior article, the company announces vessel purchases on a regular basis. With each announcement, the stock rises significantly, but then takes a big hit the following day.

Now let us turn to very recent history

Jul 13, 2017 DryShips Inc. Announces Successful Delivery of its Fourth Modern Newcastlemax Vessel; the stock traded at a low of $6.44 and a high of $7.14 (adjusted price)--about a 11% gain from low to high. Jul 6, 2017DryShips Inc. Announces Successful Delivery of its Third Modern Newcastlemax Vessel; the stock traded at a low of $7.21 and a high of $10.15 (adjusted price)--about a 41% gain from low to high. Jul 5, 2017DryShips Inc. Announces Successful Delivery of its Second Modern Newcastlemax Vessel; the stock traded at a low of $7.14 and a high of $8.19 (adjusted price)--about a 22% gain from low to high. Jul 3, 2017DryShips Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for One of its Newcastlemax Vessels; the stock traded at a low of $7.14 and a high of $8.19 (adjusted price)--about a 15% gain from low to high. Jun 30, 2017: DryShips Inc. Announces Commencement of its First Very Large Gas Carrier 5 Year Time Charter with an Oil Major; the stock traded at a low of $8.82 and a high of $11.76 (adjusted price)--about a 33% gain from low to high. June 28, 2017 release, DryShips says it has taken delivery of previously- announced high-specifications newbuilding very large gas carrier. The stock traded at a low of $2.25 and a high of $2.82--about a 26% gain from low to high. June 09, 2017 release: Dryships says has taken delivery of previously announced 320,105 deadweight tons. The stock traded at a low of $1.85 and a high of $2.05--about an 11% gain from low to high June 06, 2017 release: DryShips Inc. Announces Successful Delivery of Its Fourth Kamsarmax Drybulk Carrier. The stock traded to a low of $1.77 and a high of $2.29--about a 30% gain from low to high May 25, 2017 release: DryShips takes delivery of 159,855dwt newbuilding Suezmax tanker. The stock traded at a low of $2.97 and a high of $3.34--about a 13% gain from low to high May 17, 2017 release: Dryships Inc. says has taken delivery of previously announced 81,129 deadweight tons Kamsarmax drybulk carrier built in 2014. The stock traded at a low of $3.77 and a high of $4.37--about a 16% gain from low to high May 15, 2017 release: DryShips Reports Delivery of Its Second Aframax Tanker. The stock traded at a low of $4.32 and a high of $4.90--about a 14% gain from low to high

Misleading Financial Information & Suspicious Dividend Payments

DryShips regularly provides its investors with key financial information updates, lately indicating that, based on the book value of its vessels, DRYS’ share worth is $125.86. But this could mislead investors, because, as of July 21, 2017, the company had about 5.1 million shares, versus the 25.07 million shares it has today. This means that total shares increased by 400% (share count increase = stock value decrease).

Source: DryShips

DryShips is not making a profit, yet it continues to offer dividends. Perhaps this suspicious behaviour is related to share dilution?

Kalani Update as of July 28, 2017

The company provided investors an update on round 4 of the Kalani share dilution. From $226.4 million, the company has collected $185 million so far. With the remaining $41.4 million still to be collected, a record 9 th reverse split is unavoidable.

Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and July 28, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 24,881,215 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $7.44 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $185.0 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $183.2 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 25,079,003 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $41.4 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

From April 3rd to July 28th, the company collected $185 million dollars from the general public through Kalani. Thus, the company is collecting an average of $2.23 million per day.

= $185 million / 83 business days

=$2.23 million per day on average

The stock will continue to fall until share dilution is complete.

Source: Tradingview

Conclusion

The company continues to undermine shareholder value and dilute shareholdings on a nearly daily basis, the while performing regular reverse splits. Many argue that DRYS is most suitable for the OTC market, and wonder why it is trading on Nasdaq. These are million-dollar questions.

Numerous law firms are gathering information from the DRYS investors who lost money on this massive dilution. The deadline is September 12, 2017for DRYS shareholders of a class action lawsuit and a lead plaintiff.

DryShips can be invested in, but only because it is one of the best stocks for shorting.

Source: StockTwits

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

